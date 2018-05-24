Connect with us

Gov't Debt Rises to 56% of GDP at End-March

5 hours ago

Image source: https://www.istockphoto.com/

The national government’s debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio went up to 56.2 percent as of end-March this year from the 55.2 percent debt-to-GDP ratio in the same period in 2017.

In the economic bulletin released by the Department of Finance (DOF) Wednesday, it said the country has advanced its borrowing ahead of the projected triple adjustments in the policy rate of the United States Federal Reserve System.

“The Treasury issued PHP255.4 billion in Treasury bonds (T-bonds) in December 2017 at 4.625 percent to take advantage of favorable rates,” the DOF said. It added that this drove the domestic debt to increase to 36.5 percent of GDP as of end-March 2018 from 35.4-percent level during the same period in 2017.

From the 4.625-percent yield on T-bonds in December last year, average interest rate for the government security climbed to 6.350 percent during the latest T-bonds auction Tuesday, May 22.

The government’s external borrowings slightly declined to 19.7 percent in the same period this year from 19.8 percent in the previous year. “The excellent design and timing of borrowings has allowed government to tap cheaper rates and longer maturities with higher volumes, enabling government to optimize savings for the ‘Build, Build, Build’ Program and social expenditures,” the DOF said.

Moreover, debt-to-revenue ratio as of end-March declined to 268.6 percent this year from 273.9 percent in 2017, while debt-to-expenditure ratio fell to 230 percent in 2018 from 240.5 percent last year.

The government has maintained the 0.66 percent interest payments-to-GDP ratio over the 12-month period, while interest payments-to-revenue and interest payments-to expenditure ratios both decreased to 4.19 percent and 3.59 percent, respectively, as of end-March 2018.

Meanwhile, net debt-to-GDP ratio declined to 39.6 percent as of end-March 2018 from 40.1 percent as of end-March last year.

“Proactive debt management has afforded the Philippines an expanded fiscal space as the level of debt has declined significantly from 87.2 percent in 2006 to 42.1 percent in 2017 — a 45.1 percentage point decline. Net debt shows a bigger decline from 84.8 percent to 39 percent –a 45.8 percentage point decline,” the DOF noted. (PNA)

PH May Gain 300k New Jobs with Augmented Intelligence: Lopez

11 hours ago

May 24, 2018

Image source: www.networkerstechnology.com

Despite projections that artificial intelligence (AI) will take over half of the jobs in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, the Philippines’ top trade official expressed confidence that enabling the local workforce to utilize augmented intelligence will add employment.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said augmented intelligence skills will demand for 800,000 talents within the next few years, higher than the projected 500,000 jobs that are seen to be lost due to robotics and AI.

Towards that end, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with local augmented intelligence-solution company AI Pros — founded by technology innovators Diosdado Banatao and George Yang — and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to train Filipino talents on operating AI system.

“The program that we are launching is to create an AI-enabled workforce, AI-empowered workforce, that will basically lead to retraining and even training new possible entrants in the BPO sector to elevate their capacity their capabilities and allowing them use AI and allowing them to take on more demanding tasks in the BPO industry,” said Lopez.

Augmented intelligence uses AI but still requires human intervention to operate the system.

“Instead of AI replacing people, it’s now AI enabling our workers to perform better. The projections is even the expected 500,000 or more to be affected, with this kind of program and training, we can even generate about close to 800,000 new players, new entrants, more trained workforce. So we might have a net effect of even positive 300,000 at the onset as we go through this kind of program,” he noted.

Lopez noted that aside from retraining the talents who are already working in the BPO industry, the government also eyes to bring this training to the countryside and equip them with skills in operating AI system. (PNA)

Aboitizpower Seeks Completion 3 Major Projects in 2018

1 day ago

May 23, 2018

Image source: http://edgedavao.net

The management of AboitizPower expressed confidence that it will complete three major projects before yearend.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) chief executive officer Erramon Aboitiz identified the projects as the Pagbilao 3 in Quezon, the Manolo Fortrich hydropower in Bukidnon, and the Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) in Cebu.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Monday, he said the Pagbilao 3 project already begun early this year. “This serves as an expansion for the Pagbilao Units 1 and 2. It has a capacity of 420 MW,” Aboitiz explained. “The Manolo Fortrich will be finished in the next three to four months, while TVI will be finished by the end of the year,” he said.

The executive mentioned that the firm saw the opportunity in the Visayas region to build the TVI — a 340-MW CFB coal-fired plant.

Aboitiz said the construction of these projects started three to four years ago. The firm borrowed money from local banks to finance these projects, he told the PNA. “It’s basically 70 to 75 percent debt,” he said.

“(Having these projects) will give additional supply to the market,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, AboitizPower’s net income for the first quarter of 2018 was PHP4 billion, 9 percent lower than the same period last year. The decrease was attributed to the Philippine peso’s depreciation against US dollar.

The biggest growth in the first quarter’s income came from households, according to Antonio Moraza, AboitizPower’s president.

Despite having a lower net income for the first quarter, AboitizPower announced it will continue developing mix of technologies to deliver energy reliably and reasonably. (PNA)

TRAIN 2 'Pro-Business, Pro-Investments, Pro-Incentives'

1 day ago

May 23, 2018

Image source: http://depedtambayanph.blogspot.com

The Department of Finance on Tuesday branded the proposed second package of the Duterte administration’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion program or TRAIN 2 as “pro-business, pro-investments, and pro-incentives.”

During a congressional hearing on TRAIN 2, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the second tax reform package aims to build a “more competitive” and “transparent” business environment.

He said TRAIN 2 seeks to rationalize fiscal incentives to reduce overlaps, hidden subsidies that benefit a few, and loopholes that unfairly distribute business advantages. “We seek reforms that will deliver a more even playing field, simplify collection procedures, bring greater transparency and reward genuine efficiency,” Dominguez said.

He added that while the second package recognizes the crucial role fiscal incentives play in attracting “efficiency-seeking investments”, it shall require that every incentive granted must benefit the society in the form of better jobs, faster innovation, and countryside development.

Dominguez said the Philippines has the highest corporate income tax rate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. “We need to gradually bring down our corporate tax rate to the regional benchmarks,” he said. TRAIN 2 seeks to lower corporate income tax rates paid by some 95 percent of businesses, while modernizing the fiscal incentives system.

Dominguez said the DOF also proposes replacing the 5 percent gross income earned (GIE) tax in lieu of all taxes with a 15 percent rate on net taxable income. DOF also proposed that value-added tax (VAT) be treated purely as a consumption tax in accordance with international best practices.

“In practice, this means when you buy, you pay; when you export, you claim a refund. VAT should never be used as an investment incentive,” Dominguez added. (PNA)

Intelligent Operations is Key to a Organization's Success, According to Accenture and HfS Study

1 day ago

May 23, 2018

Photo by: Gabriel Raphael Constantine F. Bumanglag

A recent study headed by HfS and Accenture discovered that organizations with ‘Intelligent Operations’ are in the best position to overcome digital disruption and use date-driven ideas to improve the overall experience of a customer according to a survey with 460 respondents across the globe. Organizations with harness combination of innovative talent, diverse date, and applied intelligence are successful in their fields.

With the fast paced development of technology and the use of date to easily cater the demands of the world being able to utilize Intelligent operations will help in the efficiency of an organization.

Benedict Hernandez gives a talk to the media about ‘Intelligent Operations’ to members of the Cebu media. Photo by Gabriel Raphael Constantine F. Bumanglag

Digital Disruption, Data Explosion and Consumerism

Disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digital-savvy entrants concerns 8 out of 10 correspondents.

50% to 90% data is not yet accessible of 8 out of 10 correspondents said that their organization could not keep up with the demand of customers.

5 out of 10 correspondents said that they barely keep up with the heightened expectation of customers

Intelligent operations is the future

“The move to intelligent operations is fast becoming a make-or-break proposition for organizations, with 80 percent surveyed saying they are concerned with disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digitally savvy entrants.” Accenture said in a report on the study.

“It’s exciting to be looking at what used to be known as BPO (business process outsourcing) or BPS (business process service) and the challenge in front of us is how do we take our clients to an intelligent operations status to actually deliver all these benefits,” Hernandez said.

The research identified 5 essential components of intelligent operations: innovative talent, data-driven backbone, applied intelligence, leveraging the power of the cloud, and a smart partnership ecosystem.

The Five Essentials Of Intelligent Operations

Innovative talent

The success of the organization depends on the ability of their human resources to integrate problem solving and digital expertise. A more active and enthusiastic people who are willing to innovate to cater the demand of the very fast and competitive world.

Data-driven backbone

The company should make data and information to be easily access by talented human resource to maximize the potential of these people and to achieve the best results.

Applied intelligence

Now that data is accessible, talented people are able to access it and with the help integrated automation, analytics and AI-based solutions it is now easier to understand and find the best solutions to the business problem

Leveraging the power of the cloud

It is also much easier to access and store data with Cloud with the help of cloud it is more fast and efficient to communicate with every talent the organization have.

Smart partnership ecosystem

Organizations of the future will develop partnerships with start-ups, academia, technology providers and platform players to help achieve their goals. (Aljun Cainghog/Gabriel Bumanglag contributed to this story.)

 

About HfS Research

HfS’ mission is to provide visionary insight into the major innovations impacting business operations: automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models and smart analytics. HfS focuses on the future of operations across key industries. HfS helps to shape the strategies of enterprise customers to develop operational backbones to stay competitive and partner with capable services providers, technology suppliers, and third party advisors. Visit us at www.hfsresearch.com for more information.

 

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Its home page is www.accenture.com

