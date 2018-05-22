Local News
President Duterte Vows Support for Filipino Athletes
President Rodrigo Duterte assured his support for the Filipino young athletes as he led the opening ceremony of Philippine National Games 2018 here on Saturday, May 19.
“I am honored to stand here to formally open the much anticipated Philippine National Games 2018. I am proud to say that the spirit of the Filipino athlete is alive in all of us today,” President Duterte said in his speech at the Cebu City Sports Center here.
The President noted the efforts of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and its partners for successfully organizing the national multi-sport tournament, which features top-caliber athletes from all over the country ages 16 years old and above.
He urged the sports commission and the local government units to intensify collaboration with private partners “to further champion various Philippine sports.”
“This will deepen our nation’s commitment to foster sportsmanship and integrity towards sports excellence and global competitiveness,” he said.
“May this occasion serve as a platform to hone everyone’s physical prowess and promote patriotism within our athletic communities,” he added.
He then called on athletes to continue seeking support from the government, particularly the PSC, through its various development programs “so that they may realize their true potential”.
He also encouraged the youth to support the administration’s initiatives in addressing the country’s problems such as criminality, corruption and illegal drugs.
“Remember that sports is an effective avenue to instill discipline in our youth to keep them away from these societal ills,” he said.
The Chief Executive said he is confident that the participants will demonstrate teamwork and camaraderie as they compete with each other during the tournament, which will be held from May 19 to 25.
“These principles are essential in forming an active citizenry that is capable of steering the Philippines towards a better and more prosperous future,” he said.
“To all the competitors here today, you have my full support as you secure your place in your respective fields. I trust that you will join me as we bring lasting change for the sake of [our people],” he added.
Philippine National Games is an athletic competition created to determine the possible composition of national pool athletes that will compete in international tournaments such as the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and the Olympics.
This will be the second time Cebu will be hosting the games. The first was in 1997.
A total of 19 sports will be staged in Cebu including athletics, archery, boxing, cycling, judo, karatedo, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, arnis, chess, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, duathlon, beach and indoor volleyball, weightlifting and badminton.
Gymnastics and rugby football will be held in Manila and Canlubang, Laguna, respectively. PND
Local News
Lorega Fire Claims 47 Houses
73 families were affected after a fire set 47 houses ablaze in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lorega San Miguel on May 21, 2018.
The Bureau of Fire Protection 7 (BFP 7) received the alarm at 10:15 am. The firefighters had a hard time controlling the fire as the affected area is hard to navigate due to narrow roads. The fire was reported to have started at the two-storey house of Alfonso Honey Grace Alvardo.
According to Nagiel B. Bañacia, OIC of Disaster Management Office of Cebu City, a total of 327 were injured in the said fire incident. Among the injured are fire volunteers Henry Maningo and Barny Quijada. The fire was under control at 10:39 am. In the initial investigation, the cause of fire found out to be from electrical misuse.
A resolution was passed by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CCDRRMC) to recommend the City Council to declare sitio Riverside as calamity area.
The displaced families of Sitio Riverside are currently evacuated at the Cebu City Local School Board Compound at Imus St. (Ajun Cainghog)
Local News
President Duterte Inaugurates Alegria Oil field
President Rodrigo Duterte kicked-off the opening of the Alegria Oil Field Polyard in Alegria, Cebu on May 19, 2018. He also led the ceremonial valve opening of oil and gas opening upon his arrival.
In his speech, he said that the oil field may generate more job opportunities and more incoming for Filipinos. The president urged the proper planning of urban development in Alegria because it may attract more people in the growing economy in the municipality.
“Prepare for an expansive human and economic development. Madaghan na,” Duterte said.
“So prepare for that… and do not forget your fellowmen,” he added. “You have to spend the money locally — infrastructure, improve the living conditions, getting somebody into a gainful employment tanan-tanan,” Duterte also said in his speech.
The said oil field holds over 27 million barrels of oil and over 9 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The total area of the oil field is 197,000 hectares and 42,799 hectares for production and oil and gas. The oil field is expected to hold up until 2037.
China Mining Petroleum Ltd. is currently operating the oil field with their partners Skywealth Group Holdings Ltd. and Phil-Mal Energy International Inc. in a US $30.80 million investment. (Aljun Cainghog)
Local News
PRRD as Guest of Honor in Tabogon Town Fiesta
President Rodrigo Duterte visited Tabogon town in Northern Cebu as the Guest of Honor for the town fiesta on May 20, 2018 upon the invitation of Mayor Zigfred Duterte, mayor of Tabogon, Cebu and the cousin of the president.
In his speech, he talked about his campaign against criminality, terrorism, drugs and corruption and urged the people of Tabogon to be vigilant against it.
He also said in his speech that he is very keen on eradicating corruption and that he is willing to shoot any official involved in corruption no matter how close he is to them.
The president also encouraged the townsmen of Tabogon to be firm and determined in reaching their goals and develop a sense of patriotism and highlighted that dangers of drugs in a society and how it destroys a country that is why he is keen on eliminating drugs.
President Rodrigo Duterte also led the opening of the Alegria Oil Field Polyard on the southern part of Cebu Province May 19, 2018. (Aljun Cainghog)
Local News
‘A Worthwhile Project,’ CCCI Prexy on Proposed Capitol 20-Storey Modern Building
For Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president, Consul Antonio Chiu, the construction of the Cebu Resource Center, the proposed 20-storey modern building that will house the Cebu Provincial Government’s frontline offices will further improve Capitol’s services.
“This is a very good project that will improve delivery of goods and services to the people without costing taxpayers’ money as the project will pay for itself,” said Chiu.
The proposed center will be built at the old Bureau of Agricultural Extension (Baex) located at the rightmost portion of the Capitol Compound, which has been deemed unsafe for occupancy after it was destroyed by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the Visayas in 2013. The project is expected to be completed within 28 months.
Once completed, Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said that he expects fast and easy delivery of services as the average daily 1,000 clients do not have to transfer from one building to another as most of the offices will be housed in one place.
Chiu added that the Capitol work force has increased, now at least 3,000 personnel, compared to its size 50 years ago.
“I’ve seen the offices here, it is too congested. How can you work properly?” he pointed out.
Citing how congested the Capitol is at present, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) had to occupy the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office’s (PSWDO) child-minding center. After continuous requests, the disaster office was temporarily transferred to a container van situated near the legislative building.
A traffic plan and impact assessment has been mapped out to manage the traffic flow inside the compound once the construction of the project starts.
Engr. Lynn Madrona, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) public transport and management consultant, said that mobilization of heavy equipment and delivery of construction materials will be done at night time to prevent causing more traffic and to observe the traffic ban scheduled from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Cebu Province’s traffic czar Jonathan Tumulak said he saw the need for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to study the possibility of widening the nearby Villalon St., the adjacent road at the Capitol Compound, to serve as access road when getting in and out of the compound.
He also plans on proposing for the implementation of a flexible work schedule for Capitol employees, one way to avoid traffic problem.
The 80-year old Capitol building was declared a national historical landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in July 2008.
Apprehensions were raised that the new building might affect the panoramic view of the main building or the executive building.
Chiu said the new building would be constructed on the far side of the Capitol. He said it will not obstruct or it can be seen in the picture if one captures the front view of Capitol, when one sets its view along Osmeña Boulevard.
