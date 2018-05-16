National News
Lacson Backs Duterte Visit to Philippine Rise
Senator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday expressed support to President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s visit to the Philippine Rise, saying the President’s action not only “clearly” asserts the country’s sovereignty over the undersea feature but would also deter future intrusions in the vast resource-rich area.
“Sa West Philippine Sea naroon ang problema. Ang Philippine Rise wala pang problema. So mas maganda symbolically nagpunta siya roonto assert our sovereignty na talagang sa atin (The problem is in the West Philippine Sea. There is no problem with the Philippine Rise. So it is better symbolically that he went there to assert our sovereignty that’s truly ours),” he said in an ambush interview at the Senate.
“Hindi natin ma-foresee baka mamaya meron din mga intrusion. So mainam ginawa yang ganoon (We could not foresee maybe there are still intrusions. So it’s good that he went there),” Lacson said.
Duterte’s trip to the 13-million-hectare underwater plateau off the coast of Aurora province coincides with the first anniversary of the renaming of the region.
On May 16, 2017, Duterte signed Executive Order No. 25 which changed the name of the underwater plateau from Benham Rise to Philippine Rise.
The trip will also mark the ceremonial send-off for some 50 Filipino scientists who will undertake research on the region, a move that Lacson said he also supports.
“I think it’s good that the President himself went there and brought along researchers to really assert very clearly that ‘hey, this is really ours. Don’t touch it!” Lacson added.
President Duterte’s visit to the Philippine Rise comes two weeks after he vowed to wage war on any foreign nation that tries to seize control of Philippine territory.
The United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf ruled on April 12, 2012 that the Philippine Rise is part of the Philippines’ continental shelf.
The ruling grants the Philippines the sole rights to explore and exploit resources in the undersea plateau.
“Next week, I’m going to set sail, I’m going to Benham Rise. I will make a statement there that nobody but nobody owns this place including the continental shelf, the underground land mass that extends under the sea,” he said in a speech delivered in Davao City last April 27.
“We are an independent nation. When the issue of Benham Rise, Philippine Rise, that there were so many ships doing explorations. When this crucial question was asked of me, ‘What will you do if they also claim it?’ I said, ‘I will go to war’. And I will go to war, believe me,” Duterte said.
The President made the statements over reports that Chinese research vessels have explored the region for three months sometime in 2016.
Last year, Chinese researchers have given Chinese names to five undersea features of the region. (PNA)
Local News
Peter Lim, 17 Others Given Until May 30 to Respond to Drug Raps
State prosecutors gave Cebu-based businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim and several others until May 30 to respond to the drug complaint filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against them.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Lim and his co-respondents were supposed to file their counter-affidavits but Lim’s legal counsel, lawyer Magilyn Loha, told the panel that his client failed to appear and could not submit his counter-affidavit due to threats to his life.
Loha cited that last March 24, Lim’s brother, Wellington, got ambushed but survived.
“We could not risk that he (be) brought here because of the threat,” Loha told the panel.
Only self-confessed Kerwin Espinosa was able to appear and file his counter-affidavit before the panel.
Apart from Lim and Espinosa, also named as respondents in the complaint were convicted drug lord Peter Co, alleged drug supplier Lovely Impal, alleged drug dealer Marcelo Adorco, Max Miro, Ruel Malindangan, Noel “Jun” Pepito, and 11 others, only known by their aliases “Amang, Ricky, Warren, Tupie, Jojo, Jaime, Yawa, Lapi, Royroy, Marlon, and Bay”.
Impal and Co also failed to attend the hearing because they are both incarcerated: Impal in the Iligan City Jail, and Co at the New Bilibid Prison.
The DOJ panel of prosecutors is set to issue an order for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Bureau of Corrections to present the two during the next hearing on May 30.
Lim’s co-accused Miro and Pepito died in separate incidents.
Under the complaint, Lim and his co-respondents are accused of violating Section 26 (b) in relation to Section 5 (Sale, Trading, Administration, Dispensation, Delivery, Distribution and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs and/or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals) of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The PNP based its complaint on the sworn statements issued by Adorco who was arrested on July 8, 2016 during a drug buy-bust operation in Albuera, Leyte. (PNA)
National News
Comelec Defers Proclamation of 1,000 Village Poll Bets
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday suspended the proclamation of some 1,000 candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls who are facing disqualification cases.
According to Comelec acting chairman Al Parreño, the proclamation of these candidates has been deferred after they have been found to be overage for the youth candidates or are not registered voters in the places where they want to be elected as barangay officials.
“We are suspending around 1,000 cases as of today,” he said in a press briefing in Manila on Monday.
“The public should not be surprised if there are people who we will suspend the proclamation based on suspension order we will sign today (Monday),” the poll body chief added.
Parreño noted that the number is part of the some 4,000 disqualification cases that have been filed before them majority of which are SK bets that were found to be over 24 years old.
He explained that as for barangay polls, there are candidates that filed their Certificates of Candidacy to run in barangays where they are not registered voters.
“Approximately, we have 3,000 to 4,000 cases as of now. We are filing cases either for violation of age limit, or non-registered voter in the area where they are running,” he said.
With this, Comelec Commissioner Luie Guia said they are looking to decide on these cases next month.
“We are hoping we can resolve all of these cases by June 30 so that the succession will be smooth,” he added. (PNA)
National News
Environmental Group Scores Littering, Smoking in Polling Places
As the synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections get underway, a waste and pollution watchdog reiterated its appeal to the electorate to keep the polling places litter-free, as well as smoke-free.
“The schools where most of the polling precincts are located should be free from garbage and tobacco pollution. We therefore urge the public not to pollute the school environment with litter and smoke,” stated Daniel Alejandre, Zero Waste Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.
“We have to issue this last-minute reminder after finding sample ballots and other campaign materials scattered in some polling places in Makati and Manila, especially at the school entrance,” he said.
“In one school in Manila, we even find supporters of some candidates smoking inside the school compound,” he added.
“With voting to continue until 3:00 pm, school heads can still do something to ensure full observance of their ‘no littering,’ ‘no smoking’ policy. The least they can do is to grab the microphone and make the necessary public announcement against dropping litter and smoking within the school facilities,” he said.
The group also appealed to the members of the electoral board, poll watchers, poll volunteers, and other election stakeholders to be mindful of their discards.
“Kindly put your discards into their dedicated receptacles. Most schools will have segregated waste bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable discards. Please use them properly and do not simply leave your beverage and food containers and leftovers inside the polling areas,” Alejandre said.
The EcoWaste Coalition noted that the Department of Education has promulgated policies towards the promotion of litter-free and tobacco-free schools.
Under DepEd Order No. 5, series of 2014, schools are enjoined to conduct activities that will enforce the prohibition on littering and burning of wastes as per Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.
DepEd Order No. 48, series of 2016, on the other hand, reiterates the smoking ban in school premises, as well as compliance monitoring of tobacco control measures for stores outside the schools. (EcoWaste Coalition)
National News
Village, Youth Polls Generally Peaceful: PNP
The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday declared the conduct of the nationwide barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections as “generally peaceful.”
“The 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections had been relatively peaceful and orderly in all regions of the country as the polls closed at 3 p.m.,” Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, head of PNP Public Information Office, said in a statement.
He said the National Election Monitoring Action Center in Camp Crame (NEMAC) received reports of several isolated violent incidents before and during election day.
The NEMAC recorded that a total of 35 persons dead and 27 wounded in 47 separate cases of violence since the election period began 30 days ago on April 14.
“The PNP NEMAC is continuously monitoring election security operations of PNP units that remain in their posts until the culmination of election activities and complete pull-out of election personnel,” said Bulalacao.
The election periods runs until May 21, 2018.
Of the 47 cases, seven were validated to be election-related while the investigation is underway to look into the remaining 40 cases.
He noted that 13 persons have died based on the validated Election-Related Incidents.
Intensified police operations, mainly through police response, checkpoint, gun check and search warrant operations, led to the arrest of 1,350 persons for various offenses including vote-buying, violation of the 48-hour liquor ban, and possession of firearms, explosives and bladed weapons.
Bulalacao said the PNP also confiscated an assortment of 1,157 firearms along with 7,926 rounds of live ammunition, 79 grenades, and 350 explosive devices.
He said that all 181,212 uniformed PNP personnel assumed election duty in 73,562 polling centers, and in the Reactionary Standby Support Forces of the Police Regional Offices and the National Headquarters, and as members of the Quick Reaction Teams.
In Mindanao, 1,100 police personnel served as members of the Board of Election Tellers (BET) in some voting centers in Sulu, Basilan, Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur where the assigned BET members failed to report.
In a similar electoral exercise in the 2013, the PNP recorded 57 violent incidents wherein 33 persons died and 55 others were wounded.
In the 2013 barangay polls, the PNP arrested 3,905 gun ban and liquor ban violators, and other election law offenders. (PNA)
6 Killed, at Least 35 Wounded in Suicide Bombings in Indonesia
TRAIN Law Raises Gov’t Revenue by 16.4% in Q1
Lacson Backs Duterte Visit to Philippine Rise
Over 1,500 Drug Surrenderees Finish Rehab Program
Association of Barangay Council May not Change President
Manila FAME April 2018 Posts P386M in Sales
Personal Remittances Rise to $7.8-B in Q1
North Korea Starts Dismantling Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site
Peter Lim, 17 Others Given Until May 30 to Respond to Drug Raps
Feature: 4Ps Beneficiary Who Lost Livelihood Due to Boracay Closure Gets Job from DSWD
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
Cebu, Bohol Resorts on the ‘Radar’ Amid Boracay Closure
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
First Regional Adoption Summit, A Success
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
‘Alab Ng Puso’ Sculpture Honoring Heroism of Soldiers Unveiled At BGC
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
Business News1 week ago
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
-
Events1 week ago
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
-
Local News1 week ago
4Ps Partner-Beneficiaries in Cebu City Receive Their EMV Cards from Landbank
-
Local News7 days ago
Mega Cebu, Cebu Provincial Government Conducts Traffic Management Workshop
-
Business News4 days ago
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
-
Local News1 week ago
UCPB Conducts Financial Wellness Roadshow for Capitol Employees
-
Local News1 week ago
Capitol Holds 2-Day Seminar on Records Management
-
Technology5 days ago
PLDT Enterprise Looks Ahead to an Unprecedented 2018