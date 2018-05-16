Local News
Peter Lim, 17 Others Given Until May 30 to Respond to Drug Raps
State prosecutors gave Cebu-based businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim and several others until May 30 to respond to the drug complaint filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against them.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Lim and his co-respondents were supposed to file their counter-affidavits but Lim’s legal counsel, lawyer Magilyn Loha, told the panel that his client failed to appear and could not submit his counter-affidavit due to threats to his life.
Loha cited that last March 24, Lim’s brother, Wellington, got ambushed but survived.
“We could not risk that he (be) brought here because of the threat,” Loha told the panel.
Only self-confessed Kerwin Espinosa was able to appear and file his counter-affidavit before the panel.
Apart from Lim and Espinosa, also named as respondents in the complaint were convicted drug lord Peter Co, alleged drug supplier Lovely Impal, alleged drug dealer Marcelo Adorco, Max Miro, Ruel Malindangan, Noel “Jun” Pepito, and 11 others, only known by their aliases “Amang, Ricky, Warren, Tupie, Jojo, Jaime, Yawa, Lapi, Royroy, Marlon, and Bay”.
Impal and Co also failed to attend the hearing because they are both incarcerated: Impal in the Iligan City Jail, and Co at the New Bilibid Prison.
The DOJ panel of prosecutors is set to issue an order for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Bureau of Corrections to present the two during the next hearing on May 30.
Lim’s co-accused Miro and Pepito died in separate incidents.
Under the complaint, Lim and his co-respondents are accused of violating Section 26 (b) in relation to Section 5 (Sale, Trading, Administration, Dispensation, Delivery, Distribution and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs and/or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals) of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The PNP based its complaint on the sworn statements issued by Adorco who was arrested on July 8, 2016 during a drug buy-bust operation in Albuera, Leyte. (PNA)
Association of Barangay Council May not Change President
The Association of Barangay Council (ABC) may change its president even if Philip Zafra won as Barangay Captain of Tisa in this year’s Barangay & Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections.
“That’s my intention…,” Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said.
The mayor said he doesn’t want to beg mercy from people who keeps on blocking everything that he’s doing for the good of the citizenry, “but if I have to wait until May next year, I will wait, I have no choice,” he said.
The mayor just lost the ability to bring investors in Cebu City because of the rejection of the council to the Kawit Island Project which is about 18 Billion pesos.
Mayor Osmeña still cannot give the name of the possible new ABC president since only the barangay captains will elect among themselves who gets the position.
He also said he would not give his plans to secure the majority in the council.
“I’m getting a little concerned, or paranoid, whatever I say may be used against me..” he said, “but I will give all my talent, all my energy to make it work for Cebu City.” he added. (Sheena Faith Muñez/CNU Communication Intern)
Kawit Island Project “Cannot be Revived”: Osmeña
“Under the present circumstances, it cannot be revived,” this was the reaction of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña when asked on the issue of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with the Universal Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (UHRI) the property development arm of JG Summit, Inc. for the P18B Kawit Island project.
During the presscon, Mayor Osmeña stressed that had the project pushed through, it could have brought great development for Cebu City.
“A project of this magnitude means that it will make business grow, it will grow through the years,” he said.
Mayor Osmeña questioned why the Council said that John Gokongwei is not qualified when in fact he is a ”very reputable Cebuano businessman, who holds the biggest airline in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific, and say he’s not qualified?” he said.
“He owns hotels! Robinsons Summit Galleria Hotel… his hotels, there is hotel all over.” he added.
The P18B Kawit Island project can bring about 5,000 jobs which is very beneficial to Cebu City residents. (Cebu City PIO/Liberty G. Rigonan / CNU Communication Intern)
Capitol’s New Bloodletting Van Makes Blood Transportation Easier
With health and social services as one of his top priorities, Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III led the launching last May 9, Wednesday, of the Capitol’s first-ever mobile bloodletting van.
Together with Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, Davide led the official blessing of the P1.2 million worth bloodletting van that shall aid in the transport of donated blood to various localities and blood centers of the Province, especially in hard-to-reach areas.
Gov. Davide said this is part of his promise to improve the health care services in Cebu.
Dr. Rene Catan, head of the Provincial Health Office, said the bloodletting van will be a big help so that patients living away from Cebu City would not need to travel far.
“Blood is key sa (medical) operations. Mudagan pa ang mga taw gikan didto sa layo kaayo, muari pa og siyudad,” Catan said.
The first mobile blood donation drive will be in Bantayan island this month, in time for its surgical-medical mission, said Catan.
“We want the public to know that ang regular blood donation is a responsibility. It is healthy to regularly donate blood,” he added.
The bloodmobile can accommodate up to eight donors at a time.
Currently, the Provincial Government stores all the collected blood at the Sacred Heart Hospital. According to Dr. Catan, the province is expecting a similar facility or blood bank at Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao this year.
Davide to Homeowners: Capitol Will Fast-Track Lot Processing
Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III assured officers of the Convergence of Urban Poor Occupying Province-owned Lot (CUPPOL) that he, with the authority from the Provincial Board, would fast-track the processing of the properties they are occupying.
The group under the chairmanship of Alice Espejo is composed of 16 different homeowners’ associations with at least 3,000 households occupying more than 10-hectares of Province-owned properties in different Cebu City barangays, including Banilad, Apas and Busay.
Though owned by the Cebu Provincial Government, these lots are not part of the 93-1 properties, which have been declared as socialized housing sites through the Ordinance 93-1, according to records from the Provincial Real Estate Section.
Espejo, together with at least 70 officers from the various homeowners’ associations, met with Davide on Thursday, May 10, to ask for clarification on their status on the properties they are occupying.
“Ang tumong namo i-klaro ang pag-purchase sa lot nga among gipuy-an (We are here to ask for clarification on the purchase of the lot were are occupying),” said Espejo.
Davide told the homeowners that the Capitol is closely coordinating with the Cebu City Government through Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez, the executive assistant of Mayor Tomas Osmeña who also serves as the officer-in-charge of City Environment and Natural Resources Office, in coming up with an agreement to solve the concerns of the homeowners.
Fernandez accompanied the group during the meeting with the governor.
