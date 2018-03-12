Technology
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Launched, Carrying 6-Ton Satellite from Spain
U.S. space technology company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket in the wee hours of Tuesday morning local time, carrying a telecommunication satellite to the geostationary transfer orbit.
The rocket lifted off at 00:33 Eastern Standard Time (GMT 0533) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the southern eastern U.S. state of Florida, with a payload “at 6 metric tons and almost the size of a city bus,” said Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX.
A successful deployment to a geostationary transfer orbit was confirmed about 33 minutes after the liftoff.
“It [is] the largest geostationary satellite we’ve ever flown,” Musk twittered.
Tuesday’s mission is SpaceX’s 50th launch and the fifth of the year.
The satellite Hispasat 30W-6, also known as H30W-6, is operated by Hispasat, a Spanish communications operator serving Spain, Portugal and Latin America.
Hispasat 30W-6 serves as a replacement for the Hispasat 30W-4 satellite, providing television, broadband, corporate networks and other telecommunications solutions.
Hispasat 30W-6 is expected to have a useful life of 15 years with 10.5 kilowatts power and a multi-mission payload.
Hispasat 30W-6 will provide Hispasat additional capacity in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, reinforce the distribution of audiovisual content in Latin America and provide connectivity in mobile environments.
Hispasat is a world leader in the distribution and broadcasting of Spanish and Portuguese content, and its satellite fleet is used by important direct-to-home television and high-definition television digital platforms.
SpaceX's next launch is currently slated for March 29, with 10 satellites for mobile communications company Iridium.
Tune into New Posts from Musicians on Search
Today we’re making an update that puts your favorite musicians center stage on Search. The next time you’re wondering about Lorde’s upcoming tour dates or Steve Aoki’s new music video, you can hear the update directly from them—plus Sia, Son Little, Sofi Tukker,Shakira, and Kygo—through a post in Search.
When you look up one of these musicians, you’ll find updates from them in their Search results, inside their Knowledge Panel. There, you can find images, videos, GIFs and text posted directly by the artist you’re searching for. You can easily tell if the updates are from a verified musician—posts will be marked with a blue checkmark next to their name.
This feature is live for all musicians who show up on Google worldwide, so put on your headphones and search away! And if you’re a musician with a Knowledge Panel, you can get verified and start posting at posts.google.com.
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
“There was nothing around before the Big, Big Bang,” British physicist Stephen Hawking said during a TV talk show aired Sunday on National Geographic Channel, propounding his theory on what happened before the universe came into existence.
While it is a commonly known theory that the so-called Big Bang — the moment something impossibly tiny began to grow — brought about the universe billions of years ago and is still shaping it now, what has intrigued scientists more seems to be what was there before the “explosion” when there was supposed to be nothing.
Hawking was seated next to host Neil deGrasse Tyson at the “Star Talk” show, explaining his thought on events before the Big Bang.
Hawking’s theory lies upon the assumption that the universe has no boundaries. “The boundary condition of the universe … is that it has no boundary,” he told Tyson, who himself is also a physicist.
The Big Bang theory holds that the universe in retrospective can shrink to the size of an extremely small “subatomic ball” known as the singularity. According to Hawking, the laws of physics and time cease to function inside that tiny particle of heat and energy.
In other words, the ordinary real time as we know now shrinks infinitely as the universe becomes ever smaller but never reaches a definable starting point.
During the show, Hawking argued that before the Big Bang real ordinary time was replaced by imaginary time and was in a bent form. “It was always reaching closer to nothing but didn’t become nothing.”
To help people better understand the abstract and confusing state, the world-celebrated physicist drew an analogy between the distorted time with Ancient Greek philosopher Euclid’s theory of space-time, a closed surface without end.
Hawking further took Earth as an example. He said: “One can regard imaginary and real time beginning at the South Pole … There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang.”
“There was never a Big Bang that produced something from nothing. It just seemed that way from mankind’s perspective,” Hawking said, hinting that a lot of what we believe is derived from a human-centric perspective, which might limit the scope of human knowledge of the world.

DENR Unveils Electric Car Charging Station
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently unveiled its electric vehicle quick charging station in its compound on Visayas Avenue in Quezon City.
The e-charging station was donated by Mitsubishi Motors Philippine Corporation (MMPC), which commissioned Meralco’s subsidiary Mserv in constructing the station.
“This EV charging station will definitely be of great help in promoting the use of electric as well hybrid cars that are more environment-friendly option than gas-powered vehicles,” DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas Leones said during the unveiling ceremony, witnessed also by top executives of MMPC and Meralco and officials from the Department of Trade and Industry and DENR.
Leones said the installation of electric vehicle charger at the DENR was “timely” as it supports the program thrust of DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection.
“This project is not only timely but also supportive of the thrust of Secretary Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection, particularly clean air. It also a first step in creating a network of chargers for electric vehicles in the country, especially in highly urbanized cities.
Leones also expressed gratitude to the MMPC “for its kind donation and for being a consistent partner of the DENR in the fight against air pollution.”
In June last year, MMPC has donated 10 EV units to the DENR, composed of five (5) I-MiEV, Mitsubishi’s five-door hatchback electric car and another five (5) Outlander PHEV, a hybrid electric vehicle, as part of their partnership in promoting clean energy and environmental protection.
A study by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau showed that around 80 percent of air pollution comes from motor vehicles, while 20 percent comes from stationary sources, including factory smoke stacks and open burning.
For his part, MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri said the creation of a charging infrastructure is a crucial step in enabling the market growth of electric vehicles in the Philippines.
Meralco President and CEO Oscar Reyes, on the other hand, said that Meralco is honored to have been chosen by Mitsubishi Motors in providing power innovations at the DENR and DTI.
Aside from DENR central office, MMPC has also lined up the installation of EV charging stations in the agency’s regional offices in Cebu.
Take a Walk on the Wild Side in Google Earth
This World Wildlife Day, become one with nature—and its animal inhabitants—on Voyager, Google Earth’s storytelling feature. We’ve launched three interactive tours with Explore.org, National Geographic Society and The Nature Conservancy that let you get up close with our planet’s magnificent animals and the challenges they face.
This live cam is owl you need
First, fly to the treetops of Montana with Explore.org to see owls and ospreys in the wild. You can watch live streams of three different owl species—Long-eared, Great Horned and Great Gray Owls — raising their young in their nests.
All aboard
Hop on the National Geographic Photo Ark, an ambitious project from photographer Joel Sartore to document every species living in human care. Peek behind the scenes to see how Sartore captures these amazing shots, and don’t miss the last page for a choose-your-own-adventure look at 30 of the feathered, furry and finned friends that have already joined the Photo Ark.
Turtle power
Finally, dive into the South Pacific near the Arnavon Islands. Here you’ll find The Nature Conservancy and local communities working to protect the largest nesting site of the endangered hawksbill turtle.

