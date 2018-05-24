Featured
Attractive Local Festivals Costumes Featured in World-Class Beauty Pageant
Several attractive costumes of the well-known festivals in the country were featured in the world-class tourism beauty pageant organized by a largest resort in this town.
Forty candidates composed of twenty handsome men and twenty beautiful women vying for the crown of Mr. and Miss Hannah’s World Tourism Philippines 2018 were dressed with the artistically designed festival outfits during a presentation at the Hannah’s Beach Resort and Convention Center on the frist week of this month.
Some of the festivals’ costumes paraded during the pre-pageant contest were the Bangus Festival costumes, the Masskara Festival costumes, the Sinulog Festival costumes, the Manggahan Festival costumes, among others.
The board of judges selected the top five finalists in the male and female categories of the pageant during the preliminary contest.
The winners were announced and awarded in the pageant’s grand coronation night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila, 3rd Floor Newport Mall, New Port City, Pasay City last May 12.
Retired Colonel Ricardo L. Nolasco Jr., the owner of the Hannah’s Beach Resort and Convention Center, said that the world-class beauty pageant this year featured the local attractive costumes of various festivals in the different places in the country to promote internationally, the elegant Philippine-made clothing products.
Prior to the pageant, Nolasco said, “Our world-class beauty will be regal and classy, and we aimed to show a big production that that has not yet been seen in a national pageant.”
Accordingly, the seven-year old Hannah’s resort hosting of the beauty pageant was realized as a mode of the resort’s sustainable promotion on the environment–friendly eco-tourism programs.
“Actually, Hannah’s organizes world-class beauty pageants primarily aimed to develop men and women, who make it their mission to help others change their habits for the preservation and conservation of the world’s pristine environment,” he said.
“This is one of our ways to promote an icon of beauty and purpose; by having a voice to create a new order of a sustainable tourist destination in Ilocos Norte and at the same time to promote the importance of sustainable protection of the environment for the sake of the future generation,” he added.
Meanwhile, Nolasco expressed his full support to the initiative of President Rodrigo R. Duterte concerning the sustainable environment-friendly tourists’ destination in the country.
“It’s a lesson learned by all of us in the tourism industry; we need to create a new order for tourism and one of which is an environment-friendly and sustainable in the years to come,” he said.
Citing the closure of Boracay Island, Nolasco said all tourism stakeholders need to develop and strengthen the industry without sacrificing the environment.
“Generally, it is sad to note for Philippine tourism, they might think that all other beaches in the country are like that; it’s a lesson learned by all of us; I hope that within six months, it will be back to normal and the glory of Boracay will be restored,” Nolasco said.
With the closure of Boracay, Director Martin Valera, the regional director of the Department of Tourism (DOT), confirmed that the tourists have flocked to different beaches in the Ilocos provinces.
“We are surprised because we are receiving a thousand guests everyday. All the more that we should support the ideals of our president and advocate for sustainable tourism,” Nolasco said. (ajc/FGL,PIA-1)
From Humble Beginnings: The Hon. Amilo G. Lopez Story
A simple man, a simple husband, a simple father; coming from a family with a simple background, that’s how Amilo G. Lopez wants to brand himself— a man with simple and humble beginnings that has helped a Barangay Busay boom as a tourist barangay in his own little way.
He indeed is a very calm man, albeit he cracks jokes here and there. He calmly leads a booming barangay that is enjoying a tourism renaissance, and he leads the barangay despite challenges brought about by the conflict that is politics, among other problems.
“I want my barangay to prosper since I have spent my entire life here. My parents walked the roads and streets of this barangay. My kids lived here, and I’m sure more generations of people will live here.” Those were the words of the humble captain as he spoke will passion oozing from every word that comes out of his mouth.
Early Life
Hon. Amilo G. Lopez was born on Busay, finished elementary at Busay Elementary School, and 2 years of college at Busay National High School. Though he did not graduate secondary education, he persevered anyway.
Lopez, being a native of Busay and having ample knowledge about the barangay including knowing the in and outs of the barangay road system and knowing many people from the barangay, became a barangay tanod in 1979 and served Barangay Busay as a tanod for 16 years and chief tanod for another 5 years. That speaks for his dedication in providing service to the people and for the security of the barangay.
He did try to resign a couple of times during the 21 years of service that he has rendered, though. During his tenure as tanod, he got married and had a child. He wanted to focus on his family.
No barangay captain during his 21 years of service accepted his resignation, a testament on the confidence and trust that the former captains have on him.
That is, until he learned during the upcoming elections at that time that if one currently works for the government and files a certificate of candidacy (COC), one would automatically leave his post in government service. Seeing it as the perfect way to be able to resign, he hastily filed a COC and was removed from the post almost automatically.
He did not want the exit to be obvious though, so even if he did not have funds to run a campaign for himself, he campaigned anyway. He bought rice sacks, took a pentel pen, and wrote “Vote Amilo Lopez for Councilor” and posted it on the designated spots in the barangay.
After the election and to his shock, he won the 7th and the last seat for councilor and had a difference of 1 vote against the 8th in place, who protested the results. The case was sent to the court and the results never changed.
He won a seat in the councilorship.
He could not believe that amongst the 32 people who ran for councilor during the time—among them were professionals such as doctors, and rich people—that he still won a seat despite being “only a tanod” according to him.
This is where he knew that people in Busay trusted him. His service to the people of Busay was extended for a couple of years until he realised that he was councilor for 13 years already.
After his tenure as councilor, he ran for barangay captain and won.
Challenges of the barangay as he sat down
When Hon. Lopez sat as the barangay captain of Busay for the first time, he met several challenges, primarily on infrastructure due to unfinished barangay projects. He made a way to finish all the past administration’s projects. P3.5M was given to him during time of former mayor Mike Rama and Lopez used it to finish a road project. Upon discovering other unfinished projects, he asked and again was given P1.5M by Mayor Mike Rama so that he could finish the road to the local elementary school.
Infrastructure was his primary focus as barangay captain. He focused on roads, waiting sheds, and an improved barangay building so that constituents won’t have a hard time having meetings now that they can hold them inside the barangay hall instead on holding meetings under a tent.
People were impressed by his work, but not everything came easy to the captain. He faced an issue in 2016 when he tested positive on a surprise drug test given by Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP). He insisted that he is not a drug addict but it seemed like the damage was already done. He recalled being embarrassed because the result of the drug test has tainted the barangay.
But the confirmatory of the drug test turned out to be negative, as the initial result that was hastily broadcast was only due to the hypertension medicines that he has been taking as maintenance.
He was able to prove that he never indulged on illegal drugs, and came out as a winner from what possibly could be a political attack on him.
Now that the problems are finally over, the only thing that he wants on his remaining time as captain is for the barangay that he lives on would improve and prosper. Security of the barangay is now the most important task for him as he does not want bad entities to engulf the barangay.
He will give up his post instead of running a second term since successor is more experienced than him. “why will I compromise the welfare of the barangay for my own ambitions? I will give the post to someone more experienced than me because the best interest of the barangay is the most important thing of all. There is no need for a tug-of-war for the position.” He said. “I will run for councilor the next election and try my best to help the barangay in the best way I can”
“I did my best for the security of the barangay. I led the crusade against drugs during my time. I led orientations against drugs on our barangay amongst the youth.” Lopez supports President Duterte’s crusade against drugs. He led 11 buy-bust operations in support for the president’s campaign and did it against the odds despite having death threats and fear for the lives of his relatives.
That’s how passionate the captain is for the welfare of the people.
Hon. Lopez’s story serves as a testament on hard work and having the trust of the people. The road may not be easy for him, but he persevered and battled all the odds so that his constituents and the people who trusted him might live a better life.
He is an example of a native of Busay, and he will stop nowhere for the welfare of the people and for the development of the barangay.
Not Your Ordinary Grandmas
Bowed legs, wrinkly skin, and streaks of white hair – they may look like your ordinary grandmas but their seemingly frail physique is no hindrance to the Bontoc Women Brigade to boldly patrol the nooks and corners of the Bontoc valley.
As people start to get ready for bed, members of the Bontoc women brigade also get ready to start their night rounds. With their flashlights and some wooden canes in hand, they head out inspecting computers shops, restaurants, and karaoke stalls.
Authoritatively, they tell off youths who have stayed out way pass the 10:00pm curfew to go home. Patiently, they remind establishment owners of the liquor ban and wait out until the last drunk is home.
“When there are drunks who have passed out in the streets, we drag them home or bring them to the police station if we can. If not, we try to put them in more secure area and leave cartons as blanket for them,” Bontoc Women Brigade Caridad Feshway shared.
As the night grows deeper, these “Ikit” (a term of respect for older women) also get into “real” action especially when dealing with drunkards. They single-handedly drag drunks home and break off fights. They pacify stubborn young men and deal with the shouting during fights. These elderly women give their hundred percent commitment in keeping peace and order in their barangays.
Commitment for the Future
Commitment is one of the most difficult things to give but for the Bontoc Women Brigade, nothing is hard for the sake of the future of their children and community.
Bontoc Chief of Police Faith Igualdo shared that since the women brigade started conducting night rounds, violations of curfew for minors, the liquor ban, and fighting incidents have decreased. The respect that the community have for the elders made the Bontoc Women Brigade more effective force multipliers.
“Noong nagstart sila (Bontoc Women Brigade) dun talaga napakalaki ng impact. Medyo mas bata pa sila noon,” Igualdo added.
After fifteen years of continuous efforts to help in the implementation of municipal ordinances, the Bontoc Women Brigade has been recognized by various agencies and organizations. They are the best practice of the Bontoc Municipal Police Office and the model for the La Trinidad Women’s Brigade and other municipalities in the Cordillera.
The Bontoc local government unit also gives the group Php50,000 yearly while the Provincial Government, at times, gives budget for uniforms. There are also donations of equipment from government and non-government organizations and individuals.
A Need for More Extraordinary women
In 2003, at least 40 women started the Bontoc Women Brigade under the leadership of then Councilor Caroline Castañeda. The organization is composed of four groups who do rounds in the four major barangays of Bontoc – Poblacion, Bontoc Ili, Samoki, and Caluttit.
As years passed, some of the members died while some were no longer able to join the night rounds as they have grown weak and suffered from arthritis. Many of the members are in their 60’s and 70’s with the oldest active member aged 79.
The challenge for the organization at present is the recruitment of new members who can continue the peacekeeping efforts of the pioneer members.
“Wala pang recruit na bago, yung younger generation sana,” Igualdo said.
The members of the Bontoc Women Brigade are your typical grandmothers who experience joint pains, blurry visions, and hearing problems that come with age but what makes them extraordinary is the commitment they give for the sake of the younger generations and the future of their communities.(EDT/JDP/JPM-PIA CAR)
Homeless Teenage Girl Who Finishes Senior High School Gets Full Scholarship from UC
Johanna Heart Genon, the teenage girl who finished her senior high school from the University of Cebu (UC) and wishes to take up Civil Engineering there gets a full scholarship from the same university.
UC Chancellor Candice Gotianuy offered the scholarship to Johanna Heart after she was tagged of Johanna’s story by DSWD Region 7.
The story entitled “Homeless teenage girl finishes senior high school” was also shared by Gotianuy in her social media accounts.
Gotianuy said in her post that “This is the story of three hearts and a scholarship.”
For the first heart, she recognized Johanna Heart as a determined girl.
She also expressed her appreciation to DSWD who is one of those who helped Johanna Heart. She considers it the second heart.
As for the third heart, Gotianuy said “Johanna would like to pursue Civil Engineering at UC – the University that Cares. And so we will be giving a college scholarship to Johanna, the girl with a heart.”
Johanna Heart was in cloud nine after learning the good news that she will get a scholarship from UC.
UC was her first option to study Civil Engineering.
“Lipay kaayu sila mama ug papa pagkahibalo ani nga balita (My mother and father were happy to know the news),” Johanna Heart said.
“Karun man gani nikuyog si mama didto sa bag-o nga gitrabahuon nga construction site ni papa sa may Punta Engaño. Nagtinda siya didto karon aron makahinay-hinay na og tigom para sa akong pang-college (In fact, my mother goes with my father to his new workplace which is a construction site in Punta Engaño. She sells food there in order to save money for my college),” Johann Heart added.
Johanna Heart said that the scholarship will be a big help to her and to her family.
To recall, Johanna Heart’s family is one of the partner-beneficiaries of the Modified Conditional Cash Transfer (MCCT) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
The MCCT covers poor families who were not included in the regular Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.
It provides assistance to homeless street families, families in need of special protection and indigenous families, which are not limited to education and health grants, but also include safe and responsive housing assistance with access to social services and economic opportunities for the improvement of their living conditions.
Johanna Heart believes that this is an answered prayer from God and vowed to do her best in college.
Bataan Death March Survivors Recount Tales of Valor
Of the estimated 80,000 Filipino and American prisoners of war (POWs), who took part in the infamous Bataan Death March 76 years ago, only three are still alive with their age past the century mark.
Records at the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) named the centenarian war veterans as Pfc. Juliano de La Peña, 107, Col. Catalino del Rosario Ibañez, and Col. VicenteF. Alhambra, Sr., 102.
Despite his age, de La Peña personally visited the PVAO on Thursday to receive a commendation for his honorable and great service to the country during the World War II and as survivor of the Bataan Death March.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who was guest speaker during the ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo, handed the plaque to de La Peña, and to 64 other war veterans who received the same commendation.
Lacson was assisted by PVAO administrator, Lt. Gen. Ernesto G. Carolina (ret.).
Alhambra and Ibañez received their plaques last year.
In the case of Alhambra, he held the distinction as a veteran of three wars -– World War II, Korean War and the Hukbalahap anti-insurgency campaign in Luzon.
Incidentally, this writer had the rare opportunity of interviewing Alahambra in his house in Cavite.
During the interview, Alhambra said his secret to longevity and how he survived against all odds, including the infamous “Bataan Death March”, unscathed was because “God was on his side” all throughout the ordeal where many had died of exhaustion or were shot dead or bayoneted by the Japanese.
“Remain active but most of all be prayerful,” Alhambra said.
It was in Bataan and Corregidor where Filipino and American soldiers made their last stand against the Japanese during the war, which lasted more than three months before they surrendered on April 9 and May 6, 1942, respectively.
Alhambra kept his photo albums of World War II, the Korean War in 1950-53, and the anti-insurgency drive against the Huks.
He said he prays to God for protection, which he confided is his secret weapon, especially during twp wars and the fight against the Huks.
A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1942, Alhambra and all his classmates were automatically drafted into military service three months before graduation when World War II broke out following the bombing of the Philippines by Japanese planes on Dec. 8, 1941.
He said the entire PMA class of 1942, including Jose Crisol, who became defense undersecretary in post-war years, reported to then Armed Forces chief of staff Gen. Mariano Castaneda for immediate deployment to fight the invading Japanese forces.
“We were the first PMA class called to active duty,” Alhambra recalled.
He said Japanese warplanes bombed Baguio and Cavite where US naval forces were stationed at Sangley Point.
Alhambra said he was enlisted into the 2nd Regular Division of the United States Armed Forces in the Far East (USAFFE) assigned in Mariveles, Bataan.
It was in Bataan that the bulk of Filipino and American forces stood their ground to defend the Philippines until they were forced to surrender on April 9, 1942 due to shortage of ammunition, food and medicines.
Alhambra vividly described the fall of Bataan as a “sad day” as he and his comrades-in-arms became prisoners of war (POWs) of the Japanese forces.
He said he was lucky that he did not get sick during the Death March from Mariveles, Bataan to San Fernando, Pampanga and during his incarceration in Capas, Tarlac, which lasted for several months before he and other POWs were freed.
“As many as 500 POWs died eveyday due to malaria in the concentration camp,” he said. “It was horrible!”
“While I was held a prisoner of war, a woman friend of mine gave me a mosquito net. The mosquito net was handed to a friend who, in turn, gave it to me inside my cell,” Alhambra related.
He also recalled the lack of food inside the concentration camp.
“We survived eating ‘tinapa’ if at all it was available,” Alhambra said. “We were lucky to eat once a day and that would suffice for our breakfast, lunch and dinner rolled into one.”
When liberation came, Alhambra found himself locked in battle, this time against the Huk insurgents in Central Luzon.
He survived anew but during the height of the insurgency campaign, Alhambra volunteered as a member of the 10th Battalion Combat Team (BCT) of the Philippine Expedition Force to Korea (PEFTOK), together with then 2nd Lt. Fidel V. Ramos, who later became the 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines, and 1st Sgt. Maximo P. Young, a be-medaled Filipino soldier during the Korean War.
“The Korean War was brutal,” Alhambra said. “But it was during the Korean War that proved again the bravery of the Filipino soldiers, who refused to back down against the wave by wave attacks by the enemy.”
The PEFTOK forces were highly trained in combat that of the 7,425 Filipino soldiers who fought in the Korean War, PEFTOK lost only 1,170 men.
Alhambra retired in 1967 as a colonel in the Philippine Constabulary.
Born on July 19, 1916, Alhambra will be 103 years old this July, with God’s blessing and mercy.
On the other hand, Col. Ibañez is a licensed civil engineer and a lawyer. He is also known as the only PMA cadet who signed his own diploma and all the diplomas of his classmates because the PMA Class of 1942 went straight to war and had no graduation ceremonies.
It was only in 1948 that the Class of 1942 was ordered back to the PMA to attend their formal graduation exercises and received the long overdue diplomas.
But even in their twilight years, Col. Alhambra, and Col. Ibañez chat together to recall their individual stories of World War II wherein their comrades-in-arms, Filipinos and Americans displayed their heroism and sacrifices in defense of freedom and democracy. (PNA)
