IFEX Philippines 2018: PH’s Biggest Food Trade Show Opens May 25-27 at WTCMM, PTTC
The International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines, Asia’s ethnic food and ingredient show, welcomes food buyers and enthusiasts as it opens for its 12th edition onMay 25 to May 27 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM) and the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC).
Organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), IFEX Philippines is the country’s biggest and most respected food trade show for Asian heritage food and ingredients. It is the premier export food event for emerging micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as esteemed large companies, in the country.
“Now an annual event, IFEX Philippines continues to be the largest and widely anticipated food trade event in the country,” said Nora K. Terrado, DTI Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group and CITEM Officer-in-Charge (OIC).
This year, IFEX Philippines will showcase food products from 11 different sectors, including Fresh and Processed Seafood, Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages; Coffee, Herbal Teas and Cocoa Products; Confectionary and Bakery Products; Fresh and Processed Fruits and Vegetables, Grains, Cereals and Commodities; Herbs and Spices, Sauces and Condiments; Meat and Poultry; Natural, Healthy, Organic Products; Specialty, Ethnic and Gourmet Products; and services from the Allied Industries.
“For its 12th edition, IFEX Philippines will feature ‘the Best of the Seas’ highlighting the Philippines’ finest seafood products and cuisines to satisfy the growing global demand for marine exports, along with other exquisite food products across the globe,” added Terrado.
The three-day trade event will also host live cooking demonstrations and seminars of food experts, artisans, chefs, culinary historians, and gourmet enthusiasts from across the globe, each bringing along distinctive product offerings, knowledge, and skills at the much-awaited gustatory fete.
Last year, the three-day event was attended by nearly 11,000 international and local visitors, including 2,057 high-profile trade buyers from top global retail giants and supermarkets. These buyers came from different regions across the globe, such as Europe, China and SARs, Middle East, East Asia, America and Southeast Asia.
“For this coming May 25-27, buyers and visitors will saunter through a deeper experience and understanding of Philippine food through its multi-faceted origins in history, geography, and culture. It’s going to be one unique and exciting food journey for all our visitors,” said Terrado.
Galleries of Flavors
IFEX Philippines will house four major exhibition halls, namely the Food Philippines Hall, International Hall, Food Artisans Hall, and The Marketplace—making up a spectrum of flavors from the Philippines and all over the world.
The Food Philippines Hall features the top and emerging Philippine exporters and business support organizations (BSOs) in the food industry. Here, buyers will be able to sift through the mainstream, as well as the latest product offerings from the Philippines’ leading and promising brands.
Meanwhile, the International Hall presents the top food products and ingredients from top companies and manufacturers across the world. It will feature renowned firms from around the world, including China, Thailand, Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Russia and Spain.
“IFEX Philippines will again take global trade buyers and visitors in a gastronomic overdrive that will not only satisfy their cravings for various Asian flavors, but also their thirst for a dynamic experience of the Philippine food culture, which had evolved from centuries of cross-cultural fusions and regional influences,” said Terrado.
Buyers and visitors can also relish the various local flavors and visual treats from different provinces in the Food Artisans Hall presented by the Department of Agriculture through the Agribusiness Marketing and Assistance Service (DA-AMAS) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).
Buyers and visitors can also drop by the Marketplace to avail in retail the premium food products ranging from fruits and vegetables to meat and poultry, seafood products, processed foods, homemade regional delicacies, as well as personal care and wellness products and allied services.
Gastronomic Adventure Across the Philippines
IFEX Philippines will also stage the Mindanao Pavilion to highlight the native flavors and in-demand products from the southernmost island region of the Philippines, in collaboration with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) regional offices, and local government offices in Mindanao.
In the Visayas Pavilion, the trade event will also feature the top food products and commodities from the provinces of Cebu and Negros Occidental as part of efforts to promote internationally the heirloom flavors and culinary tradition of the Cebuanos and Negrenses in the Visayan region.
Presented by East‐West Seed, the special exhibit of The Garden: Origin of Flavors will also put an accent in the trade event as it presents the farm‐to‐table story behind the healthy and nutritious vegetables and other crops that we eat every day to give us a full understanding and appreciation on how a good seed can change the lives of millions.
Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN-FAO) will also showcase in an exhibit called Agrobiodiversity Project the agri-commodities developed under the community-based enterprise initiatives in Hingyon and Hungduan in Ifugao Province and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato Province as part of the dynamic conservation and sustainable use of agro-biodiversity in traditional agro-ecosystems of the Philippines.
Inspiring Food Innovations and Seminars
Another exciting special setting is the Seafood Innovation Hub, where the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) showcases the innovative processing methods and packaging presentation of the country’s distinct seafood products developed under the Food Innovation Centers (FICs) nationwide.
The FICs were established across the country as a support to local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help move them up the value chain and boost their productivity towards global competitiveness.
For those in want of more inspiration and adventure, the three-day export event will also conduct cooking demonstrations of celebrated international and local chefs under IFEX Kitchen: Summit of Flavors. It will also conduct free food and beverage tasting activities.
Buyers and visitors can also take part in a series of exciting and engaging discussions on the latest trends and innovations in the food industry with renowned experts, researchers and lecturers, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), Department of Agriculture (DA), Management Association of the Philippines – AgriBusiness and Countryside Development Foundation, Inc. (MAP-ABCDF), East‐West Seed, Organic Producer Trade Association, Hong Kong Productivity Council and other institutional partners. (PR)
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
As the country’s premier port province, Cebu is home to some of the top seafood exporters in the Philippines.
“Cebu has the strategic location and complete infrastructure for companies to gather their raw seafood from fisheries across the Philippines and process it fresh in time for freezing, canning, pasteurizing, or any other value-adding process,” said Asteria Caberte, Regional Director of Department of Trade and Industry-Central Visayas.
“Surrounded by unpolluted waters, the province is also abundant in marine life where fishermen get their fresh fish, shellfish and other crustaceans. This contributes to the locality’s thriving seafood industry in the Queen City of the South,” she added.
With its booming seafood industry, it is no wonder that Cebu-based firms are looking to expand their global market reach in their participation in IFEX Philippines 2018 on May 25 to 27 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM) and the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC).
Here are some of these seafood exporters:
- Phil-Union Frozen Foods, Inc. (PUFFI)
Based in Lapu-Lapu City, Phil-Union Frozen Foods, Inc. (PUFFI) is one of the country’s leading exporters of crab meat and other marine products like tuna, shrimp, giant squid, and octopus. They supply pasteurized crab meat for United States-based Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods brand, which ranks among the top in the global market. Aside from the US, they currently export to Japan, Hongkong, Singapore and South Korea.
Rated as a large-scale business, the company has a production capacity of 25 to 40 tons per day in their plants located at Mandaue City and Jubay, processing raw seafood from nearly a hundred of picking stations nationwide.
In line with their commitment to quality standards, PUFFI is certified under the British Retail Consortium (BRC), Food Safety System Certification 22000, Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), EU, Halal, and Dolphin-Safe. They also follow the standards set by Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), certified under SGS Philippines and the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).
2. HJR International Corporation
Established in 1996 through efforts of Japanese and Philippine entrepreneurs, HJR International has become one of the biggest exporters of quality seafood products in the country built on the values of quality assurance, timeliness and corporate excellence.
They currently focus their operations on shrimps, producing 10 tons of shrimp meat per day, promptly processed and packed within 24 hours after harvest in their aquafarms located in three provinces: Bulacan, Agusan del Norte (Butuan City) and Cebu.
The company takes advantage of the Philippines’ tropical climate in increasing their production scale and sustaining the high quality of their shrimp. They mainly produce two types of shrimps in assorted sizes and packaging: Whiteleg shrimp (Penaeus vannamei) and Black Tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon).
“We operate in unpolluted shrimp farms in the Philippines and does not practice the use of antibiotics to ensure that the shrimps retain their natural taste,” said Jiroh Wani, Plant Manager of HJR International Corporation.
3. HJR International Corporation
Akai Foods Inc. started its seafood business in 1986 in the beautiful island of Cebu and surrounded by its diverse marine life. Now, the company currently has hundreds of fishermen under its operation in Cebu, and two other provinces: Surigao del Norte and Masbate.
The company supply fresh and frozen squid, giant squid, octopus, cuttlefish, and other fish species. They also manufacture value-added products such as squid balls, fish tempura, shrimp ball, fish ball, and squid roll.
As a member of PhilExport and the Association of Food Manufacturers and Exporters of Cebu, the company is certified in food safety and quality standards under SGS Philippines, Inc., GMP and HACCP. The company currently exports to major Asian markets, such as Japan, Korea, Hongkong, and USA.
-
Central Seafoods, Inc.
Established in 1997, Central Seafoods, Inc. is a premier Philippine processor and exporter of fresh frozen marine products and pasteurized canned crab meat.
The company operates several raw materials buying stations and satellite picking plants in the Visayas and Mindanao. With the main plant and headquarters situated in the central part of the Philippines, CSI has expanded their raw materials sourcing up north to the southern part of Luzon, the Bicol Region, increasing their combined production capacity to 3,000 metric tons per year.
Currently, CSI is exporting mainly to the United States although exports to Japan, Korea and Hong Kong are steadily gaining traction due to increase in demand. CSI is also aiming to penetrate the European Union (EU) and the Middle East markets. This has given the company great pride in their goal to help the nation generate much-needed foreign exchange, clearly defining its humble contribution in the strengthening and development of the country’s economy.
-
Asian Wave Seafood Corporation
Established in 1986, Asian Wave Seafood Corporation has become a major seafood player in the country that supplies a wide variety of high-quality seafood products found in the Philippines, such as milkfish, parrot fish, tuna, salmon, prawns and shrimps, lobsters, crab, octopus, cuttlefish, abalone, scallops, and other marine products.
To ensure that every product produced is of the highest quality, the company operates using a state-of-the-art processing facility and freezing technology in Mandaue City that adheres to the standards of the EU, GMP, 5S System, and the HACCP system.
…
The 12th edition of IFEX Philippines is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA).
Interested buyers or exhibitors can contact Ms. Zharita Bagayas, IFEX Philippines Lead Coordinator, at 831-2201 loc. 228 or at zbagayas@citem.com.ph, and to Ms. Alex Lucas at 831-2137 or e-mail her at alucas@citem.com.ph.
Octopus Sisig, Sisig Pasta, Grilled Sinigang? Celebrate the Diversity of Filipino Culinary Talent and Dishes at Funlasang Pinoy Year 2
Unilever Food Solutions’ Funlasang Pinoy returns grander, as the competition searches for three of the country’s most talented and innovative chefs and cooks.
While Filipino diners are being exposed to an array and fusion of internationally- inspired flavors and textures (not to mention the global chains!), there is no denying that there is nothing more comforting than the aroma and taste of our own cuisine. Inspired from and reflective of our diverse cultures and rich heritage, Filipino dishes are created from a medley of spices and ingredients, and can make for some of the most exciting dishes, both at home and abroad.
Filipino food doesn’t always have to mean pork sinigang, chicken adobo, or beef kare kare. With some of the most talented chefs at the forefront of championing modern takes on Filipino dishes, culinary triumphs take the form of bold remakes of our classic favorites. If you haven’t tried octopus sisig, sisig pasta, or grilled sinigang yet, then you have definitely been missing out! These are just three of the nine innovative Filipino food discoveries that made it to the finals of the first-ever Funlasang Pinoy held last year.
With the aim of inspiring chefs and cooks nationwide to keep putting an exciting twist on classic Pinoy dishes, Funlasang Pinoy is a culinary competition initiated by Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) Philippines and Knorr® to provide an avenue for Filipino chefs and cooks to showcase their talents through whipping up innovative home-grown dish recipes. Now on its second year, Funlasang Pinoy returns grander as the competition goes nationwide.
For 2018, Funlasang Pinoy is not only in search for one, but three of the country’s most talented chefs who will reinvent classic Pinoy favorites crispy pata, adobo, kare-kare, bulalo, and sisig. Instead of a sole winner and one national cook-off, one winner will each be hailed from the competition’s Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao legs set to happen within July to August of this year.
“It’s such an honor to have been the first-ever winner of the competition and I’m just glad that UFS is continuing to provide an avenue for Filipino chefs and cooks to showcase their talents and ideas,” said Chef Dan Puga, the chef of last year’s winning octopus sisig dish. “This year, I am very excited to see how even more chefs and cooks will re create Filipino classics in distinctive and extraordinary ways.”
Call for Discoveries
Filipino cooks and chefs from across the country may join the competition. The challenge is to create delicious and innovative recipes of the classic crispy pata, adobo, kare-kare, bulalo, and sisig using Knorr® products. Interested participants may submit their entries to the UFS website, www.unileverfoodsolutions.com.ph, until June 30, 2018.
Submitted dishes will be judged according to the following criteria: creativity of the twist, food presentation, and the use of Knorr® products in the recipe. On July 15, the top 10 finalists per region will be announced and the on-ground cook-offs will happen in July for Luzon and in August for Visayas and Mindanao.
The three winners of the competition will each get to take home Php100,000 cash prize. More than the monetary grant, and true to UFS’ mission of helping chefs and creating a bigger impact in the Philippine culinary scene, all three winning chefs will also be invited to attend the UFS Chefmanship Academy Program where they can further expand their culinary knowledge through mentorships from esteemed chefs in the country.
“Funlasang Pinoy is more than just a culinary competition; it is about providing a platform for Filipino chefs and cooks nationwide to showcase their talents and at the same time be given the recognition that they very much deserve,” said James Benedict Carreon, Managing Director of UFS Philippines. “Funlasang Pinoy is about showcasing the Filipino culinary talent and innovation across the country, and the distinct yet remarkable ways that local dishes are taken to brand new heights – making us extremely proud along the way. It is equally about celebrating the very best of our native ingredients and flavors that are some of the most special in the world.”
To know more about the UFS Funlasang Pinoy Year 2, visit www.unileverfoodsolutions.com.ph.
The Harry Styles: Live on Tour Ultimate Checklist
Make sure you tick off these items for the best #GlobeHarryStyles experience!
It’s a sign of the times! Only a few days left before we get to witness British pop-rock star Harry Styles perform live in the Philippines for the first time.
Harry Styles: Live on Tour is the singer’s first solo tour after his stint with One Direction. The tour kicked off last September 2017, followed by shows all over the world. In the Philippines, Globe held an exclusive pre-sale registration last June, where all ticket reservation codes sold out in just 52 seconds.
It’s been a long time coming, but the concert is finally within our reach! To make the most out of your #GlobeHarryStyles experience, take note of these handy tips and tricks as you head to Mall of Asia Arena on May 1.
Claim your tickets beforehand
Avoid the hassle of lining up on the event day. Redeem your physical concert tickets by presenting your claim vouchers and a valid ID at SM Tickets outlets. Claim vouchers will not be accepted for entry on concert day.
Take note of your ticket section’s age restrictions
To maintain an orderly fashion during the event, age limits have been set for certain sections. The Platinum standing sections are open to concertgoers 15 years old and above, but 15-17 year old minors must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian. On the other hand, the seated sections are open to all, but concertgoers 14 years old below must also be with a ticket-bearing guardian. Unaccompanied minors aged 17 years old and below need to present a waiver signed by a parent or guardian and a valid ID.
Keep it simple with your camera
Taking photos and videos is a must-have for the concert, but keep in mind that only mobile phones will be allowed. Professional video and audio recording equipment, tablets, and Go Pro cameras will be strictly prohibited. Get creative with your smartphone camera and don’t forget to post on social media with the hashtags, #GlobeHarryStyles and #ForTheLoveOf!
Participate in the booth activities
Watch out for the two Globe Prepaid booths at the MOA Arena lobby and second floor! To join, simply register to GoSURF 50. Take fan quizzes, make your own album cover, and even get a hair makeover! Those who complete all the activities can get a chance to win exclusive Harry Styles merchandise.
Stay fully charged for the whole night
Don’t miss out on any magical moment during the concert! Make sure your devices are juiced up throughout the night by bringing a powerbank. Keep your phone at 100% battery so you can take photos, post on social media, and stay connected to family and friends worry-free.
With these on your checklist, you’re sure to enjoy the best #GlobeHarryStyles experience!
Harry Styles: Live on Tour is produced by Live Nation and is promoted by MMI Live in partnership with Globe. For more information, visit the website at go.globe.com.ph/GlobeHarryStyl
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
The Philippine hotel industry continues to thrive with more properties and hotel brands both international and home grown opening up in various parts of the country. In Cebu, the industry is expected to grow even further with the opening of the new international airport terminal in Cebu this year. Experts predict that the number of rooms in the city will increase by at least 2,500 two to three years from now, with the inventory currently standing at 5,000 rooms per night.
To help ensure that hotels, resorts, and restaurants are equipped with the latest equipment, products, and technologies, Global-Link Exhibitions Specialist Inc. will be bringing its renowned Hotel Suppliers Show to Visayas for the very first time. The Visayas Hotel Suppliers Show will be held on June 28 to 30, 2018 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Lahug.
“The country is clearly reaping the benefits of the aggressive tourism campaign led by our government and this is very evident in Cebu, especially with the opening of the new terminal in Mactan Cebu International Airport,” said Patrick Lawrence Tan, CEO of Global-Link. “As more tourists come in, the more we need to ensure that our industry is able to provide an experience at par with the global standards. This is why after years of success in Manila, we decided to bring the Hotel Suppliers Show here to Cebu – to help local industry players position their brands well and stay relevant amid the tight competition.”
Visayas Hotel Suppliers Show is the first expo in the region showcasing everything the hospitality industry needs. Visitors can look forward to seeing the latest offerings of top companies including: B.Van Zuiden Philippines, Inc., Canadian Manufacturing, Classy Linen Manufacturing, Competitive Card Solutions Phils. Inc., Delsan Business Innovations Corp., Diversey Philippines, Elid Technology International, Harle Philippines, Hotel & Spa Essentials, Inc., Huge Manufacturing Corp., Landlite Philippines Corp., Multiflex RNC Philippines, Inc., OSP Advantage System Corp., Pacific Security Systems Trading Corp., Peter & Paul, Inc., Showcase Carpet Center & Co., and a lot more.
Those interested to visit may start registering online at www.gesi.com.ph/hotelshow to secure their free pass. For more info on the show, check them out on Facebook: @hotelsuppliersshow.
Visayas Hotel Suppliers Show is supported by the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation, Inc. (CFIF), Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines (CFIP), Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRAC), and the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID). The event will also be held coinciding Visayas Food & Beverage Suppliers Show back-to-back with Manufacturing Technology Cebu and Pack Print Plas Cebu.
