Registration Now Open for Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana

Women in Cebu now have the opportunity to show off their prowess in the athletic, academic, and artistic fields in the province-wide Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana. In this event, they can display the strength, endurance, hard work, and multi-faceted talents and skills that are unique to empowered women.

The search engages women-participants to go through three elimination rounds: Athletic through the Cebuana Sports Marathon at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on June 9, 2018; Academic through the Cebuana Quiz Bee at the Cebu Trade Hall in SM City Cebu on June 23, 2018; and Artistic through the Cebuana Got It All at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol on August 31, 2018. Point system will be used in the competition where big points mean big chances of advancing to the next elimination round.

In celebration of the Cebu Business Month 2018 organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) every June, the Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana is a project of the Cebu Provincial government in cooperation with the Cebu Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC), Ng Khai Development Corporation, Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (PSC), CCCI, and various multi-stakeholder groups in the province.

To qualify, they must be a Filipino citizen, female, single or married with a marriage certificate, and living in Cebu Province for a minimum of one year or whose parents hail from Cebu Province as manifested in their barangay certificate or voter’s ID. They must also be physically fit and must be 18 to 30 years old.

They are required to fill up the registration form and submit it to any designated registration outlets, including PWC office, PSC office, and NGenius Stores, between April 2 to May 18, 2018.

Big prizes await for the woman who will be crowned queen. The selected 2018 Renaissance Cebuana will receive P100,000, an international trip, and the opportunity to be the PWC Ambassador. The first runner up will get P40,000, the second runner up P20,000, and the remaining 12 finalists P10,000 each.

The first elimination round of the Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana, the sports marathon that will start at 5 a.m. on June 9, will also give away separate cash prizes for the 5K run (P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000 for the first, second, and third finishers, respectively, and P500 for the fourth and fifth finishers) and for the 10K run (P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 for the first, second, and third finishers, respectively, and P1,000 for the fourth and fifth finishers). Entrants need to pay a registration fee of P200 that includes singlet and race bib.

The Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana is sponsored by Acer, Dell, Epson, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

For more information, contact Heddah Largo (0916 4412995), Lyle Larida (0942 482 28880 or Kent Dejan (0917325 1753). Follow updates of the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ AAARenaissanceCebuana. All event updates of CBM 2018, including Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana, can be accessed through the CBM 2018 app on Android.