World News

South Korea Regrets NoKor’s Unilateral Suspension of Talks

Published

44 mins ago

on

Image source: asiancorrespondent.com

South Korea expressed regret over North Korea’s unilateral decision to cancel inter-Korean talks planned for Wednesday, calling on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Pyongyang has canceled the high-level talks with the South, citing the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. It also threatened to cancel the summit with the US scheduled for June 12.

“It is regrettable that the North’s unilateral move to postpone the high-level inter-Korean talks, citing the annual South Korea-US air drills does not conform with the spirit and purpose of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries,” the unification ministry issued a statement in the name of its spokesman Baik Tae-hyun.

“The government remains strongly committed to faithfully implementing the Panmunjom Declaration and urges the North to come out for talks as soon as possible for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula,” it added, referring to the agreements reached during the April 27 summit between the two countries. (Yonhap)

World News

NoKor Suspends Talks with SoKor Over Military Drills

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 17, 2018

By

Image source: newsnow.live
In view of recent “provocative” acts such as the South Korea-US joint military exercises, North Korea has no choice but to suspend high-level talks with South Korea, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday.
The state media also said the United States should think twice about the fate of the planned North Korea-US summit.
Shortly after the report, the US State Department said it was continuing to prepare for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
The United States has not heard anything directly from Pyongyang or Seoul that would change the arrangements, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing in Washington.
The US side needs to verify the KCNA’s report, she said. “We’ve received no formal or even informal notification of anything.”
“We’ve seen some pretty good indications from them so far,” she said, citing the DPRK’s release of three American detainees last week. “So they have taken some steps in the right direction … I think those are all good signs.”
The KCNA said that the “2018 Max Thunder” joint air combat exercise involving over 100 warplanes including “B-52” strategic bombers and “F-22 Raptor” stealth fighters is aimed at launching pre-emptive strikes against Pyongyang as well as taking control of the airspace.
The Korean version of the KCNA report called the drill an act of “playing with fire,” saying that it is a “blatant challenge to the Panmunjom Declaration and an intentional military provocation running counter to the positive political development on the Korean Peninsula.”
The report said the north and south had reached an agreement on making joint efforts to defuse the military tensions on the peninsula and ease the danger of war “and the US also fully supported it.”
“However, even before the ink of the historic April 27 Declaration got dry, the South Korean authorities and the US started such a drill against the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), reacting to all peace-loving efforts and good intentions which the DPRK has shown with rude and wicked provocation,” the report said.
The high-level talks planned for Wednesday were expected to discuss ways to enforce the Panmunjom Declaration, Seoul’s unification ministry said Tuesday.
The Panmunjom Declaration was announced on April 27 after the third inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim, agreeing to complete denuclearization and the alteration of the current armistice agreement to a peace treaty by the end of this year.
“The South Korean authorities should be held wholly accountable for the scuttled north-south high-level talks and the difficulties and obstacles in the way of the north-south relations,” the KCNA report said.
North Korea will “closely watch the ensuing behavior” of the United States and the South Korean authorities, it added. (Xinhua)
World News

6 Killed, at Least 35 Wounded in Suicide Bombings in Indonesia

Published

1 day ago

on

May 16, 2018

By

Image source: telanganatoday.com

Six people including policemen and suspects were killed and at least 35 others injured as suicide bombers blew themselves up during congregations in three churches in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia’s East Java province, on Sunday, a police officer said.

The explosions killed two persons in Pantekosta church on Arjuno Street, one in Gereja Kristen Indonesia on Dipengoro Street and three in Santa Maria church on Ngagel Madya Street, provincial police spokesman Frans Barung said.

“There are three locations (churches) of the explosions,” he told the media.

The victims have been rushed to hospitals in the city for medical treatments, said the spokesman.

The first deadly blast took place at the Santa Maria church at 7:15 a.m. Jakarta time and was followed by others with the interval time of about five minutes, he said.

The attackers disguised as followers of the morning sermons in the three churches.

The police have cordoned off all the scenes for investigation, said the spokesman. (Xinhua)

World News

North Korea Starts Dismantling Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site

Published

1 day ago

on

May 16, 2018

By

Image source: www.npr.org

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has started tearing down buildings at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site prior to its closure, according to the report of a group of experts from the Johns Hopkins University released on 38 North website.

“Commercial satellite imagery from May 7 provided the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well underway. Several key operational support buildings, located just outside the North, West and South Portals, have been razed. Some of the rails for the mining carts, which had led from the tunnels to their respective spoil piles, have apparently been removed,” the report said.

Meanwhile, “other more substantial buildings around the facility remain intact,” and “no tunnel entrances appear to have yet been permanently closed.” This may be because the final dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground will be witnessed by foreign journalists and will involve the “collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts,” 38 North said.

The North Korean foreign ministry announced earlier that the public closing ceremony of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site would take place between May 23 and 25. The exact date will depend on weather conditions.

Currently, Pyongyang is conducting required technical preparations.

Journalists from five countries — South Korea, China, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom — have been invited to attend the ceremony.

The North Korean authorities had promised to dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in May, with the process being made public. The agreement to this effect was reached at a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom on April 27. (TASS)

World News

Singapore Confirms Hosting Trump-Kim Summit

Published

6 days ago

on

May 11, 2018

By

Image source: worldnews.easybranches.com

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on late Thursday that the meeting between Donald Trump, president of the United States, and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), is to be held in the city-state.

Singapore is pleased to host the meeting between the two leaders on June 12, said the ministry in a statement, adding, “we hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula.”

Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday that the highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and himself will take place in Singapore on June 12, and said,” We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” (Xinhua)

