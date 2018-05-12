Technology
Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity
Bringing the Connected Enterprise to Life
Industrial organizations must be able to quickly identify ways to tighten production schedules and maximize revenue. Gaining insight into operations and production capabilities to make informed decisions has often involved time-intensive IT projects and a highly specialized skillset. Today, Rockwell Automation expands the FactoryTalk® Analytics portfolio, a robust advanced analytics environment that empowers users with the ability to quickly and confidently make informed decisions. These latest advancements were developed to reduce the complexity of the operations environment for manufacturers and producers and their employees who are driving operations.
FactoryTalk Analytics has been developed for scale, discovering and connecting data sources from the edge of the network up through the enterprise, and then intelligently fusing the information to resolve issues close to the source. At the edge or the device, this can result in near-immediate resolution of production issues. Empowered with machine learning capabilities, FactoryTalk Analytics learns the process and looks for trends in the data, proactively presenting users with insights before an issue arises.
FactoryTalk Analytics brings contemporary user experience capabilities, which are common for consumer experiences, to the production environment. Focused on driving ease of use and productivity, FactoryTalk Analytics features internet-like search capabilities of production data, as well as self-serve drill-downs, allowing the user to make data-driven decisions quickly.
Rockwell Automation has chosen the Microsoft® Azure™ cloud as the preferred platform for FactoryTalk Analytics, to help develop and power advanced IoT solutions from the edge to the cloud.
Rockwell Automation executed several customer pilots before the official release of FactoryTalk Analytics, which generated several purpose-driven applications that prioritize ease of use and faster time to value.
In one of our pilots, a manufacturer of solar panels used FactoryTalk Analytics to connect the data sources of legacy systems spread across multiple facilities. They’re now able to more efficiently manage data both on-premise and in the cloud, which will minimize downtime and allow them to save millions of dollars in IT spend.
In another pilot, a global automotive manufacturer implemented FactoryTalk Analytics to help improve operational productivity. Purpose-driven applications brought data together from disparate systems that had previously proven difficult to integrate and had limited workers’ ability to investigate production issues. The solution is giving production managers and executives new visibility into key areas of operations and helping them more accurately forecast production targets.
“Smart manufacturing promises to remove blind spots between organizational silos, putting users directly in touch with information,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rockwell Automation. “Our deep experience in production applications, coupled with technology that integrates control and information, provides outcomes of increased productivity for both existing and green field sites. Importantly, our partners are taking advantage of these solutions to enhance the value of their own offerings.”
“In fast moving production environments – regardless of sector or industry – the ability to address problems and even predict future events before they cause interruption to the business is crucial,” commented Joseph Sousa, President, Asia Pacific – Rockwell Automation. “For a fast-growth region like Asia Pacific, the advanced FactoryTalk analytics environment will be critical in allowing users to solve problems, drive tangible business outcomes and above all, remain competitive.”
Originally piloted as “Project Scio” last November, FactoryTalk Analytics is now available globally.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.
FactoryTalk and LISTEN. THINK. SOLVE. are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc. (PR)
PLDT Enterprise Looks Ahead to an Unprecedented 2018
The business arm of PLDT, the country’s leading telecommunications and digital solutions provider, eyes 2018 as a year of more business ventures and brave investments in information and communication technologies and infrastructure expansions.
Dedicated to developing and providing an array of fixed-line, wireless, and ICT solutions that enable companies and organizations to adapt to evolving technologies, PLDT Enterprise looks forward to more sustainable partnerships with industry leaders to provide better innovations for consumers and businesses alike.
“2017 was a strong and productive year for the PLDT Enterprise group. Strategic alliances were successfully formed with various local and global industry leaders to deliver the most advanced innovative solutions built to help Filipino businesses become better equipped and more competitive,” shares Jovy Hernandez, SVP and Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Groups.
During the previous year, the telco giant introduced numerous innovations in various industries and cutting across the dynamic and diverse markets under its umbrella. These include the implementation of cashless transactions via its card payment facility PayMaya in select establishments from AFFI (Association of Filipino Franchisers, Inc.), PFA (Philippine Franchising Association), and most recently McDonald’s Philippines, the SM Store and Mercury Drug; and enhanced wide-area network connectivity powered by Meraki cloud-managed solutions in partnership with CISCO.
It was also a productive year for ICT infrastructure expansions for the group as ePLDT, the industry leading enabler of digital business solutions and ICT arm of PLDT, opened 2 new VITRO Data Centers in Clark and Davao. This is part of the company’s target of opening operations for 10 new data centers in the key areas around the country for upgraded and more secured digital data centers that meet international standards for businesses and government agencies.
“We are extremely proud of our work at ePLDT and our vision in introducing more disruptive innovations to Filipino enterprises for more secure and improved connectivity and performance,” shares Nico Alcoseba, VP & Head of Disruptive Business Group at PLDT.
Through these technological breakthroughs, the telco giant reaped awards from some of their most formidable partners and fellow industry leaders. These include the 2017 Partner of the Year and Cloud Solutions Provider for SMEs from Microsoft, and the 2017 Tier-2 Partner of the Year from CISCO.
“Great businesses are brought by great partnerships. We at PLDT ALPHA lives this by heart, and we look forward to a year of strengthening these alliances through braving more challenges and investments from a victorious year in 2017,” says FVP and Head of PLDT ALPHA Vic Tria.”
FVP and Head of PLDT SME Nation Mitch Locsin also notes the growing importance of this movement to MSMEs in the Philippines: “There is huge potential in our Filipino entrepreneurs, and we acknowledge their continuous need for technological education and empowerment. The past few years prove fruitful for PLDT and its trusted business partners, and with a courageous heart, iron will and sound investments as our ammunition, 2018 is set to be even a greater milestone for all our stakeholders.”
PLDT promises greater business ventures this year. With a committed $1B for continuous network expansion, the telco giant is laser-focused on gaining even more achievements and higher growth in 2018. Highlights to watch out for in the upcoming year include the launch of PLDT Clarktel Disaster Recovery Facility, and VITRO Data Center in Cebu. The VITRO Network of Data Centers boasts the only three Data Centers in the country with TIA942 Tier 3 Certifications. Investments in capability and expertise across Cloud, Cyber Security, and Managed IT Services to establish more internationally competitive technology systems in the country will also serve as bulk of such investments.
“Fearlessness in introducing more innovations and synergies is PLDT’s mantra for 2018. We remain firm in our commitment to build and sustain a more digitally-empowered, connected and smarter Philippines through solutions tailor-fit to address the needs of business and industry,” said Jojo Gendrano, VP and Head of PLDT Enterprise Core Business Solutions.
“We are very happy to be paving the way to economic growth with faster-than-ever data connections and more sophisticated digital infrastructure.”
To know more about products and services by PLDT Enterprise, please contact your PLDT Relationship Manager, or visit www.pldtenterprise.com. (PR)
Grab Drivers to No Longer See Rider Destinations Starting Friday
Drivers of ridesharing firm Grab Philippines will no longer see passenger destinations starting Friday, April 27, which will lead to reducing the incidents of cancelled booked trips.
Grab will also launch an auto-accept feature that will automatically allocate trips to drivers allowing a more seamless experience in continuously accepting passenger requests.
“We hear what our riders want and we will continue to improve our services while making bookings more efficient for our drivers. We will implement non-showing of passenger information before ride acceptance, as it is a major source of complaints,” Grab country head Brian Cu said in a statement Tuesday.
“We want to vastly improve our services hence our consecutive decisions to sanction 500 errant drivers over the week, and now the non-showing of the passenger destination and the auto-accept feature,” he added.
The auto-accept driver-app feature will be implemented on Friday while the destination masking will initially be rolled out to 25 percent of Grab drivers with historically low acceptance rate.
Cu said they have reached out to Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Road Transport Tim Orbos and Assistant Secretary Mark de Leon for advice on the implementation of these features.
“Grab reached out to DOTr for proper guidance and to express our commitment to continue working with the government to improve and strengthen the TNVS sector. We are thankful that they are supportive of this measure,” Cu said.
The ride-hailing firm will also require its riders to provide their correct and complete account information which can be linked to social media platforms to ensure the safety of the drivers.
“We will never compromise safety and we will always put the welfare of our drivers and passengers first. We thank our drivers for understanding the masking of destination feature. We hope that our passengers will do their part and verify their accounts for safety and proper identity,” Cu said.
Drivers will also have the option to see passenger destinations during the wee hours of the night for their protection.
For its part, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) welcomes the move of Grab as this will benefit the riding public.
“We welcome the move of Grab to mask passenger destinations. We hope that the riders will now be able to experience lesser cancellations and we appreciate the move which was unilaterally done by Grab. Magandang hakbang nila (This is a very good move). Moving forward, it’s all geared to ensure the welfare of the riding public,” LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said in a text message to reporters.
Grab has maintained that main reason for the difficulty in booking a ride is due to the lack of cars, resulting to low supply.
It assures, however, that it will exert efforts to keep more drivers on the road to address passenger demand and prevent long waits and price surges. (PNA)
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
Cebu City, April 23 2018 — Nokia launches 4 new phones for Cebuanos to enjoy as they showcase the Nokia 7 plus, Nokia 1, New Nokia 6, and the Nokia 8110 on April 23, 2018 at Harold’s Hotel, Cebu City.
The phones, which were first introduced at the Mobile World Congress in February earlier this year, will be available in Cebu on May 2018. As a follow through on Nokia’s reputation on having phones that are “built like a tank” or phones that “break cement when it falls off”, they once again built the new line of phones with durability and reliability in mind as Nokia delivers on their promise to bring quality smartphones for the Cebu market.
Pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience
With a commitment to a pure, secure and up-to-date Android, each smartphone will stay fresh over time with monthly security updates guaranteed and with no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes eating up battery life or slowing the device down. All these mean you can enjoy your new phone for longer. (Nokia)
Here are the new Nokia smartphones:
Nokia 7 Plus
“The flagship hero you can rely on”
Designed to help users create stunning content, the Nokia 7 plus has the screen, power, design and features that make it a true hero of the Nokia smartphone range. Combining innovative optical hardware and imaging algorithms, the Nokia 7 plus captures moments in photos that are true to life. With its impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics, the Nokia 7 plus adapts to low-light conditions by increasing light sensitivity to guarantee only the best pictures preserve perfect moments. Enhanced Dual-Sight harnesses the front and back cameras simultaneously to capture the ultimate #Bothie while unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos ensure all memories are stored for easy sharing with family and friends.
To enable you to capture and enjoy more content for longer, the Nokia 7 plus is backed by the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 Mobile Platform. Its large-capacity 3800mAh battery makes sure you won’t have to worry about battery life, even when you are broadcasting your #Bothie videos live on Facebook or YouTube.
Its gently curved back and slim edges provide a big-screen experience in a comfortable, neat package. The vivid 6-inch 18:9 full-HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 plus perfect for browsing, social media consumption, gaming and entertainment with more content in the same width as a traditional 5.5-inch display device.
The Nokia 7 plus will be available in Black/Copper and White/Copper from April 27 and will retail for PHP 21,990.
Pre-sale of Nokia 7 plus now available through Abenson.com, Argomall, MemoXpress, and on Lazada. You can even avail of 0% interest over 9 months via Home Credit when you apply online through argomall.com.
New Nokia 6
“Built to last, award-winning phone just got even better”
Building on the success of its predecessor, the new Nokia 6 packs even more powerful performance and great new features in a more compact, durable body. Over 60% faster than its award-winning predecessor, it now offers enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, a more compact screen-to-body ratio, Nokia spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo™.
The new Nokia 6 takes the original’s precision craftsmanship to the next level by combining a unibody, made from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium, with an 11-hour two-tone anodising and polishing process. And by uniting a sculpted 2.5D display with damage-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the New Nokia 6’s compact and refined body is built to last. It runs in Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 Mobile Platform to deliver fast and smooth performance alongside great day-long battery life.
The new Nokia 6 featuring two configurations of 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM in Blue/Gold color blend will be available from May 14 for PHP 15,990.
Nokia 1
“A 4G smartphone for every Juan”
The Nokia 1 is a breakthrough in accessible technology, delivering smartphone essentials with the reassuring quality that can be expected of a Nokia phone and a refreshingly familiar design to fans around the world. Giving more people access to technology, the phone comes with Android Oreo™ (Go edition), a version of Android optimized for devices with 1GB RAM or less.
The Nokia 1 is designed to be smooth and responsive, with full access to the Google Play™ Store. This means you can find all your favorite apps from WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to mobile banking while also highlighting apps that are optimized for Android Oreo™ (Go edition).
You can give your Nokia 1 a makeover, thanks to the addition of the ever-popular Xpress-on covers. Available in a range of vibrant colors, these exchangeable covers let you express your personal style by simply pressing on and off in seconds. Each cover is built with the same precision and attention to detail as the phone’s original cover. Inherently colored, the tough two-tone polycarbonate cover is ready to take on everyday knocks and bumps with its durable design.
Nokia 8110 4G
HMD Global also confirms that the newest member of the Originals family, the Nokia 8110 4G will be coming to Cebu in May. More information soon.
*Article published with contribution from Nokia PR on new line of phones
Nokia Launches “NewSeum” Phone Exhibit
Nokia, with its countless years in the mobile phone industry, launches “NewSeum”, an exhibit of old, new Nokia feature and smartphones on April 23, at the Northwing of SM City Cebu.
The exhibit, which is part of Nokia’s showcase on it’s history and the memories that is entwined on Cebuanos with Nokia phones of the past, and on to new memories with current and new Nokia phones particularly the Nokia 7 plus, the New Nokia 6, the Nokia 1, and the Nokia 8110 4G, which was announced on the same day and will be released on May.
NewSeum is “an interactive exhibit that will feature old to new Nokia phones, showcasing the brand’s unbreakable DNA of reliable mobile experience throughout the years”, according to Nokia.
The NewSeum exhibit will run from April 23 – 30, 2018 at the northwing of SM City Cebu.
About HMD Global, the Home of Nokia Phones
Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets
