Tips to Control Unhealthy Food Cravings

Everyone enjoys the occasional salty snack or sugary dessert, but sometimes our food cravings can derail our healthy lifestyle goals. These tips can help you develop some better eating habits and maintain a healthy weight.

Check in with yourself. If you’re craving something, understand what’s driving you to the craving in the first place. Are you sad? Are you anxious about something? Knowing the reason can help you resist the craving and move on to something else. Create a distraction, focus on your hobby or try munching on nuts or fruit.

Skip the “empty” foods. Highly processed snacks usually aren’t packed with nutrients and can make your body feel hungry again sooner. Instead, eat foods filled with fibre and protein, which keep you fuller longer and don’t give your body the chance to feel hungry as quickly. Your body can often confuse thirst for hunger, so be sure to drink lots of water.

Keep a food journal. This is a great way to help you stay on track and easily make diet adjustments when necessary. Knowing what you eat can be very beneficial and motivating because you can see the healthy choices you make. If journaling is too time-consuming, there are food tracking apps that can keep you motivated.

Reach out for help. If you’re struggling with achieving a healthy weight, you may need some extra help to control cravings. Talk to your doctor about a new treatment option for chronic weight management.