Never Leave the House Without These Important Hygienic Items

In today’s busy world, we often forget to bring items that would protect us from the polluted surroundings, specifically here in Cebu, now that development in the main cities is rampant and our auto industry is on the rise.

The world we live in now is undoubtedly polluted, and these important hygienic items will help us in fighting back against diseases that might come in our way.

Handkerchief

From my early years as a student running and loitering my way through elementary and now that I am a part of the working force and have chosen journalism as a profession where in I do field work at times, I see to it that I bring a handkerchief with me, and so should you.

Handkerchiefs are useful in a sense that it serves as an all-around aid to all kinds of problems that the outside world can throw at you from covering your nose at smelly places, wiping the dust off your face, and the like.

Handkerchiefs are not only useful for protecting yourself from the diseases of the world, but at certain times, it can be used to protect the world from you.

If you have the colds or cough, using a handkerchief when you sneeze of cough not only shows respect to other people around you in the sense that you don’t want to spread the illness to other people, but also helps in the fight against the spread of different airborne diseases that might affect others.

Rubbing Alcohol

Not every establishment here in Cebu complies with sanitation standards, so it’s best that you bring sanitation with you anywhere you go.

Having a rubbing alcohol helps in eliminating germs and other bacteria that you might have gotten while holding door knobs, that handle bar inside the jeepney, and other places in which you could get bacteria that will do you no good.

Hand Sanitizer

Have a hand sanitizer with you, just to make sure. After you’ve applied rubbing alcohol to your hands, finish it up with a couple of drops or sprays of a hand sanitizer for total bacteria killing power. (Gabriel Bumanglag)