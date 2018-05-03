Local News
3.1-Magnitude Tremor Shakes Cebu
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Cebu City and nearby areas at 8:03 a.m. Friday, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The Phivolcs said the epicenter of the tectonic tremor was located at 11 kilometers south and 61 degrees east of Lapu-Lapu City.
The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Cebu City and Mandaue City, while Lapu-Lapu and the rest of Mactan Island experienced it at Intensity 2.
Most of the residents in Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu did not know about the tremor until it was reported by Phivolcs.
According to the Phivolcs intensity scale, an Intensity 3 quake is slightly felt and usually only by people who are indoors.
No damage has been reported anywhere from the three citites, and Phivolcs said no aftershocks are expected. (PNA)
Newly-Elected Cebuano Youth Leaders Undergo Training
Newly-elected Cebuano Sangguniang Kabataang officials, which are required by a reform to undergo training, participated in the SK Mandatory Training as mandated by law at Cebu Institute of technology – University on May 17 – 25, 2018.
The youth leaders also got their first taste of Tommy Osmeña as he gave a talk on how to be a good leader.
Osmeña, who was in the first day to the training, told the youth leaders to “Listen first before you talk,” as he shared his experiences in serving as the mayor of Cebu City, in a update posted by Cebu City PIO on their Facebook Page.
RA 10742
The SK Mandatory Training, as mandated by RA 10742 of the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act, requires elected SK officials to undergo a training and orientation before the youth leaders can assume office. As per RA 10742, The Mandatory Training will cover different modules with different topics such as the history of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), local governance, resolution making, decentralization, meetings, budgeting, and project planning.
The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, or RA 6713, will also be covered in the training so that the elected officials may be guided accordingly on proper decorum and ethics once they assume office.
The Mandatory Training is to be executed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and National Youth Commission (NYC).
Non-Attendance
In a joint press conference of DILG with the NYC and Commission on Elections (Comelec) on April 11, 2018, DILG Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said that “Non-attendance to the training without any valid reason shall be considered as an instance of deliberate failure to attend shall constitute sufficient ground to disqualify SK officials or subject them to disciplinary actions as per Section 27 of the SK Reform Act”
Capitol: No Politics Involved in Drug Clearing of Barangays
A total of 185 barangays across the province of Cebu made it in the list of drug-cleared communities, the Regional Oversight Committee (ROC) on illegal drugs recently announced.
Last year, the committee declared at least 160 drug-cleared barangays. For the first four months of this year, the committee cleared another 25 barangays, making the total number of drug-cleared barangays to 185.
The latest drug-cleared barangays include the 13 barangays of Pilar town, seven barangays in San Remigio town, three barangays in Danao City, and one barangay each from the City of Naga and San Francisco town.
With 51 towns and cities, the Province of Cebu has 1,066 barangays.
”Most, if not all, of the drug-cleared barangays are here in Cebu Province. That only shows that we are active here in Cebu,” said Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Director Rene Burdeos. He added that Cebu is the only local government unit (LGU) in the region that actively monitors and announces its drug-cleared barangays.
Burdeos is one of the members of the oversight committee, being chaired by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7. The Cebu Provincial Government, through the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), is also one of the members of the committee.
With the Capitol being just a part of the committee, Gov. Hilario P. Davide III denied speculations that the drug clearing efforts are made in time for the barangay and youth elections.
“This is a collegial body that determines and validates whether a barangay is drug-cleared,” said Davide.
The other members of the committee are the Philippine National Police represented by Supt. Anthony Bagarinao of the Cebu Provincial Police Office and the Department of Health (DOH).
Last May 10, CPADAO invited members of the oversight committee and barangay officials for the declaration of drug-cleared barangays in Cebu and to recognize the efforts of these barangays.
CPADAO Head Carmen Remedios Ivy Durano said these government agencies have been tasked to check on specific criteria in the validation process.
She said that the DILG has been assigned to check the action plan of the barangays and to ensure it is being implemented.
The DOH focuses on community-based treatment programs while the Police is tasked to work on the demand- reduction of drugs and those in the watchlist. PDEA, on the other hand, is focused on high-value targets in the drug clearing operations.
The role of CPADAO is to monitor the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC), and to ensure that it is functioning well.
“Mao bitaw naa tay oversight committee, ang chairman PDEA man gyud, ug lima ni ka ahensiya nga nag validate. So dili tinuod kana nga Provincial Government ra through the CPADAO ang nagpili niining mga barangay (That’s the reason why we have an oversight committee headed by PDEA, and five various agencies are doing the validation. So it is not true that the selection of drug-cleared barangays is primarily being done by the Provincial Capitol through CPADAO,” said Davide.
“Ito pong pag declare as drug-cleared barangay consensus natin at nag-undergo talaga ng proper validation (The declaration of a drug-cleared barangay is a consensus effort and it has undergone proper validation),” said PDEA-7 chief Emerson Margate.
Burdeos said that the committee has been clearing barangays of illegal drugs since last year.
“The campaign for drug clearing is a continuing one and it is not triggered by existing elections,” said Burdeos.
He added that it is only the Cebu Provincial Government that created an office, the CPADAO, which is primarily tasked to focus on anti-illegal drug campaign.
Margate, on the other hand, said that as early as January this year the committee has already received an endorsement for drug-cleared barangays.
But the committee, he said, saw the need to conduct further validations.
“We made it sure na ma comply talaga nila yung parameters na gusto nating makita. So nakita nyo naman po doon sa 35 na in-endorse, 25 lang yung kinuha natin kasi yon lang po ang na approve (We made it sure that the parameters are properly complied with. Out of the 35 barangays that were endorsed, we only selected and approved 25). So it has nothing to do with the coming elections,” said Margate.
Getting 20 percent of drug-cleared barangays is one of the factors for an LGU to get the DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).
“Ang kanang (the) Seal of Good Local Governance, bonus ra man lang nato na (is only a bonus),” Davide added, saying that the seal is the DILG’s way of recognizing the efforts of LGUs. The Capitol has been a recipient of the seal for the past three consecutive years.
Davide assured that with or without the seal, the Cebu Provincial Government will remain steadfast.
“We will not stop sa atong kampanya batok sa illegal drugs (on our campaign against illegal drugs),” said Davide.
The declaration of the latest drug-cleared barangays was made during a meeting organized by the CPADAO held at the Capitol last May 10.
Cebu Landmasters Establishing Leadership in VisMin, Based on Santos Knight Frank Study
Listed developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) continues to top property market in the Visayas and Mindanao as it aggressively pursues expansion of its footprint in the region.
CLI is the leading local housing developer in VisMin, for both horizontal and vertical developments, according to Santos Knight Frank’s 2017 study on the VisMin property sector covering major cities of Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.
In Cebu, CLI remains the biggest real estate developer in the house and lot segment, among both national and local developers, the consultancy firm formerly known as a CBRE subsidiary said. It is number 1 in the house and lot segment accounting for 18% of the supply, and takes up 12% share of the condominium market delivering 2,638 units.
In Davao, the real estate firm posts the highest take-up of 57 units per month and also trumped other real estate developers with a 97.96% absorption rate.
In Cagayan de Oro, the company provides the most share of condominium units at 24% of the total and also had the highest absorption rate of 93% among all vertical developers in the city.
Citing the results of the study, Santos Knight Frank said CLI’s continued roll-out of projects well received by buyers helped it keep a firm foothold of the VisMin market.
In the house and lot segment in Cebu, CLI’S Casa Mira South has the most number of housing units at 1,007 breaching the 1,000 mark and sold 43 units per month compared with competitors’ average of three units per month. Velmiro Heights, another project in the area, had the highest absorption rate of 99%.
Cebu Landmasters also accounts for 12% of the total residential condominium inventory in Cebu with a total of 2,638 units from the 5 actively selling condominiums as of end-2017. Both Baseline Premier and Mivesa Garden Residences posted an absorption rate of 96%.
In Davao and Cagayan de Oro, Santos Knight Frank said CLI benefited from a surge in demand due to rapid urbanization, vibrant tourism sector and increase in incomes. CLI’s Davao project MesaTierra Garden Residences has a year-to-date sales of 94%, and CDO project MesaVerte Residences at 95%.
CLI is set to launch 20 more projects across the VisMin region to bring its diversified portfolio of residential subdivision, residential condominium, offices, hotels, retail and estate to a total of 66. The projects in different stages of development are in seven key cities that include Cebu, Mandaue, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.
The listed company plans to expand its footprint to General Santos City, Butuan City, Ormoc City and Roxas City.
“Cebu Landmasters is bringing local real estate mastery to the Visayas and Mindanao areas where there is persistent economic growth,” says Jose Soberano III, CLI chair and chief executive officer. “We now have 46 developments in seven key cities and we will continue to expand our footprint in VisMin by rolling out 20 more projects this year. We want to keep our leadership, capitalize on business opportunities, and offer more real estate developments that meet the diverse needs of the VisMin markets.” (PR)
Osmeña Thanks Cebuanos for Support to the Local Administration
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña expressed his gratitude to the Cebuanos for their support to his administration, which resulted to the majority of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) candidates winning the Barangay and SK Elections yesterday.
Cebu City Mayor Osmeña believed that not all, but many people voted to show their support and particularly to be able to add two members to the City Council which is the SK Chairman and the Chairman for the Association of Barangay Council (ABC).
“I humbly accept this with a sense of gratitude to the people and to Señor Sto. Niño” he said.
He said that it is now his responsibility to use this power with only to the best interest, not to BOPK, but for the city and for the poor people.
He also assured that those candidates identified with his administration who didn’t make it, will continue to get his support.
“The important thing here is what’s good for Cebu” he added.
He doesn’t like people who will just join his administration for power and hopes that those elected will not abuse the vote of the people given to them because his main focus now is the welfare of the City. (Cebu City PIO/Farah Cabajar/ CNU Communication Intern)
