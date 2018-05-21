Local News
President Duterte Inaugurates Alegria Oil field
President Rodrigo Duterte kicked-off the opening of the Alegria Oil Field Polyard in Alegria, Cebu on May 19, 2018. He also led the ceremonial valve opening of oil and gas opening upon his arrival.
In his speech, he said that the oil field may generate more job opportunities and more incoming for Filipinos. The president urged the proper planning of urban development in Alegria because it may attract more people in the growing economy in the municipality.
“Prepare for an expansive human and economic development. Madaghan na,” Duterte said.
“So prepare for that… and do not forget your fellowmen,” he added. “You have to spend the money locally — infrastructure, improve the living conditions, getting somebody into a gainful employment tanan-tanan,” Duterte also said in his speech.
The said oil field holds over 27 million barrels of oil and over 9 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The total area of the oil field is 197,000 hectares and 42,799 hectares for production and oil and gas. The oil field is expected to hold up until 2037.
China Mining Petroleum Ltd. is currently operating the oil field with their partners Skywealth Group Holdings Ltd. and Phil-Mal Energy International Inc. in a US $30.80 million investment. (Aljun Cainghog)
Local News
PRRD as Guest of Honor in Tabogon Town Fiesta
President Rodrigo Duterte visited Tabogon town in Northern Cebu as the Guest of Honor for the town fiesta on May 20, 2018 upon the invitation of Mayor Zigfred Duterte, mayor of Tabogon, Cebu and the cousin of the president.
In his speech, he talked about his campaign against criminality, terrorism, drugs and corruption and urged the people of Tabogon to be vigilant against it.
He also said in his speech that he is very keen on eradicating corruption and that he is willing to shoot any official involved in corruption no matter how close he is to them.
The president also encouraged the townsmen of Tabogon to be firm and determined in reaching their goals and develop a sense of patriotism and highlighted that dangers of drugs in a society and how it destroys a country that is why he is keen on eliminating drugs.
President Rodrigo Duterte also led the opening of the Alegria Oil Field Polyard on the southern part of Cebu Province May 19, 2018. (Aljun Cainghog)
Local News
‘A Worthwhile Project,’ CCCI Prexy on Proposed Capitol 20-Storey Modern Building
For Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president, Consul Antonio Chiu, the construction of the Cebu Resource Center, the proposed 20-storey modern building that will house the Cebu Provincial Government’s frontline offices will further improve Capitol’s services.
“This is a very good project that will improve delivery of goods and services to the people without costing taxpayers’ money as the project will pay for itself,” said Chiu.
The proposed center will be built at the old Bureau of Agricultural Extension (Baex) located at the rightmost portion of the Capitol Compound, which has been deemed unsafe for occupancy after it was destroyed by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the Visayas in 2013. The project is expected to be completed within 28 months.
Once completed, Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said that he expects fast and easy delivery of services as the average daily 1,000 clients do not have to transfer from one building to another as most of the offices will be housed in one place.
Chiu added that the Capitol work force has increased, now at least 3,000 personnel, compared to its size 50 years ago.
“I’ve seen the offices here, it is too congested. How can you work properly?” he pointed out.
Citing how congested the Capitol is at present, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) had to occupy the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office’s (PSWDO) child-minding center. After continuous requests, the disaster office was temporarily transferred to a container van situated near the legislative building.
A traffic plan and impact assessment has been mapped out to manage the traffic flow inside the compound once the construction of the project starts.
Engr. Lynn Madrona, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) public transport and management consultant, said that mobilization of heavy equipment and delivery of construction materials will be done at night time to prevent causing more traffic and to observe the traffic ban scheduled from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Cebu Province’s traffic czar Jonathan Tumulak said he saw the need for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to study the possibility of widening the nearby Villalon St., the adjacent road at the Capitol Compound, to serve as access road when getting in and out of the compound.
He also plans on proposing for the implementation of a flexible work schedule for Capitol employees, one way to avoid traffic problem.
The 80-year old Capitol building was declared a national historical landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in July 2008.
Apprehensions were raised that the new building might affect the panoramic view of the main building or the executive building.
Chiu said the new building would be constructed on the far side of the Capitol. He said it will not obstruct or it can be seen in the picture if one captures the front view of Capitol, when one sets its view along Osmeña Boulevard.
www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News
Registration Now Open for Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana
Women in Cebu now have the opportunity to show off their prowess in the athletic, academic, and artistic fields in the province-wide Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana. In this event, they can display the strength, endurance, hard work, and multi-faceted talents and skills that are unique to empowered women.
The search engages women-participants to go through three elimination rounds: Athletic through the Cebuana Sports Marathon at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on June 9, 2018; Academic through the Cebuana Quiz Bee at the Cebu Trade Hall in SM City Cebu on June 23, 2018; and Artistic through the Cebuana Got It All at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol on August 31, 2018. Point system will be used in the competition where big points mean big chances of advancing to the next elimination round.
In celebration of the Cebu Business Month 2018 organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) every June, the Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana is a project of the Cebu Provincial government in cooperation with the Cebu Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC), Ng Khai Development Corporation, Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (PSC), CCCI, and various multi-stakeholder groups in the province.
To qualify, they must be a Filipino citizen, female, single or married with a marriage certificate, and living in Cebu Province for a minimum of one year or whose parents hail from Cebu Province as manifested in their barangay certificate or voter’s ID. They must also be physically fit and must be 18 to 30 years old.
They are required to fill up the registration form and submit it to any designated registration outlets, including PWC office, PSC office, and NGenius Stores, between April 2 to May 18, 2018.
Big prizes await for the woman who will be crowned queen. The selected 2018 Renaissance Cebuana will receive P100,000, an international trip, and the opportunity to be the PWC Ambassador. The first runner up will get P40,000, the second runner up P20,000, and the remaining 12 finalists P10,000 each.
The first elimination round of the Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana, the sports marathon that will start at 5 a.m. on June 9, will also give away separate cash prizes for the 5K run (P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000 for the first, second, and third finishers, respectively, and P500 for the fourth and fifth finishers) and for the 10K run (P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 for the first, second, and third finishers, respectively, and P1,000 for the fourth and fifth finishers). Entrants need to pay a registration fee of P200 that includes singlet and race bib.
The Search for the 2018 AAA Renaissance Cebuana is sponsored by Acer, Dell, Epson, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft.
For more information, contact Heddah Largo (0916 4412995), Lyle Larida (0942 482 28880 or Kent Dejan (0917325 1753). Follow updates of the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Local News
Over 11,000 Urgent Jobs In Cebu
Mynimo.com, a leading local internet job board is helping to fill more than 11,000 urgent job vacancies in Cebu. As of press time, 91 employers from across all industries have signed up for its highly anticipated career event.
Notable companies such as international giant Amazon.com will be recruiting at the event to fill their target of 1,000 employees for their Cebu site by end of year. Other famous local companies such as Aboitiz Construction Group, Bluewater Resorts, Hi-Precision, and Virgina Food are also going to be present to hire top talent looking to join their organizations.
To date, over 6,000 applicants have registered to join the 1-day career event in SM City Cebu on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The organizers already recorded a 22% increase job seeker interest for the event compared to the same period last year.
The organizers are expecting 68% of the event’s applicants to be college graduates and almost 70% of job seeking attendees to have had prior work experience.
Gaps identified
In a survey among the event’s participating employers and applicants, Mynimo has identified the education sector as having the highest talent shortage in Cebu, with a ratio of 11 job opportunities per education applicant; followed by the BPO sector with 9 jobs for every BPO applicant, and the sales sector with 5 jobs for each sales applicant.
“The talent shortage is a significant lost opportunity for Cebu. Counting the unfilled vacancies in the BPO and education sector alone, our conservative estimates indicate that the local economy will potentially lose at least 80 million pesos in circulation every month,” said Mynimo.com president, Wesley Chiongbian.
As for the surplus in talent, the survey identified that professionals in the hotel industry top the list with 71 candidates competing for 1 hotel job vacancy, followed by legal professionals with 17 applicants for every legal job, and 7 applicants for every manufacturing job in Cebu. “Unemployed professionals in these highly competitive sectors may want explore and take advantage of the opportunities in industries with less competition. This will help them find employment quickly,” Chiongbian added.
Mynimo.com has been helping to fix the job market gap in the country for over 10 years through its easy to use job website www.mynimo.com. Their commitment to accomplish their mission has pushed them to be more visible both online and on the ground with its annual career event called the Happy Jobs Fair, which is now going onto its 5th year. The event will place on Saturday, May 26, 2018, from 9AM to 6PM at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall.
Job seekers that are interested to attend the much anticipated career event are encouraged to register online at www.mynimo.com/register to get priority access for free. Walk-ins are also welcome. Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. (PR)
President Duterte Inaugurates Alegria Oil field
PRRD as Guest of Honor in Tabogon Town Fiesta
National Museum of Natural History Opens to Public
Locally-Based Euro Firms Hired More Than 800K Filipinos in 40 Yrs
Indian PM Leaves for Russia for Informal Summit with Putin
Impact of air pollution in human health, environment
UK Royal Wedding Attracts Over 29 Million Viewers in U.S.
US, PH Commit to Boost Alliance Anchored on Mutual Interests, MDT
BFP Opens 2,000 Firefighter Slots
‘A Worthwhile Project,’ CCCI Prexy on Proposed Capitol 20-Storey Modern Building
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
First Regional Adoption Summit, A Success
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News2 days ago
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
-
National News4 days ago
NEA initiates bold STEP towards electrifying 2.4-M households
-
Business News1 week ago
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
-
Technology1 week ago
Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity
-
Business News6 days ago
Personal Remittances Rise to $7.8-B in Q1
-
Opinions1 week ago
Looking at Luscious “Lechon”
-
Entertainment1 week ago
WATCH: The Making of K-variety Show ‘Busted!’
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Netflix Announces ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Renewal