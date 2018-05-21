National News
BFP Opens 2,000 Firefighter Slots
Want to be a professional firefighter?
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) officially opens its regular recruitment for Fire Officer 1 (FO1) nationwide for Calendar Year 2018. This time, the BFP will be recruiting at least 2,000.
Applicants must possess the following qualification standards: Qualification Standards: must be a Filipino Citizen; male or female; twenty-one (21) years of age, but not more than thirty (30) years of age; at least 1.62 meter or 5’4″ in height for MALE and 1.57 meters or 5’2″ for FEMALE; a Graduate of any 4-year course in College or a Bachelor’s Degree Holder from a recognized institute of learning; must have a License from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC Board Passer) pursuant to Republic Act 1080 “OR” a Civil Service Commission Eligible (CSC Exam Passer, e.g. CS-Professional, FOE or P.D. 907); Physically and mentally fit; weigh not more or less than 5 kilograms from the standard weight corresponding to his/her height, age and sex; must have passed the neuro-psychiatric evaluation/examination, medical examination and drug test for the purpose of determining his/her physical and mental health; have a good moral character; must not have been dishonorably discharged or dismissed from a military or civilian positions in the government; and must not have been convicted by final judgement involving moral turpitude.
Interested applicants are advised to personally submit the following requirements at their respective BFP Regional Offices starting June 04, 2018 until July 06, 2018: Application Letter, addressed to the respective Regional Directors; Handwritten Personal Data Sheet (CSC Form 212, Revised 2017); Certificate of Eligibility, duly authenticated by the issuing agency (PRC/CSC); Transcript of Records and College Diploma, duly authenticatef by the issuing schools; Birth Certificate issued by NSO/PSA; Marriage Certificate for married applicant and Certificate of No Marraige (CENOMAR) for single applicant issued by NSO/PSA;
They must also submit the following Clearances: Barangay; Mayor; Municipal Trial Court; Regional Trial Court; Prosecutor; Police; and NBI.
They must also submit NCIII TESDA Certificate for Driving with Professional Driver’s License (if there’s any); and Certificate of Waiver granted by the Chief BFP (if applicable).
Successful candidates will be appointed to the rank of FO1 as a uniformed personnel of the BFP and will receive a monthly basic salary of P29,668, and a gross monthly income of P37,448 including the monthly salary and allowances.
The oath taking ceremonies will be held on October 01, 2018. (BFP/EPC/JCP/PIA-NCR)
National News
National Museum of Natural History Opens to Public
In line with the celebration of International Museum Day, the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) has opened its doors to the public.
National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) chairman Ramon del Rosario said that “the Natural History Museum is a place where knowledge, appreciation and love for heritage as Filipinos and as people in the fields of anthropology, fine arts, natural world and historical contexts can be found.”
“This museum is about instilling sense of pride in our heritage, cultural background, natural endowments and we hope that by having an outstanding museum for this nature in Metro Manila, a lot of generations of Filipinos particularly the young ones will begin to appreciate what being a Filipino is all about and why we’re proud of being Filipinos,” he told a press conference on Friday.
Del Rosario said the museum is a four-year project which they inaugurated two years ago after the Tree of Life – a glass and aluminum dome with a scenic elevator in it – has been completed.
“We decided it’s good to acknowledge completion in phases but until now it’s not yet complete. It’s still a work in progress,” he said.
NMP Board of Trustees member Maria Isabel Ongpin said that “the museum aims to showcase Philippines as the center of biodiversity.”
“Philippines’ biodiversity, flora and fauna and the design, the culture and the adaptation to the environment, what we have here is the product of our environment, this is a study and definition of Filipino identity,” she said.
Apart from appreciating the biodiversity, cultural diversity and unique geological formation of the Philippines, NMNH Assistant Director Dr. Ana Labrador said they want the visitors of the museum to feel “a sense of ownership.”
“They’d feel that this is our museum…feeling of ownership… and besides making it universally accessible not only a didactic education program, the goal is to make goers curious about the things around them,” she said.
In 1998, the project was first initiated through the National Museum Act under the administration of former President Fidel Ramos.
“This is a collaboration of the administrations from Ramos to Duterte. During Aquino’s administration, they allotted a huge budget for this project and decided to implement it. Duterte continued the project and saw it through its completion,” del Rosario said.
“This is also a collaboration of the government and the private sectors. Part of the museum was a gift from the private sector, theTree of Life, without it, the museum would look much simpler without it so we convinced the private sector to pull some funds and erect this magnificent structure, they donated in kind,” he added.
Only six galleries were opened to the public as the rest are still being refurbished.
“Half of the galleries are not yet open because they’re not yet ready. We wanted everyone to see them once they’re perfect so over the next weeks we might be opening the galleries, hopefully on June 19 our national hero’s birthday, we’ll be successful with all the galleries,” NMNH Director Jeremy Robert Barns said. (PNA)
National News
Impact of air pollution in human health, environment
Air pollution is a concern which poses threat to human health and likewise greatly impacts the ecosystem and the environment.
An expert on air quality and pollution, Environment and Management Bureau Consultant Engr. Reynaldo Tejada shares his knowledge on the impact of air quality and pollution in human health, the ecosystem and the environment in a presentation held here recently on air modeling in the Baguio-La Trinidad- Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay areas.
Even with the passage of the Clean Air Act which puts in place air pollution control and policy, Tejada said there are reasons why one should be concerned in air pollution as it poses significant threat to the human health and atmosphere.
Its effect in the human body leads to various health-related diseases such as respiratory disease, decreased lung functions, cancers, eye and throat irritation, he adds. At high risk are children and elderly and those individuals with asthma and cardiopulmonary diseases.
As to the impact on the ecosystem and the environment, it affects vegetation leading to reduction of agricultural yields. There is reduced production due to emission of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur oxide (SO2), said Tejada. Both elements create acid rain which reduces agricultural yield.
Chemical pollutants such as industrial and agricultural chemicals likewise contribute to climate change.
Sources of air pollution are anthropogenic and natural sources. Anthropogenic or man-made sources such as those which are stationary like chimneys, mobile sources like vehicle emissions and area sources emanating from forest fires, kaingin or burn and slash, and cigarette smoke. Examples of natural sources are those emitted by volcanoes.
Impact of air pollution is categorized into local, regional and global scale. If local, there is a need to measure criteria of pollutant as established by the government to determine exposure level everyday to a certain limit and certain pollutant within a particular timeframe, said Tejada.
Locally, particulate matters (PM) are produced from combustions of motor vehicles, furnaces, chimneys, including construction activities. These particulates are inhaled categorized into total suspended particulate (TSP) an example of which is the booger that accumulates in the nostrils, PM 2.5 which are particles measuring less than 2.5 µm (micrometres) while PM 10 are particulate matters 10 micrometers or less in diameter.
These particulate matters which affect the body may pass through the nasopharynx, tracheobronchial until the pulmonary system, depending on the type of pollutant an individual inhales. The PM2.5, generally described as fine particles, is dangerous which cannot be eliminated but sticks in the lungs and accumulates, said Tejada.
He cited a study comparing lungs of two persons who died in Manila and from the province. The one from Manila has color black lungs while from the province color red which is an indication of heavy pollution in Manila compared to the province.
Tejada cited a case of a PM10 particulate if released in the air at the height of one meter without air movement will take more than four months before it reaches the ground. It means, without air movement, it is suspended in the air and a lot of it is inhaled. But if there is air movement, a little of the particulates are inhaled, he explained.
Another realization he shared is that, there are more PM10 and PM2.5 inhaled indoors due to static air movement while more TSP than PM10 or PM2.5 inhaled outdoors due to presence of air movement which dissipates the particulates.
His advice is: when purchasing or building a house, proper ventilation should be one of the factors for consideration. Installation of exhaust fans is also one way of depleting particulates inside homes, he added.
For big industries, they are required to have a workplace environment monitoring (WEM) to determine concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 based on the Department of Labor and Employment standards.
The regional impact otherwise known as transboundary air pollutants are those which travel afar such as forest fires, for instance, the one that occurred in Indonesia in 2005. The haze went as far as Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
The global effect of air pollution is global warming, greenhouse gases effect and ozone depletion, he further adds.
The principle of garbage in garbage out applies to air pollution, said Tejada. “If you pollute the air, the air will pollute you”, he lamented. (ALT/SCA-PIA-CAR, Benguet)
National News
US, PH Commit to Boost Alliance Anchored on Mutual Interests, MDT
The Philippine and United States governments, in a high-level discussion, have reaffirmed firm resolve to bolster their enduring alliance anchored on common interest and the Mutual Defense Treaty, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Sunday.
The MDT, signed in 1951, contains eight articles stipulating that both parties would provide each other aid in case of an armed attack against either Washington or Manila by an external party.
As per the agency, a high-level delegation led by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea had “productive discussions” on critical regional and international issues with US Pacific Command (PACOM) chief Admiral Harry Harris Jr. and the commanders of all PACOM service components in Honolulu Sunday.
“The Philippine Delegation had a very substantive exchange with Admiral Harris on regional challenges and both sides agreed that the alliance remains consequential to the preservation of regional stability and development,” the DFA, through Acting Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato said.
At the meeting, Medialdea was joined by DFA by Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior and Local Government OIC-Secretary Eduardo Año, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Teodoro Locsin Jr.
On the South China Sea issue, the Philippine delegation underscored that the “deliberate and nuanced diplomacy” of the current administration had lowered tensions in the region and resulted in clear economic gains for the country.
This, in terms of access to marine resources, protection of the marine ecology, and the potential to explore oil and gas resources.
On Saturday, People’s Daily, the official news organization of the Communist Party of China, posted a video on its Twitter account showing Chinese bombers, including a long-range H-6K bomber, landing and taking off on an island reef in a “southern sea area.”
According to Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, Manila, including five Philippine military bases earmarked for development under the Philippine-US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, fall within the radius of these bombers.
As of posting, the DFA has yet to issue a statement.
Meanwhile, on counter-terrorism cooperation between Washington and Manila, both sides agreed on the need to work closer, including in the exchange of information.
The DFA said Harris congratulated the Philippines on its decisive victory in Marawi.
The Philippine delegation for its part expressed gratitude for Washington’s strong support in this effort, which was instrumental in the successful campaign.
Harris has led the PACOM since May 2015 and has actively worked to strengthen Philippine-US security relations including through his role as the co-chair of the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board.
Following his retirement in June, the White House announced his appointment as the next US Ambassador to South Korea.
For his role in promoting Philippine-US defense cooperation, the Admiral was recently conferred the Philippine Legion of Honor, the order of defense merit of the Philippines. (PNA)
National News
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi led Thursday, May 17, the ceremonial switching on of electrical service to six coastal municipalities of Lanao del Sur which had been without power for the last six years.
Almost a year since the Marawi siege started on 23 May 2017, Cusi came to this city with a message of hope for the people of Lanao del Sur on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte.
“The President wanted to ensure first that basic services to Lanao provinces will not stop, and one of which is the continuous provision of electricity services, kaya po tinutukan nating mabuti,” Cusi said.
Cusi was referring to President Duterte’s order after the latter cut short a trip to Russia to deal with the Marawi siege.
“We have to ascertain that the hydroelectric dams, the transmission and distribution lines are protected, because it’s not just Lanao that will be affected, but the entire Mindanao,” added Cusi.
Now energized after the Cusi-led switching on are the towns of Balabagan, Calanogan, Kapatagan, Malabang, Marogong and Picong, which covers a total of 139 barangays and 6,045 households.
The six towns thus joined the consumer base of Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (LASURECO) which now has 17,769 customers.
“There is more fun in Lanao del Sur, kasi may ilaw na. Kapag may ilaw at enerhiya, tiyak na may pag-asa, kaya naman asahan po ninyo, that we in the energy family along with our partners will continue to work until Marawi is fully recover,” said Cusi.
Cusi and the rest of the Department of Energy (DOE) family handed over to LASURECO 50 units of solar streetlights donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the benefit of the residents in the Sagonsongan Temporary Shelter in Marawi City.
Initially, the DOE and its partners – namely, the Liter of Light, Pepsi Philippines and PHINMA Energy Corporation donated 131 units of solar streetlights which were turned over to LASURECO for installation to areas most affected by the Marawi conflict. The installation for these street lights are ongoing.
Cusi recalled the President saying: “Pagtulong-tulungan na lang natin na i-rebuild ang Marawi, rebuild it better.” (DOE)
