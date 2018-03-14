World News
Trump, in California, Inspects Prototypes for Controversial Mexico Border Wall
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday inspected prototypes for his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico in a tour that drew both supporters and protesters.
“If you don’t have a wall system here, we’re not gonna have a country,” Trump warned while touring the eight prototypes of the wall he promised to build to keep out illegal immigrants near San Diego in the state of California.
His inspection of the prototypes made of concrete, steel and other materials marks his first visit to California since assuming office. He is also the first president since Dwight Eisenhower to skip a visit to California during the first year in office.
Since the construction work began in September, dispute between the White House and California, a Democratic stronghold that is at the forefront of resistance to his anti-immigration policy, has been fueling.
The president Tuesday showed his preference to the border wall that he promised to build in the 2016 presidential election, saying the wall should can be “see-through” and tall enough so that illegal immigration can not climb over.
“You have to have see-through,” Trump said when he checked the prototypes, which are 30 feet (9.1 meters) high and 30 feet (9.1 meters) long. “You have to know what’s on the other side of the wall.”
Trump described some people who illegally cross the border “like professional mountain climbers.”
“They’re incredible climbers. They can’t climb some of these walls.” he said, adding “Some of them they can. Those are the walls we’re not using.”
Trump urged Congress at the prototype construction site to fund his long-promised border wall, which will cost 18 billion U.S. dollars according to the 10-year-period construction plan.
He claimed that the Mexican government will pay for the wall earlier and changed his words now that the wall will pay for itself since it will stop crimes from the other side.
“The border wall is truly our first line of defense,” Trump said. “It will save thousands of lives, save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by reducing crime, drug flow, welfare fraud and burdens on schools and hospitals.”
“According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the $18 billion wall will pay for itself by curbing the importation of crime, drugs and illegal immigrants who tend to go on the federal dole…” he tweeted Tuesday morning.
However, many many local residents refused to follow the president’s logic.
Kathleen Rooney, a local retiree living in San Diego, told Xinhua Tuesday that she doesn’t think it’s a good idea to build the wall between the United States and Mexico, which she said are good neighbors that “really rely on each other a lot.”
“There’s a tremendous amount of money that would be involved to build the wall and maintain and guard it,” said Rooney. “Economically, it’s really a poor decision.”
Holding a banner that reads “We are all immigrants,” Rooney was among dozens of protesters in downtown San Diego against Trump’s harsh stances on immigration.
One of the rally’s organizers, Rosi Escamilla, told Xinhua that she’s concerned that the wall would be environmental harmful and cause more cultural division.
At least 200 people rallied and marched in downtown San Diego Monday in protest of Trump’s policies. Some held signs read “build bridges, not walls,””No ban, no wall,” and “No human is illegal.”
“The wall shouldn’t exist,” said a protestor, Jude Santos, noting that the president with low approval ratings is only to get more support for his presidency.
“Mexico people are just looking for jobs to be able to feed their families. None of Americans wants to do those jobs with low salary,” she added. (Xinhua)
World News
‘Bookkeeper of Auschwitz’ Oskar Gröning Dies Before Starting Prison Sentence
Oskar Gröning, 96, was sentenced to prison for his role in the murder of 300,000 people at Auschwitz death camp. He was likely the last surviving Nazi war criminal to face trial.
The former SS guard at Auschwitz death camp, Gröning, died before serving his four-year sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of 300,000 people during the Holocaust.
The so-called “bookkeeper of Auschwitz” passed away on March 9 at the age of 96, according to Germany’s Spiegel magazine. His death was first reported on Monday.
Gröning voluntarily joined the SS, the armed wing of Nazi party, at the age of 21. His task in Auschwitz was to sort and assess money and valuables taken from prisoners before sending it on to Berlin. During the 2015 trial, Gröning told the court he felt a “moral guilt” for his service in Auschwitz, but denied personal involvement in mass murder.
He was declared guilty and sentenced to four years. However, his lawyers asked for the sentence to be suspended on the basis of the defendant’s advanced age. Germany’s top court denied the request in December 2017. He was declared fit to serve his sentence, but not yet jailed.
With most Nazi war criminals long dead, Gröning was likely the last Holocaust perpetrator to face justice.
Less than 50 out of 6,500 SS troopers who served in the Auschwitz concentration camp were ever convicted, according to information published by Der Spiegel.
‘I ask the Jewish people for forgiveness’
Gröning’s death was not immediately confirmed by the justice ministry of the German state of Lower Saxony, where the Gröning trial took place.
However, officials told the AFP news agency that they had received a letter from Gröning lawyer on Monday. According to the letter, “Mr. Gröning allegedly died last Friday,” they said.
In 2005, Gröning told Der Spiegel that he did not believe he was “legally” guilty for the crimes committed by the Nazi death machine.
“I do feel guilty before the Jewish people, because I was part of a troop that committed these crimes, even though I was not a perpetrator. I ask the Jewish people for forgiveness,” he said.
World News
Moon to Get Its Own Mobile Network
Several high-tech companies are teaming up on a plan to put a mobile phone network on the moon next year.
Vodaphone Germany, Nokia, and Audi are working on a mobile network and robotic vehicles that are part of a private expedition to the moon, timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary year of the first manned lunar landing.
The project with PTScientists in Germany would use a 4G network to send high-definition information from rovers back to a lunar lander, which would then be able to communicate it back to Earth.
Project scientists say the system uses less energy than having rovers speak directly to Earth, leaving more power for scientific activities.
They plan to launch the vehicles from Cape Canaveral next year on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket. (Voice of America)
World News
Two Dead in Chopper Crash in New York City’s East River
A helicopter crashed in New York City’s East River on Sunday, killing at least two people, according to police.
“A helicopter earlier this evening descended into the East River near East 90 St.,” said the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Twitter.
Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on Twitter that there was “at least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) and was reported to be upside-down in the water.
The New York City Fire Department tweeted that its members were with police at the location near 91st Street in Manhattan. (Xinhua)
World News
Experts Say Washington Should Maintain Positive Momentum on Korean Peninsula
As talks between Pyongyang and Seoul start to yield results, experts on Wednesday urged the White House not to rock the boat.
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) made a tension-easing gesture earlier this week during a two-day visit by a high-level South Korean delegation to Pyongyang.
The DPRK showed willingness to talk “candidly” with the United States on issues including denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and normalization of ties with Washington. It also agreed to hold the third inter-Korean summit in late April.
“Seoul’s immediate objective is to buy time and create the conditions necessary to bring Washington and Pyongyang together,” noted Scott A. Snyder, a senior fellow for Korea studies at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR),a New York-based think tank.
CFR President Richard Haas said that it is time for Washington to step up to the plate to further de-escalate tension in the region.
“The United States needs to decide what it would offer North Korea (the DPRK), ie, security assurances, adjustments to U.S.-South Korea exercises, reduced economic sanctions,” Haas said.
“We need to get (U.S.) professionals there to talk about talks,” Douglas Paal, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Xinhua.
However, so far little concrete change has been detected on the Trump administration’s policy on the DPRK.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence kept a harsh tone in a statement released on Tuesday, saying a “maximum pressure” strategy against Pyongyang to seek an end to its nuclear program will continue.
Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said no “play-by-play” will be provided about the U.S. response to the Pyongyang meeting before they are briefed by Seoul.
Two senior South Korean officials who met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un left for Washington on Thursday to brief U.S. officials on the outcome of their meeting.
The White House has announced that routine U.S. military exercises with allies in the region would resume, casting cloud on the current situation.
The next U.S.-South Korean drill is expected in April.
If U.S. President Donald Trump has indeed decided to require “complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization” of the DPRK before “meaningful dialogue” can occur, it is safe to say such dialogue will never happen under this administration, said Bonnie Kristian, a fellow at Defense Priorities, a Washington D.C.-based think tank.
“The Trump administration should support our ally’s interest in negotiations, not undermine it,” Kristian added. (Xinhua)
