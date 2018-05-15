Capitol’s New Bloodletting Van Makes Blood Transportation Easier

With health and social services as one of his top priorities, Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III led the launching last May 9, Wednesday, of the Capitol’s first-ever mobile bloodletting van.

Together with Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, Davide led the official blessing of the P1.2 million worth bloodletting van that shall aid in the transport of donated blood to various localities and blood centers of the Province, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Gov. Davide said this is part of his promise to improve the health care services in Cebu.

Dr. Rene Catan, head of the Provincial Health Office, said the bloodletting van will be a big help so that patients living away from Cebu City would not need to travel far.

“Blood is key sa (medical) operations. Mudagan pa ang mga taw gikan didto sa layo kaayo, muari pa og siyudad,” Catan said.

The first mobile blood donation drive will be in Bantayan island this month, in time for its surgical-medical mission, said Catan.

“We want the public to know that ang regular blood donation is a responsibility. It is healthy to regularly donate blood,” he added.

The bloodmobile can accommodate up to eight donors at a time.

Currently, the Provincial Government stores all the collected blood at the Sacred Heart Hospital. According to Dr. Catan, the province is expecting a similar facility or blood bank at Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao this year.

