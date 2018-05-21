Connect with us

World News

Indian PM Leaves for Russia for Informal Summit with Putin

Published

4 hours ago

on

Image source: www.eurasiareview.com

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Russia on Monday morning for an informal summit with President Vladimir Putin in the city of Sochi, confirmed an official in the country’s external affairs ministry.

Modi is visiting Russia at the invitation of Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of current bilateral, regional and global issues.

“This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our special and privileged strategic partnership,” the Indian external affairs ministry said in a statement, adding that both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters.

It further stated that the “informal summit” between Modi and Putin is in “keeping with the tradition of regular consultations” between India and Russia at the highest levels. (Xinhua)

World News

UK Royal Wedding Attracts Over 29 Million Viewers in U.S.

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 21, 2018

By

Image source: https://www.ndtv.com/

Britain’s royal wedding of Prince Harry of Wales and U.S. actress Meghan Markle attracted over 29 million TV viewers in the United States and 6.9 million interactions on social network, according to ratings issued Sunday by U.S. information and measurement company Nielsen Media Research.

An estimated 29.2 million people tuned in to the royal wedding held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, which outnumbers the 22.8 million viewers for the wedding of Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

The wedding ceremony was broadcast live on 15 networks in the United States, including ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN, among others. It is reported that prior to the wedding, NBC and CBS struck deals with local hotels to ensure their shooting positions.

Across Facebook and Twitter, the wedding garnered 6.9 million interactions in total, according to Nielsen. TV networks like NBC also produced video content for photo messaging application Snapchat to expand their business. (Xinhua)

World News

EU Summit Decides to Back Iran Deal: Macron

Published

3 days ago

on

May 18, 2018

By

Image source: www.politico.eu

Participants of the EU summit have decided to support the Iran nuclear deal and protect European businesses from the US steps, French President Emmanuel Macron said, as he arrived for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia on Thursday.

“We had a substantive discussion on Iran. The 2015 deal is an important element of peace and security in the region, and we decided to back it regardless of the US decision. We promised to take political measures allowing our enterprises to remain in Iran,” Macron said. (TASS)

World News

South Korea Regrets NoKor’s Unilateral Suspension of Talks

Published

4 days ago

on

May 17, 2018

By

Image source: asiancorrespondent.com

South Korea expressed regret over North Korea’s unilateral decision to cancel inter-Korean talks planned for Wednesday, calling on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Pyongyang has canceled the high-level talks with the South, citing the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. It also threatened to cancel the summit with the US scheduled for June 12.

“It is regrettable that the North’s unilateral move to postpone the high-level inter-Korean talks, citing the annual South Korea-US air drills does not conform with the spirit and purpose of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries,” the unification ministry issued a statement in the name of its spokesman Baik Tae-hyun.

“The government remains strongly committed to faithfully implementing the Panmunjom Declaration and urges the North to come out for talks as soon as possible for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula,” it added, referring to the agreements reached during the April 27 summit between the two countries. (Yonhap)

World News

NoKor Suspends Talks with SoKor Over Military Drills

Published

4 days ago

on

May 17, 2018

By

Image source: newsnow.live
In view of recent “provocative” acts such as the South Korea-US joint military exercises, North Korea has no choice but to suspend high-level talks with South Korea, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday.
The state media also said the United States should think twice about the fate of the planned North Korea-US summit.
Shortly after the report, the US State Department said it was continuing to prepare for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
The United States has not heard anything directly from Pyongyang or Seoul that would change the arrangements, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing in Washington.
The US side needs to verify the KCNA’s report, she said. “We’ve received no formal or even informal notification of anything.”
“We’ve seen some pretty good indications from them so far,” she said, citing the DPRK’s release of three American detainees last week. “So they have taken some steps in the right direction … I think those are all good signs.”
The KCNA said that the “2018 Max Thunder” joint air combat exercise involving over 100 warplanes including “B-52” strategic bombers and “F-22 Raptor” stealth fighters is aimed at launching pre-emptive strikes against Pyongyang as well as taking control of the airspace.
The Korean version of the KCNA report called the drill an act of “playing with fire,” saying that it is a “blatant challenge to the Panmunjom Declaration and an intentional military provocation running counter to the positive political development on the Korean Peninsula.”
The report said the north and south had reached an agreement on making joint efforts to defuse the military tensions on the peninsula and ease the danger of war “and the US also fully supported it.”
“However, even before the ink of the historic April 27 Declaration got dry, the South Korean authorities and the US started such a drill against the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), reacting to all peace-loving efforts and good intentions which the DPRK has shown with rude and wicked provocation,” the report said.
The high-level talks planned for Wednesday were expected to discuss ways to enforce the Panmunjom Declaration, Seoul’s unification ministry said Tuesday.
The Panmunjom Declaration was announced on April 27 after the third inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim, agreeing to complete denuclearization and the alteration of the current armistice agreement to a peace treaty by the end of this year.
“The South Korean authorities should be held wholly accountable for the scuttled north-south high-level talks and the difficulties and obstacles in the way of the north-south relations,” the KCNA report said.
North Korea will “closely watch the ensuing behavior” of the United States and the South Korean authorities, it added. (Xinhua)
