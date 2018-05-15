National News
Barangay, Sk Poll Candidates Urged to Shift to Clean-Up Mode with the Conclusion of 9-Day Campaign Period
As the official campaign period for the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls comes to a halt today, a waste and pollution watch group challenged all candidates to now switch to the clean-up mode.
In a bid to promote ecological clean-up of the nine-day campaign mess, the EcoWaste Coalition dared Barangay and SK candidates poll candidates to, win or lose, clear their respective communities of campaign posters as soon as the vote counting is over.
“As the grueling campaign has finally concluded, we ask all candidates to change gears and plan for the ecological clean-up of posters and other propaganda materials in their neighborhoods. Regardless of the poll results, please shift to the clean-up mode,” said Daniel Alejandre, Zero Waste Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.
“Voluntarily removing all remnants of the campaign frenzy is a nice way of expressing magnanimity in victory, as well as graciousness in defeat,” he said.
“We hope poll candidates and their supporters will exert the same effort, time and resources they have invested during the campaign period for post-election ecological cleanup and recycling activities on May 15,” he added.
The EcoWaste Coalition emphasized that such activities should be undertaken in an eco-friendly manner that will not pose hazards to community health and the environment.
To minimize such hazards, the group emphasized the need for the candidates and their supporters to be mindful of acts prohibited under key environmental laws such as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, Clean Air Act, and the Clean Water Act.
“Dumping campaign discards on streets, vacant lots, storm drains and water bodies, or setting them on fire are forbidden by our laws to protect public health and the environment,” Alejandre said.
“Discarded campaign materials should be segregated, not mixed altogether, to facilitate their proper recycling or disposal,” he said.
Alejandre warned against the open burning of campaign materials, particularly those made out of chlorinated compounds such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic tarpaulins.
“Aside from particle pollution, the open burning of trash may cause the formation and discharge of dioxins, a group of highly toxic chemicals resulting from combustion processes,” he said.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, “dioxins are highly toxic and can cause cancer, reproductive and developmental problems, damage to the immune system, and can interfere with hormones.”
The Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), of which the Philippines is a state party, calls for global reduction of byproduct POPs such as dioxins and, where feasible, their ultimate elimination.
“The post-campaign clean-up should not lead to human exposure to dioxins and other environmental pollutants,” the EcoWaste Coalition emphasized. (EcoWaste Coalition)
National News
Environmental Group Scores Littering, Smoking in Polling Places
As the synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections get underway, a waste and pollution watchdog reiterated its appeal to the electorate to keep the polling places litter-free, as well as smoke-free.
“The schools where most of the polling precincts are located should be free from garbage and tobacco pollution. We therefore urge the public not to pollute the school environment with litter and smoke,” stated Daniel Alejandre, Zero Waste Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.
“We have to issue this last-minute reminder after finding sample ballots and other campaign materials scattered in some polling places in Makati and Manila, especially at the school entrance,” he said.
“In one school in Manila, we even find supporters of some candidates smoking inside the school compound,” he added.
“With voting to continue until 3:00 pm, school heads can still do something to ensure full observance of their ‘no littering,’ ‘no smoking’ policy. The least they can do is to grab the microphone and make the necessary public announcement against dropping litter and smoking within the school facilities,” he said.
The group also appealed to the members of the electoral board, poll watchers, poll volunteers, and other election stakeholders to be mindful of their discards.
“Kindly put your discards into their dedicated receptacles. Most schools will have segregated waste bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable discards. Please use them properly and do not simply leave your beverage and food containers and leftovers inside the polling areas,” Alejandre said.
The EcoWaste Coalition noted that the Department of Education has promulgated policies towards the promotion of litter-free and tobacco-free schools.
Under DepEd Order No. 5, series of 2014, schools are enjoined to conduct activities that will enforce the prohibition on littering and burning of wastes as per Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.
DepEd Order No. 48, series of 2016, on the other hand, reiterates the smoking ban in school premises, as well as compliance monitoring of tobacco control measures for stores outside the schools. (EcoWaste Coalition)
National News
Village, Youth Polls Generally Peaceful: PNP
The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday declared the conduct of the nationwide barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections as “generally peaceful.”
“The 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections had been relatively peaceful and orderly in all regions of the country as the polls closed at 3 p.m.,” Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, head of PNP Public Information Office, said in a statement.
He said the National Election Monitoring Action Center in Camp Crame (NEMAC) received reports of several isolated violent incidents before and during election day.
The NEMAC recorded that a total of 35 persons dead and 27 wounded in 47 separate cases of violence since the election period began 30 days ago on April 14.
“The PNP NEMAC is continuously monitoring election security operations of PNP units that remain in their posts until the culmination of election activities and complete pull-out of election personnel,” said Bulalacao.
The election periods runs until May 21, 2018.
Of the 47 cases, seven were validated to be election-related while the investigation is underway to look into the remaining 40 cases.
He noted that 13 persons have died based on the validated Election-Related Incidents.
Intensified police operations, mainly through police response, checkpoint, gun check and search warrant operations, led to the arrest of 1,350 persons for various offenses including vote-buying, violation of the 48-hour liquor ban, and possession of firearms, explosives and bladed weapons.
Bulalacao said the PNP also confiscated an assortment of 1,157 firearms along with 7,926 rounds of live ammunition, 79 grenades, and 350 explosive devices.
He said that all 181,212 uniformed PNP personnel assumed election duty in 73,562 polling centers, and in the Reactionary Standby Support Forces of the Police Regional Offices and the National Headquarters, and as members of the Quick Reaction Teams.
In Mindanao, 1,100 police personnel served as members of the Board of Election Tellers (BET) in some voting centers in Sulu, Basilan, Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur where the assigned BET members failed to report.
In a similar electoral exercise in the 2013, the PNP recorded 57 violent incidents wherein 33 persons died and 55 others were wounded.
In the 2013 barangay polls, the PNP arrested 3,905 gun ban and liquor ban violators, and other election law offenders. (PNA)
National News
24 Killed in Election-Related Incidents: PNP
Some 24 persons were killed so far in incidents related to next week’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Thursday.
This number is broken down into 13 elected government officials, three candidates, one former elected government official, one appointed government employee and six civilians.
Meanwhile, six were wounded, composed of two elected government officials and four civilians.
Out of 76 suspects, 52 remain unidentified in the shooting and kidnapping incidents. Thirteen cases are under investigation, four are with the prosecutor’s office and three were filed in court.
There are 7,916 hotspots in the country, with 619 categorized under the “red level” or areas deemed as the most critical among election hotspots, 4,972 under the “orange level” or areas with a high presence of armed and rebel groups at 2,325 at “yellow level” or those that have a history of election-related violence.
Chief Supt. Ma O Aplasca, PNP Directorate for Operations Director, clarified that local level joint peace and order security councils will be recommending to the Commission on Elections to determine whether a particular area may be categorized a hotspot.
The PNP has earlier reminded its personnel to remain apolitical and non-partisan in Monday’s polls.
At least 1,900 policemen who have relatives running in Monday’s polls have also been reassigned or relieved.
On Tuesday, detectives of the CIDG arrested four individuals, including a barangay kagawad , during the conduct of its anti-criminality campaign in Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, La Union and South Cotabato.
Arrested was Jaime De Guzman, barangay kagawad of Butir, Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur during the implementation of a search warrant for possession of a caliber .22 revolver loaded with ammunitions and five spent shells. (PNA)
National News
SC Grants Quo Warranto Petition to Oust Sereno
Voting 8-6, the Supreme Court (SC) sitting en banc on Friday granted the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida seeking to nullify the appointment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.
This was announced by SC Spokesman Theodore Te in a press briefing after the High Court’s special en banc session.
Sereno is the first Chief Justice to be removed from office through quo warranto proceedings.
“The petition for quo warranto is granted, respondent Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno is found disqualified from and is hereby adjudged guilty of unlawfully holding and exercising the office of the Chief Justice. Accordingly, respondent Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno is ousted and excluded therefrom,” the court decision read by Te said.
Those who voted to grant the quo warranto petition against Sereno were Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza, Samuel Martires, Andres Reyes Jr., Alexander Gesmundo, and Noel Tijam who penned the Court’s decision.
Meanwhile, those who dissented were Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and Associate Justices Presbitero Velasco, Mariano Del Castillo, Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Marvic Leonen and Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.
The High Court also announced that the position of the Chief Justice is declared vacant and that the Judicial and Bar Council should begin the application and nomination process for Sereno’s replacement.
“The decision is immediately executory without need of further action from the Court,” the decision said.
Sereno’s spokesperson lawyer Carlo Cruz said last Wednesday that they would file a motion for reconsideration once the court rules in favor of the petition.
Calida filed the quo warranto petition seeking the nullification of Sereno’s appointment as Chief Justice over her alleged failure to file her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) for several years from 1986 to 2006 when she was a professor at the UP College of Law.
It was found out that aside from her SALNs for the years 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2011, which she submitted in her applications for Associate Justice and Chief Justice, Sereno only filed SALNs for the years 1998, 2002, and 2006 during her tenure as law professor at the UP College of Law from 1986 up to 2006.
Sereno earlier insisted that the SC has no jurisdiction to hear and resolve the quo warranto petition since she can only be removed through impeachment proceedings conducted by the Senate sitting as an impeachment court. (PNA)
Environmental Group Scores Littering, Smoking in Polling Places
Capitol’s New Bloodletting Van Makes Blood Transportation Easier
Village, Youth Polls Generally Peaceful: PNP
Barangay, Sk Poll Candidates Urged to Shift to Clean-Up Mode with the Conclusion of 9-Day Campaign Period
Davide to Homeowners: Capitol Will Fast-Track Lot Processing
May 15, 2018 Visayas Weather Forecast
Netflix Announces ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Renewal
WATCH: The Making of K-variety Show ‘Busted!’
The tapes were just the beginning…. Netflix releases trailer for ‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2
BFAR Turns Over P2.5-Fish Landing Facilities
The Makings of a Servant Leader: The Victor M. Buendia Story
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
Cebu, Bohol Resorts on the ‘Radar’ Amid Boracay Closure
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
First Regional Adoption Summit, A Success
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
‘Alab Ng Puso’ Sculpture Honoring Heroism of Soldiers Unveiled At BGC
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
Business News1 week ago
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
-
Events1 week ago
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
-
Local News6 days ago
4Ps Partner-Beneficiaries in Cebu City Receive Their EMV Cards from Landbank
-
Local News6 days ago
Mega Cebu, Cebu Provincial Government Conducts Traffic Management Workshop
-
Business News3 days ago
BPI Posts Net Income of P6.25 Billion for Q1 2018
-
Local News1 week ago
UCPB Conducts Financial Wellness Roadshow for Capitol Employees
-
Local News1 week ago
Capitol Holds 2-Day Seminar on Records Management
-
Local News1 week ago
Osmeña Mulling on Filing Case Against Officials Not Submitting Liquidation Reports