Relive the Iconic Band Queen and Their Music in “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Teaser Trailer and Poster Reveal
Break free and let loose with the music of one of the most iconic bands of all time as 20th Century Fox releases the first trailer of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
Trailer links here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yefyr3oGMbQ
https://www.facebook.com/20thcenturyfoxphilippines/videos/10160391427965582/
“Bohemian Rhapsody” stars Rami Malek, Aidan Gillen and Lucy Boynton, the film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their timeless songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.
“This film has been 8 years in the making but I truly believe that it’s been worth it, because I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished. The movie is a true celebration of Queen’s music and a tribute to one of the greatest frontmen of all time: Freddie Mercury. Breaking through stereotypes and expectations, Freddie dared to change everything – believing in himself and his music,” says producer Graham King.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” opens November 7 in PH cinemas nationwide. Follow 20th Century Fox (PH) on Facebook and 20thcenturyfoxph on Instagram and YouTube.
Are You Ready for Flea and Tick Season?
As temperatures rise, so does your dog’s chance of being affected by fleas and ticks. Peak season for fleas and ticks is just around the corner, but are you armed with the knowledge you need to protect your dog?
Fleas are small insects that feed by sucking the blood of mammals and birds. They can be more than just an uncomfortable annoyance. They can lead to serious discomfort and diseases, such as tapeworm, which can be dangerous for your dog. Most often, fleas are found under shrubs, in carpeting, on wooden floors, under decks and along fence lines — all the places your dogs like to play.
Like fleas, ticks are small and feed on the blood of animals. However, they also feed on human blood. They can cause several problems for your dog, including Lyme disease. Ticks can often be found in wooded areas, on trails, in tall grass or leaf litter.
There are multiple options available to help prevent and control fleas and ticks, depending on your pet’s needs. Prevention and control don’t have to be unpleasant or difficult experiences for either of you. For example, you can choose a once-a-month chewable flavoured to taste like a treat so it’s fun and easy to give.
Be sure to see your veterinarian this season and ask what protection options are right for your dog.
Tips to Control Unhealthy Food Cravings
Everyone enjoys the occasional salty snack or sugary dessert, but sometimes our food cravings can derail our healthy lifestyle goals. These tips can help you develop some better eating habits and maintain a healthy weight.
Check in with yourself. If you’re craving something, understand what’s driving you to the craving in the first place. Are you sad? Are you anxious about something? Knowing the reason can help you resist the craving and move on to something else. Create a distraction, focus on your hobby or try munching on nuts or fruit.
Skip the “empty” foods. Highly processed snacks usually aren’t packed with nutrients and can make your body feel hungry again sooner. Instead, eat foods filled with fibre and protein, which keep you fuller longer and don’t give your body the chance to feel hungry as quickly. Your body can often confuse thirst for hunger, so be sure to drink lots of water.
Keep a food journal. This is a great way to help you stay on track and easily make diet adjustments when necessary. Knowing what you eat can be very beneficial and motivating because you can see the healthy choices you make. If journaling is too time-consuming, there are food tracking apps that can keep you motivated.
Reach out for help. If you’re struggling with achieving a healthy weight, you may need some extra help to control cravings. Talk to your doctor about a new treatment option for chronic weight management.
Spend Your Vacation Wisely: Beat the Heat with These Summer Tips
Summertime is here upon us, and it’s the time of the year where guys wear their favorite boardshorts and for the gals, their favorite bikinis. Summer is the time where busy people go out and have some fun. And while some may have started their vacation galore during long weekend, other still have not. For those still planning to go explore the world this summer, here are some tips to follow to beat the heat, and still enjoy.
Stay hydrated everywhere you go
Summer means vacation time, and vacation means going to places where you’ve never been before, either to relax or go to an adventure and just have a good time. Different activities are available everywhere, and it’s just a matter of discovering such. But do not forget to bring along ample amount of hydration everywhere, since it’s summer and temperatures tend to spike up during this time of the year, so it pays to be hydrated at all times.
Bring appropriate clothing for your selected activity
Because you would not want to go to a beach and swim along fishes with trekking attire, and you would not want to trek your way to the top of a certain mountain where it gets cold during the night and dawn in swimwear, right? Wear proper attire always and in every place you go. If you want to have a tour of a certain old town, bring an umbrella with you always. If you’re to trek, wear proper trekking attire. If you plan to go to the beach, then by all means, flaunt your body! Wear the proper attire always. (BHI)
Netflix Announces ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Renewal
Netflix on Tuesday announced that the bloody good Santa Clarita Diet has been renewed for a third season. The comedy series is slated to return in 2019 with ten all-new episodes.
Description: In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo
Created and Executive Produced by: Victor Fresco
Executive Producers: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell
About Netflix
Netflix is the world’s leading internet entertainment service with 125 million members in 190 countries enjoying more than 140 million hours of TV programmes and films per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.
