Health
Study Reveals How Humans Estimate Distance from Sound Sources
A study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shed light on a novel mechanism that is employed by humans to estimate their relative distance from sound sources.
The study reveals that humans can perform this task more efficiently when they are allowed to move.
“When we move, the apparent position of an object that is closer to us moves more within our visual field than an object located further away. This relative motion provides information about the relative distance of the two objects,” said Lutz Wiegrebe at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet, the paper’s senior author.
But localization of sounds is particularly challenging when the nature of the sound source is not clearly defined, he said.
Wiegrebe and his team carried out an experiment in a non-reverberant chamber to ensure that the participants with blindfolding goggles could not assess relative distances from the locations of sounds on the basis of echoes or reverberation.
They were seated facing two sound sources that could be positioned at different distances from the subject.
One of the sources, chosen at random, emitted high-pitched and the other low-pitched sounds and the subjects’ task was to determine which of the sound sources was closer to them.
They found that participants who moved their upper bodies sideways so that the sound sources were further to the right and then further to the left, were better able to estimate the distance between the sound sources.
“This result demonstrates that humans can use auditory motion parallax to estimate relative distances from sound sources,” said Wiegrebe.
The study identified that those participants were able to do so even when the distance difference between the two sound sources was only 16 cm.
In another two experiments, the subjects were moved left-and-right on a motion platform, and in the other the loudspeakers were moved.
The results showed that the participants performed best when they were allowed to move actively.
The interaction between self-motion and the auditory system has facilitated the processing of the expected change in the relative positions of the sound sources in the brain.
This mechanism is also an advantage in situations in which different sounds impinge on the ears from different directions.
“For example, moving around at a party helps us to discriminate between sounds in the hubbub. Movement alters the spatial sound properties in our ears and thus enables us to determine which sound sources are closer to us,” said Wiegrebe.
As the study has shown, humans make readily use of auditory motion parallax associated with self-motion to localize sounds. Whether or not other mammals exploit auditory motion parallax is not yet known. (Xinhua)
Health
Davide, Other Govs Exchange Insights, Best Practices in Health Programs
“Continue to listen to the poor and enable health groups.”
These are the insights shared by Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III and 8 other governors during the Provincial Leadership and Governance Program (PLGP) Governors’ Learning Forum held Saturday, March 10, in Pasig City.
Davide was chosen to impart Cebu’s best practices in health services, particularly in Philhealth accreditation of 34 rural health units (RHUs) and the district health system accomplishments.
“We learned that it is very important that everyone is united towards achieving health equity. We listen to the poor and develop and empower high-performance core group,” Davide said.
The forum, sponsored by the Department of Health (DOH) and Zuellig Family Foundation (ZFF), seeks to assess the progress of each province enrolled in the program and share their best practices.
There are 12 provinces currently enrolled in PLGP with seven essential deliverables. These include governance body, health equity information system, hospitals’ Philhealth accreditation and no balance billing, rural health units’ Philhealth accreditation and strategies for no out-of-pocket expenditure of indigents, continuity of care, community participation in health, and program on social determinants of health.
Late last year, Davide was named “Champion for Health” along with 13 other governors from all over the country. He was recognized for his efforts in strengthening and underscoring the importance of providing basic health services.
Davide added that there are best practices from other provinces that he wishes to replicate to achieve the goal of ensuring the health and well-being of Cebuanos province-wide.
He intends to follow La Union Provincial Government’s practice of securing ISO certification for hospitals across the province.
“ISO reflects the quality of management and services that you give, you render to the people. We have to achieve that also. We plan to visit La Union and Bataan to learn more,” Davide said.
For Cebu, Gov. Davide shared the continuing efforts of the Provincial Government to improve its 16 provincial and district hospitals and to empower Cebu mayors to be champions for health in their respective localities.
“This is very important in providing the benefits of universal health care program of our government,” Davide added.
He added that enrolling in PLGP resulted to Philhealth accreditation of more rural health units in Cebu province.
“Before PLGP, there were only 11 RHUs na accredited by PhilHealth. After PLGP and my meeting with the mayors where I challenged them to be champions themselves sa health sa ilang lungsod, 34 kabuok RHUs na ang na-accredited. There are still 10 more, that’s work in progress. Our target is mahuman gyud tanan. Hopefully within the year ma-accomplish nato na,” Davide said.
Joining Davide in the learning forum were eight other governors, namely; Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson, La Union Gov. Francisco Ortega III, Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia, Northern Samar Gov. Jose Ong Jr., Siquijor Gov. Zaldy Villa, Compostela Valley Gov. Tyron Uy, South Cotabato Gov. Daisy Fuentes, and Agusan del Sur Gov. Edward Plaza.
Also present were DILG Usec Austere Panadero, former DAR Secretary and current ZFF president Ernesto Garilao, former DOH Secretary Manuel Dayrit, and other health practitioners.
Health
Chef Donita Brings Heart-Healthy Flavors at Dinagyang Festival W/ Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil
Ilonggo cuisine is perhaps one of the biggest draws of this southern part of the Panay Island. Whether you’re thinking of a comfort food fix, downing yourself with some freshest seafood catch, or satisfying your big sweet tooth, Iloilo City’s endless list of amazing flavors surely won’t disappoint.
This January, the City of Iloilo celebrated its 50th Dinagyang Festival which is a commemoration of the Ilonggos’ long history of devotion for the Sto. Niño. Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil brought its Celebrity chef Ambassador Donita Rose to showcase heart-healthy dishes that are worth seeking out, one Ilonggo food at a time!
Chef Donita Rose imparted her tasty rendition of Ilonggo delicacies at Robinson’s Place Iloilo during the festival. “Ilonggos are known to be serious about their food, understand their ingredients, and are fussy with preparation. With Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, they can enjoy delicious food while keeping it healthy because of its low bad fat content,” shared by Chef Donita.
“Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil has the lowest bad fat content among all types of cooking Oil. It is also rich in essential fatty acids such as omega 3 & 6 which are important for brain development, immune system function and blood pressure regulation. It also has a neutral taste that makes it perfect for Ilonggo cooking,” shared Fly Ace Corporation’s Group Product Manager Zen Prudentino.
With Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, one can surely start strong and never have to abandon their New Year’s resolutions. From menu ideas to life-changing nutrition tips, Chef Donita Rose’s heart-healthy recipes will surely excite everyone’s taste buds with a diet that won’t leave anyone feeling deprived. For more information on Chef Donita’s Festival Tour with Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, visit their Facebook page on www.facebook.com/JollyHeartMateCanolaOil.
Health
World’s No. 1 Bertolli Olive Oil Recognized for its Award-Winning Blends
In the world of olive oils, Bertolli is a stand-out blend that beats all the other mix. Its two winning variants, Bertolli Black and Green Editions are the top-pick selections and are proud to be called the best of the best.
As an all-time absolute favorite artisanal brand, Bertolli is unlike any other. Recognized by the most prestigious competitions across the globe such as the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition (United States), Lesolivalies Olive Oil Awards (France), Athena Olive Oil Competition (Greece), Leone d’ Oro Olive Oil Competition (Italy) and China Olive Oil Competition – Bertolli’s Black and Green editions have been consistently recognized as the gold standard for its taste, quality, and flavor. Just how purveyors put it, they’re the blends that are guaranteed purest, least processed, and most flavorful types!
Considered two of the brand’s undisputed blends and evaluated numerically by the professional team of certified taste panel proving it contains zero defects, here are its unique distinctions that the discerning palates consider a cut above the rest:
Bertolli Black Edition—Deeply green, grassy flavor abound in this rich, bold, yet well-balanced flavor, its notes of green almond, tomato, nuts, and aromatic herbs with a delightful peppery finish make it an ideal drizzle for a garden salad, fish, even desserts like vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate mousse. A prime example of perfectly concocted Spanish Andalusian Picual, Picudo, and Arbosana with the Portuguese Cobrançosa olives, its unbeatable harmonious blend makes everyday food extraordinary.
Bertolli Green Edition—Bright, bold, and broad flavors make this variety a very complex blend. From the binding aroma of nuts, green grass, tomato, olive leaf, and green almond to the pleasant notes of citrus, and aromatic herbs prove its truly top-rated label. Additionally, its tasty balance between bitterness and pungency with a very long-lasting persistent taste is begging to be served with green salads, grilled vegetables, and poultry dishes.
With a heritage spanning over 150 years, Bertolli has been expertly crafting superior Extra Virgin Olive Oil for decades. A reflection of the Italians’ simple yet sophisticated lifestyle with food as the beginning, the brand has grown exponentially with customers around the globe enjoying the taste of Tuscany. Bertolli takes stringent selection and procedures to produce a superior quality extra virgin olive oil blend with the unique flavor profile, aroma, and taste. Its rigorous global policy beginning with identifying the origin of olives used to analyzing over 5,000 samples of olive oil each year for taste and physical-chemical analysis, consumers are assured of its consistent quality that dramatically combines the old world craftsmanship and modern standards.
As a global top-seller, every batch of olive oil produced is both chemically and sensory tested before and after bottling. Not only is Bertolli a proud recipient of multiple awards from various olive oil competitions, it has also met the highest food safety standards and regulations, achieving the foremost international certifications in this sector such as ISO 9001, FS, BRC, US-FDA, export and CSQA.
“Bertolli is a brand that truly pays homage to olive oil’s rich history, and being an integral part of the Italian way of life,” said Fly Ace Corporation Product Manager for Bertolli Maita Monsalud. “A name synonymous with quality and innovation, Bertolli’s award-winning range of quality olive oils bring its heritage to life. A light drizzle of these blends pump up the flavor and create a decadent experience while adding a dose of healthy goodness to your plate.”
From leveraging the brand’s historic art in combining the best olive varieties of the world to ensuring the nourishing nature of the Mediterranean cuisine, Bertolli is everything you need to infuse your food with quality flavor that you love. For more tips and tricks on how to make everyday dishes extraordinary, visit www.bertolli.com.
Health
Tiny Pacemakers Could Be Game Changers for Heart Patients
Tiny, new pacemakers are making headway around the world. One type, the Micra, is keeping 15,000 people’s hearts beating in 40 countries, according to manufacturer Medtronic. One of those people is Mary Lou Trejo, a senior citizen who lives in Ohio.
A healthy heart has its own pacemaker that establishes its rhythm, but people like Trejo need the help of an artificial device.
Trejo comes from a family with a history of heart disease. Her heart skipped beats, and she could feel it going out of rhythm. Trejo wanted to do something to advance heart health, so in 2014, she volunteered to participate in a clinical trial for the Micra pacemaker. The device is 24 millimeters long implanted, one-tenth the size of traditional pacemakers.
Traditional pacemakers
Most pacemakers rely on batteries placed under the skin, usually just below the collarbone. Sometimes patients get infections after the surgery or have difficulty healing from the incision.
Traditional pacemakers use leads with electrodes on one end that are threaded through blood vessels to connect to the heart. There can be problems with the leads as well.
Dr. Ralph Augostini at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center says a tiny pacemaker like the Micra avoids all of these problems.
“The electrodes are part of the can, and therefore it eliminates the lead,” he said. There’s no incision in the chest to become infected and no chance of complications with the leads.
Small and self-contained
Augostini implanted Trejo’s pacemaker in 2014. He threaded the entire device thorough an artery in her leg up to her heart. The pacemaker has small, flexible tines that anchor it into the folds of the heart muscle. Once it’s in place, the doctor gives it a tug to make sure the pacemaker is stable before removing the catheter used to place it in the heart.
The Wexner Medical Center was one of the sites that participated in the Micra clinical trial. Since the Micra received FDA approval in 2016, Medtronic has been training more physicians on the procedure. A company spokesman told VOA that this device is becoming available at other centers across the U.S. and countries throughout the world.
Dr. John Hummell, a cardiologist at the Wexner Medical Center, has studied the effectiveness of this new generation of pacemakers.
“We don’t leave any wires behind and the pacemaker, the battery, the wire is all just a tiny little piece of metal sitting down in the heart,” he said. Medtronic said the results of the clinical trial showed a success rate of 99.6 percent.
Dr. Richard Weachter, with the University of Missouri Health Care, says the leadless pacemakers’ complication rates are about half the rate of traditional pacemakers.
The battery lasts for 14 years and after that, Weachter said, doctors can implant another one in the same chamber of the heart. They can repeat the procedure a third time if needed.
The pacemaker activates only when necessary to keep the heart beating normally. Studies show that the Micra and other leadless pacemakers are safe and effective.
These tiny pacemakers are not right for all patients, but as the technology develops, more people will be able to benefit from the procedure. Four years after her implant, Trejo’s doctors say she is doing fine.
Voice of America
ConCom Allows Only 2 Relatives to Run in Poll
PH Looks to Strengthened US Ties with New State Secretary
A New Vision for Cebu City
Get More Useful Information with Captions on Google Images
Study Reveals How Humans Estimate Distance from Sound Sources
Trump, in California, Inspects Prototypes for Controversial Mexico Border Wall
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News4 days ago
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
-
Sports1 week ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
-
Regional News1 week ago
104 Students to Compete in Balagtas Day Poetry, Essay Writing Contests
-
National News5 days ago
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
-
Technology1 week ago
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
-
Regional News1 week ago
Cagayan Int’l Airport Gets 1st Commercial Flight
-
Local News1 week ago
Ad Hoc Committee for “Isla Dela Victoria” Consultations Created
-
Local News1 week ago
Lahug Construction Site Bunkhouse Collapse Victims Inentified