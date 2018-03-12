National News
US, PH Beef Up Partnership Vs. Terrorism, Transnational Crimes
The Philippines and United States have intensified their partnership in combatting terrorism and transnational organized crime.
This, as Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and US Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) met to discuss mutual ways on how to deal with these threats.
“To effectively wage the global war against terrorism, we need to adopt a multi-faceted and a multi-pronged approach,” Aguirre said in a statement Sunday.
During the meeting, the Secretary said he discussed with Glawe matters of mutual interest and continued cooperation in the areas related to counter-terrorism efforts beneficial to both Manila and Washington.
“The meeting with Undersecretary Glawe is a positive step towards that direction,” he assured.
The discussions covered advanced passenger information/ name record, enhanced information sharing, sharing of watch lists/access to databases, biometric screening, fraudulent document training, and increased capability for internet/social media monitoring.
Aguirre noted both parties expressed their respective commitments to foster closer ties and to explore other areas of possible collaboration in the future.
“This will require us to work closely with our allies and to maintain good working relations with them as we share knowledge and resources for the eradication of a borderless menace,” he explained.
For its part, the US Embassy said their conversation reaffirmed the joint efforts to combat child exploitation, secure global aviation against terrorism threats, as well as identify and interdict criminals and contraband crossing the borders.
Also present during the meeting were Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes and Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente as well as other members of the DHS delegation. (PNA)
National News
Roque on Rappler’s Tax Evasion Charge: Unpaid Taxes Must Be Settled
Unpaid taxes must be settled, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said after the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday filed a tax evasion complaint against Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) and its officers.
“Well, ano pong reaksiyon natin diyan kung hindi ang batas pinapatupad (Well, how else should we react if not to say that there are laws being implemented),” Roque said in a Palace briefing.
“Kung mayroon talagang hindi nabayarang buwis dapat managot (If there really are taxes that have not been paid, they should be held liable),” he added.
The BIR alleged that Rappler Holdings Corp and its president Maria Ressa and treasurer James Bitanga had a “willful attempt to evade or defeat tax” and had a “deliberate failure to supply correct and accurate information” in its annual income tax return and value-added tax (VAT) returns for 2015.
BIR said that the aggregate tax liability of RHC amounted to PHP133.84 million.
Ressa described the complaint as “ludicrous,” and urged the BIR to “check its own records.”
In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked Rappler’s certification of incorporation for allegedly violating the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of mass media.
Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, in a radio interview, urged Rappler to also settle its ownership case to be permitted to cover Malacañang events.
“Talagang kailangan lang ay i-solve ng Rappler iyong kanilang issue with the Securities and Exchange Commission at doon sa Court of Appeals (Rappler should really solve their issue with the SEC and the Court of Appeals). Once they solve it, that they can reverse the decision… the CA reversed the decision then by all means they can cover,” Andanar said.
Andanar, meanwhile, reiterated that covering President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Malacañang “is actually privilege, it’s not a right.”
“It will depend on the President kung papayagan ka (if you will be allowed), even inside the Palace and outside,” he added.
Duterte earlier accused Rappler of being sponsored by the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States. (PNA)
National News
Con-Com Eyes ‘Regulating’ Political Dynasties
While Congress has yet to pass a law regulating political dynasties, President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s consultative committee (Con-com) has begun contemplating its own provisions to regulate them.
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Con-com, the body tasked to review the 1987 Constitution, agreed to adopt “strong, self-executing provisions to regulate political dynasties”.
This, after Con-com member and De La Salle University Political Science Professor Julio Teehankee, made a presentation which showed the extent of the domination of political dynasties, particularly at the local level.
The current Constitution carries a provision banning political dynasties, but leaves it up to Congress to pass an enabling law.
It was noted during the meeting that the same constitutional ban and the imposition of term limits are among the reasons to blame for the proliferation of old and emerging dynasties.
Teehankee, chair of the Con-com subcommittee on political reforms and leveling the playing field, explained that the consequence of term limits “hastened the development of political dynasties.”
“Nauwi sa pagpapamana ng posisyon (It has resulted to inheriting positions). It hastened the generational shift among the political clans,” Teehankee said.
He also stressed that if the Con-com plans to restructure and reboot the political system, there is a need for “all the players to start from the same starting line.”
“So if ever one would argue that his or her political family is really accepted by the people, then let’s all start at a level playing field. And let the people decide eventually under the new rules of the game,” he added.
The Con-com’s proposed regulation for political dynasties will cover prohibition for a family member to succeed or replace another member who is an incumbent public official, for members of one family to hold multiple positions, and for members of one family to run simultaneously for multiple positions.
To date, members agreed to apply the prohibition up to the second degree of consanguinity and affinity but have yet to finalize the particulars of every prohibition for every position at different levels — local, regional or state, and national.
One study, led by Con-com chairperson and former Chief Justice Reynato Puno and former budget secretary Salvador Enriquez Jr., showed at least 295 political families who control power in various regions — with Metro Manila having the most number with 31.
The regions with the most number of dynasties apart from NCR are Central Luzon with 21, Calabarzon with 20, Bicol Region with 15, Western Visayas with 12, Mimaropa with 11 and Central Visayas with 10.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said that Duterte, whose children are and have been elected officials in his home city of Davao, found nothing wrong with political dynasties since they are elected by the public.
Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is the Davao City mayor.
His son, Paolo, was former Davao City’s vice mayor.
“As far as the President is concerned, the voice of the people is the voice of God. Kung hinalal ng taumbayan ang mga miyembro ng iisang pamilya, karapatan din nila iyon (If members of a political family are elected by the public, that’s their right),” Roque said.
Roque, however, reiterated that political dynasties shall be dealt with by law, despite Congress’ failure to act on it.
“In case there is a provision to prohibit dynasties, and the people will judge for themselves if dynasties should be prohibited,” he added. (PNA)
National News
French Frigate Arriving in PH
A Floréal-class light surveillance frigate of the French Marine Nationale, the FNS Vendemiare (F-734), will be paying a goodwill visit to the Philippines on March 12-16, the spokesperson of the Philippine Navy (PN) said.
The French frigate will dock at Pier 15, Manila South Harbor, Capt. Lued Lincuna said in a message Friday.
FNS Vendemiare has a standard displacement of 2,600 tons and weighs 2,950 tons when fully loaded. It has a length of 93.5 meters (about 307 feet) and a beam of 14 meters (46 feet).
The French frigate has a maximum speed of 20 knots and a range of 10 nautical miles (19,000 km.), and is armed with anti-ship, anti-air missiles and guns and an anti-submarine helicopter.
Navy delegates will render a customary welcome ceremony upon the arrival of the vessel, to be followed by a port briefing on security and health aboard the French Navy ship. (PNA)
National News
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
The United States is ready to assist the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in its anti-terrorism campaign through training and exchange of intelligence information.
This was pledged by Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis, David Glawe, of the US Department of Homeland Security during a recent meeting with Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.
A statement issued by the BI Friday said Aguirre welcomed the US government official’s visit as a positive step towards enhancing the Philippine government’s capability to effectively wage the global war against terrorism.
“This will require us to work closely with our allies and maintain good working relations with them as we share knowledge and resources for the eradication of a borderless menace,” Aguirre said, noting that the war on terror requires a multi-faceted and multi-pronged approach.
Also during the meeting, Glawe and his team agreed to strengthen the cooperation between the Philippines and the US in areas related to counter-terrorism, such as advanced passenger information-sharing, intelligence sharing, and sharing of databases on blacklisted and watchlisted terrorists.
The US team also reportedly promised to train BI personnel on Biometric Screening, Fraudulent Document Training, and internet/social media monitoring.
Both parties have expressed their respective commitments to foster closer ties and to explore other areas of possible collaboration in the future.
Meanwhile, Morente said that aside from US assistance, the bureau’s personnel have been receiving continuous training on anti-terrorism and document fraud detection from the Australian government.
He noted that the US and Australia have been active partners in the global campaign against human trafficking and they have been instrumental in upgrading the capability of BI employees in detecting fraudulent documents and identifying trafficking victims and their couriers.
Meanwhile, BI chief personnel officer, Grifton Medina, said that aside from the US and Australia, member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other international organizations, such as the Asian Development Bank, have also been providing training and cooperative efforts to share best practices in upgrading competencies, improving performance management, and fostering good governance. (PNA)
FEU Dethrones La Salle as UAAP Streetdance Champ
New Batch of Tagumenyos Under Stand Program Certified Drug-Free
PMA Graduation Set March 18
Fire Hits Sectarian Establishment in Tabunok, Talisay City
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Launched, Carrying 6-Ton Satellite from Spain
Acclaimed Greg Berlanti Behind Riverdale & Arrowverse Directs Latest Ya Movie “Love, Simon”
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News1 week ago
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
-
National News2 days ago
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
-
Sports1 week ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
-
Inspirational1 week ago
Medal-Worthy Success: Inspiring Tips from Top Athletes
-
Regional News6 days ago
104 Students to Compete in Balagtas Day Poetry, Essay Writing Contests
-
Technology1 week ago
Globe At Home Basic Wi-Fi tips: The difference between Wi-Fi and Internet explained
-
National News4 days ago
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Apply These Feng Shui Principles to Your Everyday (Business) Life!