Weather News
May 20, Visayas Weather Forecast
VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country
Forecast: Sunny, partly cloudy skies with isolated light to moderate rainshowers/thunderstorms
Winds: 20-30 KPH E-NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 26-34°C
Heat index: 42°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
May 19, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country
Forecast: Sunny, partly cloudy skies with isolated light to moderate rainshowers/thunderstorms
Winds: 20-30 KPH E-NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-33°C
Heat index: 41°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
May 18, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 18 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
May 17, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 17 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 27°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
May 16, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 16 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 27°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Are You Ready for Flea and Tick Season?
Over 11,000 Urgent Jobs In Cebu
Schedule for Filing of Applications for PNP Exams Unveiled
May 20, Visayas Weather Forecast
Tips to Control Unhealthy Food Cravings
Dureza Rallies Stakeholders to Work Together Vs Violent Extremism
PHLPost Releases Commemorative Stamps Featuring Centuries-Old Churches
NYC Monitors SK Mandatory Training
Japan Formalizes 2-Billion Yen Grant for Marawi Rehab
3.1-Magnitude Tremor Shakes Cebu
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
First Regional Adoption Summit, A Success
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
CCCI Emphasizes on Innovation, Experiential Activities as it Lines Up Events for Cebu Business Month 2018
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News2 days ago
NEA initiates bold STEP towards electrifying 2.4-M households
-
Business News1 week ago
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
-
Technology1 week ago
PLDT Enterprise Looks Ahead to an Unprecedented 2018
-
Technology1 week ago
Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity
-
Business News4 days ago
Personal Remittances Rise to $7.8-B in Q1
-
Opinions1 week ago
Looking at Luscious “Lechon”
-
Business News1 week ago
PH Likely to Sustain Growth, Stakeholders Agree
-
Entertainment1 week ago
WATCH: The Making of K-variety Show ‘Busted!’