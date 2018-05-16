Manila FAME April 2018 Posts P386M in Sales

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions reported P385.6 million in total sales for the recently concluded Manila FAME show, the country’s premier lifestyle and design event, held last April 19-21 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Export deals were valued at P326.8 million with local sales at P58.7 million across Manila FAME April 2018. Overall, this is a 31% increase compared to the April show last year which garnered a total of P294.3 million in sales.

This exceeds the DTI agency’s initial target of P308 million in sales for the trade show by 25%.

“The success of Manila FAME is reflective of where our artisans currently stand in the international market. Trade buyers come to our shows to get the best of Philippine crafts and we were able to provide that in this edition,” said Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora K. Terrado.

As the premier lifestyle and design event in the Philippines, Manila FAME hosts a diverse collection of lifestyle and design exporters and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from across the Philippines.

U.S. and Japan remain the biggest market for Manila FAME with trade buyers from both countries comprising more than half of the show’s international buyers. Business leads with other countries such as Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Europe, and United Arab Emirates were also generated during the three-day event.

“Manila FAME continues to sustain its capability to bring in buyers from the country’s top export markets. We are, of course, always working towards expanding our reach to non-traditional markets, such as other European countries and our Asian neighbors,” added Terrado.

More than 5,000 trade buyers and visitors went to the 67th edition of the biannual trade event, which featured 281 MSMEs from across the Philippines.

Manila FAME works toward promoting the Philippines as a reliable sourcing destination for home, fashion, holiday, architectural, and interior pieces in support of local small and medium enterprises as they introduce their work to the global exports market.

For its 67th edition, Manila FAME showcased the versatility of local artisans as it continued its exploration on design trends, the Philippine design identity, and product salability. With internationally acclaimed designer Tony Gonzales as creative director, the show featured versatile artisanal products attuned for the modern setting from the country’s top home, fashion, holiday, and gifts designers and manufacturers.

Among the highlights of the show were the highly successful Design Commune: Patterns and Palettes, Great Women Project II, RIPPLES Plus, Manila WEAR, and Artisans Village. Gonzales led the product development sessions for the first two listed.

Gonzales and his team of designers worked with more than 80 exhibitors in developing new products that incorporate Philippine aesthetics with contemporary market trends. These were launched exclusively and were available at the Manila FAME April 2018 show.

“We are already in the process of developing the 68th edition of Manila FAME, which will be a bigger show with more exhibitors, buyers, and trade events,” said Terrado.

Exhibitor application forms and trade buyer registration are now available in the Manila FAME website. (PR)