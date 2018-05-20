National News
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi led Thursday, May 17, the ceremonial switching on of electrical service to six coastal municipalities of Lanao del Sur which had been without power for the last six years.
Almost a year since the Marawi siege started on 23 May 2017, Cusi came to this city with a message of hope for the people of Lanao del Sur on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte.
“The President wanted to ensure first that basic services to Lanao provinces will not stop, and one of which is the continuous provision of electricity services, kaya po tinutukan nating mabuti,” Cusi said.
Cusi was referring to President Duterte’s order after the latter cut short a trip to Russia to deal with the Marawi siege.
“We have to ascertain that the hydroelectric dams, the transmission and distribution lines are protected, because it’s not just Lanao that will be affected, but the entire Mindanao,” added Cusi.
Now energized after the Cusi-led switching on are the towns of Balabagan, Calanogan, Kapatagan, Malabang, Marogong and Picong, which covers a total of 139 barangays and 6,045 households.
The six towns thus joined the consumer base of Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (LASURECO) which now has 17,769 customers.
“There is more fun in Lanao del Sur, kasi may ilaw na. Kapag may ilaw at enerhiya, tiyak na may pag-asa, kaya naman asahan po ninyo, that we in the energy family along with our partners will continue to work until Marawi is fully recover,” said Cusi.
Cusi and the rest of the Department of Energy (DOE) family handed over to LASURECO 50 units of solar streetlights donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the benefit of the residents in the Sagonsongan Temporary Shelter in Marawi City.
Initially, the DOE and its partners – namely, the Liter of Light, Pepsi Philippines and PHINMA Energy Corporation donated 131 units of solar streetlights which were turned over to LASURECO for installation to areas most affected by the Marawi conflict. The installation for these street lights are ongoing.
Cusi recalled the President saying: “Pagtulong-tulungan na lang natin na i-rebuild ang Marawi, rebuild it better.” (DOE)
National News
Schedule for Filing of Applications for PNP Exams Unveiled
The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) already unveiled the schedule for the On-Line Examination Application Scheduling System (OLEASS) for the Philippine National Police (PNP) Entrance and Promotional Examinations set on October 21, 2018.
Through OLEASS, applicants can request the regional offices of NAPOLCOM for their schedule on the filing of their application for the examination.
For the PNP Entrance Examination, the period of on-line application scheduling will start 12 noon of July 30 to August 3, 2018.
Police Officer applicants for the PNP Promotional Examination can access the OLEASS on August 6 to 10 while Senior Police Officer, Inspector and Superintendent applicants on August 13 to 17.
The period of filing/processing of applications for both examinations will begin on August 28 to September 24.
NAPOLCOM 6 Regional Director Atty. Joseph Celis said that applications shall be on a “First Come First Served” basis in his letter to Philippine Information Agency (PIA).
“However, due to resource constraints the regional office reserves the right to limit the number of examinees it will accommodate and the right to stop accepting applications even ahead of deadline,” said Celis.
For additional inquiries about the OLEASS, visit the NAPOLCOM Regional Office 6 located at cor. Fuentes-Ledesma Sts., Iloilo City or call telephone numbers 328-1058 or 335-0023. (laf/PIA-Iloilo)
National News
Dureza Rallies Stakeholders to Work Together Vs Violent Extremism
Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza called on various stakeholders to work together towards creating new strategies to confront the serious threat of violent extremism.
Speaking during the launch of the book “Ramadi to Marawi: Peace and the Prevention of Violent Extremism” on Wednesday at Club Filipino, Dureza said all efforts must be exerted not just by government but also by civil society, the academe, the religious, and other sectors to prevent another incident similar to the Marawi siege last year.
He said while violent extremism is a looming threat in Southeast Asia, it can be prevented if all sectors work together.
Secretary Dureza cited examples of the best practices of previous administrations in addressing the peace and order situation in the country, saying all these contributed to the current peace developments in the country, particularly in Mindanao.
“Past administrations have contributed to what we have today in peace work. There were challenges and mistakes, but we learned, and that is why we are able to move forward. Our partners have kept faith and did not walk away in spite of the failures in the past. They have kept on,” he said.
Dureza said OPAPP makes sure that social infrastructures and the relationships of those living in conflict-affected areas are being rebuilt through peacebuilding, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts.
“Every work for peace puts a layer of foundation, and today there are a lot of challenges that we have overcome. There are bridges for peace that have been torn down but we are continually building them again,” he said.
The Peace Adviser also lauded the efforts of the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID) in gathering peacebuilders from around the globe last year to share their insights in confronting violent extremism at its earliest stage.
The gathering, dubbed International Conference on Peace and the Prevention of Violent Extremism in Southeast Asia, was held in Manila on September 22 and 23, 2017.
It was attended by over 400 political leaders, government officials, security analysts, peace advocates, civil society, members of the academe, religious leaders, business leaders, media practitioners, women and youth, representatives of ASEAN member states, and partners from Mindanao’s conflict-affected communities.
They shared their best practices, challenges, and lessons learned from local programs that achieved success in their respective communities. These inputs were then collected into the book “Ramadi to Marawi: Peace and the Prevention of Violent Extremism” which was launched last Wednesday.
“There will be new challenges and a lot of work to be done, but I think the support that we are getting from the supporters here… will prevent the negotiating heads from walking away from each other during critical times. Because of this I am very confident with your support we can achieve peace all together,” Secretary Dureza said. (OPAPP)
National News
PHLPost Releases Commemorative Stamps Featuring Centuries-Old Churches
The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) released new commemorative stamps featuring centuries-old Spanish colonial churches in commemoration of the National Heritage Month.
These national cultural treasures were built at the height of Spanish colonization of the archipelago and have remained intact for centuries.
Efforts to preserve these cultural edifices have been undertaken in conjunction with exhibits and public awareness on these unique and irreplaceable ecclesiastical monuments.
According to Postmaster General Joel Otarra, PHLPost, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and FUNtastic Philippines, a group of amateur and professional photographers coming from the Philippines and abroad has collaborated to showcase the beauty and distinctive architecture of the Philippine colonial churches which shall now officially recorded in these miniature pieces of art called stamps.
The PHLPost Block of Four stamps includes colorful photographs of various Spanish-era churches which were declared National Cultural Treasures with photos credited to the following Photographers of FUNtastic Philippines:
SAN MATIAS PARISH CHURCH by Nelson C. Gonzales, known as Tumauini Church, is an ultra-Baroque church located in Tumauini, Isabela. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines declared the Tumauini Church a National Historical Landmark on February 24, 1989.
SANTA MONICA PARISH CHURCH by Bernadette Juson, commonly known as Pan-ay Church located in Capiz, is a Baroque church with neo-classical influence defined by used of attached coupled piers in Corinthian style. It is the oldest church in Panay Island and its five level belfry is the biggest, and most likely the heaviest bell in Asia which was casted in 1878 using 70 sacks of coins.
SANTA MONICA PARISH CHURCH by Richelli Ridon Castellano, known as Minalin Church, is a Baroque church located in San Nicolas, Minalin, Pampanga. Founded in 1614, Minalin parish started as a visita of Macabebe, Pampanga. The building of the church was attributed to Augustinian Fr. Manuel Franco Tubil in 1764 and was completed in 1834. The Santa Monica Church was declared as National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum on August 27, 2011.
SANTA CATALINA DE ALEJANDRIA CHURCH by Ma. Remedios Sotto, commonly known as Tayum Church located in Abra province, is a Baroque church located at Barangay Poblacion, Tayum, Abra. It is under the patronage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria and under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Bangued. The Tayum Church was founded and built by secular priests to Christianize the native group tinguians in the region during the 19th century. The Tayum Church was declared a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum in 2001.
PHLPost has also issued limited copies of Souvenir Stamps Sheets featuring:
SAN CARLOS BORROMEO CHURCH by Annabelle Casino Chavez, commonly known as Mahatao Church located in Batanes Island, is a Baroque church dedicated to Saint Charles Borromeo and is located in Mahatao , Batan Island, Batanes under the Diocese of Roman Catholic Territorial Prelature of Batanes.
SANTA CATALINA DE ALEJANDRIA CHURCH by Rolino C. Bucao Jr., commonly known as Namacpacan Church, is located in Luna, La Union under the Diocese of San Fernando de la Union. The church is placed under the advocacy of St. Catherine of Alexandria in 1690 and known for its devotion to Our Lady of Namacpacan.
NUESTRA SENORA DEL PATROCINIO DE MARIA PARISH CHURCH by Rolino C. Bucao Jr., commonly known as the Boljoon Church, is a Baroque church dedicated to Our Lady of Patrocinio and is located in Boljoon, Cebu under the Archdiocese of Cebu.
NUESTRA SENORA DE LA ASUNCION by Richelli Ridon Castellano, commonly known as the Santa Maria Parish Church, is a Baroque church located in Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur under the Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia. The Santa Maria Church is an attraction to both tourists and Catholics in Ilocos Sur province.
NUESTRA SENORA DE LA ASUNCION by Remus Nicolas Doroon, commonly known as Dauis Church, is dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption. The church which is located in Dauis, Bohol underwent many changes since its inception when the Spanish missionaries arrived in 1697.
SANTO TOMAS DE VILLANUEVA PARISH CHURCH by Rolino C. Bucao Jr., commonly known as the Miag-ao Church in Iloilo province is dedicated to Saint Thomas of Villanueva. It is a Baroque Romanesque Church located in Miag-ao, Iloilo under the Archdiocese of Jaro. Founded in 1731, Miag-ao was formerly a visita of Oton until 1580. It underwent restoration in 1960 and was completed in 1962. It was declared a national shrine by Presidential Decree No. 260. Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish Church was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993.
PHLPost has issued 80,000 copies (20,000 pieces each) of the Block of Four Stamps with a denomination of P12 each. Another 5,000 pieces of the Souvenir Sheet of Stamps were issued to highlight some of the old churches in the Philippines. The stamps were designed by PHLPost in-house artist Vic Serevo and coordinated with Judith Neric ng Filipino Heritage Festival Inc.
The stamps, souvenir sheets and its official first day cover are now available at the Post Shop, Central Post Office, Door 203, Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila and area post offices nationwide. For inquiries, please call 527-01-08 or 527-01-32. (JEG/PIA-NCR)
Business News
Japan Formalizes 2-Billion Yen Grant for Marawi Rehab
Manila and Tokyo signed Tuesday (May 15, 2018) an agreement that would provide the Philippine government with a 2-billion yen grant from Japan to support ongoing efforts for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the devastated city of Marawi in Mindanao.
The agreement was signed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III on behalf of the Philippines, and Yoshio Wada, the chief representative in the Philippines of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on behalf of Japan.
Dominguez said the Philippine government has so far identified 902 priority projects and activities for the rehabilitation and recovery of Marawi City and its surrounding areas, which are estimated to cost a total of P55 billion, with close to half of the funding to be drawn from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Project Fund.
The other sources of financing for these priority projects under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Plan (BMCRRP) approved in early April will come from the various government agencies, the regional government of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), the city government of Marawi, non-government organizations, development partners, and the private sector, Dominguez said.
He said the government is also considering holding a pledging session similar to what was done after Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) to help fund Marawi’s reconstruction efforts.
The government is also continuing discussions with JICA on drawing funds from the 2-billion yen grant to finance several projects identified under the BMCRRP, Dominguez said.
According to the Department of Finance (DOF), the ‘Grant Agreement for the Programme for the Support for the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Marawi City and Its Surrounding Areas’ signed today will cover infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of transcentral roads that need to be rebuilt immediately in the war-ravaged communities.
This grant (approximately $18.66 million or about P970 million), is the fourth aid package provided by Japan to the Philippines following earlier grants that include the provision of heavy equipment for Marawi City’s reconstruction program that was formalized on Nov. 12 last year between the two governments.
“I would like to assure the ambassador and the chief representative of JICA that we are very keenly aware that these funds come from the taxpayers of Japan, and that we will honor them by not wasting those funds,” Dominguez said after the signing of the 2-billion yen grant agreement.
Japan has so far provided the Philippines an estimated US$36 million to assist in Marawi’s relief and rehabilitation.
“On behalf of the Philippine Government, I express profound gratitude for the generous support by the Government of Japan to the great task of rebuilding the City of Marawi,” Dominguez said.
The infrastructure projects covered by the grant will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which serves as vice-chair of the interagency Task Force Bangon Marawi.
Also present at the signing of the grant agreement at the DOF Main Office in Manila were DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain; Task Force Bangon Marawi chairperson Eduardo del Rosario, who heads the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC); and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda.
“I believe that all these initiatives, we affirm Japan’s commitment to the Philipines as a special friend, and closer than a brother, always willing to lend a helping hand, “ Ambassador Haneda said. “Together let eagerly rebuild Marawi from the ground up and help Marawi rise again.”
Japan and the Philippines earlier signed a 1.5 billion-yen grant (approximately US$13.98 million or about P727.05 million) on the sidelines of the 31stASEAN Summit and Related Meetings held in Manila in November last year for the procurement and importation of heavy equipment for Marawi.
This assistance in kind forms part of Japan’s 2.5 billion yen Non-Project Grant Aid to the Philippines, of which the remaining 1 billion yen (about $8.9 million) is allocated for the provision of anti-terrorism equipment, such as radar systems, to the Philippine Coast Guard.
To date, 27 units of heavy equipment that include excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders, bulldozers and dump trucks worth a total of 800 million yen have been procured and turned over to the DPWH last March 15 and are now being extensively used in Marawi.
“As we respond to the most immediate needs for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi, we thank the Government of Japan for its immediate response. We are extremely grateful for the empathy and sense of urgency that made these grants possible,” Dominguez said.
Besides the grant signed today and the heavy equipment aid package, Japan also agreed to provide a 1.1 billion yen funding support (about $9.8 million) to provide core shelters and livelihood training for Marawi City’s residents under a UN-Habitat (United Nations Human Settlement Programme) project and $2 million worth of assistance to help the relief operations of the UN World Food Programme and the UN International Children’s Fund in Marawi.
JICA is also currently financing a feasibility study for the construction of a Road Network Development Project in Conflict-Affected Areas in Mindanao, which include road components in Marawi City. (DOF/Photo by JICA)
