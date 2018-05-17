World News
South Korea Regrets NoKor’s Unilateral Suspension of Talks
South Korea expressed regret over North Korea’s unilateral decision to cancel inter-Korean talks planned for Wednesday, calling on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible.
Earlier in the day, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Pyongyang has canceled the high-level talks with the South, citing the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. It also threatened to cancel the summit with the US scheduled for June 12.
“It is regrettable that the North’s unilateral move to postpone the high-level inter-Korean talks, citing the annual South Korea-US air drills does not conform with the spirit and purpose of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries,” the unification ministry issued a statement in the name of its spokesman Baik Tae-hyun.
“The government remains strongly committed to faithfully implementing the Panmunjom Declaration and urges the North to come out for talks as soon as possible for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula,” it added, referring to the agreements reached during the April 27 summit between the two countries. (Yonhap)
NoKor Suspends Talks with SoKor Over Military Drills
6 Killed, at Least 35 Wounded in Suicide Bombings in Indonesia
Six people including policemen and suspects were killed and at least 35 others injured as suicide bombers blew themselves up during congregations in three churches in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia’s East Java province, on Sunday, a police officer said.
The explosions killed two persons in Pantekosta church on Arjuno Street, one in Gereja Kristen Indonesia on Dipengoro Street and three in Santa Maria church on Ngagel Madya Street, provincial police spokesman Frans Barung said.
“There are three locations (churches) of the explosions,” he told the media.
The victims have been rushed to hospitals in the city for medical treatments, said the spokesman.
The first deadly blast took place at the Santa Maria church at 7:15 a.m. Jakarta time and was followed by others with the interval time of about five minutes, he said.
The attackers disguised as followers of the morning sermons in the three churches.
The police have cordoned off all the scenes for investigation, said the spokesman. (Xinhua)
North Korea Starts Dismantling Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has started tearing down buildings at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site prior to its closure, according to the report of a group of experts from the Johns Hopkins University released on 38 North website.
“Commercial satellite imagery from May 7 provided the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well underway. Several key operational support buildings, located just outside the North, West and South Portals, have been razed. Some of the rails for the mining carts, which had led from the tunnels to their respective spoil piles, have apparently been removed,” the report said.
Meanwhile, “other more substantial buildings around the facility remain intact,” and “no tunnel entrances appear to have yet been permanently closed.” This may be because the final dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground will be witnessed by foreign journalists and will involve the “collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts,” 38 North said.
The North Korean foreign ministry announced earlier that the public closing ceremony of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site would take place between May 23 and 25. The exact date will depend on weather conditions.
Currently, Pyongyang is conducting required technical preparations.
Journalists from five countries — South Korea, China, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom — have been invited to attend the ceremony.
The North Korean authorities had promised to dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in May, with the process being made public. The agreement to this effect was reached at a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom on April 27. (TASS)
Singapore Confirms Hosting Trump-Kim Summit
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on late Thursday that the meeting between Donald Trump, president of the United States, and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), is to be held in the city-state.
Singapore is pleased to host the meeting between the two leaders on June 12, said the ministry in a statement, adding, “we hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula.”
Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday that the highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and himself will take place in Singapore on June 12, and said,” We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” (Xinhua)
