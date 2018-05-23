Intelligent Operations is Key to a Organization’s Success, According to Accenture and HfS Study

A recent study headed by HfS and Accenture discovered that organizations with ‘Intelligent Operations’ are in the best position to overcome digital disruption and use date-driven ideas to improve the overall experience of a customer according to a survey with 460 respondents across the globe. Organizations with harness combination of innovative talent, diverse date, and applied intelligence are successful in their fields.

With the fast paced development of technology and the use of date to easily cater the demands of the world being able to utilize Intelligent operations will help in the efficiency of an organization.

Digital Disruption, Data Explosion and Consumerism

Disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digital-savvy entrants concerns 8 out of 10 correspondents.

50% to 90% data is not yet accessible of 8 out of 10 correspondents said that their organization could not keep up with the demand of customers.

5 out of 10 correspondents said that they barely keep up with the heightened expectation of customers

Intelligent operations is the future

“The move to intelligent operations is fast becoming a make-or-break proposition for organizations, with 80 percent surveyed saying they are concerned with disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digitally savvy entrants.” Accenture said in a report on the study.

“It’s exciting to be looking at what used to be known as BPO (business process outsourcing) or BPS (business process service) and the challenge in front of us is how do we take our clients to an intelligent operations status to actually deliver all these benefits,” Hernandez said.

The research identified 5 essential components of intelligent operations: innovative talent, data-driven backbone, applied intelligence, leveraging the power of the cloud, and a smart partnership ecosystem.

The Five Essentials Of Intelligent Operations

Innovative talent

The success of the organization depends on the ability of their human resources to integrate problem solving and digital expertise. A more active and enthusiastic people who are willing to innovate to cater the demand of the very fast and competitive world.

Data-driven backbone

The company should make data and information to be easily access by talented human resource to maximize the potential of these people and to achieve the best results.

Applied intelligence

Now that data is accessible, talented people are able to access it and with the help integrated automation, analytics and AI-based solutions it is now easier to understand and find the best solutions to the business problem

Leveraging the power of the cloud

It is also much easier to access and store data with Cloud with the help of cloud it is more fast and efficient to communicate with every talent the organization have.

Smart partnership ecosystem

Organizations of the future will develop partnerships with start-ups, academia, technology providers and platform players to help achieve their goals. (Aljun Cainghog/Gabriel Bumanglag contributed to this story.)

About HfS Research

HfS’ mission is to provide visionary insight into the major innovations impacting business operations: automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models and smart analytics. HfS focuses on the future of operations across key industries. HfS helps to shape the strategies of enterprise customers to develop operational backbones to stay competitive and partner with capable services providers, technology suppliers, and third party advisors. Visit us at www.hfsresearch.com for more information.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Its home page is www.accenture.com