Weather News

May 19, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast

9 hours ago

Graphics by: Julius N. Flores

VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country

Forecast: Sunny, partly cloudy skies with isolated light to moderate rainshowers/thunderstorms
Winds: 20-30 KPH E-NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-33°C
Heat index: 41°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Weather News

May 18, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast

1 day ago

May 18, 2018

Graphics by: Julius N. Flores

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 18 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East  will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Weather News

May 17, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast

2 days ago

May 17, 2018

Graphics by: Julius N. Flores

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 17 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East  will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 27°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Weather News

May 16, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast

3 days ago

May 16, 2018

Graphics by: Julius N. Flores

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 16 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) affecting Northern Luzon and Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East  will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 27°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

 

Weather News

May 15, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast

4 days ago

May 15, 2018

Graphics by: Julius N. Flores

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 15 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

