Green, Eco-Friendly Design for Proposed Capitol 20-Storey Skyscraper
Loaded with solar panels and an in-house waste and sewage management facility, the eco-friendly design of the proposed 20-storey Capitol skyscraper is seen to efficiently use energy, reduce waste and beat pollution, provide adequate ventilation and an air-filtration system.
“There is a provision of solar panels at the roof deck. Water systems are recyclable. There’s a water harvesting facility that’s being provided on this building both for the rainwater as well as from the cistern tanks coming from the local MCWD (Metro Cebu Water District) supply,” said Architect Mike Torres, project management consultant AS Enriquez Engineering and Consultancy Services.
For the building to be operated responsibly and properly maintained, an in-service maintenance will also be integrated in the operational plan of the whole building. Thus, operation practices will have minimum impact on ecosystems.
“We have specified a double-glazed curtain wall here in order to address the heat, as well as to save on the mechanical cost. All systems are specified to be VRV (variable refrigerant volume), VRF (variable refrigerant flow) for the air-conditioning and it’s an eco-friendly way of addressing the power consumption,” said Torres on the building’s green design, which is intended to help lower energy costs.
PDRRMO Emergency Operation Center
One floor will also be dedicated for the Emergency Operation Center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) with state-of-the-art equipment for province-wide monitoring of early warning system for natural calamities. The building will have a built-in accelerometer that measures seismic activity caused by earthquakes.
Convenient access and walkways for persons with disabilities will also be put in place coupled with nursing stations for breastfeeding mothers.
4 people arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Tangke, Talisay City
4 alleged drug personalities nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City on May 23, 2018. The operation planned by OIC, Police Superintendent Marlu Palomaria Conag, accompanied by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) to arrest the reported drug personalities in Brgy. Tangke, Talisay City.
The buy-bust operation commenced and at 6:55 in the morning, the operatives busted Rodney Anga Marinas alias ‘Topik’, 30 years of age, married, a resident of Sitio Kamanggahan, Barangay San Roque when he transacted illegal activity with a police officer. He was caught with 1 medium sized sachet suspected to be shabu, 10 small sized sachet suspected to be shabu, a 200 peso bill and a sachet suspected to be shabu that was subject for the illegal transaction.
At the same moment Matias Surigao, 63 years old, widower, a resident of Sitio Magay, Brgy. Tangke another drug personality was also arrested in the operation. The police confiscated in his possession 20 small sachet of suspected shabu.
A total of 5.55 grams of suspected shabu was seized from Marinas with an estimated street value of ₱ 40,500, while a total 1 gram of suspected shabu was seized from Surigao with an estimated street value of ₱ 5,000.
At around 7:30 in the morning another drug personality was arrested in the drug buy-bust operation. A subject for the buy-bust operation Christian Obero Yares, 27 years old, single with live-in partner was arrested by the Talisay City police. The police seized in Obero’s possession 2 pieces of medium-sized sachet of suspected shabu, 15 pieces of small sachets of suspected shabu and cash used for the drug transaction.
After less than an hour Enegeim Cal Tecson chased in the list of Yares was arrested the 18 year old and a resident of Poblacion III, Minglanilla was caught in possession of 1 small sachet of suspected shabu.
More or less 10.75 grams of suspected shabu was seized from Yares with an estimated street value of ₱ 70,000 and a 0.05 gram of suspected shabu was seized from Tecson with an estimated street value of ₱ 500.
The arrested alleged drug personalities were brought to Talisay City Police Station for further investigation and proper disposition of seized items. (Aljun Cainghog)
Fire Blazes SM City Cebu North Wing
*First update as of May 24, 2018 4:29PM
*Second update as of May 25, 2018 1:16PM
An alarm was raised on 1:56 in the afternoon when a fire broke out in the North Wing of SM City Cebu today, May 23, 2018. According to Nagiel B. Bañacia, OIC, Disaster Management Office at City of Cebu.
The fire may have started at the La Mesa Grill’s chimney or exhaust. The fire then activated the fire sprinklers of the mall, causing water damage to some establishments within the area. Among the damaged establishments in the vicinity is La Mesa Grill, According to him.
The toxic smoke coming from the fire crawled inside the mall causing the cinema to close its operations due to the thickness of the smoke. The North Wing area was closed and mall goers were evacuated, clearing the area of people to give responders an easier time to control and stop the fire from spreading in the fire affected area.
The rest of SM City Cebu is still operational but no incoming customers are allowed to enter the establishment until the toxic smoke is cleared.
The fire was put out at 2:15 in the afternoon and as of 3:30 pm no injuries were reported. The cause is to be declared after investigation is conducted.
Due to the fire incident heavy traffic was experienced around SM City Cebu.
The Bureau of Fire Protection Investigator initially estimated the damages to be worth P30,000, further investigations are still going on to determine what caused the fire. (Aljun Cainghog)
4 “Swertres” Players Nabbed in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City
In the efforts of the Talisay City Police headed by OIC, Police Superintendent Marlu Palomaria Conag to eradicate all forms of illegal gambling in Talisay CIty, another 4 “swertres” players were arrested on May 19, 2018 in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.
The operation, headed Deputy OIC, Police Inspector Rene Cerna and party, ended with the arrest of Cheril Taberos, 31 years of age, a resident of Sitio Luna, Brgy. Lagtang, Talisay City. Gertrude Diaz 69 years of age, a resident of Sitio Siwak, Brgy. Bulacao, Talisay City, along with Marcelino Zamora 57 years of age, a resident of Sitio Pungsod, Brgy. Lawaan III, Talisay City and Maylen Rosales 48 years of age, a resident of Brgy. Tabunok, Talisay City and confiscated their “swertres” paraphernalias namely: Notebooks, ballpens, bundle stub containing different number combinations and a total of 1,296 pesos cash.
The 4 individuals arrested for illegal gambling are now detained at the Talisay locked-up facility while the evidences are brought to Talisay Police Station for proper booking and disposition. (Aljun Cainghog)
Intelligent Operations is Key to a Organization’s Success, According to Accenture and HfS Study
A recent study headed by HfS and Accenture discovered that organizations with ‘Intelligent Operations’ are in the best position to overcome digital disruption and use date-driven ideas to improve the overall experience of a customer according to a survey with 460 respondents across the globe. Organizations with harness combination of innovative talent, diverse date, and applied intelligence are successful in their fields.
With the fast paced development of technology and the use of date to easily cater the demands of the world being able to utilize Intelligent operations will help in the efficiency of an organization.
Digital Disruption, Data Explosion and Consumerism
Disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digital-savvy entrants concerns 8 out of 10 correspondents.
50% to 90% data is not yet accessible of 8 out of 10 correspondents said that their organization could not keep up with the demand of customers.
5 out of 10 correspondents said that they barely keep up with the heightened expectation of customers
Intelligent operations is the future
“The move to intelligent operations is fast becoming a make-or-break proposition for organizations, with 80 percent surveyed saying they are concerned with disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digitally savvy entrants.” Accenture said in a report on the study.
“It’s exciting to be looking at what used to be known as BPO (business process outsourcing) or BPS (business process service) and the challenge in front of us is how do we take our clients to an intelligent operations status to actually deliver all these benefits,” Hernandez said.
The research identified 5 essential components of intelligent operations: innovative talent, data-driven backbone, applied intelligence, leveraging the power of the cloud, and a smart partnership ecosystem.
The Five Essentials Of Intelligent Operations
Innovative talent
The success of the organization depends on the ability of their human resources to integrate problem solving and digital expertise. A more active and enthusiastic people who are willing to innovate to cater the demand of the very fast and competitive world.
Data-driven backbone
The company should make data and information to be easily access by talented human resource to maximize the potential of these people and to achieve the best results.
Applied intelligence
Now that data is accessible, talented people are able to access it and with the help integrated automation, analytics and AI-based solutions it is now easier to understand and find the best solutions to the business problem
Leveraging the power of the cloud
It is also much easier to access and store data with Cloud with the help of cloud it is more fast and efficient to communicate with every talent the organization have.
Smart partnership ecosystem
Organizations of the future will develop partnerships with start-ups, academia, technology providers and platform players to help achieve their goals. (Aljun Cainghog/Gabriel Bumanglag contributed to this story.)
About HfS Research
HfS’ mission is to provide visionary insight into the major innovations impacting business operations: automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models and smart analytics. HfS focuses on the future of operations across key industries. HfS helps to shape the strategies of enterprise customers to develop operational backbones to stay competitive and partner with capable services providers, technology suppliers, and third party advisors. Visit us at www.hfsresearch.com for more information.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Its home page is www.accenture.com
