Regional News
NYC Monitors SK Mandatory Training
The National Youth Commission (NYC) is closely monitoring the conduct of the mandatory training for the elected officers of the Sangguniang Kabataan nationwide.
In the regular meeting of the Regional Youth Advisory Council (RYAC) held May 17 at the Police Regional Office-6, Sheridan Athena Gajete, NYC Visayas Cluster Head, said that all area officers and NYC staff are tasked to monitor the SK mandatory training.
“By law, even if nanalo po ang SK official if wala siyang mandatory training, hindi po siya pwedeng umupo sa puwesto,” she said.
She said that NYC is monitoring the number of attendees in every barangay and also the number of those who were absent per barangay.
The SK mandatory training is in accordance to Republic Act No. 10742, otherwise known as the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act of 2015, which has been promulgated to institute reforms in the SK, creating enabling mechanisms for meaningful youth participation.
The training will cover modules on decentralization and local governance, SK history and salient features, how to conduct meetings and craft resolutions, how to do planning and budgeting, and code of conduct and ethical standards of a public official. (LTP/PIA-Iloilo)
National News
Dureza Rallies Stakeholders to Work Together Vs Violent Extremism
Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza called on various stakeholders to work together towards creating new strategies to confront the serious threat of violent extremism.
Speaking during the launch of the book “Ramadi to Marawi: Peace and the Prevention of Violent Extremism” on Wednesday at Club Filipino, Dureza said all efforts must be exerted not just by government but also by civil society, the academe, the religious, and other sectors to prevent another incident similar to the Marawi siege last year.
He said while violent extremism is a looming threat in Southeast Asia, it can be prevented if all sectors work together.
Secretary Dureza cited examples of the best practices of previous administrations in addressing the peace and order situation in the country, saying all these contributed to the current peace developments in the country, particularly in Mindanao.
“Past administrations have contributed to what we have today in peace work. There were challenges and mistakes, but we learned, and that is why we are able to move forward. Our partners have kept faith and did not walk away in spite of the failures in the past. They have kept on,” he said.
Dureza said OPAPP makes sure that social infrastructures and the relationships of those living in conflict-affected areas are being rebuilt through peacebuilding, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts.
“Every work for peace puts a layer of foundation, and today there are a lot of challenges that we have overcome. There are bridges for peace that have been torn down but we are continually building them again,” he said.
The Peace Adviser also lauded the efforts of the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID) in gathering peacebuilders from around the globe last year to share their insights in confronting violent extremism at its earliest stage.
The gathering, dubbed International Conference on Peace and the Prevention of Violent Extremism in Southeast Asia, was held in Manila on September 22 and 23, 2017.
It was attended by over 400 political leaders, government officials, security analysts, peace advocates, civil society, members of the academe, religious leaders, business leaders, media practitioners, women and youth, representatives of ASEAN member states, and partners from Mindanao’s conflict-affected communities.
They shared their best practices, challenges, and lessons learned from local programs that achieved success in their respective communities. These inputs were then collected into the book “Ramadi to Marawi: Peace and the Prevention of Violent Extremism” which was launched last Wednesday.
“There will be new challenges and a lot of work to be done, but I think the support that we are getting from the supporters here… will prevent the negotiating heads from walking away from each other during critical times. Because of this I am very confident with your support we can achieve peace all together,” Secretary Dureza said. (OPAPP)
Regional News
COMELEC Reminds Candidates to File SOCE
With the elections over, Provincial Election Supervisor Dexter Bary Cawis reminded all candidates, both winners and losers, in the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the province to file their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE).
Based on the Commission guideline, all candidates, winners or losers, are required to file their SOCE not later than June 13, 2018.
Winning candidates cannot assume their posts unless they submit to the Department of Interior and Local Government COMELEC Certificate of Compliance issued them after submission of the SOCE.
For losers, non-submission of the document may cause perpetual disqualification from running in any future elective position.
Police Provincial Director P/SSupt David Peredo Jr reported the last Monday election was generally peaceful and orderly.
As of press time, canvas results from the different municipalities have not yet been delivered completely to the Provincial Election Office, Cawis disclosed.
The new set of Barangay and SK officials are mandated to undergo DILG training as part of their preparation before they hold office starting July 1, 2018. (ALT/LL-PIA CAR,Kalinga)
Regional News
Over 1,500 Drug Surrenderees Finish Rehab Program
At least 1,590 drug surrenderees in this province, have successfully completed the government-initiated community-based rehabilitation program, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Louela Tomas, PDEA information officer, said the surrenderees who completed the rehabilitation program are now ready to reintegrate into the community and to live a meaningful and productive lives.
“We will continue to monitor these reformed surrenderees even if they have already graduated from the drug rehabilitation program,” Tomas said.
She added that PDEA, in cooperation with the Department of Health (DOH) and other concerned government agencies, continues to assist different local government units in their efforts to rehabilitate drug surrenderees.
Since the government started its intensified campaign against illegal drugs, at least 10,000 drugs users and pushers in the province surrendered themselves to authorities.
Based on PDEA records, of the 820 barangays in Cagayan, 648 were drug-affected while only 22 were declared as drug-cleared by the regional oversight committee. (ALM/OTB/PIA-2 Cagayan)
Regional News
Feature: 4Ps Beneficiary Who Lost Livelihood Due to Boracay Closure Gets Job from DSWD
With Boracay Island having closed its doors to tourists for the next six months, mother-of-five Dolyn Braulio found herself in a state of severe anxiety and uncertainty.
Dolyn, a resident of Sitio Bulabog at Barangay Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan and a beneficiary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), is among the thousands of residents and workers who have lost their sources of income due to the temporary closure of the island.
The 47-year-old mother used to work as a private nanny for the guests of one of the resorts in the island. When not working as nanny, she sells kakanin to earn additional income for the family.
Her husband, who worked as an on-call mason carpenter for a local private construction firm, also lost his job.
To make matters worse, two of Dolyn’s children — one working as a housekeeping staff in a resort while the other as a cashier for a bakery—also found themselves jobless due to the island’s closure.
With four of them in the family losing their sources of income, Dolyn has been feeling anxious on how her family will survive for the next six months.
While she is a member of the 4Ps, she said she could not rely solely on the 4Psgrants that she has been receiving to keep her family afloat in the next couple of months.
But Dolyn and her family found a ray of hope after the DSWD hired her and her husband to work at the Department’s Operation Center (OpCen) in Boracay located at Faith Village, Barangay Manoc-Manoc.
Dolyn now works as a cook at the Opcen’s community kitchen, which serves the DSWD staff who have been deployed in the island, as well as the Department’s partner-government agencies and volunteers.
About 100 staff from DSWD Field Office VI and Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Office Aklan have been deployed in the island to provide aid to residents and workers affected by the closure.
With two of them working in the family, Dolyn now feels more secure despite the island’s closure.
“Gapasalamat gid ako sa DSWD. Dako gid nga bulig ang nahatag sa akon (I thank the DSWD for this job. This is a big help for me),” the mother said.
With her new work, Dolyn said she now has money to buy her family’s basic needs and even save for the school expenses of her youngest daughter who will return to school in June.
“Gapasalamat din ako kay sa kadamo sa amon nga miyembro, isa ako nga napili (I am also grateful that I am one of those who have been chosen for this job among the many members),” the 4Ps beneficiary said.
Dolyn has been a member of Pantawid since the program started in Boracay in 2011. To date, there are 640 household beneficiaries of 4Ps in the island, most of whom work as vendors of souvenirs, hair braiders, boatmen, porters, tour guides, and ‘commissioners’ or those who arrange the visit of tourists. These beneficiaries have lost their sources of livelihood due to the island’s shutdown.
As a way to support 4Ps household-beneficiaries in Boracay, the DSWD has already suspended the conditionalities of the program in the island.
“We have suspended the conditionalities of the Pantawid program as a way to support our beneficiaries affected by the temporary closure of Boracay. We understand that most of them, if not all, have jobs that are directly or indirectly related to the tourist trade in the island,” DSWD Undersecretary for General Administrative and Support Services Group (GASSG) Emmanuel A. Leyco earlier said.
“Residents and workers in Boracay, including our 4Ps beneficiaries, will also be given opportunities to access other DSWD programs such as the Cash-For-Work and the Sustainable Livelihood Program,” he added. (DSWD)
