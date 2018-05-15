Local News
Capitol’s New Bloodletting Van Makes Blood Transportation Easier
With health and social services as one of his top priorities, Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III led the launching last May 9, Wednesday, of the Capitol’s first-ever mobile bloodletting van.
Together with Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, Davide led the official blessing of the P1.2 million worth bloodletting van that shall aid in the transport of donated blood to various localities and blood centers of the Province, especially in hard-to-reach areas.
Gov. Davide said this is part of his promise to improve the health care services in Cebu.
Dr. Rene Catan, head of the Provincial Health Office, said the bloodletting van will be a big help so that patients living away from Cebu City would not need to travel far.
“Blood is key sa (medical) operations. Mudagan pa ang mga taw gikan didto sa layo kaayo, muari pa og siyudad,” Catan said.
The first mobile blood donation drive will be in Bantayan island this month, in time for its surgical-medical mission, said Catan.
“We want the public to know that ang regular blood donation is a responsibility. It is healthy to regularly donate blood,” he added.
The bloodmobile can accommodate up to eight donors at a time.
Currently, the Provincial Government stores all the collected blood at the Sacred Heart Hospital. According to Dr. Catan, the province is expecting a similar facility or blood bank at Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao this year.
http://www.cebu.gov.ph/
Local News
Davide to Homeowners: Capitol Will Fast-Track Lot Processing
Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III assured officers of the Convergence of Urban Poor Occupying Province-owned Lot (CUPPOL) that he, with the authority from the Provincial Board, would fast-track the processing of the properties they are occupying.
The group under the chairmanship of Alice Espejo is composed of 16 different homeowners’ associations with at least 3,000 households occupying more than 10-hectares of Province-owned properties in different Cebu City barangays, including Banilad, Apas and Busay.
Though owned by the Cebu Provincial Government, these lots are not part of the 93-1 properties, which have been declared as socialized housing sites through the Ordinance 93-1, according to records from the Provincial Real Estate Section.
Espejo, together with at least 70 officers from the various homeowners’ associations, met with Davide on Thursday, May 10, to ask for clarification on their status on the properties they are occupying.
“Ang tumong namo i-klaro ang pag-purchase sa lot nga among gipuy-an (We are here to ask for clarification on the purchase of the lot were are occupying),” said Espejo.
Davide told the homeowners that the Capitol is closely coordinating with the Cebu City Government through Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez, the executive assistant of Mayor Tomas Osmeña who also serves as the officer-in-charge of City Environment and Natural Resources Office, in coming up with an agreement to solve the concerns of the homeowners.
Fernandez accompanied the group during the meeting with the governor.
www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News
Cebu City Mayor’s Cup 2018 Officially Opens
Eighteen (18) participating teams for men and women’s open category, including those from Bohol and Manila officially opened this year’s Cebu City Mayor’s Cup 2018 held recently at the University of San Carlos main campus gym.
Youth and Sports Development Chair Jerry Guardo, welcomed the participants, while Cebu City Sports Commission chair Eduard Hayco and Commissioner Nimrod Quiñones also encouraged the participants to give their best.
The tournament which will run until May 16, 2018 will have 4-5 various games daily including beach volleyball and baseball. (Cebu City PIO/Farah Cabajar & Liberty Rigonan/CNU Communication Interns)
www.facebook.com/CityofCebuOfficial
Local News
Cebu Taekwondo Team Pays Courtesy Call to Tomas Osmeña
Cebu Taekwondo Association representatives headed by Taekwondo coach Glenn Lava paid a courtesy call to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña yesterday.
Lava, accompanied by his team, who joined the Palarong Pambansa 2018, in an interview, said he is asking for the mayor’s moral support and recognition of his team here in Cebu City.
“Aron ilang kahago kay ma paid off ba. Kay daghan sila ug competitions nga giapilan, sa usa ka tuig muduwa ni sila og tag duha ka duwa sa international, mga medalist gud ni sila but dili marecognize here in Cebu City,” he said. “…for me, sa akong team, ang kailangan lang jud nako is moral support and to be recognized…” he added.
He shared about a certain trainee he had from the University of San Carlos who won a gold medal in a World Championship Tournament in Columbia but was never recognized here in Cebu.
Only the Philippine Taekwondo Association recognized her and Lava, who also won 3 golds, but was never recognized here in the city.
When asked about the financial support, he said they spent for their own expenses in travelling to National Competitions but Internationally, the Philippine Taekwondo Association are the ones spending for the team.
But despite everything, all they really need is moral support and to be recognized for bringing the name of Cebu with pride. (Cebu City PIO/Liberty G. Rigonan/CNU Communication Intern)
www.facebook.com/CityofCebuOfficial
Local News
Cebu Business Month 2018 Officially Launches
Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Officially kicked-off the Cebu Business Month with their annual flagship programs dubbed CBM 2018 the theme “Innovate Cebu” on May 10, 2018 at Marco Polo Plaza.
With CBM 2018’s theme being “Innovate Cebu”, CBM 2018 promises to make innovation as the main emphasis on the areas of information and communications technology and business processing management (ICT-BPM), tourism, and entrepreneurship as the three main thrusts of CBM 2018, delivering different activities specifically formulated for each thrust and prominent people on each sector to hold talks on relevant topics.
“With the theme “Innovate Cebu!’ we hope to highlight not only the importance of innovation in achieving competitiveness but also the strategic interventions that can be done in the key economic drivers of Cebu”, said Benedict Y. Que, President of Golden Prince Hotel & Suites and overall Chairman of CBM 2018.
Several experiential activities are planned for the duration of CBM 2018, such as the much awaited “Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo”, a tourism activity that mixes adventure and learning together for the participants to be able to use both body and brains in completing tasks while aiming to win the event. Several expos are also brewed for the general public and the business community that will “provide insights, linkages, and fresh opportunities for our members in Cebu’s business community as well as other participants”, as the overall chairman added in his message given to the guests at The Manila Room of Marco Polo Plaza.
Environmental Group Scores Littering, Smoking in Polling Places
Capitol’s New Bloodletting Van Makes Blood Transportation Easier
Village, Youth Polls Generally Peaceful: PNP
Barangay, Sk Poll Candidates Urged to Shift to Clean-Up Mode with the Conclusion of 9-Day Campaign Period
Davide to Homeowners: Capitol Will Fast-Track Lot Processing
May 15, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
Netflix Announces ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Renewal
WATCH: The Making of K-variety Show ‘Busted!’
The tapes were just the beginning…. Netflix releases trailer for ‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2
BFAR Turns Over P2.5-Fish Landing Facilities
The Makings of a Servant Leader: The Victor M. Buendia Story
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
Cebu, Bohol Resorts on the ‘Radar’ Amid Boracay Closure
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
First Regional Adoption Summit, A Success
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
‘Alab Ng Puso’ Sculpture Honoring Heroism of Soldiers Unveiled At BGC
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
Business News1 week ago
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
-
Events1 week ago
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
-
Local News6 days ago
4Ps Partner-Beneficiaries in Cebu City Receive Their EMV Cards from Landbank
-
Local News6 days ago
Mega Cebu, Cebu Provincial Government Conducts Traffic Management Workshop
-
Business News3 days ago
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
-
Local News1 week ago
UCPB Conducts Financial Wellness Roadshow for Capitol Employees
-
Local News1 week ago
Capitol Holds 2-Day Seminar on Records Management
-
Local News1 week ago
Osmeña Mulling on Filing Case Against Officials Not Submitting Liquidation Reports