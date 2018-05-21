World News
Indian PM Leaves for Russia for Informal Summit with Putin
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Russia on Monday morning for an informal summit with President Vladimir Putin in the city of Sochi, confirmed an official in the country’s external affairs ministry.
Modi is visiting Russia at the invitation of Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of current bilateral, regional and global issues.
“This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our special and privileged strategic partnership,” the Indian external affairs ministry said in a statement, adding that both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters.
It further stated that the “informal summit” between Modi and Putin is in “keeping with the tradition of regular consultations” between India and Russia at the highest levels. (Xinhua)
World News
UK Royal Wedding Attracts Over 29 Million Viewers in U.S.
Britain’s royal wedding of Prince Harry of Wales and U.S. actress Meghan Markle attracted over 29 million TV viewers in the United States and 6.9 million interactions on social network, according to ratings issued Sunday by U.S. information and measurement company Nielsen Media Research.
An estimated 29.2 million people tuned in to the royal wedding held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, which outnumbers the 22.8 million viewers for the wedding of Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.
The wedding ceremony was broadcast live on 15 networks in the United States, including ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN, among others. It is reported that prior to the wedding, NBC and CBS struck deals with local hotels to ensure their shooting positions.
Across Facebook and Twitter, the wedding garnered 6.9 million interactions in total, according to Nielsen. TV networks like NBC also produced video content for photo messaging application Snapchat to expand their business. (Xinhua)
World News
EU Summit Decides to Back Iran Deal: Macron
Participants of the EU summit have decided to support the Iran nuclear deal and protect European businesses from the US steps, French President Emmanuel Macron said, as he arrived for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia on Thursday.
“We had a substantive discussion on Iran. The 2015 deal is an important element of peace and security in the region, and we decided to back it regardless of the US decision. We promised to take political measures allowing our enterprises to remain in Iran,” Macron said. (TASS)
World News
South Korea Regrets NoKor’s Unilateral Suspension of Talks
South Korea expressed regret over North Korea’s unilateral decision to cancel inter-Korean talks planned for Wednesday, calling on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible.
Earlier in the day, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Pyongyang has canceled the high-level talks with the South, citing the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. It also threatened to cancel the summit with the US scheduled for June 12.
“It is regrettable that the North’s unilateral move to postpone the high-level inter-Korean talks, citing the annual South Korea-US air drills does not conform with the spirit and purpose of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries,” the unification ministry issued a statement in the name of its spokesman Baik Tae-hyun.
“The government remains strongly committed to faithfully implementing the Panmunjom Declaration and urges the North to come out for talks as soon as possible for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula,” it added, referring to the agreements reached during the April 27 summit between the two countries. (Yonhap)
World News
NoKor Suspends Talks with SoKor Over Military Drills
President Duterte Inaugurates Alegria Oil field
PRRD as Guest of Honor in Tabogon Town Fiesta
National Museum of Natural History Opens to Public
Locally-Based Euro Firms Hired More Than 800K Filipinos in 40 Yrs
Indian PM Leaves for Russia for Informal Summit with Putin
Impact of air pollution in human health, environment
UK Royal Wedding Attracts Over 29 Million Viewers in U.S.
US, PH Commit to Boost Alliance Anchored on Mutual Interests, MDT
BFP Opens 2,000 Firefighter Slots
‘A Worthwhile Project,’ CCCI Prexy on Proposed Capitol 20-Storey Modern Building
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
First Regional Adoption Summit, A Success
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News1 day ago
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
-
National News3 days ago
NEA initiates bold STEP towards electrifying 2.4-M households
-
Business News1 week ago
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
-
Technology1 week ago
Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity
-
Business News5 days ago
Personal Remittances Rise to $7.8-B in Q1
-
Opinions1 week ago
Looking at Luscious “Lechon”
-
Entertainment1 week ago
WATCH: The Making of K-variety Show ‘Busted!’
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Netflix Announces ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Renewal