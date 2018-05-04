Local News
4 “Swertres” Players Nabbed in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City
In the efforts of the Talisay City Police headed by OIC, Police Superintendent Marlu Palomaria Conag to eradicate all forms of illegal gambling in Talisay CIty, another 4 “swertres” players were arrested on May 19, 2018 in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.
The operation, headed Deputy OIC, Police Inspector Rene Cerna and party, ended with the arrest of Cheril Taberos, 31 years of age, a resident of Sitio Luna, Brgy. Lagtang, Talisay City. Gertrude Diaz 69 years of age, a resident of Sitio Siwak, Brgy. Bulacao, Talisay City, along with Marcelino Zamora 57 years of age, a resident of Sitio Pungsod, Brgy. Lawaan III, Talisay City and Maylen Rosales 48 years of age, a resident of Brgy. Tabunok, Talisay City and confiscated their “swertres” paraphernalias namely: Notebooks, ballpens, bundle stub containing different number combinations and a total of 1,296 pesos cash.
The 4 individuals arrested for illegal gambling are now detained at the Talisay locked-up facility while the evidences are brought to Talisay Police Station for proper booking and disposition. (Aljun Cainghog)
Local News
Fire Blazes SM North Wing
*First update as of 4:29PM
An alarm was raised on 1:56 in the afternoon when a fire broke out in the North Wing of SM City today, May 23, 2018. According to Nagiel B. Bañacia, OIC, Disaster Management Office at City of Cebu.
The fire may have started at the La Mesa Grill’s chimney or exhaust. The fire then activated the fire sprinklers of the mall, causing water damage to some establishments within the area. Among the damaged establishments in the vicinity is La Mesa Grill, According to him.
The toxic smoke coming from the fire crawled inside the mall causing the cinema to close its operations due to the thickness of the smoke. The North Wing area was closed and mall goers were evacuated, clearing the area of people to give responders an easier time to control and stop the fire from spreading in the fire affected area.
The rest of SM City is still operational but no incoming customers are allowed to enter the establishment until the toxic smoke is cleared.
The fire was put out at 2:15 in the afternoon and as of 3:30 pm no injuries were reported. The cause is to be declared after investigation is conducted.
Due to the fire incident heavy traffic was experienced around SM City. (Aljun Cainghog)
Business News
Intelligent Operations is Key to a Organization’s Success, According to Accenture and HfS Study
A recent study headed by HfS and Accenture discovered that organizations with ‘Intelligent Operations’ are in the best position to overcome digital disruption and use date-driven ideas to improve the overall experience of a customer according to a survey with 460 respondents across the globe. Organizations with harness combination of innovative talent, diverse date, and applied intelligence are successful in their fields.
With the fast paced development of technology and the use of date to easily cater the demands of the world being able to utilize Intelligent operations will help in the efficiency of an organization.
Digital Disruption, Data Explosion and Consumerism
Disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digital-savvy entrants concerns 8 out of 10 correspondents.
50% to 90% data is not yet accessible of 8 out of 10 correspondents said that their organization could not keep up with the demand of customers.
5 out of 10 correspondents said that they barely keep up with the heightened expectation of customers
Intelligent operations is the future
“The move to intelligent operations is fast becoming a make-or-break proposition for organizations, with 80 percent surveyed saying they are concerned with disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digitally savvy entrants.” Accenture said in a report on the study.
“It’s exciting to be looking at what used to be known as BPO (business process outsourcing) or BPS (business process service) and the challenge in front of us is how do we take our clients to an intelligent operations status to actually deliver all these benefits,” Hernandez said.
The research identified 5 essential components of intelligent operations: innovative talent, data-driven backbone, applied intelligence, leveraging the power of the cloud, and a smart partnership ecosystem.
The Five Essentials Of Intelligent Operations
Innovative talent
The success of the organization depends on the ability of their human resources to integrate problem solving and digital expertise. A more active and enthusiastic people who are willing to innovate to cater the demand of the very fast and competitive world.
Data-driven backbone
The company should make data and information to be easily access by talented human resource to maximize the potential of these people and to achieve the best results.
Applied intelligence
Now that data is accessible, talented people are able to access it and with the help integrated automation, analytics and AI-based solutions it is now easier to understand and find the best solutions to the business problem
Leveraging the power of the cloud
It is also much easier to access and store data with Cloud with the help of cloud it is more fast and efficient to communicate with every talent the organization have.
Smart partnership ecosystem
Organizations of the future will develop partnerships with start-ups, academia, technology providers and platform players to help achieve their goals. (Aljun Cainghog/Gabriel Bumanglag contributed to this story.)
About HfS Research
HfS’ mission is to provide visionary insight into the major innovations impacting business operations: automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models and smart analytics. HfS focuses on the future of operations across key industries. HfS helps to shape the strategies of enterprise customers to develop operational backbones to stay competitive and partner with capable services providers, technology suppliers, and third party advisors. Visit us at www.hfsresearch.com for more information.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Its home page is www.accenture.com
Local News
Provincial Government to Adopt ‘Adaptive Reuse’ Method for Decades-Old Capitol Building
With the proposed 20-storey modern edifice to be built inside the Capitol Compound, which will serve as the new home of the Cebu Provincial Government, questions may be swirling around about the fate of the old Capitol building.
Joselito “Boboi” Costas, head of the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO), said the old edifice would be reconfigured in a way that would put it to productive use through the conservation strategy of adaptive reuse.
“Conserving a building does not need to be done purely on the grounds of mere heritage preservation…conservation is also a means of safeguarding a cultural heritage with the view to suitably adapting the society’s needs,” said Costas, citing the Venice Charter on adaptive reuse, which is the oldest document written on the subject in 1964 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Adaptive reuse refers to the process of reusing an old building or site for a purpose other than which it was built or designed for. Typically, it is closely related to historical preservation and conservation on places with rich history.
On Wednesday, May 16, the Provincial Government conducted a public consultation on the proposed P1.5 billion-Resource Center with the PTO chief as among the resource speakers.
Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale were present during the stakeholders’ consultation, as well as some members of the Provincial Board (PB), including PB Members Christopher Baricuatro, Jerome Librando and Yolanda Daan.
“The entire efforts can be self-sustaining if the buildings are restored and put into productive use,” Costas said.
Built from 1937 to 1938 during the administrations of Gov. Sotero Cabahug and Gov. Buenaventura Rodriguez, the Capitol building, now 80 years old, was declared a National Historical Landmark in 2008 by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.
Aside from the benefit of turning the old structure into an income-generating asset, using the building will ensure its maintenance, therefore, preserving it, Costas pointed out.
The PTO chief also discussed the environmental, social and economic benefits of adaptive reuse.
“Adaptive reuse significantly reduces the use of energy that usually comes with demolishing the structure and building a new one to replace it,” he said.
As for social sustainability, Costas said that preserving the building allows Cebuanos to continue appreciating its historical significance, as well as “keeping our link to our glorious past.”
Costas also said the adaptive reuse of the old Capitol would translate into savings for the Provincial Government, aside from spurring economic activities brought about by its new purpose.
Among the utilities eyed for the old Capitol, include function rooms, offices, restaurants, art galleries, cafés and showrooms that will showcase the best products and places of Cebu.
In Cebu City, for example, some old structures were refurbished so they could be utilized for new ventures other than their original purpose.
These included the old provincial jail, which was converted into Museo sa Sugbo; the Philippine Library and Museum on Osmeña Blvd., which has function rooms; and the Fort San Pedro, which is now a satellite museum of the National Museum.
www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News
Lorega Fire Claims 47 Houses
73 families were affected after a fire set 47 houses ablaze in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lorega San Miguel on May 21, 2018.
The Bureau of Fire Protection 7 (BFP 7) received the alarm at 10:15 am. The firefighters had a hard time controlling the fire as the affected area is hard to navigate due to narrow roads. The fire was reported to have started at the two-storey house of Alfonso Honey Grace Alvardo.
According to Nagiel B. Bañacia, OIC of Disaster Management Office of Cebu City, a total of 327 were injured in the said fire incident. Among the injured are fire volunteers Henry Maningo and Barny Quijada. The fire was under control at 10:39 am. In the initial investigation, the cause of fire found out to be from electrical misuse.
A resolution was passed by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CCDRRMC) to recommend the City Council to declare sitio Riverside as calamity area.
The displaced families of Sitio Riverside are currently evacuated at the Cebu City Local School Board Compound at Imus St. (Ajun Cainghog)
Fire Blazes SM North Wing
Maduro Wins Venezuela Presidential Election
4 “Swertres” Players Nabbed in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City
Aboitizpower Seeks Completion 3 Major Projects in 2018
Terror ‘Sleeper Cells’ Scattered in Parts of PH: Army Commander
Chain Bombs Hit Southern Thailand, Several Injured
TRAIN 2 ‘Pro-Business, Pro-Investments, Pro-Incentives’
Gov’t Poised to Suspend Excise Tax Once Oil Price Reaches USD80
SOCCSKSARGEN Exports Pineapple to Saipan
Intelligent Operations is Key to a Organization’s Success, According to Accenture and HfS Study
ADB To Focus on Mindanao; Infra to Help Boost PH Growth
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
Sewage Mess Drives Boracay into ‘Cesspool’
Nokia Launches New Line of Phones in Cebu
PH Brand Snowtime Excites Global Market with ‘Chilli Pops’ and Other Colorful Chillers
UP Professor Emeritus for Film Conferred Excellence in Communication Award
President Duterte Secures $185M in Investment Pledges from Singapore
The Secrets to Running — Not Just Starting — a Successful Consulting Business
Top Suppliers Show for Hotel Industry Set for Cebu This June
Five Premier Cebu Seafood Exporters to Watch Out for at IFEX Philippines 2018
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News3 days ago
Cusi Energizes Six Lanao Coastal Towns
-
National News5 days ago
NEA initiates bold STEP towards electrifying 2.4-M households
-
Business News1 week ago
Personal Remittances Rise to $7.8-B in Q1
-
Local News1 week ago
Association of Barangay Council May not Change President
-
Local News1 week ago
Peter Lim, 17 Others Given Until May 30 to Respond to Drug Raps
-
Business News6 days ago
Cebu Landmasters Establishing Leadership in VisMin, Based on Santos Knight Frank Study
-
National News6 days ago
Philippines, Papua New Guinea Sign Agriculture Cooperation
-
Local News2 days ago
‘A Worthwhile Project,’ CCCI Prexy on Proposed Capitol 20-Storey Modern Building