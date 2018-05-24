Attractive Local Festivals Costumes Featured in World-Class Beauty Pageant

A simple man, a simple husband, a simple father; coming from a family with a simple background, that’s how Amilo G. Lopez wants to brand himself— a man with simple and humble beginnings that has helped a Barangay Busay boom as a tourist barangay in his own little way.

He indeed is a very calm man, albeit he cracks jokes here and there. He calmly leads a booming barangay that is enjoying a tourism renaissance, and he leads the barangay despite challenges brought about by the conflict that is politics, among other problems.

“I want my barangay to prosper since I have spent my entire life here. My parents walked the roads and streets of this barangay. My kids lived here, and I’m sure more generations of people will live here.” Those were the words of the humble captain as he spoke will passion oozing from every word that comes out of his mouth.

Early Life

Hon. Amilo G. Lopez was born on Busay, finished elementary at Busay Elementary School, and 2 years of college at Busay National High School. Though he did not graduate secondary education, he persevered anyway.

Lopez, being a native of Busay and having ample knowledge about the barangay including knowing the in and outs of the barangay road system and knowing many people from the barangay, became a barangay tanod in 1979 and served Barangay Busay as a tanod for 16 years and chief tanod for another 5 years. That speaks for his dedication in providing service to the people and for the security of the barangay.

He did try to resign a couple of times during the 21 years of service that he has rendered, though. During his tenure as tanod, he got married and had a child. He wanted to focus on his family.

No barangay captain during his 21 years of service accepted his resignation, a testament on the confidence and trust that the former captains have on him.

That is, until he learned during the upcoming elections at that time that if one currently works for the government and files a certificate of candidacy (COC), one would automatically leave his post in government service. Seeing it as the perfect way to be able to resign, he hastily filed a COC and was removed from the post almost automatically.

He did not want the exit to be obvious though, so even if he did not have funds to run a campaign for himself, he campaigned anyway. He bought rice sacks, took a pentel pen, and wrote “Vote Amilo Lopez for Councilor” and posted it on the designated spots in the barangay.

After the election and to his shock, he won the 7th and the last seat for councilor and had a difference of 1 vote against the 8th in place, who protested the results. The case was sent to the court and the results never changed.

He won a seat in the councilorship.

He could not believe that amongst the 32 people who ran for councilor during the time—among them were professionals such as doctors, and rich people—that he still won a seat despite being “only a tanod” according to him.

This is where he knew that people in Busay trusted him. His service to the people of Busay was extended for a couple of years until he realised that he was councilor for 13 years already.

After his tenure as councilor, he ran for barangay captain and won.

Challenges of the barangay as he sat down

When Hon. Lopez sat as the barangay captain of Busay for the first time, he met several challenges, primarily on infrastructure due to unfinished barangay projects. He made a way to finish all the past administration’s projects. P3.5M was given to him during time of former mayor Mike Rama and Lopez used it to finish a road project. Upon discovering other unfinished projects, he asked and again was given P1.5M by Mayor Mike Rama so that he could finish the road to the local elementary school.

Infrastructure was his primary focus as barangay captain. He focused on roads, waiting sheds, and an improved barangay building so that constituents won’t have a hard time having meetings now that they can hold them inside the barangay hall instead on holding meetings under a tent.

People were impressed by his work, but not everything came easy to the captain. He faced an issue in 2016 when he tested positive on a surprise drug test given by Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP). He insisted that he is not a drug addict but it seemed like the damage was already done. He recalled being embarrassed because the result of the drug test has tainted the barangay.

But the confirmatory of the drug test turned out to be negative, as the initial result that was hastily broadcast was only due to the hypertension medicines that he has been taking as maintenance.

He was able to prove that he never indulged on illegal drugs, and came out as a winner from what possibly could be a political attack on him.

Now that the problems are finally over, the only thing that he wants on his remaining time as captain is for the barangay that he lives on would improve and prosper. Security of the barangay is now the most important task for him as he does not want bad entities to engulf the barangay.

He will give up his post instead of running a second term since successor is more experienced than him. “why will I compromise the welfare of the barangay for my own ambitions? I will give the post to someone more experienced than me because the best interest of the barangay is the most important thing of all. There is no need for a tug-of-war for the position.” He said. “I will run for councilor the next election and try my best to help the barangay in the best way I can”

“I did my best for the security of the barangay. I led the crusade against drugs during my time. I led orientations against drugs on our barangay amongst the youth.” Lopez supports President Duterte’s crusade against drugs. He led 11 buy-bust operations in support for the president’s campaign and did it against the odds despite having death threats and fear for the lives of his relatives.

That’s how passionate the captain is for the welfare of the people.

Hon. Lopez’s story serves as a testament on hard work and having the trust of the people. The road may not be easy for him, but he persevered and battled all the odds so that his constituents and the people who trusted him might live a better life.

He is an example of a native of Busay, and he will stop nowhere for the welfare of the people and for the development of the barangay.