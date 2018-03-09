World News
UN Chief: Now Is Time for Gender Equality
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for action to empower women and girls on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
“Everywhere, women are saying ‘The Time is Now.’ Time for equality and opportunity, respect and equal representation. Time for an end to violence. Around the world, women and girls are calling out the abusive behavior and discriminatory attitudes they face everywhere and all the time. They are insisting on lasting change,” Guterres told an event at UN Headquarters to mark International Women’s Day.
“This is what women and girls want. And that is what I want. And it is what every sensible man and boy should want,” he said.
Gender equality is a fundamental human right and there is no better path to a more peaceful and prosperous world than the empowerment of women and girls, said the UN chief.
“Power is at the heart of the matter. As we still live in a male-dominated world with male-dominated culture and until power is fairly shared, the world will remain out of balance.”
There is overwhelming evidence that investing in women is the most effective way to lift communities, companies and countries. Women’s participation makes peace agreements stronger, societies more resilient and economies more vigorous, he said.
“Gender equality is the unfinished business of our time. And so the time is now to change it,” said Guterres.
Significant advances have taken place since the first International Women’s Day in 1976, he said. But structural barriers remain: unpaid care work, unequal pay, harmful stereotypes, discrimination and violence.
He pledged his determination to achieve gender parity throughout the United Nations.
For the first time ever, gender parity has become reality in the senior UN management team — the top level of this organization, he said, adding that the world body is very close to reach gender equality among leaders of UN country teams around the world.
He reiterated his commitment to zero tolerance of sexual harassment.
“I am improving reporting and accountability and trying to establish confidence, empower people who experience or witness harassment to come forward and seek justice.” (Xinhua)
Politics
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Warns North Korea Talks Could Be Ploy
Japan’s Prime Minister has warned that North Korea’s offer of denuclearization talks with South Korea and the US could be designed to buy time. Beijing urged the US and the North to hold talks as soon as possible.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told lawmakers in Tokyo on Thursday that North Korea’s recent moves to open up dialogue with South Korea and the US could be a ploy.
“I’ve repeatedly said that we have to create a situation of putting maximum pressure on North Korea so that the North wants to have talks with us,” Abe said.
“However … it is true that the North has in the past earned time to develop nuclear capabilities and missiles (during periods of negotiation).
“Talks for the sake of talks are meaningless and we should never loosen sanctions just because North Korea is open to talks.”
Abe’s comments were his first since the recent diplomatic breakthrough between North and South and coincided with Pyongyang ally China urging the US and North Korea to hold talks “as soon as possible,” in the words Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
US President Donald Trump said recently he was open to talks with the North.
Tokyo maintains hardline
Japan’s position has not changed, Abe said, adding that there would be no dialogue with North Korea unless it takes steps toward the “complete, verifiable and irreversible” dismantlement of its nuclear program.
Japan, a long-time US ally in the region, has expressed concern in the past that Trump could settle for a policy compromise that places US homeland security above US security guarantees for Japan.
The fear in particular is that Pyongyang might be persuaded to give up developing its nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic (ICBM) missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, but that the US might in return loosen its stance on shorter-range missiles that can reach Tokyo.
Pyongyang’s preconditions
Pyongyang said on Thursday it would halt development of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, but that this was dependent on the “US’ attitude,” South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.
Special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in met the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week. Chosun reported that the North outlined conditions for halting the North’s ICBM program including establishment of US diplomatic relations and suspending Washington’s deployment of strategic military assets in the South.
A South Korean envoy will brief Abe about his talks with the North when he visits Japan next week.
As two senior Seoul officials left for Washington to brief US officials on their recent visit to the North, Moon warned that many “critical moments” lie ahead before the crisis ends.
www.dw.com
World News
EU Outlines Plan to Counter U.S. Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
The European commissioners on Wednesday gave political endorsement to a proposal aiming to counter the possible U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, saying the EU stands ready to react “proportionately and fully” in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules once the U.S. measures affect EU’s interest.
The proposal was presented by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Vice-President Jyrki Katainen and Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, according to a statement.
“The motivation behind the US measures appears to be an economic safeguard measure in disguise – not a national security measure,” Malmstrom said at a press conference.
“That means that the EU is entitled to make use of the WTO Safeguards Agreement to rebalance benefits that we have given to the U.S. in the past. This would be done by carrying out measures that match the economic loss suffered by us because of the U.S. move,” she added.
An earlier report by the Politico Europe said the EU is ready to roll out countermeasures against U.S. exports worth 2.8 billion euros (3.48 billion U.S. dollars), including Levi’s jeans, Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon whiskeys.
Malmstrom confirmed that the EU has prepared a list of products including a number of steel products, agricultural products and consumer goods, for imposing reciprocal tariffs if needed.
“Certain types of bourbon are indeed on the list as are other items such as peanut butter, cranberries, orange juice etc,” she said.
But the commissioner still hoped that “as a U.S. security partner, the EU would be excluded” from the U.S. tariffs target.
“We also hope to convince the U.S. administration that this is not the right move. Protectionism cannot be the answer, it never is,” she added.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday last week that the United States is set to impose 25 percent of tariff on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum.
Trump also tweeted on Friday that “When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win”.
World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo on Monday called on members to avoid triggering an escalation of global trade barriers, urging them to reflect on the matter.
“In light of recent announcements on trade policy measures, it is clear that we now see a much higher and real risk of triggering an escalation of trade barriers across the globe,” said Azevedo.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks in Paris on the same day echoed Azevedo’s call.
If U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to slap new tariffs were to be confirmed and implemented, “it is clear that they would violate the rules of the WTO,” said Macron.
“If the current ‘tit for tat’ rhetoric between the U.S. and EU really results in a trade war, neither will walk away scot-free,” ING Senior Economist Bert Colijn and Raoul Leering, Head of International Trade Analysis said in an coauthored article.
“As the impact of a trade war reaches well beyond trade volumes, the losers far outnumber the winners,” they said. (Xinhua)
World News
Airasia Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Japan’s Okinawa
A Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X plane made an emergency landing Monday at Okinawa’s Naha airport following engine trouble, the transport ministry here said.
According to the ministry, none of the 379 passengers and crew members aboard the flight bound for Kuala Lumpur were injured in the emergency landing.
The transport ministry’s local office said the plane’s right engine indicated problems at around 2:15 a.m. local time, forcing the captain to shut the troubled engine down and declare an emergency landing.
The plane touched down at Naha airport at around 3 a.m. local time. The plane had initially departed from Tokyo’s Haneda airport, the ministry said. (PNA)
Technology
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
“There was nothing around before the Big, Big Bang,” British physicist Stephen Hawking said during a TV talk show aired Sunday on National Geographic Channel, propounding his theory on what happened before the universe came into existence.
While it is a commonly known theory that the so-called Big Bang — the moment something impossibly tiny began to grow — brought about the universe billions of years ago and is still shaping it now, what has intrigued scientists more seems to be what was there before the “explosion” when there was supposed to be nothing.
Hawking was seated next to host Neil deGrasse Tyson at the “Star Talk” show, explaining his thought on events before the Big Bang.
Hawking’s theory lies upon the assumption that the universe has no boundaries. “The boundary condition of the universe … is that it has no boundary,” he told Tyson, who himself is also a physicist.
The Big Bang theory holds that the universe in retrospective can shrink to the size of an extremely small “subatomic ball” known as the singularity. According to Hawking, the laws of physics and time cease to function inside that tiny particle of heat and energy.
In other words, the ordinary real time as we know now shrinks infinitely as the universe becomes ever smaller but never reaches a definable starting point.
During the show, Hawking argued that before the Big Bang real ordinary time was replaced by imaginary time and was in a bent form. “It was always reaching closer to nothing but didn’t become nothing.”
To help people better understand the abstract and confusing state, the world-celebrated physicist drew an analogy between the distorted time with Ancient Greek philosopher Euclid’s theory of space-time, a closed surface without end.
Hawking further took Earth as an example. He said: “One can regard imaginary and real time beginning at the South Pole … There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang.”
“There was never a Big Bang that produced something from nothing. It just seemed that way from mankind’s perspective,” Hawking said, hinting that a lot of what we believe is derived from a human-centric perspective, which might limit the scope of human knowledge of the world.
www.xinhuanet.com
Ginebra, SMB Open Semis Clash
UN Chief: Now Is Time for Gender Equality
10 Aegis Juris Fratmen Charged Over Atio Castillo Hazing Death
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
Palace Reiterates Bulk of West PH Sea Part of Palawan
Cebu City Celebrates Women’s Month
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News6 days ago
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
-
Finance7 days ago
CrowdCoinage Announces CCOS Token to Be Listed on Token Store Exchange
-
Regional News7 days ago
Balanga City Records 13,065 Migratory Birds
-
Technology1 week ago
Artificial Intelligence More Accurate Than Lawyers for Reviewing Contracts, New Study Reveals
-
Technology7 days ago
OPPO Ranks Third in Youtube Ads Leaderboard for 2nd Half of 2017
-
Local News7 days ago
MCDCB RPOD Holds Meeting with Mega Cebu Private Sector Stakeholders
-
National News1 week ago
2018 Earth Hour to Highlight Biodiversity Protection
-
Health1 week ago
World’s No. 1 Bertolli Olive Oil Recognized for its Award-Winning Blends