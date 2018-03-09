World News
Trump Agrees to Meet DPRK’s Kim by May, Tweets About “Great Progress”
U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), by May at Kim’s invitation, “to achieve permanent denuclearization”, a visiting South Korean envoy said here on Thursday.
Trump could be the first sitting U.S. president to meet the DPRK’s top leader, which observers say would be a big step toward resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.
Kim has said the DPRK “will refrain from any further nuclear or missile test,” Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s top national security adviser, told reporters at the White House after briefing Trump on the outcome of a South Korean delegation’s meeting with Kim earlier this week.
Kim was also committed to denuclearization of the DPRK, Chung added.
“He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue,” said Chung, who arrived in Washington Thursday with South Korean National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.
The White House has announced that routine U.S. military exercises with allies in Asia will continue. The next U.S.-South Korean drill is expected in April.
Signs of further detente on the Korean Peninsula were detected as Kim made a tension-easing gesture during the high-level South Korean delegation’s two-day visit to Pyongyang. For the first time since he assumed power, Kim personally hosted a dinner for the delegation.
“He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” Chung said.
“Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization,” the envoy added.
He said Seoul and Washington are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution.
Trump posted a tweet soon. “Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea (DPRK) during this period of time,” the tweet said.
He added: “Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump “will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined.”
“We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea (DPRK). In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain,” Sanders added.
Washington has been pushing forward its “maximum pressure” campaign against Pyongyang mainly through economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Experts say the strategy may not achieve its expected results but could further escalate tensions.
U.S. lawmakers appeared to be cautiously optimistic about the dramatic easing of tension between Washington and Pyongyang. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement that the United States now has “the best hope in decades to resolve this threat peacefully.”
Edward Royce, a Republican Congressman and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “We can pursue more diplomacy, as we keep applying pressure ounce by ounce.”
On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and the DPRK to hold talks sooner rather than later. He also called for resolving the legitimate security concerns of all sides including the DPRK on an equal footing.
UN Chief: Now Is Time for Gender Equality
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for action to empower women and girls on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
“Everywhere, women are saying ‘The Time is Now.’ Time for equality and opportunity, respect and equal representation. Time for an end to violence. Around the world, women and girls are calling out the abusive behavior and discriminatory attitudes they face everywhere and all the time. They are insisting on lasting change,” Guterres told an event at UN Headquarters to mark International Women’s Day.
“This is what women and girls want. And that is what I want. And it is what every sensible man and boy should want,” he said.
Gender equality is a fundamental human right and there is no better path to a more peaceful and prosperous world than the empowerment of women and girls, said the UN chief.
“Power is at the heart of the matter. As we still live in a male-dominated world with male-dominated culture and until power is fairly shared, the world will remain out of balance.”
There is overwhelming evidence that investing in women is the most effective way to lift communities, companies and countries. Women’s participation makes peace agreements stronger, societies more resilient and economies more vigorous, he said.
“Gender equality is the unfinished business of our time. And so the time is now to change it,” said Guterres.
Significant advances have taken place since the first International Women’s Day in 1976, he said. But structural barriers remain: unpaid care work, unequal pay, harmful stereotypes, discrimination and violence.
He pledged his determination to achieve gender parity throughout the United Nations.
For the first time ever, gender parity has become reality in the senior UN management team — the top level of this organization, he said, adding that the world body is very close to reach gender equality among leaders of UN country teams around the world.
He reiterated his commitment to zero tolerance of sexual harassment.
“I am improving reporting and accountability and trying to establish confidence, empower people who experience or witness harassment to come forward and seek justice.” (Xinhua)
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Warns North Korea Talks Could Be Ploy
Japan’s Prime Minister has warned that North Korea’s offer of denuclearization talks with South Korea and the US could be designed to buy time. Beijing urged the US and the North to hold talks as soon as possible.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told lawmakers in Tokyo on Thursday that North Korea’s recent moves to open up dialogue with South Korea and the US could be a ploy.
“I’ve repeatedly said that we have to create a situation of putting maximum pressure on North Korea so that the North wants to have talks with us,” Abe said.
“However … it is true that the North has in the past earned time to develop nuclear capabilities and missiles (during periods of negotiation).
“Talks for the sake of talks are meaningless and we should never loosen sanctions just because North Korea is open to talks.”
Abe’s comments were his first since the recent diplomatic breakthrough between North and South and coincided with Pyongyang ally China urging the US and North Korea to hold talks “as soon as possible,” in the words Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
US President Donald Trump said recently he was open to talks with the North.
Tokyo maintains hardline
Japan’s position has not changed, Abe said, adding that there would be no dialogue with North Korea unless it takes steps toward the “complete, verifiable and irreversible” dismantlement of its nuclear program.
Japan, a long-time US ally in the region, has expressed concern in the past that Trump could settle for a policy compromise that places US homeland security above US security guarantees for Japan.
The fear in particular is that Pyongyang might be persuaded to give up developing its nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic (ICBM) missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, but that the US might in return loosen its stance on shorter-range missiles that can reach Tokyo.
Pyongyang’s preconditions
Pyongyang said on Thursday it would halt development of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, but that this was dependent on the “US’ attitude,” South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.
Special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in met the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week. Chosun reported that the North outlined conditions for halting the North’s ICBM program including establishment of US diplomatic relations and suspending Washington’s deployment of strategic military assets in the South.
A South Korean envoy will brief Abe about his talks with the North when he visits Japan next week.
As two senior Seoul officials left for Washington to brief US officials on their recent visit to the North, Moon warned that many “critical moments” lie ahead before the crisis ends.
EU Outlines Plan to Counter U.S. Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
The European commissioners on Wednesday gave political endorsement to a proposal aiming to counter the possible U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, saying the EU stands ready to react “proportionately and fully” in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules once the U.S. measures affect EU’s interest.
The proposal was presented by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Vice-President Jyrki Katainen and Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, according to a statement.
“The motivation behind the US measures appears to be an economic safeguard measure in disguise – not a national security measure,” Malmstrom said at a press conference.
“That means that the EU is entitled to make use of the WTO Safeguards Agreement to rebalance benefits that we have given to the U.S. in the past. This would be done by carrying out measures that match the economic loss suffered by us because of the U.S. move,” she added.
An earlier report by the Politico Europe said the EU is ready to roll out countermeasures against U.S. exports worth 2.8 billion euros (3.48 billion U.S. dollars), including Levi’s jeans, Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon whiskeys.
Malmstrom confirmed that the EU has prepared a list of products including a number of steel products, agricultural products and consumer goods, for imposing reciprocal tariffs if needed.
“Certain types of bourbon are indeed on the list as are other items such as peanut butter, cranberries, orange juice etc,” she said.
But the commissioner still hoped that “as a U.S. security partner, the EU would be excluded” from the U.S. tariffs target.
“We also hope to convince the U.S. administration that this is not the right move. Protectionism cannot be the answer, it never is,” she added.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday last week that the United States is set to impose 25 percent of tariff on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum.
Trump also tweeted on Friday that “When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win”.
World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo on Monday called on members to avoid triggering an escalation of global trade barriers, urging them to reflect on the matter.
“In light of recent announcements on trade policy measures, it is clear that we now see a much higher and real risk of triggering an escalation of trade barriers across the globe,” said Azevedo.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks in Paris on the same day echoed Azevedo’s call.
If U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to slap new tariffs were to be confirmed and implemented, “it is clear that they would violate the rules of the WTO,” said Macron.
“If the current ‘tit for tat’ rhetoric between the U.S. and EU really results in a trade war, neither will walk away scot-free,” ING Senior Economist Bert Colijn and Raoul Leering, Head of International Trade Analysis said in an coauthored article.
“As the impact of a trade war reaches well beyond trade volumes, the losers far outnumber the winners,” they said. (Xinhua)
Airasia Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Japan’s Okinawa
A Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X plane made an emergency landing Monday at Okinawa’s Naha airport following engine trouble, the transport ministry here said.
According to the ministry, none of the 379 passengers and crew members aboard the flight bound for Kuala Lumpur were injured in the emergency landing.
The transport ministry’s local office said the plane’s right engine indicated problems at around 2:15 a.m. local time, forcing the captain to shut the troubled engine down and declare an emergency landing.
The plane touched down at Naha airport at around 3 a.m. local time. The plane had initially departed from Tokyo’s Haneda airport, the ministry said. (PNA)
