Registration Now Open for Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana
Women in Cebu now have the opportunity to show off their prowess in the athletic, academic, and artistic fields in the province-wide Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana. In this event, they can display the strength, endurance, hard work, and multi-faceted talents and skills that are unique to empowered women.
The search engages women-participants to go through three elimination rounds: Athletic through the Cebuana Sports Marathon at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on June 9, 2018; Academic through the Cebuana Quiz Bee at the Cebu Trade Hall in SM City Cebu on June 23, 2018; and Artistic through the Cebuana Got It All at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol on August 31, 2018. Point system will be used in the competition where big points mean big chances of advancing to the next elimination round.
In celebration of the Cebu Business Month 2018 organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) every June, the Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana is a project of the Cebu Provincial government in cooperation with the Cebu Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC), Ng Khai Development Corporation, Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (PSC), CCCI, and various multi-stakeholder groups in the province.
To qualify, they must be a Filipino citizen, female, single or married with a marriage certificate, and living in Cebu Province for a minimum of one year or whose parents hail from Cebu Province as manifested in their barangay certificate or voter’s ID. They must also be physically fit and must be 18 to 30 years old.
They are required to fill up the registration form and submit it to any designated registration outlets, including PWC office, PSC office, and NGenius Stores, between April 2 to May 18, 2018.
Big prizes await for the woman who will be crowned queen. The selected 2018 Renaissance Cebuana will receive P100,000, an international trip, and the opportunity to be the PWC Ambassador. The first runner up will get P40,000, the second runner up P20,000, and the remaining 12 finalists P10,000 each.
The first elimination round of the Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana, the sports marathon that will start at 5 a.m. on June 9, will also give away separate cash prizes for the 5K run (P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000 for the first, second, and third finishers, respectively, and P500 for the fourth and fifth finishers) and for the 10K run (P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 for the first, second, and third finishers, respectively, and P1,000 for the fourth and fifth finishers). Entrants need to pay a registration fee of P200 that includes singlet and race bib.
The Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana is sponsored by Acer, Dell, Epson, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft.
For more information, contact Heddah Largo (0916 4412995), Lyle Larida (0942 482 28880 or Kent Dejan (0917325 1753). Follow updates of the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Over 11,000 Urgent Jobs In Cebu
Mynimo.com, a leading local internet job board is helping to fill more than 11,000 urgent job vacancies in Cebu. As of press time, 91 employers from across all industries have signed up for its highly anticipated career event.
Notable companies such as international giant Amazon.com will be recruiting at the event to fill their target of 1,000 employees for their Cebu site by end of year. Other famous local companies such as Aboitiz Construction Group, Bluewater Resorts, Hi-Precision, and Virgina Food are also going to be present to hire top talent looking to join their organizations.
To date, over 6,000 applicants have registered to join the 1-day career event in SM City Cebu on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The organizers already recorded a 22% increase job seeker interest for the event compared to the same period last year.
The organizers are expecting 68% of the event’s applicants to be college graduates and almost 70% of job seeking attendees to have had prior work experience.
Gaps identified
In a survey among the event’s participating employers and applicants, Mynimo has identified the education sector as having the highest talent shortage in Cebu, with a ratio of 11 job opportunities per education applicant; followed by the BPO sector with 9 jobs for every BPO applicant, and the sales sector with 5 jobs for each sales applicant.
“The talent shortage is a significant lost opportunity for Cebu. Counting the unfilled vacancies in the BPO and education sector alone, our conservative estimates indicate that the local economy will potentially lose at least 80 million pesos in circulation every month,” said Mynimo.com president, Wesley Chiongbian.
As for the surplus in talent, the survey identified that professionals in the hotel industry top the list with 71 candidates competing for 1 hotel job vacancy, followed by legal professionals with 17 applicants for every legal job, and 7 applicants for every manufacturing job in Cebu. “Unemployed professionals in these highly competitive sectors may want explore and take advantage of the opportunities in industries with less competition. This will help them find employment quickly,” Chiongbian added.
Mynimo.com has been helping to fix the job market gap in the country for over 10 years through its easy to use job website www.mynimo.com. Their commitment to accomplish their mission has pushed them to be more visible both online and on the ground with its annual career event called the Happy Jobs Fair, which is now going onto its 5th year. The event will place on Saturday, May 26, 2018, from 9AM to 6PM at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall.
Job seekers that are interested to attend the much anticipated career event are encouraged to register online at www.mynimo.com/register to get priority access for free. Walk-ins are also welcome. Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. (PR)
3.1-Magnitude Tremor Shakes Cebu
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Cebu City and nearby areas at 8:03 a.m. Friday, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The Phivolcs said the epicenter of the tectonic tremor was located at 11 kilometers south and 61 degrees east of Lapu-Lapu City.
The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Cebu City and Mandaue City, while Lapu-Lapu and the rest of Mactan Island experienced it at Intensity 2.
Most of the residents in Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu did not know about the tremor until it was reported by Phivolcs.
According to the Phivolcs intensity scale, an Intensity 3 quake is slightly felt and usually only by people who are indoors.
No damage has been reported anywhere from the three citites, and Phivolcs said no aftershocks are expected. (PNA)
Newly-Elected Cebuano Youth Leaders Undergo Training
Newly-elected Cebuano Sangguniang Kabataang officials, which are required by a reform to undergo training, participated in the SK Mandatory Training as mandated by law at Cebu Institute of technology – University on May 17 – 25, 2018.
The youth leaders also got their first taste of Tommy Osmeña as he gave a talk on how to be a good leader.
Osmeña, who was in the first day to the training, told the youth leaders to “Listen first before you talk,” as he shared his experiences in serving as the mayor of Cebu City, in a update posted by Cebu City PIO on their Facebook Page.
RA 10742
The SK Mandatory Training, as mandated by RA 10742 of the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act, requires elected SK officials to undergo a training and orientation before the youth leaders can assume office. As per RA 10742, The Mandatory Training will cover different modules with different topics such as the history of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), local governance, resolution making, decentralization, meetings, budgeting, and project planning.
The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, or RA 6713, will also be covered in the training so that the elected officials may be guided accordingly on proper decorum and ethics once they assume office.
The Mandatory Training is to be executed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and National Youth Commission (NYC).
Non-Attendance
In a joint press conference of DILG with the NYC and Commission on Elections (Comelec) on April 11, 2018, DILG Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said that “Non-attendance to the training without any valid reason shall be considered as an instance of deliberate failure to attend shall constitute sufficient ground to disqualify SK officials or subject them to disciplinary actions as per Section 27 of the SK Reform Act”
Capitol: No Politics Involved in Drug Clearing of Barangays
A total of 185 barangays across the province of Cebu made it in the list of drug-cleared communities, the Regional Oversight Committee (ROC) on illegal drugs recently announced.
Last year, the committee declared at least 160 drug-cleared barangays. For the first four months of this year, the committee cleared another 25 barangays, making the total number of drug-cleared barangays to 185.
The latest drug-cleared barangays include the 13 barangays of Pilar town, seven barangays in San Remigio town, three barangays in Danao City, and one barangay each from the City of Naga and San Francisco town.
With 51 towns and cities, the Province of Cebu has 1,066 barangays.
”Most, if not all, of the drug-cleared barangays are here in Cebu Province. That only shows that we are active here in Cebu,” said Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Director Rene Burdeos. He added that Cebu is the only local government unit (LGU) in the region that actively monitors and announces its drug-cleared barangays.
Burdeos is one of the members of the oversight committee, being chaired by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7. The Cebu Provincial Government, through the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), is also one of the members of the committee.
With the Capitol being just a part of the committee, Gov. Hilario P. Davide III denied speculations that the drug clearing efforts are made in time for the barangay and youth elections.
“This is a collegial body that determines and validates whether a barangay is drug-cleared,” said Davide.
The other members of the committee are the Philippine National Police represented by Supt. Anthony Bagarinao of the Cebu Provincial Police Office and the Department of Health (DOH).
Last May 10, CPADAO invited members of the oversight committee and barangay officials for the declaration of drug-cleared barangays in Cebu and to recognize the efforts of these barangays.
CPADAO Head Carmen Remedios Ivy Durano said these government agencies have been tasked to check on specific criteria in the validation process.
She said that the DILG has been assigned to check the action plan of the barangays and to ensure it is being implemented.
The DOH focuses on community-based treatment programs while the Police is tasked to work on the demand- reduction of drugs and those in the watchlist. PDEA, on the other hand, is focused on high-value targets in the drug clearing operations.
The role of CPADAO is to monitor the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC), and to ensure that it is functioning well.
“Mao bitaw naa tay oversight committee, ang chairman PDEA man gyud, ug lima ni ka ahensiya nga nag validate. So dili tinuod kana nga Provincial Government ra through the CPADAO ang nagpili niining mga barangay (That’s the reason why we have an oversight committee headed by PDEA, and five various agencies are doing the validation. So it is not true that the selection of drug-cleared barangays is primarily being done by the Provincial Capitol through CPADAO,” said Davide.
“Ito pong pag declare as drug-cleared barangay consensus natin at nag-undergo talaga ng proper validation (The declaration of a drug-cleared barangay is a consensus effort and it has undergone proper validation),” said PDEA-7 chief Emerson Margate.
Burdeos said that the committee has been clearing barangays of illegal drugs since last year.
“The campaign for drug clearing is a continuing one and it is not triggered by existing elections,” said Burdeos.
He added that it is only the Cebu Provincial Government that created an office, the CPADAO, which is primarily tasked to focus on anti-illegal drug campaign.
Margate, on the other hand, said that as early as January this year the committee has already received an endorsement for drug-cleared barangays.
But the committee, he said, saw the need to conduct further validations.
“We made it sure na ma comply talaga nila yung parameters na gusto nating makita. So nakita nyo naman po doon sa 35 na in-endorse, 25 lang yung kinuha natin kasi yon lang po ang na approve (We made it sure that the parameters are properly complied with. Out of the 35 barangays that were endorsed, we only selected and approved 25). So it has nothing to do with the coming elections,” said Margate.
Getting 20 percent of drug-cleared barangays is one of the factors for an LGU to get the DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).
“Ang kanang (the) Seal of Good Local Governance, bonus ra man lang nato na (is only a bonus),” Davide added, saying that the seal is the DILG’s way of recognizing the efforts of LGUs. The Capitol has been a recipient of the seal for the past three consecutive years.
Davide assured that with or without the seal, the Cebu Provincial Government will remain steadfast.
“We will not stop sa atong kampanya batok sa illegal drugs (on our campaign against illegal drugs),” said Davide.
The declaration of the latest drug-cleared barangays was made during a meeting organized by the CPADAO held at the Capitol last May 10.
