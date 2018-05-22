Health
Never Leave the House Without These Important Hygienic Items
In today’s busy world, we often forget to bring items that would protect us from the polluted surroundings, specifically here in Cebu, now that development in the main cities is rampant and our auto industry is on the rise.
The world we live in now is undoubtedly polluted, and these important hygienic items will help us in fighting back against diseases that might come in our way.
Handkerchief
From my early years as a student running and loitering my way through elementary and now that I am a part of the working force and have chosen journalism as a profession where in I do field work at times, I see to it that I bring a handkerchief with me, and so should you.
Handkerchiefs are useful in a sense that it serves as an all-around aid to all kinds of problems that the outside world can throw at you from covering your nose at smelly places, wiping the dust off your face, and the like.
Handkerchiefs are not only useful for protecting yourself from the diseases of the world, but at certain times, it can be used to protect the world from you.
If you have the colds or cough, using a handkerchief when you sneeze of cough not only shows respect to other people around you in the sense that you don’t want to spread the illness to other people, but also helps in the fight against the spread of different airborne diseases that might affect others.
Rubbing Alcohol
Not every establishment here in Cebu complies with sanitation standards, so it’s best that you bring sanitation with you anywhere you go.
Having a rubbing alcohol helps in eliminating germs and other bacteria that you might have gotten while holding door knobs, that handle bar inside the jeepney, and other places in which you could get bacteria that will do you no good.
Hand Sanitizer
Have a hand sanitizer with you, just to make sure. After you’ve applied rubbing alcohol to your hands, finish it up with a couple of drops or sprays of a hand sanitizer for total bacteria killing power. (Gabriel Bumanglag)
Health
Foods To Avoid When The Blood Is Too Thin
www.positivehealthwellness.com
Health
4 Tips On How To Recover From Running Injury – Infographic
Health
11 Things You Need To Know About Head Lice – Infographic
Health
What Happens With An Egg Allergy? – Infographic
Never Leave the House Without These Important Hygienic Items
Lorega Fire Claims 47 Houses
Ahead of PFL Return, Cebu Parts Ways with Foreign Recruits
Smart Posts PHP 14-B in Revenues Due to Robust Mobile Data Services
PH Gov’t Will Talk to China About Chinese Bombers in WPS, Palace Assures
PH Banking Sector Organizes 1st Blockchain Group
President Duterte Vows Support for Filipino Athletes
PRRD to Break Ground for PNP, AFP Housing Project in NegOcc
Pimentel Nominates Sotto as New Senate President
CHED to Implement Free Tuition This School Year
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
CCCI Emphasizes on Innovation, Experiential Activities as it Lines Up Events for Cebu Business Month 2018
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News2 days ago
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
-
National News4 days ago
NEA initiates bold STEP towards electrifying 2.4-M households
-
Business News6 days ago
Personal Remittances Rise to $7.8-B in Q1
-
Entertainment1 week ago
WATCH: The Making of K-variety Show ‘Busted!’
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Netflix Announces ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Renewal
-
Local News6 days ago
Association of Barangay Council May not Change President
-
Local News6 days ago
Peter Lim, 17 Others Given Until May 30 to Respond to Drug Raps
-
National News5 days ago
Philippines, Papua New Guinea Sign Agriculture Cooperation