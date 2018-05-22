Sports
Ahead of PFL Return, Cebu Parts Ways with Foreign Recruits
Global Cebu will finally make a return to the Philippine Football League (PFL) after having two of its scheduled matches postponed.
However, the team will have to go on without two of its foreign offensive arsenals.
Both Rufo Sanchez and Wesley Dos Santos confirmed on social media that they have already left the multi-titled club.
Sanchez, who once played for Laguna in the old UFL, was the first to announce his departure from Cebu, saying, “[I’m] going back to Spain. [I] just said thanks to Global for giving me again the opportunity to play here in the Philippines and represent the club in the AFC, and thanks especially to my teammates because even in a very hard moment for everybody we were together until the end. Just wish all the best to all of them and also to Global to come back stronger.”
Dos Santos followed suit and said, “Passing here to leave my thank you [to] everyone that somehow are part of the Global Cebu FC–players, coaches and directors and especially the fans in Cebu which were very important to [us] last year.”
Both signed by Cebu last year just as the PFL commenced, Sanchez and Dos Santos boosted the club’s offense and helped it clinch a spot in last year’s AFC Cup zonal semifinals and a runner-up finish in the PFL season.
Behind them as well, Cebu netted a runner-up finish in this year’s RHB Singapore Cup and was poised for greater heights for the remainder of 2018.
But a dismal showing in this year’s AFC Cup and in the early goings of the PFL raised concerns on Cebu, which later revealed that it is undergoing financial struggles.
Cebu will face Iloilo on Wednesday night tentatively at the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna. (PNA)
President Duterte Vows Support for Filipino Athletes
President Rodrigo Duterte assured his support for the Filipino young athletes as he led the opening ceremony of Philippine National Games 2018 here on Saturday, May 19.
“I am honored to stand here to formally open the much anticipated Philippine National Games 2018. I am proud to say that the spirit of the Filipino athlete is alive in all of us today,” President Duterte said in his speech at the Cebu City Sports Center here.
The President noted the efforts of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and its partners for successfully organizing the national multi-sport tournament, which features top-caliber athletes from all over the country ages 16 years old and above.
He urged the sports commission and the local government units to intensify collaboration with private partners “to further champion various Philippine sports.”
“This will deepen our nation’s commitment to foster sportsmanship and integrity towards sports excellence and global competitiveness,” he said.
“May this occasion serve as a platform to hone everyone’s physical prowess and promote patriotism within our athletic communities,” he added.
He then called on athletes to continue seeking support from the government, particularly the PSC, through its various development programs “so that they may realize their true potential”.
He also encouraged the youth to support the administration’s initiatives in addressing the country’s problems such as criminality, corruption and illegal drugs.
“Remember that sports is an effective avenue to instill discipline in our youth to keep them away from these societal ills,” he said.
The Chief Executive said he is confident that the participants will demonstrate teamwork and camaraderie as they compete with each other during the tournament, which will be held from May 19 to 25.
“These principles are essential in forming an active citizenry that is capable of steering the Philippines towards a better and more prosperous future,” he said.
“To all the competitors here today, you have my full support as you secure your place in your respective fields. I trust that you will join me as we bring lasting change for the sake of [our people],” he added.
Philippine National Games is an athletic competition created to determine the possible composition of national pool athletes that will compete in international tournaments such as the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and the Olympics.
This will be the second time Cebu will be hosting the games. The first was in 1997.
A total of 19 sports will be staged in Cebu including athletics, archery, boxing, cycling, judo, karatedo, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, arnis, chess, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, duathlon, beach and indoor volleyball, weightlifting and badminton.
Gymnastics and rugby football will be held in Manila and Canlubang, Laguna, respectively. PND
SBP Bares PH Lineups to FIBA 3×3 WC
The eight players who will defend the home court for the Philippines in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup were revealed through an announcement by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
In the men’s side, TNT Katropa’s RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario, GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle, and incoming San Miguel rookie Chris Standhardinger will banner the Philippine team to the event happening on June 8-12 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.
Interestingly cut from the lineup is KaTropa’s recent recruit Terrence Romeo, who has been tagged as the best 3×3 player in Asia.
On the other hand, the distaff side will be composed of Afril Bernardino, Jack Animam, Gemma Miranda, and Janine Pontejos. (PNA)
Filipino Cyclists Gear Up for Le Tour De Filipinas
Six local teams, led by 7-Eleven Road Bike Philippines, will see action in the 9th Le Tour de Filipinas next month.
Also competing in the race scheduled on May 20-23 and sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) are the Philippine National Team, Bike Extreme PH, Go for Gold Cycling Team, Standard Insurance Navy Team, and CCN Superteam.
The Filipinos will be up against riders from Iran’s Pishgaman Cycling Team, Australia’s Brisbane Continental Cycling Team and Oliver’s Real Food Racing, Mongolia’s Nice Devo Cycling Team, Thailand’s Interpro Cycling Academy, South Korea’s Korail Cycling Team, Malaysia’s Team Sapura Cycling and Terengganu Cycling Team, China’s Ningxia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team, and Indonesia’s KFC Cycling Team.
Stage 1 will start from Quezon City to Palayan City in Nueva Ecija, covering a distance of 151.32 km. Stage 2 is a 157.90-km. race from Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija to Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.
Riders will travel a total distance of 174.50 km. from Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya to Dagupan City, Pangasinan for Stage 3 while the final stage is a 154.65-km. route from Lingayen, Pangasinan to Baguio City in Benguet.
“We are familiar with the routes and that gives us the advantage in this competition,” said the 32-year-old Mark John Lexer Galedo during the tournament’s launch at the Palacio de Manila in Malate, Manila on Thursday.
Galedo won the 2014 Le Tour de Filipinas. He was a gold medalist in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) during the 2013 Southeast Asian Games in Myanmar.
“Our goal is to perform well,” said Galedo, who along with Marcelo Felipe and Rustom Lim belong to the 7-Eleven Road Bike Philippines team.
The Le Tour de Filipinas is only the second tournament for Galedo, who ruled the ITT event in the PruLife UK race held in Subic last January.
Daniel Whitehouse of Interpro Cycling Academy will be back to defend his title while the tough climbers from the Pishgaman Cycling Team are setting their sights on the King of the Mountain title.
Donna May Lina, chairperson of Le Tour de Filipinas, said she is happy that more local teams are participating this year.
Also present during the press conference were PhilCycling chairman Alberto Lina, Malaysian Embassy First Secretary Mohd Ridzwan Shahabudin, Indonesian Embassy official Agus Buama, and Le Tour de Filipinas co-chairman Rudy Fulo. (PNA)
Bantayan, Alcoy Draw First Blood in Gov’s Cup Hoop Openers
The squads of Bantayan and Alcoy towns embarked on their title bids on a bright note after carving out separate victories in the opening day of the 2nd Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the New Cebu Coliseum in Cebu City.
First, Bantayan rode on the game-long brilliance of Romeo Sumbi to sink the Sta. Fe Seaferers, 83-58, in the north division before Alcoy downed Boljoon, 68-61, in the south cluster.
Sumbi came into the game with guns blazing and led Bantayan in quelling off repeated comebacks by Sta. Fe en route to scoring 33 points, spiked by four triples. Providing Sumbi the needed support was Ren-Ren Ortiz, who poured in 14 points.
During the opening ceremony, Gov. Hilario P. Davide III was elated that more teams are participating in this year’s tournament, hoping that it would be as exciting as the first edition where the Minglanilla Archangels won the crown.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to all the mayors who supported the tournament, as well as the people who made this second Governor’s Cup happen,” he said.
This year, the tournament has attracted 45 teams, 10 of which were newcomers, including Catmon, Poro, Daanbantayan, San Francisco, Cordova, Aloguinsan, Tabuelan, Tabogon, Moalboal and Carcar City.
The governor said that sports like basketball could unite people from different walks of life, aside that it fosters friendship.
Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, for her part, said the tournament not only aims for physical development, but is also meant for the mental and emotional well-being of the participants.
As an added bonus, she said, the league opens opportunities for scholarships to potential athletes who are recruited by universities in Manila and Cebu as varsity players.
The opening ceremony was graced by Michel Lhuillier, chairman of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) and his wife Amparito; as well as Mrs. Jobel Angan-Davide, the wife of the governor.
Also present in the event were members of the Provincial Board, Cebu’s 1st District Cong. Sam Sam Gullas, CPSC executive director lawyer Ramil Abing, and mayors from various towns.
One of the highlights of the opening day was the holding of the search for Ms. Governor’s Cup, which was won by Lorraine Hann of Consolacion for the north division and Nicki de Mouran of Talisay City for the south division. A special award for the early bird team went to Tudela town, while Boljoon won the best in uniform.
Meanwhile, the Mayors League beat the Provincial Board, 66-61, in an exhibition match before the start of the twin bill offering.
The Governor’s Cup, which was launched last Sunday, April 15, will run for three months.
