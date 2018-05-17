Lifestyle
Spend Your Vacation Wisely: Beat the Heat with These Summer Tips
Summertime is here upon us, and it’s the time of the year where guys wear their favorite boardshorts and for the gals, their favorite bikinis. Summer is the time where busy people go out and have some fun. And while some may have started their vacation galore during long weekend, other still have not. For those still planning to go explore the world this summer, here are some tips to follow to beat the heat, and still enjoy.
Stay hydrated everywhere you go
Summer means vacation time, and vacation means going to places where you’ve never been before, either to relax or go to an adventure and just have a good time. Different activities are available everywhere, and it’s just a matter of discovering such. But do not forget to bring along ample amount of hydration everywhere, since it’s summer and temperatures tend to spike up during this time of the year, so it pays to be hydrated at all times.
Bring appropriate clothing for your selected activity
Because you would not want to go to a beach and swim along fishes with trekking attire, and you would not want to trek your way to the top of a certain mountain where it gets cold during the night and dawn in swimwear, right? Wear proper attire always and in every place you go. If you want to have a tour of a certain old town, bring an umbrella with you always. If you’re to trek, wear proper trekking attire. If you plan to go to the beach, then by all means, flaunt your body! Wear the proper attire always. (BHI)
Entertainment
Netflix Announces ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Renewal
Netflix on Tuesday announced that the bloody good Santa Clarita Diet has been renewed for a third season. The comedy series is slated to return in 2019 with ten all-new episodes.
Description: In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo
Created and Executive Produced by: Victor Fresco
Executive Producers: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell
About Netflix
Netflix is the world’s leading internet entertainment service with 125 million members in 190 countries enjoying more than 140 million hours of TV programmes and films per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.
Entertainment
WATCH: The Making of K-variety Show ‘Busted!’
In Netflix’s new K-variety show Busted! I Know Who You Are, seven of South Korea’s most popular celebrities play detectives who must work together to solve mysteries.
“I thought it would be fun to have the members enter a world very similar to reality and solve cases,” says producer Jo Hyo-jin in the newly released making-of featurette for Busted!.
“To be honest, none of us have an outstanding ability,” says Yoo Jae-suk, a popular K-variety celebrity in Korea, “but amazingly, we always solve the cases.”
Busted! is a new type of K-variety where seven main cast members position themselves as bumbling detectives that set out to solve a fun-filled mystery in each of the episodes. The show features an all-star K-variety cast including Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, and Kim Jong-min. Ahn Jae-wook and Park Min-young took a step out of their acting roles and made their debut in the K-variety scene, while K-pop stars Sehun of Exo and Sejeong of Gugudan took the challenge of bringing the vibrant energy into the group of detectives. The show is also filled with special appearances from guest stars in each of the episodes to help complete the story.
For this new unscripted show, Netflix teamed up with producers Jang Hyuk-jae, Jo Hyo-jin, and Kim Ju-hyung of Company SangSang, which has had a successful track record in the K-variety scene. Jang, Cho, and Kim have taken part in producing popular shows, including Running Man and X-Man in Korea.
Busted!, two new episodes of which premiere weekly, is currently available on Netflix globally in over 190 countries. Netflix currently has 125 million members around the world.
About Netflix
Netflix is the world’s leading internet entertainment service with 125 million members in 190 countries enjoying more than 140 million hours of TV programmes and films per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.
About Company SangSang
Company SangSang is a production founded by producer Jang Hyuk-Jae and Jo Hyo-Jin, the producers that were a part of successful variety shows including Running Man and Family Outing. The company was also able to make a mark in China and broke the 5% viewership mark in their show, while also becoming the No. 1 non-American movie in the Chinese box office for a film production.
Entertainment
The tapes were just the beginning…. Netflix releases trailer for ‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2
The series that captivated the world over will return to Netflix on 18 May.
13 Reasons Why Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.
13 Reasons Why Season 2 will answer the big questions left hanging in the balance at the end of Season 1.
How will Jessica heal in the aftermath of her assault? Will Bryce be brought to justice?
How will Clay move on from the devastating loss of Hannah? What happened to Alex?
How will Tyler cope and what choices will Tyler make in the face of his social isolation?
The series stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Kate Walsh as Mrs. Baker, Derek Luke as Mr. Porter, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler, Anne Winters as Chloe, Tommy Dorfman as Ryan Shaver, Brian D’Arcy James as Mr. Baker, Sosie Bacon as Skye, Steven Weber as Principal Bowen, and Samantha Logan as Nina. The series is written, created, and produced by Brian Yorkey, with executive producers Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Anonymous Content Steve Golin and Joy Gorman. (PR)
Entertainment
“The Predator” Trailer Debut Reveals Return to Earth of Upgraded Deadliest Hunters
20th Century Fox finally reveals the first trailer of “The Predator” where a young boy unknowingly opens a path towards Earth for the most dangerous of hunters in the universe. Helmed by blockbuster filmmaker Shane Black (Iron Man 3), “The Predator” is an action-packed and intensely high-octane movie that will open in Philippine cinemas on September 12.
“The Predator” trails the return of the most dangerous of creatures in the universe that continuously upgrade themselves genetically using DNA from other species making them supreme and unequal killing machines. When Rory (played by Jacob Tremblay, The Room & Wonder), activates a mysterious alien device that paves way for the predators’ return, his father and an unlikely band of crazy ex-soldiers form an alliance to fight a common unbeatable enemy to save the human race from extinction.
The movie features an impressive cast that includes Olivia Munn (from X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Ocean’s 8), Boyd Holbrook (Logan, Narcos), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Keegan Michael Key (Why Him?), Thomas Jane (The Punisher movie), Jake Busey (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) and Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones).
Gear up for the upcoming, no-holds-barred action extravaganza when “The Predator” opens in Philippine cinemas on September 12 nationwide.
Follow 20th Century Fox (PH) on Facebook and 20thcenturyfoxph on Instagram and YouTube. (PR)
South Korea Regrets NoKor’s Unilateral Suspension of Talks
Spend Your Vacation Wisely: Beat the Heat with These Summer Tips
Duterte Orders Total Lifting of OFW Deployment Ban to Kuwait
Century, Mitsubishi to Jointly Build 33,000 Affordable Homes
COMELEC Reminds Candidates to File SOCE
Cebu Landmasters Establishing Leadership in VisMin, Based on Santos Knight Frank Study
We Are Not Giving Up Our Rights in WPS: Duterte
8990 Holdings Eyes Higher Revenues
NoKor Suspends Talks with SoKor Over Military Drills
Philippines, Papua New Guinea Sign Agriculture Cooperation
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
First Regional Adoption Summit, A Success
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
‘Alab Ng Puso’ Sculpture Honoring Heroism of Soldiers Unveiled At BGC
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
Business News1 week ago
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
-
Events1 week ago
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
-
Local News1 week ago
4Ps Partner-Beneficiaries in Cebu City Receive Their EMV Cards from Landbank
-
Local News1 week ago
Mega Cebu, Cebu Provincial Government Conducts Traffic Management Workshop
-
Business News5 days ago
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
-
Technology6 days ago
PLDT Enterprise Looks Ahead to an Unprecedented 2018
-
Technology5 days ago
Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity
-
Local News1 week ago
Osmeña Mulling on Filing Case Against Officials Not Submitting Liquidation Reports