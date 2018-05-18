National News
Solon Mulls Impeachment Vs. 8 SC Justices in Sereno Ouster
A party-list lawmaker mulls to file impeachment complaints against the eight Supreme Court (SC) justices who voted to grant a quo warranto petition that disqualified Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.
In a press conference on Thursday, Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin said the impeachment cases against the eight magistrates would be based on the ground of culpable violation of the Constitution.
Villarin, who is also part of the independent bloc called Magnificent 7, said Sereno’s ouster through a quo warranto usurps the powers of Congress, noting that the Constitution provides that the top magistrate can only be removed through an impeachment.
Those who voted to grant the quo warranto petition against Sereno were Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza, Samuel Martires, Andres Reyes Jr., Alexander Gesmundo, and Noel Tijam who penned the Court’s decision.
Last week, the High Court, voting 8-6, granted the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida seeking to nullify the appointment of Sereno.
“The petition for quo warranto is granted, respondent Maria Lourdes PA Sereno is found disqualified from and is hereby adjudged guilty of unlawfully holding and exercising the office of the Chief Justice. Accordingly, respondent Maria Lourdes PA Sereno is ousted and excluded therefrom,” the court decision said.
The High Court also announced that the position of Chief Justice is declared vacant and that the Judicial and Bar Council should begin the application and nomination process for Sereno’s replacement.
Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano said the eight SC justices committed an impeachable offense and the filing of impeachment cases could serve as a remedy to the quo warranto “mistake.”
Alejano said the Magnificent 7 will issue a formal statement regarding this matter next week during its regular media briefing.
“Thus, we strongly believe that the filing of impeachment complaints against the justices is the only viable remedy to correct this mistake and save the integrity of the Supreme Court before the Filipino people,” Alejano said.
“As opposed to what the justices had exercised, we want to follow the legal way based on what is provided for in the Constitution,” he added. (PNA)
Palace Respects Senate Reso Calling for Review of Sereno Ouster
Malacañang on Thursday said that it respects the Senate resolution asking the Supreme Court to review its decision to nullify Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s appointment.
“The senators are free to sign such a resolution,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Palace briefing, noting that it was part of the Senate’s inherent legislative powers.
Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan earlier said that 14 or majority of the 24 senators have already signed the resolution which will be filed on Thursday.
Aside from Pangilinan, other senators who signed the resolution are Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, Leila de Lima, Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Loren Legarda, Grace Poe, Antonio Trillanes IV, and Joel Villanueva.
The draft resolution showed that under the Constitution, the House of Representatives should have exclusive power to initiate all impeachment cases while the Senate has the “sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment.”
However, Roque said that he also takes note of the statement of Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson that it appears to be premature because no articles of impeachment have been forwarded to the Senate.
According to Lacson, the Senate has no jurisdiction over the case decided by the Supreme Court because the articles of impeachment have not yet been transmitted.
“It depends if the House transmits the articles of impeachment to the Senate, that’s another matter we have to discuss as a collegial body,” Lacson said.
Nonetheless, Roque said that the Palace “completely” respected the discretion of the Senate.
“But of course we respect completely the discretion of the Senate to file this resolution,” Roque said.
On May 11, the Supreme Court sitting en banc, voted 8-6, granting the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida seeking to nullify Sereno’s appointment.
Sereno is the first Chief Justice to be removed from office through quo warranto proceedings. (PNA)
NEA initiates bold STEP towards electrifying 2.4-M households
Racing against time with limited resources at its disposal, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) tweaked its action plans to illuminate roughly 2.4 million homes that remain in the dark under the franchise areas of electric cooperatives (ECs) nationwide.
The state-owned corporation presented on Wednesday (May 16) its Strategized Total Electrification Program (STEP), which was tailored to meet the 100 percent household energization target of the Department of Energy (DOE) by 2020.
Incorporated in this latest initiative is a petition seeking government assistance to grant all service-oriented distribution utilities access to funds generated by the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME).
The proposed measure aims to provide ECs, which are non-stock and non-profit by nature, enough wherewithal to develop energization projects and sustain their operations in far-flung and economically unviable areas.
In case this request is denied, a private sector participation can be entertained through possible amendments to the Qualified Third Party (QTP) mechanism of the DOE, according to NEA Deputy Administrator for Technical Services Artis Nikki Tortola.
“Kung hindi kaya ng EC na maka-draw ng UCME, baka pwedeng maghanap tayo ng partner on a certain area and then we create a joint venture on that location to serve that area,” Tortola said in a recent dialogue with some 223 power co-op officials.
The NEA will also ask the DOE to expand the scope of its Nationwide Intensification of Household Electrification (NIHE) program, hoping it can include the extension of secondary lines to distant houses, instead of cutting it short.
Likewise, the state-run agency will push for the streamlining and simplification of administrative requirements and processes with respect to permits and other clearances that need to be secured before any electrification related projects can proceed.
The NEA, moreover, vowed to facilitate the implementation of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology to determine which types of renewable energy resources are suitable to power up specific unenergized areas.
“We also consider the option of bringing the households to the last tapping pole rather than construct to each and every far-flung household. Kung pwede, it should be part of the local government program na ilapit na ‘yung mga tao sa distribution system,” Tortola added.
Essentially, STEP is a holistic approach combining the merits of sitio energization, barangay line enhancement and household electrification programs of the government under a unified strategy to achieve the total electrification goal.
At its core, subsidies to EC undertakings, including future solar home and micro-grid systems to be put up in far-flung and off-grid communities will still continue should they remain largely ignored by the private sector.
“The total electrification will not be a program in coordination with the ECs alone. It will be a composite program together with the private distribution utilities kasi kasama na sila sa mandate na dapat ma-energize lahat by 2022,” Tortola said.
In view of these developments, Administrator Edgardo Masongsong said he expects all ECs to submit their updated comprehensive master plans to the NEA by May 21.
These will be consolidated and forwarded to the DOE for its consideration on May 30 before it finalizes the unified strategy on total electrification that will be presented to both Houses of Congress for budget deliberation.
To date, the NEA through its partnership with 121 ECs in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao has energized more than 12 million households. About 19,740 sitios, however, are still left without electricity connection. Most of which are identified in hostile areas.
On the average, electrifying a sitio costs at least P1.4-million, so the agency will need approximately P25-billion to fully implement the rural electrification program before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from Malacañang. (NEA)
LRT-2 Acquires PH’s First Train Simulator
The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) acquired a state-of-the-art Train Driving Simulator (TDS), the first of its kind in the country, to ensure that a pioneering type of training will be provided to existing and forthcoming train operators for the LRT Line 2 System.
LRTA Administrator Gen. Reynaldo Berroya unveiled the simulator on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at LRT-2’s Recto station in the presence of LRTA officials.
Berroya said the acquisition of a simulator is a considerable step taken towards risk control and accident reduction during revenue operations, as part of LRTA’s commitment of delivering world-class service for the passengers.
The new simulator virtually reproduced the entire topography of LRT-2 including the line signaling, the passenger stations, as well as the landscape of Metro Manila — bringing simulator users into a virtual world that imitates the real image of the elevated line system.
The said equipment is manufactured by LANDER Simulations and Training Solutions of Spain and delivered to the country by Kempal Construction and Supply Corporation.
“Our Philippine Railway Training Center (PRTC) has always been on the lookout for an innovative way to conduct trainings to strengthen LRTA’s goal to be the center in professionalizing the railway industry in the country. We see the use of the simulator as a safe and cost-effective means of teaching train driving, so we strived to acquire it,” Berroya said.
The simulator allows users to have a driver’s view from the train cab and to operate realistic cab controls such as doors, pneumatics, electricals, and signaling systems among others. It also allows training of train operations, both in normal and degraded conditions, including situations deemed not possible in actual train operations.
With the simulator system, train operators may also acquire necessary skills to react properly and quickly in any potential situation in the real operations.
Incorporated into the system are twenty-five (25) most frequent fault occurrences encountered during actual revenue operations, so train operators could experience and be refreshed of the correct intervention and troubleshooting practices, but in a virtual, safe, and controlled environment.
Furthermore, the said equipment is capable of generating reports on the performance of train operators under evaluation or undergoing refresher courses.
“With the unveiling of this state-of-the-art training system, we have taken the training standard into a higher level and we will continue to look for ways to improve standards and to achieve customer satisfaction,” Berroya added. (LRTA/PIA-NCR)
Duterte Orders Total Lifting of OFW Deployment Ban to Kuwait
Malacañang on Wednesday announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the full lifting of the deployment ban of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait.
“Upon recommendation of Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tonight instructed (Labor) Secretary to totally lift the ban on deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a message to Palace reporters.
Upon his arrival from Kuwait last May 12, Roque said the Philippine government had partially lifted the deployment ban for “skilled” and “semi-skilled” OFWs in the Gulf state.
The partial lifting of the deployment ban came after the Philippines and Kuwait signed a memorandum of agreement protecting the OFWs in Kuwait.
Duterte had earlier ordered to stop the deployment of Filipino workers due to series of reported abuses and deaths of Filipino workers including Joanna Demafelis.
Demafelis’ body was found in a freezer inside the apartment of her Lebanese employer, Nader Essam Assaf, and Syrian wife Mona Hassoan in Kuwait.
Both Assaf and Hassoan are now detained in their respective countries and facing death penalty for the murder of Demafelis.
After he ordered the total deployment ban, Duterte had demanded that a memorandum of understanding be signed between the two countries to ensure the protection of the OFWs in Kuwait.
Duterte demanded that the OFWs should be given seven hours of sleep, a weekly day off with pay, adequate food, and safekeeping of the housemaids’ passports in the Philippine embassy.
Duterte appointed Mama-o as special envoy to Kuwait after Kuwait expelled Philippine ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa in protest of “uncoordinated” rescue done by the Philippine embassy to OFWs who ran away from their alleged abusive employers. (PNA)
