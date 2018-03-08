Lifestyle
Summer Tips on Avoiding Food-Borne Diseases
A health official on Wednesday gave some tips on how to ensure that the food we eat during summer is safe.
“Sa tamang pamamaraan at prosesong paggawa ng pagkain, makakasiguro tayo na kahit papaano ay maliligtas yung mga pagkain sa pagkapanis o pagkasira (By following the right procedures and processes in food preparation, we can prevent food from going bad easily),” said Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson Dr. Lyndon Lee Suy.
Lee Suy said handling food improperly and leaving it at room temperature for an extended period of time could induce the growth of bacteria and cause it to spoil.
He cited several factors that might lead to food spoilage.
“Yung pagkapanis ng pagkain kasi maraming anggulo talaga tayong dapat kinu-consider dito (We need to consider a number of factors on the spoilage of food),” Lee Suy said.
For instance, he said, improper food preparation, failure to wash the ingredients well and cooking them at the wrong temperature could add to the problem.
Lee Suy said refrigerating food can help it from turning bad easily, since microorganisms thrive in warm temperatures.
How to spot spoiled food?
Trust your nose.
Usually food that is beginning to deteriorate has an unpleasant odor, taste, and texture. Bacteria can cause fruits and vegetables to get mushy or slimy, and meat to smell bad.
Lee Suy said rotten food could also be observed in its physical appearance.
“Sabi nga nila, pag nakikita mo ang pagkain na parang may bula-bula, kakaiba na ang itsura kumpara dun sa pagkakaluto o sa inaasahan mong makita, magdalawang isip ka at baka panis na yung pagkain (Like they said, if your food has bubbles in it and it looks different compared to when it was newly cooked or how you expect it to look, have second thoughts because it might be spoiled),” he said.
By using your sense of smell and taste (by trying it just a bit) can help determine if the food is about to spoil, Lee Suy said.
What to do in case somebody eats spoiled food?
The DOH spokesperson advised that in case a person accidentally eats spoiled or contaminated food, begins to vomit, and experiences stomach pain and diarrhea, he or she should seek medical treatment.
“Mas maganda yung maagapan kaagad at marelease yung signs of discomfort sa katawan mo. Magpatingin ka kaagad or kung di man ikaw yun, o kaya ay anak natin yan, dalhin natin kaagad sa doctor or sa health facility (It would be better to check the illness right away to avoid discomfort. You or your child should immediately see a doctor or go to a health facility),” he said. PNA-northboundasia.com
Apply These Feng Shui Principles to Your Everyday (Business) Life!
Feng Shui always makes an appearance on Chinese New Year, but it’s not just some fad. It’s rooted in a deep belief shared by many cultures that affects the lives of so many people.
Whatever religion, nationality or school of thought you belong to, there’s something about Feng Shui’s most basic principles that speak to everyone. Thus, there are things that you as a business owner can learn from its fundamentals.
Globe myBusiness, the micro, small, and medium-enterprise arm of Globe Telecom has compiled several Feng Shui principles which can help you run your business smoothly every day of the year.
-
Yin and Yang
This is probably the most well-known and fundamental principle in Feng Shui. It symbolizes two things: balance and continual change.
-
-
Balance
-
This Chinese New Year can be your chance for a fresh start at keeping the peace between your work and personal life. Get organized: sort out your priorities, make commitments, and make a conscious effort to do your work right while being there for your loved ones as well.
-
-
Continual Change
-
As an entrepreneur, all kinds of surprises and changes will hit you throughout your business journey. Thus, you need to make yourself flexible enough to bend when you need to, but stand straight when you should. Making the distinction between bad changes and good opportunities will help you know when to adapt your strategy, belief, or habits to achieve better results.
-
The Five Elements
Feng Shui’s main elements are fire, water, metal, earth, and wood. They interact with each other in ways that form a chain reaction, which can be either constructive or destructive.
How does this relate to your life? Take a look at your employees. Doesn’t each of them matter in the grand scheme of things? Learn to treat your team as individuals as well as a whole. Remember that even when they’re working like parts of a well-oiled machine, each of them has concerns and needs that you, as their employer, need to be aware of. Be a good boss today!
-
Nature
In Feng Shui, it’s more than just the foundation of the world we live in. It’s the source of all life. For entrepreneurs, a love for nature can mean paying attention to your production and consumption, and making sure you aren’t damaging the Earth as you make use of its resources. It can mean being sustainable, and pushing for eco-friendliness in everything you do.
But nature doesn’t include just plants, animals, trees and oceans. Preserve a supportive and humane society by being kind to others and making sure your business is working to improve people’s lives, and not just to make money.
-
Chi or Energy
Chi is what the Chinese call your life force. There can be such a thing as good chi, which contributes to healthy relationships and a relaxed frame of mind. But there is also such a thing as bad chi, which attracts negative energy to you and your home.
Basically, if you put good energy out into the world, it will attract the same kind of energy back. So face each day with a smile, and treat people with respect and support. You’ll be sure to not only feel good, but see great effects as well.
-
Colors
Color has always played a role in many people’s cultures. Colors have a psychological effect on people that makes them a symbol of certain things—emotions, occasions, or energy.
Discover the psychology of colors and put them to good use in your brand, your workplace, and even your home or way of dressing. You’d be surprised to know how the colors you wear can actually affect the people around you, which in turn can impact your own mood and personality.
Whether you’re a Feng Shui devotee or just someone with a little interest in the belief system, you can put these principles to good use in your life. After all, it’s about putting good energy into the world, finding balance in your life, and making others happy—and these are goals everyone has in life.
And to complement your Feng Shui practice, Globe myBusiness has a number of digital solutions – from connectivity, advertising, productivity, delivery — to make your business work better. Learn more by visiting https://mybusiness.globe.com.p
World’s No. 1 Bertolli Olive Oil Recognized for its Award-Winning Blends
In the world of olive oils, Bertolli is a stand-out blend that beats all the other mix. Its two winning variants, Bertolli Black and Green Editions are the top-pick selections and are proud to be called the best of the best.
As an all-time absolute favorite artisanal brand, Bertolli is unlike any other. Recognized by the most prestigious competitions across the globe such as the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition (United States), Lesolivalies Olive Oil Awards (France), Athena Olive Oil Competition (Greece), Leone d’ Oro Olive Oil Competition (Italy) and China Olive Oil Competition – Bertolli’s Black and Green editions have been consistently recognized as the gold standard for its taste, quality, and flavor. Just how purveyors put it, they’re the blends that are guaranteed purest, least processed, and most flavorful types!
Considered two of the brand’s undisputed blends and evaluated numerically by the professional team of certified taste panel proving it contains zero defects, here are its unique distinctions that the discerning palates consider a cut above the rest:
Bertolli Black Edition—Deeply green, grassy flavor abound in this rich, bold, yet well-balanced flavor, its notes of green almond, tomato, nuts, and aromatic herbs with a delightful peppery finish make it an ideal drizzle for a garden salad, fish, even desserts like vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate mousse. A prime example of perfectly concocted Spanish Andalusian Picual, Picudo, and Arbosana with the Portuguese Cobrançosa olives, its unbeatable harmonious blend makes everyday food extraordinary.
Bertolli Green Edition—Bright, bold, and broad flavors make this variety a very complex blend. From the binding aroma of nuts, green grass, tomato, olive leaf, and green almond to the pleasant notes of citrus, and aromatic herbs prove its truly top-rated label. Additionally, its tasty balance between bitterness and pungency with a very long-lasting persistent taste is begging to be served with green salads, grilled vegetables, and poultry dishes.
With a heritage spanning over 150 years, Bertolli has been expertly crafting superior Extra Virgin Olive Oil for decades. A reflection of the Italians’ simple yet sophisticated lifestyle with food as the beginning, the brand has grown exponentially with customers around the globe enjoying the taste of Tuscany. Bertolli takes stringent selection and procedures to produce a superior quality extra virgin olive oil blend with the unique flavor profile, aroma, and taste. Its rigorous global policy beginning with identifying the origin of olives used to analyzing over 5,000 samples of olive oil each year for taste and physical-chemical analysis, consumers are assured of its consistent quality that dramatically combines the old world craftsmanship and modern standards.
As a global top-seller, every batch of olive oil produced is both chemically and sensory tested before and after bottling. Not only is Bertolli a proud recipient of multiple awards from various olive oil competitions, it has also met the highest food safety standards and regulations, achieving the foremost international certifications in this sector such as ISO 9001, FS, BRC, US-FDA, export and CSQA.
“Bertolli is a brand that truly pays homage to olive oil’s rich history, and being an integral part of the Italian way of life,” said Fly Ace Corporation Product Manager for Bertolli Maita Monsalud. “A name synonymous with quality and innovation, Bertolli’s award-winning range of quality olive oils bring its heritage to life. A light drizzle of these blends pump up the flavor and create a decadent experience while adding a dose of healthy goodness to your plate.”
From leveraging the brand’s historic art in combining the best olive varieties of the world to ensuring the nourishing nature of the Mediterranean cuisine, Bertolli is everything you need to infuse your food with quality flavor that you love. For more tips and tricks on how to make everyday dishes extraordinary, visit www.bertolli.com.
Feature: Braaping* to Alicia’s Tops Not for the Faint-Hearted
*Braaping – a term used by motorcross enthusiasts to describe the braap of the motorcycle as one revs the throttle producing a shrieking whine of the engine.
If one knows the essential features of a trail bike, one would have second thoughts with this assignment.
That night, the only available ride was a stock Kawasaki KMX 125, stripped to the bare and converted into a lightweight dirt bike. Driven by extreme adventure riders with nerves of steel and guts as rigid as the bike’s extended front forks, the extreme motor bikes of Bohol East Trail Bikers are stock 125 dirt bikes.
Under the engine head, however, is a different story.
The pistons are oversized and the chassis is lifted higher, fitted with dirt wheels that sport huge spikes which assure the riders to get them to peak the notoriously steep climbs of Binabaje. For trails riders here where crashes are as ordinary as skipping over to the dismount, the bike’s stock headlights often do not survive. They are useless anyway for day trails, and these bikes seldom come out the streets.
Foot rests, although necessary to afford comfortable ride for back riders, these can snag in the undergrowths and deep rain-rutted trails, so they too have to go.
In the same trails that forest and fire rangers traverse to the bunkhouse peak some 350 meters above sea level, the Alicia Panoramic Park Trail (TAPP) Run 2018 runners need to follow. Runners have to heave their bodies up the 5th kilometer marker where the bunkhouse towers over the panoramic landscape towards the end of the 21 kilometer run. Somebody has to get at the bunkhouse to document the event for LGU Alicia.
Organizers have set the runners to be let off at 5:00 am at The Farm. If the coverage team leaves early morning, there is no time anymore to hit the trails hiking to the peak on race day.
The Philippine Information Agency (PIA), the government’s leading information dissemination agency, keeps a mandate to help NGAs and LGUs bring their programs to the communities.
As Alicia has picked sports tourism as a key economic driver and in empowering its communities to use sports events as venue for income generation, this has to be known.
What is unique with Alicia’s trails is that the grass-covered hills also draw fog that would at times be good marketing add-on for the event: the sea of clouds run.
With PIA in an engagement in another town until 5:00 pm on February 9, we arrived at the Farm in Alicia at 8:30, too late for a solo trek. The peak is some five kilometers through thick canopies, a crisscross of pasture trails past creeks and into the open ridges which characterize the last two kilometer scramble to the over 45 degree slopes to the bunkhouse where the PIA has to pitch tent.
Braaap in, Bohol East Trail Riders, came to the rescue.
Riders Benjie Gundaya with his Kawasaki KMX 125, Romulo Basalo Dasigan on his Rusi KR150 and Jojo Duetes on his KMX 125, distributed my payload. In no time, they strapped on battery-powered headlamps and with minimal gear, kicked on the starter and were set to go.
I started to doubt if this was sane. Basalo and Gundaya would be the escorts.
“Nobody goes up alone,” Duetes said.
When a rider is alone and has problems, he will have no one to the rescue.
I lugged a sizable backpack for two nights of provision, a set of cameras, a small tent and my motorbike helmet. (I have to admit, I was aware of the risks having seen these riders in 2016 when we did the ocular inspection of the trails before the first Alicia MTB Festival. The bike trek to one of the mid-height hills was brutal then, when I used my hardtail bike as trekking pole to balance so I’d stay on course and not backslide. I also happen to drive dirt bikes and somehow, the anticipated thrill had me the moment the wheels churned loose gravel to Purok 7 Binabaje before we go off road.)
We stopped by a roadside store, woke up the owner to get us provisions and a few bottles of beer to drive the cold at the peak.
I was at camp solo, on top of the ridges. The nearest neighbor would be five kilometers away.
Then, the briefing.
I was to ride with Gundaya, Basalo has my bag and Duetes shouldered my tent.
“Use my footrest, hold on tight and we need to lean forward to stop a wheelie,” Gundaya instructed.
“Yes, I heard him say wheelie,” and I said, “whaaat?”
Everyone laughed and I started to blink, unsure now.
“Not every rider here is authorized to carry passengers up the trail,” Basalo pressed on.
That, in a way, assured me a bit, just a little bit. I can still remember that trail then.
It was just a meter wide swatch of brown rain-rutted dirt trail cleared from a from a tall carpet of talahib. The trail follows the ridges and winds up to where a dirt bike assault to the top can be managed by the disguised 2-wheeled whining beasts. A crash here would be a long roll down the slopes. Or fatal. If the grasses you grab hold, you’re lucky.
It was midnight, and nobody would see how we fall, if that was of any consolation.
The riders decided to go the shortcut trail they call: Plan B.
It was a quick entry into the secondary forests, the path illuminated only by a thin sliver of light from a headlamp.
The dirtbike zipped over the trail carved by rain and feet, on the edge of a mild cliff, through oil palm plantations, past creeks where I have to alight because it was way too impossible for the bike to go up the slopes, over two kilometers at the base of the first hill.
There are accordingly three trails. This one is the shortest, Gundaya explained.
Now, I have to say, the shortest was probably the toughest. After about 15 minutes of agonizing ride, me trying my best to remain on the backseat, no matter how much the bike galloped into the hard trails, I had more than enough. But I had to get to the peak. Twice my feet fell off the shared footrest, but I recovered real quick.
“Let me just handle it,” Gundaya reminded me in the tough sections of the trail. A rider will always be rider and he would know when it is time to bail out. Twice, I was on the verge of ejecting myself, but on the last microsecond, I stuck to the backseat.
Then we were at the base of the long climb. We waited for the escorts, checked on the bike and readied for the last sprint.
There is a portion where we have to walk, Gundaya finally told me. He shone the headlamp into the straight trail up and the night swallowed the light into its bosom.
When the escorts arrived, we hit the trail again.
I pressed my chest to the back of the rider and we flew into the trails, the bike, many times skipping past the deep ruts and swerving to the tall grasses before the driver corrects and foils a spill into nothingness.
I could only watch how this rider could keep on playing with the throttle and the clutch, gears churning as the wheels shuddered in strain, the engine shrieking the trademark wail of the KMX.
Midway, I could hear the engine at first gear and the bike slowing from the strain. It was the best it could do. A mistake in the gears would send the bike into neutral and we would backslide.
Expertly, Gundaya cut across the trail and we stopped in the middle of a 200-meter sprint as the engine stalled. The radiator boiled.
I decided to walk, while Gundaya started the bike and drove another 50 meters or so to a mild slope.
I walked, or more like half crawled, on the next 50 meters or so, masking the hyperventilation by pausing to scan at the gorgeous view.
It was Ubay, Mabini and Candijay town centers like mini cities sprinkled in the vast nothingness of night. It was a view that was worth the climb.
I walked past the last assault trail and arrived at the waiting bike. I was about to walk past the bike when the rider said it was the last sprint to the bunkhouse.
It was also the longest minute of my life.
The rider revved one last time, let off the clutch and I pressed my body to his back, anticipating the wheelie. The bike ground to a good start, accelerated and shot off into the night, the headlamp painting a crisscross of light, as if it can erase the rain gutted canals in the trail.
I could have closed my eyes if it helped, that is so that I can keep the rider managing the climb without me burdening the driver’s balance. But I could not, me making sure I could quickly bail out the moment the bike fails. It did not.
We topped the last obstacle hill and instinctively I looked back at the scenery. It was perfect.
The riders have to go down after an hour of talk and brief rest from the challenging trek.
I pitched my tent aided by camp lights while we exchanged small talk. And then it was their time to go, leaving me alone at the camp.
I expected them to get their engines gunning down hill. They did not. They free-wheeled down, the whir of tires were the last sound I heard and then it was silence broken by the comforting sound of night in camp.
Sleep was just there creeping and the adrenaline ebbed aided by the soothing calm of being alone way up in the hills, kilometers away from the nearest neighbor.
I woke up at dawn, light already filtering the clouds and bouncing off a glow that lends the hills a mystical image.
Then I looked back at the trail we traversed the previous night.
Riding downhill should be fun, but it was not for me.
Going up daytime astride a bike again? Well, maybe.
But I am perhaps not suited for the downhill ride in these hills. I’d leave that to these riders whose nerves are of steel.
Experiment with an Authentic Chinese Recipe Tonight
This popular dish gets its signature red colour from cooking the pork in a sweet-and-savoury sauce made with caramelized sugar and soy sauce. In Chinese culture, red, the colour of fire, is a symbol of good fortune and joy; red-coloured foods are eaten for good luck..
This easy dish that can be made by anyone. Whether you want to explore Chinese cuisine or are looking for authentic ingredients that remind you of home, visit your local Real Canadian Superstore to pick up these ingredients with the rest of your groceries at low prices.
Red-Braised Pork Belly
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
900 g skin-on pork belly
2 tbsp (25 mL) Rooster Brand 100% pure canola oil
3 tbsp (45 mL) crushed Chinese rock sugar or granulated sugar
1/4 cup (50 mL) Chinese rice wine (Shao Hsing) or dry sherry
3 cups (750 mL) chicken broth
2 tbsp (25 mL) each Rooster Brand Superior Soy Sauce and Rooster Superior Dark Soy Sauce
1 star anise
1 cinnamon stick (2-inch/5-cm stick)
3 green onions
1 piece (2-inch/5-cm) fresh ginger, peeled
Fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions:
1. Bring large saucepan of water to a boil. Add pork and return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-high; cook 5 minutes. Transfer with tongs to cutting board; let cool enough to handle. Cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) chunks. Set aside.
2. Heat oil in wok or large (4-L) saucepan over low heat. Add sugar and cook while stirring until it’s melted and light brown; about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and carefully add rice wine. Note mixture may splatter and steam.
3. Stir in pork, broth, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, star anise and cinnamon stick; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
4. Slice 2 green onions into 2-inch (5-cm) lengths. Add ginger to cutting board; hit sliced green onions and ginger several times with back of knife to lightly bruise and crush. Stir into pork mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook until pork is fork-tender, about 1 hour.
5. Uncover, skim fat from surface of cooking liquid and discard. Increase heat to medium and cook uncovered stirring often until sauce is thick and syrupy; about 15 to 20 minutes. Discard star anise and cinnamon stick. Transfer pork mixture to serving bowls. Thinly slice remaining green onion; sprinkle over top of pork mixture. Garnish with cilantro.
Chef’s tip: If you can’t find pork belly, use 900 g boneless pork shoulder roast instead.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 390 calories; total fat 37 g; saturated fat 13 g; sodium 220 mg; carbohydrates 6 g; fibre 0 g; sugars 5 g; protein 7 g.
www.newscanada.com
