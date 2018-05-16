World News
North Korea Starts Dismantling Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has started tearing down buildings at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site prior to its closure, according to the report of a group of experts from the Johns Hopkins University released on 38 North website.
“Commercial satellite imagery from May 7 provided the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well underway. Several key operational support buildings, located just outside the North, West and South Portals, have been razed. Some of the rails for the mining carts, which had led from the tunnels to their respective spoil piles, have apparently been removed,” the report said.
Meanwhile, “other more substantial buildings around the facility remain intact,” and “no tunnel entrances appear to have yet been permanently closed.” This may be because the final dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground will be witnessed by foreign journalists and will involve the “collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts,” 38 North said.
The North Korean foreign ministry announced earlier that the public closing ceremony of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site would take place between May 23 and 25. The exact date will depend on weather conditions.
Currently, Pyongyang is conducting required technical preparations.
Journalists from five countries — South Korea, China, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom — have been invited to attend the ceremony.
The North Korean authorities had promised to dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in May, with the process being made public. The agreement to this effect was reached at a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom on April 27. (TASS)
World News
6 Killed, at Least 35 Wounded in Suicide Bombings in Indonesia
Six people including policemen and suspects were killed and at least 35 others injured as suicide bombers blew themselves up during congregations in three churches in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia’s East Java province, on Sunday, a police officer said.
The explosions killed two persons in Pantekosta church on Arjuno Street, one in Gereja Kristen Indonesia on Dipengoro Street and three in Santa Maria church on Ngagel Madya Street, provincial police spokesman Frans Barung said.
“There are three locations (churches) of the explosions,” he told the media.
The victims have been rushed to hospitals in the city for medical treatments, said the spokesman.
The first deadly blast took place at the Santa Maria church at 7:15 a.m. Jakarta time and was followed by others with the interval time of about five minutes, he said.
The attackers disguised as followers of the morning sermons in the three churches.
The police have cordoned off all the scenes for investigation, said the spokesman. (Xinhua)
World News
Singapore Confirms Hosting Trump-Kim Summit
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on late Thursday that the meeting between Donald Trump, president of the United States, and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), is to be held in the city-state.
Singapore is pleased to host the meeting between the two leaders on June 12, said the ministry in a statement, adding, “we hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula.”
Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday that the highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and himself will take place in Singapore on June 12, and said,” We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” (Xinhua)
World News
Syrian Air Defenses Respond to Israeli Missile Attack
The Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli missile attack after midnight in the southern province of Qunaitera, state TV reported early Thursday.
The event took place amid heightened tensions after the Israelis fired rockets on military positions in Qunaitera, and after rockets slammed Israeli military sites in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The state TV said Israel fired rockets on a military position in the al-Baath City and Khan Arnabeh in Qunaitera, ahead of the fresh wave of missile attack.
The TV said no losses were reported from the Israeli strike on Qunaitera while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli shelling targeted military positions of Syria and its allies near al-Baath.
The latest tension came a day after Israel targeted a Syrian military site in the Kisweh area in the southwestern countryside of the capital Damascus. Activists said 15 people were killed, including eight Iranians.
Last month, the Israelis targeted two military sites in Syria where Iranian fighters were located, including the T-4 airbase in central Syria.
The Israeli attack came amid heightened tensions with Iran, following Israeli attacks last month on Syrian positions where Iranian military experts were located. It also followed the U.S. announcement of withdrawal from the international nuclear deal with Iran. (Xinhua)
World News
Kim Jong Un Expresses Confidence in Summit with Trump: KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed his confidence that the upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump would be a historic one.
The summit would be an excellent first step toward promoting the positive development of situation on the Korean Peninsula and building a good future, Kim said during his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim highly appreciated that Trump showed deep interest in settling the issue on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue, the news agency said.
He also agreed to the request by the US side for the release of three Americans, and exchanged with Pompeo “the appraisal and view on the acute situation of the Korean Peninsula, which is now a pressing matter of the whole world’s concern, and the stance and opinions of the supreme leaderships of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) and the US on their summit,” according to the KCNA.
“The respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un warmly greeted Mike Pompeo and sincerely congratulated him on his recent official assumption as secretary of State,” the news agency reported.
Pompeo expressed thanks to Kim for sparing time to meet him and said he came to the DPRK to personally convey the verbal message of the US president and prepare for the summit.
“An in-depth discussion was made on the practical matters for holding the DPRK-US summit and its procedure and ways,” and Kim and Pompeo “reached a satisfactory consensus on the issue,” said the KCNA.
Pompeo also expressed thanks to the hospitality to him and his delegation during their visit to Pyongyang and “the very beneficial talks which reached a full agreement,” according to the report.
“He showed his resolution and will to strive for the successful DPRK-U.S. summit as the US secretary of state,” said the KCNA report. (Xinhua)
