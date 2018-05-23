Business News
Intelligent Operations is Key to a Organization’s Success, According to Accenture and HfS Study
A recent study headed by HfS and Accenture discovered that organizations with ‘Intelligent Operations’ are in the best position to overcome digital disruption and use date-driven ideas to improve the overall experience of a customer according to a survey with 460 respondents across the globe. Organizations with harness combination of innovative talent, diverse date, and applied intelligence are successful in their fields.
With the fast paced development of technology and the use of date to easily cater the demands of the world being able to utilize Intelligent operations will help in the efficiency of an organization.
Digital Disruption, Data Explosion and Consumerism
Disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digital-savvy entrants concerns 8 out of 10 correspondents.
50% to 90% data is not yet accessible of 8 out of 10 correspondents said that their organization could not keep up with the demand of customers.
5 out of 10 correspondents said that they barely keep up with the heightened expectation of customers
Intelligent operations is the future
“The move to intelligent operations is fast becoming a make-or-break proposition for organizations, with 80 percent surveyed saying they are concerned with disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digitally savvy entrants.” Accenture said in a report on the study.
“It’s exciting to be looking at what used to be known as BPO (business process outsourcing) or BPS (business process service) and the challenge in front of us is how do we take our clients to an intelligent operations status to actually deliver all these benefits,” Hernandez said.
The research identified 5 essential components of intelligent operations: innovative talent, data-driven backbone, applied intelligence, leveraging the power of the cloud, and a smart partnership ecosystem.
The Five Essentials Of Intelligent Operations
Innovative talent
The success of the organization depends on the ability of their human resources to integrate problem solving and digital expertise. A more active and enthusiastic people who are willing to innovate to cater the demand of the very fast and competitive world.
Data-driven backbone
The company should make data and information to be easily access by talented human resource to maximize the potential of these people and to achieve the best results.
Applied intelligence
Now that data is accessible, talented people are able to access it and with the help integrated automation, analytics and AI-based solutions it is now easier to understand and find the best solutions to the business problem
Leveraging the power of the cloud
It is also much easier to access and store data with Cloud with the help of cloud it is more fast and efficient to communicate with every talent the organization have.
Smart partnership ecosystem
Organizations of the future will develop partnerships with start-ups, academia, technology providers and platform players to help achieve their goals. (Aljun Cainghog/Gabriel Bumanglag contributed to this story.)
About HfS Research
HfS’ mission is to provide visionary insight into the major innovations impacting business operations: automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models and smart analytics. HfS focuses on the future of operations across key industries. HfS helps to shape the strategies of enterprise customers to develop operational backbones to stay competitive and partner with capable services providers, technology suppliers, and third party advisors. Visit us at www.hfsresearch.com for more information.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Its home page is www.accenture.com
Aboitizpower Seeks Completion 3 Major Projects in 2018
The management of AboitizPower expressed confidence that it will complete three major projects before yearend.
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) chief executive officer Erramon Aboitiz identified the projects as the Pagbilao 3 in Quezon, the Manolo Fortrich hydropower in Bukidnon, and the Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) in Cebu.
In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Monday, he said the Pagbilao 3 project already begun early this year. “This serves as an expansion for the Pagbilao Units 1 and 2. It has a capacity of 420 MW,” Aboitiz explained. “The Manolo Fortrich will be finished in the next three to four months, while TVI will be finished by the end of the year,” he said.
The executive mentioned that the firm saw the opportunity in the Visayas region to build the TVI — a 340-MW CFB coal-fired plant.
Aboitiz said the construction of these projects started three to four years ago. The firm borrowed money from local banks to finance these projects, he told the PNA. “It’s basically 70 to 75 percent debt,” he said.
“(Having these projects) will give additional supply to the market,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, AboitizPower’s net income for the first quarter of 2018 was PHP4 billion, 9 percent lower than the same period last year. The decrease was attributed to the Philippine peso’s depreciation against US dollar.
The biggest growth in the first quarter’s income came from households, according to Antonio Moraza, AboitizPower’s president.
Despite having a lower net income for the first quarter, AboitizPower announced it will continue developing mix of technologies to deliver energy reliably and reasonably. (PNA)
TRAIN 2 ‘Pro-Business, Pro-Investments, Pro-Incentives’
The Department of Finance on Tuesday branded the proposed second package of the Duterte administration’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion program or TRAIN 2 as “pro-business, pro-investments, and pro-incentives.”
During a congressional hearing on TRAIN 2, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the second tax reform package aims to build a “more competitive” and “transparent” business environment.
He said TRAIN 2 seeks to rationalize fiscal incentives to reduce overlaps, hidden subsidies that benefit a few, and loopholes that unfairly distribute business advantages. “We seek reforms that will deliver a more even playing field, simplify collection procedures, bring greater transparency and reward genuine efficiency,” Dominguez said.
He added that while the second package recognizes the crucial role fiscal incentives play in attracting “efficiency-seeking investments”, it shall require that every incentive granted must benefit the society in the form of better jobs, faster innovation, and countryside development.
Dominguez said the Philippines has the highest corporate income tax rate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. “We need to gradually bring down our corporate tax rate to the regional benchmarks,” he said. TRAIN 2 seeks to lower corporate income tax rates paid by some 95 percent of businesses, while modernizing the fiscal incentives system.
Dominguez said the DOF also proposes replacing the 5 percent gross income earned (GIE) tax in lieu of all taxes with a 15 percent rate on net taxable income. DOF also proposed that value-added tax (VAT) be treated purely as a consumption tax in accordance with international best practices.
“In practice, this means when you buy, you pay; when you export, you claim a refund. VAT should never be used as an investment incentive,” Dominguez added. (PNA)
Smart Posts PHP 14-B in Revenues Due to Robust Mobile Data Services
Mobile services provider Smart Communications reported that it has managed to post PHP14.8 billion in service revenues for the first quarter of this year higher by 2 percent from the previous year driven by ongoing improvements on its mobile data network.
Wireless individual service revenues reached PHP6.5 billion during the first quarter which was up by 21 percent year on year compared to the same period last year with mobile data services contributing 44 percent of its revenues.
“The contribution from data and digital to our total business continues to grow steadily. We will accelerate this further as we transform our networks into powerful platforms for delivering digital services and solutions. This will enable us to more effectively pursue our goal of becoming the preferred digital partner of our customers,” Ernesto Alberto, PLDT and Smart Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, said in a statement Monday.
Smart has installed more than 1,300 Long Term Evolution (LTE) base stations for the first three months of 2018 leading to a total of more than 10,000 stations nationwide.
These facilities utilize various radio frequency bands particularly the 700 megahertz (MHz) band for better coverage and penetration and the 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz bands for additional capacity.
The rollout of LTE services has resulted in the number of LTE subscribers tripling year-on-year, posting an increase of 211 percent.
Luzon, where more than half of the LTE sites were deployed in the past six months, likewise posted a 5 percent revenue growth in the first quarter.
The installation of multiple LTE base stations in existing cell sites has brought about the activation of LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) technology which can deliver faster mobile data services to subscribers.
“On mobile, as shown by the experience of other countries, the network rollout must be accompanied by the adoption of LTE-Advanced-capable mobile phones and devices,” according to Mario Tamayo, PLDT-Smart Senior Vice President for Network Planning and Engineering.
Smart has also expanded its network coverage to include high foot traffic areas such as tourist spots like Baguio, Sagada, and Batanes, among others, in line with its commitment to the National Telecommunications Commission to bring high-speed mobile data using LTE, LTE-A and 3G to over 90 percent of the country’s cities and municipalities.
Its parent company PLDT has allocated PHP58 billion as capital expenditures for this year for the rollout of its fixed and mobile services. (PNA)
PH Banking Sector Organizes 1st Blockchain Group
The country’s banking sector is set to spawn its first blockchain-related organization, the Blockchain Association of the Philippines (BAP) next week.
The BAP will be led by Union Bank of the Philippines, one of the first enterprises in the country to integrate the blockchain system in its business operation. UnionBank Chairman Justo Ortiz will also chair the BAP.
The BAP will be launched during the Blockchain Applications and Economics Forum 2018 from May 28 to 30, which aims to educate Filipinos on blockchain application and opportunities.
Blockchain is a digital ledger with large network of entities where data is stored in “blocks” — not in any single location — that are continuously updated and are secured using cryptography. This technology is commonly associated with bitcoin, but it has many applications and can be used by different industries.
In a press conference Monday, Ortiz said there is a huge opportunities for blockchain technology in the country. He noted that educating Filipinos is critical for the growth of blockchain in the Philippines. UnionBank aims to have 25,000 blockchain programmers over the next two years, he said. Currently, the bank has 30 only blockchain programmers.
In the same event, UnionBank’s Fintech Business Group Head Ramon Vicente de Vera announced the bank’s Project i2i, which initial project is to involve rural banks in blockchain technology of UnionBank in order to promote financial inclusion.
De Vera said rural banks have strong presence in remote communities, which universal banks cannot reach.
Through the Project i2i, UnionBank will interconnect five rural banks to national and international payment networks, allowing their customers to access fund transfer, remittances, and other payment systems through these rural banks.
This pilot project will be online by next month, de Vera said.
“We are just starting with rural banks. We will tech them up and help them bring to life,” he said, noting that from 3,000 rural banks, the country now has less than 500 rural banks. (PNA)
