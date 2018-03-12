World News
Two Dead in Chopper Crash in New York City’s East River
A helicopter crashed in New York City’s East River on Sunday, killing at least two people, according to police.
“A helicopter earlier this evening descended into the East River near East 90 St.,” said the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Twitter.
Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on Twitter that there was “at least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) and was reported to be upside-down in the water.
The New York City Fire Department tweeted that its members were with police at the location near 91st Street in Manhattan. (Xinhua)
World News
Experts Say Washington Should Maintain Positive Momentum on Korean Peninsula
As talks between Pyongyang and Seoul start to yield results, experts on Wednesday urged the White House not to rock the boat.
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) made a tension-easing gesture earlier this week during a two-day visit by a high-level South Korean delegation to Pyongyang.
The DPRK showed willingness to talk “candidly” with the United States on issues including denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and normalization of ties with Washington. It also agreed to hold the third inter-Korean summit in late April.
“Seoul’s immediate objective is to buy time and create the conditions necessary to bring Washington and Pyongyang together,” noted Scott A. Snyder, a senior fellow for Korea studies at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR),a New York-based think tank.
CFR President Richard Haas said that it is time for Washington to step up to the plate to further de-escalate tension in the region.
“The United States needs to decide what it would offer North Korea (the DPRK), ie, security assurances, adjustments to U.S.-South Korea exercises, reduced economic sanctions,” Haas said.
“We need to get (U.S.) professionals there to talk about talks,” Douglas Paal, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Xinhua.
However, so far little concrete change has been detected on the Trump administration’s policy on the DPRK.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence kept a harsh tone in a statement released on Tuesday, saying a “maximum pressure” strategy against Pyongyang to seek an end to its nuclear program will continue.
Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said no “play-by-play” will be provided about the U.S. response to the Pyongyang meeting before they are briefed by Seoul.
Two senior South Korean officials who met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un left for Washington on Thursday to brief U.S. officials on the outcome of their meeting.
The White House has announced that routine U.S. military exercises with allies in the region would resume, casting cloud on the current situation.
The next U.S.-South Korean drill is expected in April.
If U.S. President Donald Trump has indeed decided to require “complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization” of the DPRK before “meaningful dialogue” can occur, it is safe to say such dialogue will never happen under this administration, said Bonnie Kristian, a fellow at Defense Priorities, a Washington D.C.-based think tank.
“The Trump administration should support our ally’s interest in negotiations, not undermine it,” Kristian added. (Xinhua)
World News
Trump Announces Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Amid Mounting Global Dissent
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday formally signed proclamations to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum amid mounting dissent from business groups and trading partners around the world.
The United States will impose a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and 10-percent on aluminum, Trump said at an event at the White House, noting a strong steel and aluminum industry is “vital to our national security.”
The tariffs will take effect in 15 days with initial exemptions for Canada and Mexico pending the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“We’re going to hold off the tariff on those two countries, to see whether or not we’re able to make the deal on NAFTA,” Trump said.
Trump signaled that all other countries also have opportunities to be exempt from the tariffs by negotiations with the United States.
“If the same goals can be accomplished by other means, America will remain open to modifying or removing the tariffs for individual nations, as long as we can agree on a way to ensure that their products no longer threaten our security,” he said. (Xinhua)
World News
Trump Agrees to Meet DPRK’s Kim by May, Tweets About “Great Progress”
U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), by May at Kim’s invitation, “to achieve permanent denuclearization”, a visiting South Korean envoy said here on Thursday.
Trump could be the first sitting U.S. president to meet the DPRK’s top leader, which observers say would be a big step toward resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.
Kim has said the DPRK “will refrain from any further nuclear or missile test,” Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s top national security adviser, told reporters at the White House after briefing Trump on the outcome of a South Korean delegation’s meeting with Kim earlier this week.
Kim was also committed to denuclearization of the DPRK, Chung added.
“He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue,” said Chung, who arrived in Washington Thursday with South Korean National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.
The White House has announced that routine U.S. military exercises with allies in Asia will continue. The next U.S.-South Korean drill is expected in April.
Signs of further detente on the Korean Peninsula were detected as Kim made a tension-easing gesture during the high-level South Korean delegation’s two-day visit to Pyongyang. For the first time since he assumed power, Kim personally hosted a dinner for the delegation.
“He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” Chung said.
“Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization,” the envoy added.
He said Seoul and Washington are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution.
Trump posted a tweet soon. “Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea (DPRK) during this period of time,” the tweet said.
He added: “Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump “will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined.”
“We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea (DPRK). In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain,” Sanders added.
Washington has been pushing forward its “maximum pressure” campaign against Pyongyang mainly through economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Experts say the strategy may not achieve its expected results but could further escalate tensions.
U.S. lawmakers appeared to be cautiously optimistic about the dramatic easing of tension between Washington and Pyongyang. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement that the United States now has “the best hope in decades to resolve this threat peacefully.”
Edward Royce, a Republican Congressman and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “We can pursue more diplomacy, as we keep applying pressure ounce by ounce.”
On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and the DPRK to hold talks sooner rather than later. He also called for resolving the legitimate security concerns of all sides including the DPRK on an equal footing.
www.xinhuanet.com
World News
UN Chief: Now Is Time for Gender Equality
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for action to empower women and girls on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
“Everywhere, women are saying ‘The Time is Now.’ Time for equality and opportunity, respect and equal representation. Time for an end to violence. Around the world, women and girls are calling out the abusive behavior and discriminatory attitudes they face everywhere and all the time. They are insisting on lasting change,” Guterres told an event at UN Headquarters to mark International Women’s Day.
“This is what women and girls want. And that is what I want. And it is what every sensible man and boy should want,” he said.
Gender equality is a fundamental human right and there is no better path to a more peaceful and prosperous world than the empowerment of women and girls, said the UN chief.
“Power is at the heart of the matter. As we still live in a male-dominated world with male-dominated culture and until power is fairly shared, the world will remain out of balance.”
There is overwhelming evidence that investing in women is the most effective way to lift communities, companies and countries. Women’s participation makes peace agreements stronger, societies more resilient and economies more vigorous, he said.
“Gender equality is the unfinished business of our time. And so the time is now to change it,” said Guterres.
Significant advances have taken place since the first International Women’s Day in 1976, he said. But structural barriers remain: unpaid care work, unequal pay, harmful stereotypes, discrimination and violence.
He pledged his determination to achieve gender parity throughout the United Nations.
For the first time ever, gender parity has become reality in the senior UN management team — the top level of this organization, he said, adding that the world body is very close to reach gender equality among leaders of UN country teams around the world.
He reiterated his commitment to zero tolerance of sexual harassment.
“I am improving reporting and accountability and trying to establish confidence, empower people who experience or witness harassment to come forward and seek justice.” (Xinhua)
