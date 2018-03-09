Technology
Tune into New Posts from Musicians on Search
Today we’re making an update that puts your favorite musicians center stage on Search. The next time you’re wondering about Lorde’s upcoming tour dates or Steve Aoki’s new music video, you can hear the update directly from them—plus Sia, Son Little, Sofi Tukker,Shakira, and Kygo—through a post in Search.
When you look up one of these musicians, you’ll find updates from them in their Search results, inside their Knowledge Panel. There, you can find images, videos, GIFs and text posted directly by the artist you’re searching for. You can easily tell if the updates are from a verified musician—posts will be marked with a blue checkmark next to their name.
This feature is live for all musicians who show up on Google worldwide, so put on your headphones and search away! And if you’re a musician with a Knowledge Panel, you can get verified and start posting at posts.google.com.
Technology
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
“There was nothing around before the Big, Big Bang,” British physicist Stephen Hawking said during a TV talk show aired Sunday on National Geographic Channel, propounding his theory on what happened before the universe came into existence.
While it is a commonly known theory that the so-called Big Bang — the moment something impossibly tiny began to grow — brought about the universe billions of years ago and is still shaping it now, what has intrigued scientists more seems to be what was there before the “explosion” when there was supposed to be nothing.
Hawking was seated next to host Neil deGrasse Tyson at the “Star Talk” show, explaining his thought on events before the Big Bang.
Hawking’s theory lies upon the assumption that the universe has no boundaries. “The boundary condition of the universe … is that it has no boundary,” he told Tyson, who himself is also a physicist.
The Big Bang theory holds that the universe in retrospective can shrink to the size of an extremely small “subatomic ball” known as the singularity. According to Hawking, the laws of physics and time cease to function inside that tiny particle of heat and energy.
In other words, the ordinary real time as we know now shrinks infinitely as the universe becomes ever smaller but never reaches a definable starting point.
During the show, Hawking argued that before the Big Bang real ordinary time was replaced by imaginary time and was in a bent form. “It was always reaching closer to nothing but didn’t become nothing.”
To help people better understand the abstract and confusing state, the world-celebrated physicist drew an analogy between the distorted time with Ancient Greek philosopher Euclid’s theory of space-time, a closed surface without end.
Hawking further took Earth as an example. He said: “One can regard imaginary and real time beginning at the South Pole … There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang.”
“There was never a Big Bang that produced something from nothing. It just seemed that way from mankind’s perspective,” Hawking said, hinting that a lot of what we believe is derived from a human-centric perspective, which might limit the scope of human knowledge of the world.
www.xinhuanet.com
National News
DENR Unveils Electric Car Charging Station
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently unveiled its electric vehicle quick charging station in its compound on Visayas Avenue in Quezon City.
The e-charging station was donated by Mitsubishi Motors Philippine Corporation (MMPC), which commissioned Meralco’s subsidiary Mserv in constructing the station.
“This EV charging station will definitely be of great help in promoting the use of electric as well hybrid cars that are more environment-friendly option than gas-powered vehicles,” DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas Leones said during the unveiling ceremony, witnessed also by top executives of MMPC and Meralco and officials from the Department of Trade and Industry and DENR.
Leones said the installation of electric vehicle charger at the DENR was “timely” as it supports the program thrust of DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection.
“This project is not only timely but also supportive of the thrust of Secretary Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection, particularly clean air. It also a first step in creating a network of chargers for electric vehicles in the country, especially in highly urbanized cities.
Leones also expressed gratitude to the MMPC “for its kind donation and for being a consistent partner of the DENR in the fight against air pollution.”
In June last year, MMPC has donated 10 EV units to the DENR, composed of five (5) I-MiEV, Mitsubishi’s five-door hatchback electric car and another five (5) Outlander PHEV, a hybrid electric vehicle, as part of their partnership in promoting clean energy and environmental protection.
A study by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau showed that around 80 percent of air pollution comes from motor vehicles, while 20 percent comes from stationary sources, including factory smoke stacks and open burning.
For his part, MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri said the creation of a charging infrastructure is a crucial step in enabling the market growth of electric vehicles in the Philippines.
Meralco President and CEO Oscar Reyes, on the other hand, said that Meralco is honored to have been chosen by Mitsubishi Motors in providing power innovations at the DENR and DTI.
Aside from DENR central office, MMPC has also lined up the installation of EV charging stations in the agency’s regional offices in Cebu.
Technology
Take a Walk on the Wild Side in Google Earth
This World Wildlife Day, become one with nature—and its animal inhabitants—on Voyager, Google Earth’s storytelling feature. We’ve launched three interactive tours with Explore.org, National Geographic Society and The Nature Conservancy that let you get up close with our planet’s magnificent animals and the challenges they face.
This live cam is owl you need
First, fly to the treetops of Montana with Explore.org to see owls and ospreys in the wild. You can watch live streams of three different owl species—Long-eared, Great Horned and Great Gray Owls — raising their young in their nests.
All aboard
Hop on the National Geographic Photo Ark, an ambitious project from photographer Joel Sartore to document every species living in human care. Peek behind the scenes to see how Sartore captures these amazing shots, and don’t miss the last page for a choose-your-own-adventure look at 30 of the feathered, furry and finned friends that have already joined the Photo Ark.
Turtle power
Finally, dive into the South Pacific near the Arnavon Islands. Here you’ll find The Nature Conservancy and local communities working to protect the largest nesting site of the endangered hawksbill turtle.
www.blog.google
Inspirational
Medal-Worthy Success: Inspiring Tips from Top Athletes
In many ways, to be human is to strive.
From early childhood, we all have audacious dreams. We want to go farther, to climb higher, to create or do something extraordinary that will live on in history.
Those dreams change with time; most of us do not grow up to be the astronauts or movie stars we imagined. So we strive in new, more grounded ways: testing our mettle at the gym, through artistic expression, or in our daily work. But tending our inner fires can be tricky. Success takes grit and courage, especially when deadlines loom or life drops obstacles in our path. It also takes more than a little inspiration.
Right now, the world’s best winter athletes have gathered for two weeks of elite competition in PyeongChang, South Korea. What’s more inspiring than watching as these elite competitors push their bodies and minds to the limit? Or seeing a lifetime of training finally pay off with a coveted gold medal?
In that same spirit of striving, here are three tips from the world of sport that are worthy of medals in their own right. Although we’ve ranked them, they’re all winners: each of these insights can help you define, focus on, and reach your goals like a champion.
Bronze Medal
“You become what you think about and focus on the most. See yourself attracting the things you want to accomplish. Thoughts and desires in your mind can become a reality.” — Jonathan Toews
Ice hockey star Jonathan Toews is still in the prime of his career, but he already has two gold medals with the Canadian national squad to go along with three championship rings as captain of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. So he knows a thing or two about finding success with a team.
Toews’ quote invokes the so-called “Law of Attraction.” But even if you don’t believe in the notion that visualizing an outcome can make it happen, there’s no doubt that finding focus is a good first step to achieving any goal. Here are some more exercises that can help:
- Reframe your goals. As motivational expert Michael Hyatt explains, “we tend to experience what we expect.” So it’s important to structure goals in such a way that we can truly believe in our capacity to make them real.
- Hold on to the things that inspire you: Create an inspiration notebook to capture images, articles, and other things you find online, so they’re always handy when you need them most.
- Begin collecting your ideas, reading, and observations in a “commonplace” notebook. This centuries-old practice gathers messy thoughts into an ever-growing repository of personal wisdom that you can draw upon anytime.
Silver Medal
“Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you’re doing better than you’ve ever done before.” — Bonnie Blair
American speed skater Bonnie Blair came in first quite a lot during her career. She’s among the most decorated women in the history of winter sports, earning five gold medals and a bronze between 1984 and 1994. But she also understands that there are many different kinds of winning, and that’s an important lesson for us all.
Blair’s insight about “doing better” can be a powerful motivational tool. Nobody gets everything they want. Some level of failure is inevitable in any large effort. But if we keep striving to reach a personal best, and learn to channel our frustrations into resolve, we can transform “maybe-someday” fantasies into real accomplishments. That starts with being more aware of the steps we take:
- Treat your life as a series of experiments. Look at it this way: you can invest all your energy in an ideal and quit when things don’t go the way you expected. Or you can work to develop a growth mindset, learning from your failures so you’ll do better in your next attempt.
- As you experiment, take careful notes of your process. The more detail you can capture along the way, the easier it will be to analyze a failure or duplicate a success. It’s all part of using your notes as a tool for growth.
Gold Medal
“Dreams are free. Goals have a cost: time, effort, sacrifice, and sweat. How will you pay for your goals?” — Usain Bolt
No, he isn’t a winter athlete, but who are we to deny Usain Bolt the gold? By the time he retired from competition in 2017, the Jamaican superstar had carved out a permanent place in the annals of sport. He’s the greatest sprinter of all time and an eight-time gold medalist. But even Bolt’s unearthly talent on the track had to be developed. He underperformed and struggled with injuries in his early years, only rising to his potential when he combined a renewed sense of purpose with intense training to improve his technique.
Of course, few people are as naturally gifted as Usain Bolt, who made achieving the impossible look effortless. But no matter how difficult the goals you’ve set for yourself, you can reduce some of the friction by planning carefully and tracking your progress:
- Get clear on what it is you want out of life and commit to making those things your priority. The GTD process is a great way to begin by organizing and ranking your projects and to-dos.
- Forget about “someday” and start making progress today. And the next day, and the next. Because over time, those small steps can add up to big success.
- Keep track of what you’ve accomplished each day, no matter how small. Few things are as motivating as seeing how far you’ve already come.
Are there athletes who inspire you? While you’re rooting for your favorites in PyeongChang, think about the struggles that got them there. What can their success teach you about following your own dreams? Capture those insights in a note, and refer to it the next time you find yourself in a slump. Let those thoughts lift you up, and before you know it, you’ll be ready to get back into the game.
blog.evernote.com
Tune into New Posts from Musicians on Search
Trump Agrees to Meet DPRK’s Kim by May, Tweets About “Great Progress”
Palace Lauds PH Top Rank in Women in Business 2018 Report
CVIRAA MEET 2018 OVER-ALL WINNERS
Neg.Occ Joins Internationale Tourismus Borse in Germany
Ginebra, SMB Open Semis Clash
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News7 days ago
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
-
Finance1 week ago
CrowdCoinage Announces CCOS Token to Be Listed on Token Store Exchange
-
Regional News1 week ago
Balanga City Records 13,065 Migratory Birds
-
Technology1 week ago
Artificial Intelligence More Accurate Than Lawyers for Reviewing Contracts, New Study Reveals
-
Technology1 week ago
OPPO Ranks Third in Youtube Ads Leaderboard for 2nd Half of 2017
-
Local News1 week ago
MCDCB RPOD Holds Meeting with Mega Cebu Private Sector Stakeholders
-
National News1 week ago
2018 Earth Hour to Highlight Biodiversity Protection
-
Sports5 days ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold