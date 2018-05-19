Business News
Japan Formalizes 2-Billion Yen Grant for Marawi Rehab
Manila and Tokyo signed Tuesday (May 15, 2018) an agreement that would provide the Philippine government with a 2-billion yen grant from Japan to support ongoing efforts for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the devastated city of Marawi in Mindanao.
The agreement was signed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III on behalf of the Philippines, and Yoshio Wada, the chief representative in the Philippines of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on behalf of Japan.
Dominguez said the Philippine government has so far identified 902 priority projects and activities for the rehabilitation and recovery of Marawi City and its surrounding areas, which are estimated to cost a total of P55 billion, with close to half of the funding to be drawn from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Project Fund.
The other sources of financing for these priority projects under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Plan (BMCRRP) approved in early April will come from the various government agencies, the regional government of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), the city government of Marawi, non-government organizations, development partners, and the private sector, Dominguez said.
He said the government is also considering holding a pledging session similar to what was done after Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) to help fund Marawi’s reconstruction efforts.
The government is also continuing discussions with JICA on drawing funds from the 2-billion yen grant to finance several projects identified under the BMCRRP, Dominguez said.
According to the Department of Finance (DOF), the ‘Grant Agreement for the Programme for the Support for the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Marawi City and Its Surrounding Areas’ signed today will cover infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of transcentral roads that need to be rebuilt immediately in the war-ravaged communities.
This grant (approximately $18.66 million or about P970 million), is the fourth aid package provided by Japan to the Philippines following earlier grants that include the provision of heavy equipment for Marawi City’s reconstruction program that was formalized on Nov. 12 last year between the two governments.
“I would like to assure the ambassador and the chief representative of JICA that we are very keenly aware that these funds come from the taxpayers of Japan, and that we will honor them by not wasting those funds,” Dominguez said after the signing of the 2-billion yen grant agreement.
Japan has so far provided the Philippines an estimated US$36 million to assist in Marawi’s relief and rehabilitation.
“On behalf of the Philippine Government, I express profound gratitude for the generous support by the Government of Japan to the great task of rebuilding the City of Marawi,” Dominguez said.
The infrastructure projects covered by the grant will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which serves as vice-chair of the interagency Task Force Bangon Marawi.
Also present at the signing of the grant agreement at the DOF Main Office in Manila were DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain; Task Force Bangon Marawi chairperson Eduardo del Rosario, who heads the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC); and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda.
“I believe that all these initiatives, we affirm Japan’s commitment to the Philipines as a special friend, and closer than a brother, always willing to lend a helping hand, “ Ambassador Haneda said. “Together let eagerly rebuild Marawi from the ground up and help Marawi rise again.”
Japan and the Philippines earlier signed a 1.5 billion-yen grant (approximately US$13.98 million or about P727.05 million) on the sidelines of the 31stASEAN Summit and Related Meetings held in Manila in November last year for the procurement and importation of heavy equipment for Marawi.
This assistance in kind forms part of Japan’s 2.5 billion yen Non-Project Grant Aid to the Philippines, of which the remaining 1 billion yen (about $8.9 million) is allocated for the provision of anti-terrorism equipment, such as radar systems, to the Philippine Coast Guard.
To date, 27 units of heavy equipment that include excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders, bulldozers and dump trucks worth a total of 800 million yen have been procured and turned over to the DPWH last March 15 and are now being extensively used in Marawi.
“As we respond to the most immediate needs for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi, we thank the Government of Japan for its immediate response. We are extremely grateful for the empathy and sense of urgency that made these grants possible,” Dominguez said.
Besides the grant signed today and the heavy equipment aid package, Japan also agreed to provide a 1.1 billion yen funding support (about $9.8 million) to provide core shelters and livelihood training for Marawi City’s residents under a UN-Habitat (United Nations Human Settlement Programme) project and $2 million worth of assistance to help the relief operations of the UN World Food Programme and the UN International Children’s Fund in Marawi.
JICA is also currently financing a feasibility study for the construction of a Road Network Development Project in Conflict-Affected Areas in Mindanao, which include road components in Marawi City. (DOF/Photo by JICA)
PH GDP Outlook Raised on ‘Stellar Economic Growth Performance’
BMI Research, Fitch Group’s think tank unit, has raised its outlook for the Philippine economy for this year following the “stellar economic growth performance” in the first quarter of 2018.
In a report released Thursday, the BMI Research revised upward its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the country to 6.5 percent from its previous projection of 6.3 percent.
The BMI Research attributed its more optimistic outlook for 2018 to government consumption and fixed capital formation.
“Both components were driven by President Rodrigo Duterte’s expansionary fiscal policy and are likely to continue to provide support to headline GDP, allowing for growth above 6 percent over the coming quarters,” the Fitch Group unit said.
Data from the Department of Budget and Management showed that infrastructure and capital outlays rose 33.7 percent in Q1 2018 amounting to PHP151.7 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
“Given that the Philippine government has embarked on fiscal reforms to boost revenue and deleverage considerably since the early 2000s, this should allow the Duterte administration to continue to keep up its strong spending in the near term,” it noted.
The BMI Research added that the Philippines’ demographics will act as “tailwind”, supporting the development of labor-intensive economic activities such as business process outsourcing (BPO) and manufacturing.
It also forecast that working age population in the country will grow by an average of 1.9 percent over the next few years, with the current population having over 51 percent at age under 25.
“This will provide necessary labor force that is required for the BPO and manufacturing industries, which employ around 5 million people in the country,” the report read.
“However, we are sticking to our view that economic growth is likely to moderate over the coming quarters. Even as the Philippines continues to enjoy positive demographics, the economy is showing signs of overheating, and we expect the deterioration in the business environment to weigh on private investment,” it added.
It also mentioned that the “abrupt and drastic measures” taken by the administration have stifled confidence of investors and disrupted businesses, citing the closure of Boracay on few weeks’ notice as well as threatening of banning all open pit mining. (PNA)
Century, Mitsubishi to Jointly Build 33,000 Affordable Homes
Property developer Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) has teamed up with global business enterprise Mitsubishi Corp. in a joint venture that seeks to deliver some 33,000 affordable housing units to the Philippine market, with PHP57 billion in sales value over the next five years.
Capitalizing on the country’s demand for affordable housing, CPG and Mitsubishi officials on Wednesday signed the joint venture agreement for affordable homes, which will pursue the development of projects of scale in key locations outside Metro Manila, under a new brand called PHirst Park Homes.
“This is very important not only for our companies but for our country. It seals a partnership between two corporations who envisioned to help the country, especially in providing homes for the homeless. Right now, we decided to tap the first home buyer market, which demand right now is insatiable because there are really many people joining the middle class in the Philippines,” CPG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio said in a press briefing after the signing of the joint venture deal.
Antonio said its tie-up with Mitsubishi strengthens CPG’s plans of diversification and positioning, not just in the affordable housing category, but in the broader first home buyer market.
Based on current plans, the joint venture company will spend PHP10 billion to launch 15 projects within the next five years, or until 2022. Each site will be 15 to 20 hectares and it is currently in various stages of land banking.
PHirst Park Homes President Ricky Celis said the firm targets to initially introduce to the market one project each in South Luzon and Central Luzon this year. The firm is looking to expand into the Visayas and Mindanao regions once it establishes technical and market scale.
“As we get clearance from PCC (Philippine Competition Commission), we can probably launch more. Out of 15 (projects) that we are eyeing, we identified (locations of) at least six or seven… There are several properties that we have pre-identified and a lot of them are actually in the advanced stage of acquisition right now,” said Celis.
To be named Phirst Park Homes Inc., the joint venture firm will be incorporated after the deal has received the green light from the PCC. Celis said the affordable housing will have a price range of PHP1 million to PHP6 million per unit “depending on the demand or opportunity present in that particular location.”
For his part, Mitsubishi Corp. General Manager of ASEAN Urban Development Department Hidetoshi Suzuki noted that the joint venture company “is not just for one project but for a long-term relationship that will make significant contributions in addressing the housing backlog in the Philippines.”
It estimated the country’s housing backlog currently at 6.6 million units.
The decision to pursue a portfolio of projects through a new company was brought about by the success of CPG and Mitsubishi’s initial joint venture project, PHirst Park Homes Tanza in Tanza, Cavite. PHirst Park Homes Tanza is a 26-hectare project that has a total of 3,000 units in the PHP1 million to PHP3 million per unit price range.
Within eight months of the project’s launch, the firm has sold 98 percent of Phase 1 and 16 percent of Phase 2. It is expected to complete 600 units of townhomes and single attached homes this year.
Meanwhile, under the terms of the agreement, CPG will subscribe to 60 percent and Mitsubishi to 40 percent of the authorized capital stock equivalent to PHP5 billion over the same five-year horizon. (PNA)
Cebu Landmasters Establishing Leadership in VisMin, Based on Santos Knight Frank Study
Listed developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) continues to top property market in the Visayas and Mindanao as it aggressively pursues expansion of its footprint in the region.
CLI is the leading local housing developer in VisMin, for both horizontal and vertical developments, according to Santos Knight Frank’s 2017 study on the VisMin property sector covering major cities of Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.
In Cebu, CLI remains the biggest real estate developer in the house and lot segment, among both national and local developers, the consultancy firm formerly known as a CBRE subsidiary said. It is number 1 in the house and lot segment accounting for 18% of the supply, and takes up 12% share of the condominium market delivering 2,638 units.
In Davao, the real estate firm posts the highest take-up of 57 units per month and also trumped other real estate developers with a 97.96% absorption rate.
In Cagayan de Oro, the company provides the most share of condominium units at 24% of the total and also had the highest absorption rate of 93% among all vertical developers in the city.
Citing the results of the study, Santos Knight Frank said CLI’s continued roll-out of projects well received by buyers helped it keep a firm foothold of the VisMin market.
In the house and lot segment in Cebu, CLI’S Casa Mira South has the most number of housing units at 1,007 breaching the 1,000 mark and sold 43 units per month compared with competitors’ average of three units per month. Velmiro Heights, another project in the area, had the highest absorption rate of 99%.
Cebu Landmasters also accounts for 12% of the total residential condominium inventory in Cebu with a total of 2,638 units from the 5 actively selling condominiums as of end-2017. Both Baseline Premier and Mivesa Garden Residences posted an absorption rate of 96%.
In Davao and Cagayan de Oro, Santos Knight Frank said CLI benefited from a surge in demand due to rapid urbanization, vibrant tourism sector and increase in incomes. CLI’s Davao project MesaTierra Garden Residences has a year-to-date sales of 94%, and CDO project MesaVerte Residences at 95%.
CLI is set to launch 20 more projects across the VisMin region to bring its diversified portfolio of residential subdivision, residential condominium, offices, hotels, retail and estate to a total of 66. The projects in different stages of development are in seven key cities that include Cebu, Mandaue, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.
The listed company plans to expand its footprint to General Santos City, Butuan City, Ormoc City and Roxas City.
“Cebu Landmasters is bringing local real estate mastery to the Visayas and Mindanao areas where there is persistent economic growth,” says Jose Soberano III, CLI chair and chief executive officer. “We now have 46 developments in seven key cities and we will continue to expand our footprint in VisMin by rolling out 20 more projects this year. We want to keep our leadership, capitalize on business opportunities, and offer more real estate developments that meet the diverse needs of the VisMin markets.” (PR)
8990 Holdings Eyes Higher Revenues
Mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc. targets a revenue growth of about 14 percent this year to at least PHP11.5 billion, emboldened by a strong first-quarter performance on the back of robust revenues from its residential projects.
“The first quarter (earnings) has been probably the best first quarter we had in recent years. We are surprised that the sales take-up of our units from NCR (National Capital Region), the total project sales are doing very well,” 8990 Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Willie Uy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
Uy said first-quarter earnings were historically slow following the celebration of the Christmas season.
8990 Holdings reported to the local bourse that its net income went up 37 percent to PHP1 billion in the first quarter of the year from PHP736 million the previous year.
The company’s gross revenues reached PHP2.5 billion in the January to March quarter, up by a whopping 57 percent from PHP1.6 billion last year.
“We are looking at least PHP11.5-billion target gross revenues for 2018. Hopefully, we can do it better. I am confident about the year,” Uy said.
Its unaudited revenues reached PHP10.09 billion in 2017.
8990 Holdings said real estate sales increased 57 percent to PHP2.5 billion in the first quarter, as the company delivered a total of 1,786 homes.
About 56 percent of units delivered were from the NCR, followed by Visayas, which generated 24 percent of the total, while Mindanao sold 14 percent.
“We continue to build affordable homes nationwide given the strong demand we have seen. We expect this to further improve as the country’s economy grows,” added Uy.
8990 Holdings is scheduled to launch a total of five projects nationwide this year worth PHP60 billion. (PNA)
