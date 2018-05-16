Business News
TRAIN Law Raises Gov’t Revenue by 16.4% in Q1
The national government managed to raise PHP619.84 billion in the first quarter of 2018, thanks in part to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law (TRAIN). This represents a 16.4 percent growth in revenue or equivalent to PHP87.44 billion year-on-year.
Department of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said on Friday the improved tax administration due to TRAIN led to tax revenues growing by 18.2 percent, exceeding the 9.7 percent nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
TRAIN, the first package of the government’s tax reform program, reduced personal incomes taxes but increased excise taxes on fuel, sugar-sweetened beverages, and motor vehicles since the law took effect last January 1.
Based on DOF data, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) hauled a total of 423.1 billion, higher by 14.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) raised PHP129.8 billion, higher by 24.7 percent year-on-year.
“Fiscal space expanded by TRAIN 1 and tax administration enabled government to boost investments and growth in Q1,” Dominguez said.
Expenditures for the quarter amounted to PHP782.0 billion, growing by 27.1 percent, which also outstripped the 9.7 percent nominal GDP growth due to the estimated 40.0 percent increase in capital outlays.
The national government’s budget balance was at a deficit of PHP162.2 billion for the first quarter, up 95.5 percent from PHP83 billion a year earlier.
Dominguez, however, noted that the budget deficit settled at 4.1 percent of GDP in Q1, as targeted.
Tax effort rose by 1.03 percentage point, which Dominguez said was the highest first quarter tax effort ever achieved.
The Finance chief said expenditure effort also rose by 2.73 percentage point, the highest increase since 2003, thus boosting its contribution to GDP growth. Revenue effort, meanwhile, rose by 0.91 percentage point.
Dominguez said public construction expanded 25.1 percent, boosting GDP growth by 0.4 percentage point while government consumption rose 13.6 percent, contributing incremental 1.4 percent to growth.
“Strong macroeconomic fundamentals backed by tax reforms and the Build, build, build program will continue to boost economic growth to the optimum 7-8 percent level as the competitiveness of the economy rises and more jobs are created,” he said.
The Philippine economy expanded by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, making it still one of the fastest-growing economies in the region even as rising inflation reduced consumption and productivity in some sectors. (PNA)
Manila FAME April 2018 Posts P386M in Sales
The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions reported P385.6 million in total sales for the recently concluded Manila FAME show, the country’s premier lifestyle and design event, held last April 19-21 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.
Export deals were valued at P326.8 million with local sales at P58.7 million across Manila FAME April 2018. Overall, this is a 31% increase compared to the April show last year which garnered a total of P294.3 million in sales.
This exceeds the DTI agency’s initial target of P308 million in sales for the trade show by 25%.
“The success of Manila FAME is reflective of where our artisans currently stand in the international market. Trade buyers come to our shows to get the best of Philippine crafts and we were able to provide that in this edition,” said Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora K. Terrado.
As the premier lifestyle and design event in the Philippines, Manila FAME hosts a diverse collection of lifestyle and design exporters and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from across the Philippines.
U.S. and Japan remain the biggest market for Manila FAME with trade buyers from both countries comprising more than half of the show’s international buyers. Business leads with other countries such as Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Europe, and United Arab Emirates were also generated during the three-day event.
“Manila FAME continues to sustain its capability to bring in buyers from the country’s top export markets. We are, of course, always working towards expanding our reach to non-traditional markets, such as other European countries and our Asian neighbors,” added Terrado.
More than 5,000 trade buyers and visitors went to the 67th edition of the biannual trade event, which featured 281 MSMEs from across the Philippines.
Manila FAME works toward promoting the Philippines as a reliable sourcing destination for home, fashion, holiday, architectural, and interior pieces in support of local small and medium enterprises as they introduce their work to the global exports market.
For its 67th edition, Manila FAME showcased the versatility of local artisans as it continued its exploration on design trends, the Philippine design identity, and product salability. With internationally acclaimed designer Tony Gonzales as creative director, the show featured versatile artisanal products attuned for the modern setting from the country’s top home, fashion, holiday, and gifts designers and manufacturers.
Among the highlights of the show were the highly successful Design Commune: Patterns and Palettes, Great Women Project II, RIPPLES Plus, Manila WEAR, and Artisans Village. Gonzales led the product development sessions for the first two listed.
Gonzales and his team of designers worked with more than 80 exhibitors in developing new products that incorporate Philippine aesthetics with contemporary market trends. These were launched exclusively and were available at the Manila FAME April 2018 show.
“We are already in the process of developing the 68th edition of Manila FAME, which will be a bigger show with more exhibitors, buyers, and trade events,” said Terrado.
Exhibitor application forms and trade buyer registration are now available in the Manila FAME website. (PR)
Personal Remittances Rise to $7.8-B in Q1
Personal remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OFs) reached USD7.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018, registering 1.3 percent year-on-year growth, BSP Officer-in-Charge Diwa C. Guinigundo announced today.
The bulk (77.5 percent) of personal remittances was from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more, which summed up to USD6.1 billion (growing by 0.4 percent), while 20 percent derived from sea-based and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year, amounting to US$1.6 billion (rising by 2.2 percent) for the same period.
However, personal remittances in March 2018, at US$2.6 billion, were 9.9 percent lower than the level posted in the same month last year.
In the first three months of 2018, cash remittances from OFs coursed through banks stood at USD7 billion, posting 0.8 percent growth from the level posted in the same period a year ago. Cash remittances sent by land-based workers and sea-based workers aggregated USD5.6 billion and USD1.4 billion, respectively, with growth of 0.4 percent and 2.3 percent.
In March alone, total cash remittances fell by 9.8 percent year-on-year to USD2.4 billion. This was attributed to the 9.7 percent drop in cash remittances from land-based workers and 10.2 percent decrease in transfers from sea-based workers.
The countries that registered the biggest declines in cash remittances in March were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and the United States (US). The negative growth during the month was primarily due to base effect following the sharp increase in remittances in March 2017 at 10.7 percent.
Further contributing to the decline was the lesser number of banking days in March 2018 compared to the same month in 2017 since the celebration of the Holy Week happened during the last week of March as opposed to April in 2017.
Moreover, the continued repatriation of OF workers from the Middle East countries could have affected the inflows of cash remittances. Preliminary data from the Department of Labor and Employment indicated that as of 8 Feb 2018, a total of 1,124 OF workers were repatriated from Kuwait.
Cash remittances coming from the US, UAE, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar, Germany and Hong Kong comprised 80.1 percent of total cash remittances in the first quarter of 2018. (PR)
LANDBANK Posts 52% Increase in Q1 Net Income
The Land Bank of the Philippines reported a net income of P4.26 billion for the first quarter of 2018, 52% higher than the P2.81 billion registered in the same period last year. This is also 13% higher than the Bank’s first quarter target of P3.78 billion.
This increase was brought about by a 47% surge in the Bank’s gross revenues which rose to P17.4 billion, from P11.8 billion recorded during the same period last year. A big chunk of the increase in the Bank’s net income is attributed to higher interest income on loans which grew by 25%, on account of the Bank’s total loan portfolio which expanded to P694.71 billion or 31% higher than the year-ago level of P529.16 billion.
The Bank’s return on equity and net interest margin at 15.74% and 3.33%, also remain above the latest industry averages.
“This quarter’s performance assures us that we are gaining the momentum to meet our targets this year. The 31% growth in our loan portfolio is also a strong indicator of our fervent drive to reach more agribusiness borrowers, especially in the countryside. The Bank’s solid financial performance is our source of financial muscle to attain our bigger mission of promoting inclusive growth,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Alex Buenaventura.
Meanwhile, the Bank’s total assets grew by 19% to P1.63 trillion from P1.38 trillion in the same period last year. Total deposits likewise expanded significantly by 19% to P1.44 trillion from P1.22 trillion. Total capital stood at P108.37 billion, up by 22% from P88.63 billion as of end-March 2017.
The Bank also remains aggressive in strengthening its lending programs and tailoring new programs to the needs of its clients, especially its priority sectors. LANDBANK remains the biggest lender to the agricultural sector, especially small farmers and fishers as well as microenterprises and SMEs.
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) posted P6.25 billion in net income for the first quarter of 2018, flat versus the same period last year, and up by 16.4 % quarter on quarter.
Total revenues reached P18.45 billion, higher by 2.7% versus the first quarter of 2017. Net interest income was P12.51 billion, up by 8.9% on account of the expansion in average asset base. Interest income from loans grew by 18.4% year-on-year driven by the improvement in loan yields. Meanwhile, interest expense tempered the growth in net interest income, partly due to higher DST (documentary stamp tax) rates on deposits which increased the cost of funds by 5 basis points. Net interest margin (NIM) widened by 4 basis points year-on-year.
Total loans stood at P1.21 trillion, a growth rate of 17.2% year-on-year driven primarily by corporate loans. Total deposits reached P1.59 trillion, up by 10.4%. The Bank’s current account and savings account ratio (CASA) stood at 71.6% while the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) settled at 76.2%.
The Bank’s holdings in securities totaled P309.95 billion, up only 2.3% year-on-year. Almost 90% of the securities portfolio was in Hold-to-Collect, and thus less exposed to interest rate risk. Non-interest income dropped by 8.1% to P5.94 billion due to lower income from trust and investment management fees, securities trading and asset sales. Meanwhile, credit card fees, bank commissions, stock brokerage fees, and foreign exchange trading were higher for the period. Operating expenses totaled P9.75 billion, up by 11.7%, driven mainly by accelerated technology spending. Likewise, manpower costs and premises costs were higher by 9% due to increased headcount and the continued build up of microfinance branches.
In January 2018, the Bank adopted the expected credit loss (ECL) models required under the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS 9) as the basis for the provisioning for loan losses. Provision for loan losses for the first quarter 2018 amounted to P785 million, 35.1% lower than the first quarter of 2017. The Bank’s ECL models showed relatively small potential loan losses for the period, reflective of the quality of the loan book and relatively benign economic conditions. In terms of asset quality, NPL ratio increased slightly from the previous quarter’s 1.29% to 1.32%. Reserve cover ratio increased from 129.2% to 130.1% quarter-on-quarter. Based on BSP Circular 941, the NPL ratio at the end of the first quarter 2018 translates to 1.72% and the reserve cover ratio was 100.3% Cost-to-income ratio was at 52.8% for the first quarter of 2018, up from 48.6% the previous year. Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.5%, lower by 1.5 percentage points, and Return on Assets (ROA) was 1.4%, lower by 0.11 percentage points, compared to the first quarter of 2017.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bank’s total assets stood at P1.91 trillion, up by 10.4%, while total capital reached P189.54 billion, up by 10.3%. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 13.55% and Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (CET1) was at 12.65%. Subsequently, the Bank completed its Stock Rights Offering on 25 April 2018, raising P50 billion in additional capital to fund its growth strategy. (PR)
