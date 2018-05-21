‘A Worthwhile Project,’ CCCI Prexy on Proposed Capitol 20-Storey Modern Building

For Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president, Consul Antonio Chiu, the construction of the Cebu Resource Center, the proposed 20-storey modern building that will house the Cebu Provincial Government’s frontline offices will further improve Capitol’s services.

“This is a very good project that will improve delivery of goods and services to the people without costing taxpayers’ money as the project will pay for itself,” said Chiu.

The proposed center will be built at the old Bureau of Agricultural Extension (Baex) located at the rightmost portion of the Capitol Compound, which has been deemed unsafe for occupancy after it was destroyed by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the Visayas in 2013. The project is expected to be completed within 28 months.

Once completed, Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said that he expects fast and easy delivery of services as the average daily 1,000 clients do not have to transfer from one building to another as most of the offices will be housed in one place.

Chiu added that the Capitol work force has increased, now at least 3,000 personnel, compared to its size 50 years ago.

“I’ve seen the offices here, it is too congested. How can you work properly?” he pointed out.

Citing how congested the Capitol is at present, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) had to occupy the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office’s (PSWDO) child-minding center. After continuous requests, the disaster office was temporarily transferred to a container van situated near the legislative building.

A traffic plan and impact assessment has been mapped out to manage the traffic flow inside the compound once the construction of the project starts.

Engr. Lynn Madrona, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) public transport and management consultant, said that mobilization of heavy equipment and delivery of construction materials will be done at night time to prevent causing more traffic and to observe the traffic ban scheduled from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Cebu Province’s traffic czar Jonathan Tumulak said he saw the need for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to study the possibility of widening the nearby Villalon St., the adjacent road at the Capitol Compound, to serve as access road when getting in and out of the compound.

He also plans on proposing for the implementation of a flexible work schedule for Capitol employees, one way to avoid traffic problem.

The 80-year old Capitol building was declared a national historical landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in July 2008.

Apprehensions were raised that the new building might affect the panoramic view of the main building or the executive building.

Chiu said the new building would be constructed on the far side of the Capitol. He said it will not obstruct or it can be seen in the picture if one captures the front view of Capitol, when one sets its view along Osmeña Boulevard.

www.cebu.gov.ph