Cebu Landmasters Establishing Leadership in VisMin, Based on Santos Knight Frank Study
Listed developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) continues to top property market in the Visayas and Mindanao as it aggressively pursues expansion of its footprint in the region.
CLI is the leading local housing developer in VisMin, for both horizontal and vertical developments, according to Santos Knight Frank’s 2017 study on the VisMin property sector covering major cities of Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.
In Cebu, CLI remains the biggest real estate developer in the house and lot segment, among both national and local developers, the consultancy firm formerly known as a CBRE subsidiary said. It is number 1 in the house and lot segment accounting for 18% of the supply, and takes up 12% share of the condominium market delivering 2,638 units.
In Davao, the real estate firm posts the highest take-up of 57 units per month and also trumped other real estate developers with a 97.96% absorption rate.
In Cagayan de Oro, the company provides the most share of condominium units at 24% of the total and also had the highest absorption rate of 93% among all vertical developers in the city.
Citing the results of the study, Santos Knight Frank said CLI’s continued roll-out of projects well received by buyers helped it keep a firm foothold of the VisMin market.
In the house and lot segment in Cebu, CLI’S Casa Mira South has the most number of housing units at 1,007 breaching the 1,000 mark and sold 43 units per month compared with competitors’ average of three units per month. Velmiro Heights, another project in the area, had the highest absorption rate of 99%.
Cebu Landmasters also accounts for 12% of the total residential condominium inventory in Cebu with a total of 2,638 units from the 5 actively selling condominiums as of end-2017. Both Baseline Premier and Mivesa Garden Residences posted an absorption rate of 96%.
In Davao and Cagayan de Oro, Santos Knight Frank said CLI benefited from a surge in demand due to rapid urbanization, vibrant tourism sector and increase in incomes. CLI’s Davao project MesaTierra Garden Residences has a year-to-date sales of 94%, and CDO project MesaVerte Residences at 95%.
CLI is set to launch 20 more projects across the VisMin region to bring its diversified portfolio of residential subdivision, residential condominium, offices, hotels, retail and estate to a total of 66. The projects in different stages of development are in seven key cities that include Cebu, Mandaue, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.
The listed company plans to expand its footprint to General Santos City, Butuan City, Ormoc City and Roxas City.
“Cebu Landmasters is bringing local real estate mastery to the Visayas and Mindanao areas where there is persistent economic growth,” says Jose Soberano III, CLI chair and chief executive officer. “We now have 46 developments in seven key cities and we will continue to expand our footprint in VisMin by rolling out 20 more projects this year. We want to keep our leadership, capitalize on business opportunities, and offer more real estate developments that meet the diverse needs of the VisMin markets.” (PR)
Century, Mitsubishi to Jointly Build 33,000 Affordable Homes
Property developer Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) has teamed up with global business enterprise Mitsubishi Corp. in a joint venture that seeks to deliver some 33,000 affordable housing units to the Philippine market, with PHP57 billion in sales value over the next five years.
Capitalizing on the country’s demand for affordable housing, CPG and Mitsubishi officials on Wednesday signed the joint venture agreement for affordable homes, which will pursue the development of projects of scale in key locations outside Metro Manila, under a new brand called PHirst Park Homes.
“This is very important not only for our companies but for our country. It seals a partnership between two corporations who envisioned to help the country, especially in providing homes for the homeless. Right now, we decided to tap the first home buyer market, which demand right now is insatiable because there are really many people joining the middle class in the Philippines,” CPG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio said in a press briefing after the signing of the joint venture deal.
Antonio said its tie-up with Mitsubishi strengthens CPG’s plans of diversification and positioning, not just in the affordable housing category, but in the broader first home buyer market.
Based on current plans, the joint venture company will spend PHP10 billion to launch 15 projects within the next five years, or until 2022. Each site will be 15 to 20 hectares and it is currently in various stages of land banking.
PHirst Park Homes President Ricky Celis said the firm targets to initially introduce to the market one project each in South Luzon and Central Luzon this year. The firm is looking to expand into the Visayas and Mindanao regions once it establishes technical and market scale.
“As we get clearance from PCC (Philippine Competition Commission), we can probably launch more. Out of 15 (projects) that we are eyeing, we identified (locations of) at least six or seven… There are several properties that we have pre-identified and a lot of them are actually in the advanced stage of acquisition right now,” said Celis.
To be named Phirst Park Homes Inc., the joint venture firm will be incorporated after the deal has received the green light from the PCC. Celis said the affordable housing will have a price range of PHP1 million to PHP6 million per unit “depending on the demand or opportunity present in that particular location.”
For his part, Mitsubishi Corp. General Manager of ASEAN Urban Development Department Hidetoshi Suzuki noted that the joint venture company “is not just for one project but for a long-term relationship that will make significant contributions in addressing the housing backlog in the Philippines.”
It estimated the country’s housing backlog currently at 6.6 million units.
The decision to pursue a portfolio of projects through a new company was brought about by the success of CPG and Mitsubishi’s initial joint venture project, PHirst Park Homes Tanza in Tanza, Cavite. PHirst Park Homes Tanza is a 26-hectare project that has a total of 3,000 units in the PHP1 million to PHP3 million per unit price range.
Within eight months of the project’s launch, the firm has sold 98 percent of Phase 1 and 16 percent of Phase 2. It is expected to complete 600 units of townhomes and single attached homes this year.
Meanwhile, under the terms of the agreement, CPG will subscribe to 60 percent and Mitsubishi to 40 percent of the authorized capital stock equivalent to PHP5 billion over the same five-year horizon. (PNA)
8990 Holdings Eyes Higher Revenues
Mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc. targets a revenue growth of about 14 percent this year to at least PHP11.5 billion, emboldened by a strong first-quarter performance on the back of robust revenues from its residential projects.
“The first quarter (earnings) has been probably the best first quarter we had in recent years. We are surprised that the sales take-up of our units from NCR (National Capital Region), the total project sales are doing very well,” 8990 Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Willie Uy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
Uy said first-quarter earnings were historically slow following the celebration of the Christmas season.
8990 Holdings reported to the local bourse that its net income went up 37 percent to PHP1 billion in the first quarter of the year from PHP736 million the previous year.
The company’s gross revenues reached PHP2.5 billion in the January to March quarter, up by a whopping 57 percent from PHP1.6 billion last year.
“We are looking at least PHP11.5-billion target gross revenues for 2018. Hopefully, we can do it better. I am confident about the year,” Uy said.
Its unaudited revenues reached PHP10.09 billion in 2017.
8990 Holdings said real estate sales increased 57 percent to PHP2.5 billion in the first quarter, as the company delivered a total of 1,786 homes.
About 56 percent of units delivered were from the NCR, followed by Visayas, which generated 24 percent of the total, while Mindanao sold 14 percent.
“We continue to build affordable homes nationwide given the strong demand we have seen. We expect this to further improve as the country’s economy grows,” added Uy.
8990 Holdings is scheduled to launch a total of five projects nationwide this year worth PHP60 billion. (PNA)
TRAIN Law Raises Gov’t Revenue by 16.4% in Q1
The national government managed to raise PHP619.84 billion in the first quarter of 2018, thanks in part to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law (TRAIN). This represents a 16.4 percent growth in revenue or equivalent to PHP87.44 billion year-on-year.
Department of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said on Friday the improved tax administration due to TRAIN led to tax revenues growing by 18.2 percent, exceeding the 9.7 percent nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
TRAIN, the first package of the government’s tax reform program, reduced personal incomes taxes but increased excise taxes on fuel, sugar-sweetened beverages, and motor vehicles since the law took effect last January 1.
Based on DOF data, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) hauled a total of 423.1 billion, higher by 14.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) raised PHP129.8 billion, higher by 24.7 percent year-on-year.
“Fiscal space expanded by TRAIN 1 and tax administration enabled government to boost investments and growth in Q1,” Dominguez said.
Expenditures for the quarter amounted to PHP782.0 billion, growing by 27.1 percent, which also outstripped the 9.7 percent nominal GDP growth due to the estimated 40.0 percent increase in capital outlays.
The national government’s budget balance was at a deficit of PHP162.2 billion for the first quarter, up 95.5 percent from PHP83 billion a year earlier.
Dominguez, however, noted that the budget deficit settled at 4.1 percent of GDP in Q1, as targeted.
Tax effort rose by 1.03 percentage point, which Dominguez said was the highest first quarter tax effort ever achieved.
The Finance chief said expenditure effort also rose by 2.73 percentage point, the highest increase since 2003, thus boosting its contribution to GDP growth. Revenue effort, meanwhile, rose by 0.91 percentage point.
Dominguez said public construction expanded 25.1 percent, boosting GDP growth by 0.4 percentage point while government consumption rose 13.6 percent, contributing incremental 1.4 percent to growth.
“Strong macroeconomic fundamentals backed by tax reforms and the Build, build, build program will continue to boost economic growth to the optimum 7-8 percent level as the competitiveness of the economy rises and more jobs are created,” he said.
The Philippine economy expanded by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, making it still one of the fastest-growing economies in the region even as rising inflation reduced consumption and productivity in some sectors. (PNA)
Manila FAME April 2018 Posts P386M in Sales
The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions reported P385.6 million in total sales for the recently concluded Manila FAME show, the country’s premier lifestyle and design event, held last April 19-21 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.
Export deals were valued at P326.8 million with local sales at P58.7 million across Manila FAME April 2018. Overall, this is a 31% increase compared to the April show last year which garnered a total of P294.3 million in sales.
This exceeds the DTI agency’s initial target of P308 million in sales for the trade show by 25%.
“The success of Manila FAME is reflective of where our artisans currently stand in the international market. Trade buyers come to our shows to get the best of Philippine crafts and we were able to provide that in this edition,” said Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora K. Terrado.
As the premier lifestyle and design event in the Philippines, Manila FAME hosts a diverse collection of lifestyle and design exporters and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from across the Philippines.
U.S. and Japan remain the biggest market for Manila FAME with trade buyers from both countries comprising more than half of the show’s international buyers. Business leads with other countries such as Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Europe, and United Arab Emirates were also generated during the three-day event.
“Manila FAME continues to sustain its capability to bring in buyers from the country’s top export markets. We are, of course, always working towards expanding our reach to non-traditional markets, such as other European countries and our Asian neighbors,” added Terrado.
More than 5,000 trade buyers and visitors went to the 67th edition of the biannual trade event, which featured 281 MSMEs from across the Philippines.
Manila FAME works toward promoting the Philippines as a reliable sourcing destination for home, fashion, holiday, architectural, and interior pieces in support of local small and medium enterprises as they introduce their work to the global exports market.
For its 67th edition, Manila FAME showcased the versatility of local artisans as it continued its exploration on design trends, the Philippine design identity, and product salability. With internationally acclaimed designer Tony Gonzales as creative director, the show featured versatile artisanal products attuned for the modern setting from the country’s top home, fashion, holiday, and gifts designers and manufacturers.
Among the highlights of the show were the highly successful Design Commune: Patterns and Palettes, Great Women Project II, RIPPLES Plus, Manila WEAR, and Artisans Village. Gonzales led the product development sessions for the first two listed.
Gonzales and his team of designers worked with more than 80 exhibitors in developing new products that incorporate Philippine aesthetics with contemporary market trends. These were launched exclusively and were available at the Manila FAME April 2018 show.
“We are already in the process of developing the 68th edition of Manila FAME, which will be a bigger show with more exhibitors, buyers, and trade events,” said Terrado.
Exhibitor application forms and trade buyer registration are now available in the Manila FAME website. (PR)
