May 15, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 15 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas and the provinces of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Maximum Temperature: 34°C
May 13, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the country.
Forecast: Sunny, partly cloudy isolated rainshowers/thunderstorms
Winds: 20-30 KPH E-NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 26-32°C
Heat index: 39°C
May 12, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Frontal System affecting extreme Northern Luzon. Easterlies affecting the rest of the country
Forecast: Sunny, partly cloudy w/ isolated rainshowers/thunderstorms mostly at night
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 26-33°C
Heat index: 39°C
May 11, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 11 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas and the province of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C
May 10, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 10 May 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Frontal System affecting extreme Northern Luzon. Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas and the province of Palawan, & Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C
