6 Killed, at Least 35 Wounded in Suicide Bombings in Indonesia

Six people including policemen and suspects were killed and at least 35 others injured as suicide bombers blew themselves up during congregations in three churches in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia’s East Java province, on Sunday, a police officer said.

The explosions killed two persons in Pantekosta church on Arjuno Street, one in Gereja Kristen Indonesia on Dipengoro Street and three in Santa Maria church on Ngagel Madya Street, provincial police spokesman Frans Barung said.

“There are three locations (churches) of the explosions,” he told the media.

The victims have been rushed to hospitals in the city for medical treatments, said the spokesman.

The first deadly blast took place at the Santa Maria church at 7:15 a.m. Jakarta time and was followed by others with the interval time of about five minutes, he said.

The attackers disguised as followers of the morning sermons in the three churches.

The police have cordoned off all the scenes for investigation, said the spokesman. (Xinhua)