Ahead of PFL Return, Cebu Parts Ways with Foreign Recruits

Global Cebu will finally make a return to the Philippine Football League (PFL) after having two of its scheduled matches postponed.

However, the team will have to go on without two of its foreign offensive arsenals.

Both Rufo Sanchez and Wesley Dos Santos confirmed on social media that they have already left the multi-titled club.

Sanchez, who once played for Laguna in the old UFL, was the first to announce his departure from Cebu, saying, “[I’m] going back to Spain. [I] just said thanks to Global for giving me again the opportunity to play here in the Philippines and represent the club in the AFC, and thanks especially to my teammates because even in a very hard moment for everybody we were together until the end. Just wish all the best to all of them and also to Global to come back stronger.”

Dos Santos followed suit and said, “Passing here to leave my thank you [to] everyone that somehow are part of the Global Cebu FC–players, coaches and directors and especially the fans in Cebu which were very important to [us] last year.”

Both signed by Cebu last year just as the PFL commenced, Sanchez and Dos Santos boosted the club’s offense and helped it clinch a spot in last year’s AFC Cup zonal semifinals and a runner-up finish in the PFL season.

Behind them as well, Cebu netted a runner-up finish in this year’s RHB Singapore Cup and was poised for greater heights for the remainder of 2018.

But a dismal showing in this year’s AFC Cup and in the early goings of the PFL raised concerns on Cebu, which later revealed that it is undergoing financial struggles.

Cebu will face Iloilo on Wednesday night tentatively at the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna. (PNA)