May 19, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST

(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)

Issued at: 6:00 AM, 18 May 2018

Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

FORECAST:

Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Maximum Temperature: 34°C

