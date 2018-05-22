National News
PH Gov’t Will Talk to China About Chinese Bombers in WPS, Palace Assures
Malacañang on Monday, May 21, reassured the public that the government is not taking the alleged Chinese militarization of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) sitting down, as it expressed serious concern over the reported landing of Chinese bombers in the disputed territory.
“We have no independent verification. Nonetheless, we take note of the reports that appeared and we express our serious concerns anew on its impact on constructive efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said in a Palace press briefing.
The Cabinet Secretary belied claims that the administration is merely waiting for China to expand its militarization of the WPS. On the contrary, he said the government is exerting all diplomatic means to address the matter.
For one, Roque noted that the issue concerning the Chinese bombers will be brought up during the country’s Bilateral Consultation Mechanism with China sometime this year.
He also pointed to the statement that was adopted by the Philippines, along with other member-states, during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Singapore, which reiterates the call for non-militarization and self-restraint in the conduct of activities in the WPS.
“The Philippines reaffirms the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, avoid actions that could escalate tensions, and [pursue] peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS],” Roque further stated.
On the other hand, the Spokesperson clarified that the government does not consider China as a threat to the country’s national security, especially now that the Philippines has a “newfound friendship with China.” (PCOO)
National News
Pimentel Nominates Sotto as New Senate President
Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III is leading the reorganization of the Senate leadership by nominating Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as the new Senate President effective Monday, May 21, 2018.
In a statement, Pimentel also acknowledged his fellow senators for their roles in passing landmark legislation. “I am grateful for the support extended by my colleagues in the Senate, all of whom played a significant role in the crafting and passage of landmark legislation that have helped improve the lives of our people,” said Pimentel.
Pimentel said that he is honored to have served as Senate President, a position once held by his father, former Senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.
“It has been an honor and a privilege for me to serve the Senate as its President, a position once held by father before me. He served the Senate with dignity, always staying true to his principles and consistently putting the interests of our nation before his — and it was his example I had tried to emulate during my time at the helm of the Senate.”
“When I became a lawyer, my father reminded me of the immortal words of former Justice JBL Reyes, words that he said inspired all those in our profession who fought martial law: No master but law, no guide but conscience, no aim but justice,” he added.
“I served as Senate President inspired by the words of Justice JBL Reyes and guided by the principles and actions of Senator Nene Pimentel. I step down knowing that I tried my best to do this.”
Pimentel said that “The cause of federalism needs help. Federalism is not only PDP Laban’s advocacy but also my personal one. Hence, I need to help the cause of federalism on my personal time.”
Pimentel added that as the head of PDP Laban, he believes it is imperative that “the party marshal its resources in support of our party’s candidates in the upcoming midterm elections — individuals who are committed to supporting the reforms and the advocacies of the President. Hence, the need to focus on preparing the party for the 2019 national elections.”
He said he is committed to help his successor and to continue to help push the administration’s legislative agenda.
“I wish my successor, Senator Sotto, good health and Godspeed, and pledge to help the new leadership pass pro-people legislation consistent with the legislative agenda of the President.”
Pimentel was elected the 28th Senate President in July 2016, a post previously held by his father from November 2000 to June 2001.
Under his leadership, the Senate passed landmark legislation such as Republic Act (RA) 10931, which grants free tuition and other fees in state universities and colleges; RA 10932, which strengthens the provision of emergency health care service to patients by prohibiting medical practitioners from demanding advance payments from patients needing immediate care; RA 10929, which provides free internet access in public areas; RA 10963, which lowered the rates for personal income tax; RA 10928, which extends the validity of the Philippine passport from five to 10 years; and RA 10930, which extends the driver’s license validity from three to five years, among others.
During Pimentel’s term, the Senate also concurred in treaties involving the following: membership of the Philippines in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, climate change agreement (the “Paris Agreement”), cybercrime, the RP-EFTA (Free Trade Agreement), the Framework Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation with the European Union, avoidance of double taxation, and standardization of social security benefits. (Senate PR)
National News
CHED to Implement Free Tuition This School Year
College students enrolled in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) nationwide would no longer have to pay for tuition and miscellaneous fees starting this school year, according to Executive Director Carmelita Y. Sison of the Commission on Higher Education’s Unified Student Financial Assistance System (UniFAST).
Sison, who was the guest of honor and speaker during the UniFAST forum conducted in Nueva Vizcaya, said students enrolled in CHED-accredited local universities and colleges (LUCs) and in Technical Education and Skills Development Authority(TESDA)-accredited institutions are also covered by the government’s free college tuition law.
She said that students enrolled in private higher education institutions may also avail of tertiary education subsidy covering tuition and other school fees, while a student loan program will also be established for Filipino students to further support the cost of tertiary education.
Sison, however, clarified that the students can only avail of free tuition fee for School Year 2018-2019 provided that they met all the the admission and retention requirements of their respective institutions.
Under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Education Act, students who have obtained a bachelor’s degree or comparable undergraduate degree from any public or private Higher Education Institute are ineligible to avail of the free tuition as well as those students who failed to comply with the admission and/or retention policies.
Students who voluntarily opt out of the free higher education is also not eligible.
The executive director said the decision of the student to voluntarily opt out must be made during the enrollment period for each semester and shall be considered final and irrevocable, however, students who opt out will be allowed to change their decision in subsequent semester.
She added that students who availed of the program and who are considered “Scholar ng Bayan” are required to participate in activities like community immersion and putting up of livelihood projects or projects that can help the community. (ALM/GBV/PIA-2 Cagayan)
National News
National Museum of Natural History Opens to Public
In line with the celebration of International Museum Day, the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) has opened its doors to the public.
National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) chairman Ramon del Rosario said that “the Natural History Museum is a place where knowledge, appreciation and love for heritage as Filipinos and as people in the fields of anthropology, fine arts, natural world and historical contexts can be found.”
“This museum is about instilling sense of pride in our heritage, cultural background, natural endowments and we hope that by having an outstanding museum for this nature in Metro Manila, a lot of generations of Filipinos particularly the young ones will begin to appreciate what being a Filipino is all about and why we’re proud of being Filipinos,” he told a press conference on Friday.
Del Rosario said the museum is a four-year project which they inaugurated two years ago after the Tree of Life – a glass and aluminum dome with a scenic elevator in it – has been completed.
“We decided it’s good to acknowledge completion in phases but until now it’s not yet complete. It’s still a work in progress,” he said.
NMP Board of Trustees member Maria Isabel Ongpin said that “the museum aims to showcase Philippines as the center of biodiversity.”
“Philippines’ biodiversity, flora and fauna and the design, the culture and the adaptation to the environment, what we have here is the product of our environment, this is a study and definition of Filipino identity,” she said.
Apart from appreciating the biodiversity, cultural diversity and unique geological formation of the Philippines, NMNH Assistant Director Dr. Ana Labrador said they want the visitors of the museum to feel “a sense of ownership.”
“They’d feel that this is our museum…feeling of ownership… and besides making it universally accessible not only a didactic education program, the goal is to make goers curious about the things around them,” she said.
In 1998, the project was first initiated through the National Museum Act under the administration of former President Fidel Ramos.
“This is a collaboration of the administrations from Ramos to Duterte. During Aquino’s administration, they allotted a huge budget for this project and decided to implement it. Duterte continued the project and saw it through its completion,” del Rosario said.
“This is also a collaboration of the government and the private sectors. Part of the museum was a gift from the private sector, theTree of Life, without it, the museum would look much simpler without it so we convinced the private sector to pull some funds and erect this magnificent structure, they donated in kind,” he added.
Only six galleries were opened to the public as the rest are still being refurbished.
“Half of the galleries are not yet open because they’re not yet ready. We wanted everyone to see them once they’re perfect so over the next weeks we might be opening the galleries, hopefully on June 19 our national hero’s birthday, we’ll be successful with all the galleries,” NMNH Director Jeremy Robert Barns said. (PNA)
National News
Impact of air pollution in human health, environment
Air pollution is a concern which poses threat to human health and likewise greatly impacts the ecosystem and the environment.
An expert on air quality and pollution, Environment and Management Bureau Consultant Engr. Reynaldo Tejada shares his knowledge on the impact of air quality and pollution in human health, the ecosystem and the environment in a presentation held here recently on air modeling in the Baguio-La Trinidad- Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay areas.
Even with the passage of the Clean Air Act which puts in place air pollution control and policy, Tejada said there are reasons why one should be concerned in air pollution as it poses significant threat to the human health and atmosphere.
Its effect in the human body leads to various health-related diseases such as respiratory disease, decreased lung functions, cancers, eye and throat irritation, he adds. At high risk are children and elderly and those individuals with asthma and cardiopulmonary diseases.
As to the impact on the ecosystem and the environment, it affects vegetation leading to reduction of agricultural yields. There is reduced production due to emission of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur oxide (SO2), said Tejada. Both elements create acid rain which reduces agricultural yield.
Chemical pollutants such as industrial and agricultural chemicals likewise contribute to climate change.
Sources of air pollution are anthropogenic and natural sources. Anthropogenic or man-made sources such as those which are stationary like chimneys, mobile sources like vehicle emissions and area sources emanating from forest fires, kaingin or burn and slash, and cigarette smoke. Examples of natural sources are those emitted by volcanoes.
Impact of air pollution is categorized into local, regional and global scale. If local, there is a need to measure criteria of pollutant as established by the government to determine exposure level everyday to a certain limit and certain pollutant within a particular timeframe, said Tejada.
Locally, particulate matters (PM) are produced from combustions of motor vehicles, furnaces, chimneys, including construction activities. These particulates are inhaled categorized into total suspended particulate (TSP) an example of which is the booger that accumulates in the nostrils, PM 2.5 which are particles measuring less than 2.5 µm (micrometres) while PM 10 are particulate matters 10 micrometers or less in diameter.
These particulate matters which affect the body may pass through the nasopharynx, tracheobronchial until the pulmonary system, depending on the type of pollutant an individual inhales. The PM2.5, generally described as fine particles, is dangerous which cannot be eliminated but sticks in the lungs and accumulates, said Tejada.
He cited a study comparing lungs of two persons who died in Manila and from the province. The one from Manila has color black lungs while from the province color red which is an indication of heavy pollution in Manila compared to the province.
Tejada cited a case of a PM10 particulate if released in the air at the height of one meter without air movement will take more than four months before it reaches the ground. It means, without air movement, it is suspended in the air and a lot of it is inhaled. But if there is air movement, a little of the particulates are inhaled, he explained.
Another realization he shared is that, there are more PM10 and PM2.5 inhaled indoors due to static air movement while more TSP than PM10 or PM2.5 inhaled outdoors due to presence of air movement which dissipates the particulates.
His advice is: when purchasing or building a house, proper ventilation should be one of the factors for consideration. Installation of exhaust fans is also one way of depleting particulates inside homes, he added.
For big industries, they are required to have a workplace environment monitoring (WEM) to determine concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 based on the Department of Labor and Employment standards.
The regional impact otherwise known as transboundary air pollutants are those which travel afar such as forest fires, for instance, the one that occurred in Indonesia in 2005. The haze went as far as Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
The global effect of air pollution is global warming, greenhouse gases effect and ozone depletion, he further adds.
The principle of garbage in garbage out applies to air pollution, said Tejada. “If you pollute the air, the air will pollute you”, he lamented. (ALT/SCA-PIA-CAR, Benguet)
