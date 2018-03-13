Featured
San Juanico Bridge, a Symbol of Love
San Juanico Bridge… a symbol of love, so goes the song which Waraynons sang during its inauguration in July 2, 1973 in time for Imelda Marcos’ birthday.
Then Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Imelda Marcos, Julio Cardinal Rosales and Mrs. Cristina Ford were among the guests during that historic inauguration.
Talks have it that the bridge was constructed as President Marcos’ gift to Imelda, it is named San Juanico because it is erected in the San Juanico Strait, some Marcos loyalists also call it Marcos Bridge.
Madame Imelda hails from Leyte and all the grand infrastructure then favored Leyte. Imelda wanted to show her people how Pres. Marcos (whom she fondly calls Ferdie) loved her.
San Juanico Bridge started construction in 1969 and finished in 1973, it costs some $22 M (Php 154 M in the ‘70s).
The bridge said to be the longest in the country, spans some 2.2 kilometers and connects the twin islands of Leyte and Samar. When sea travel was then the fad in travelling to other islands, ships bound for Cebu and Manila would pass by under the bridge and the passengers would usually crowd at the starboard area to take pictures as they pass by the famous bridge.
If one comes from Luzon, San Juanico originates from Barangay San Juan, Sta. Rita Samar to Barangay Cabalawan in Tacloban City.
Tourist site
Guests and visitors who are new to Tacloban would always want to have their picture taken with the majestic bridge in the background.
The bridge, located some 12 kilometers north of Tacloban City provides easy transport of goods from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. It has withstood the passage of all types of vehicles from the SUVs, cargo trucks, passenger buses to the lowly tricycle driven by Samarnons in pursuing their business in the busy Tacloban downtown.
From up the sky, plane passengers landing in Tacloban City can easily spot the seeming dragon- shaped bridge where observers tout bear the letter S in its Samar side and the letter L on its Leyte side.
Safe and easy transport
With San Juanico Bridge in place, travelers from Samar to the bustling regional capital need not risk lives when they travel on sea than before. They can easily go to and from Tacloban City anytime of the day to deliver products and also to purchase some goods.
Travellers too from Mindanao and Luzon can easily take passenger air conditioned buses or not, to reach varied destinations in Luzon, Visayas and Mindano.
Cargo trucks also deliver varied good and exchange items of value passing by San Juanico.
Spark Samar lighting the bridge
Recently, much uproar and excitement have been going on with the talks that Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan and her Spark Samar tourism campaign is about to do.
One of its grand projects is to illuminate San Juanico Bridge to draw more tourists. In her facebook page, the winsome governor stated that Samar, with the support of DOT, has been investing time and resources towards the goal of making Samar one of the go-to tourist destinations in the Philippines.
“One particular project that we have been envisioning is to light -up not just our side, but the entire San Juanico Bridge, to revitalize this local treasure that we share with our neighbor, Leyte. The bridge is our connection not only to our waray-waray brothers and sisters in Leyte, but also to the rest of the Visayas,” Tan said.
“This project will be a crowning addition to our tourism efforts in the province and will surely boost visitors in nearby towns,” the governor added.
San Juanico Bridge will be turning 45 very soon, it has withered Typhoon Yolanda and there is no doubt about the economic gains and the love and connectivity between Samar and Leyte. (ajc/nbq/PIA8-ESamar)
Featured
Strength, Dynamism of Filipinas to Be Highlighted in Folk Dances
Concert at the Park celebrates Women Empowerment as it showcases different folk dances reflecting the strength and dynamism of Filipino women.
The event, which is in line with the 2018 celebration of Women’s Month, will feature performance of Kulturang Kayumanggi Dance Troupe from Parañaque National High Schoo (PNHS) on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Rizal Park Open-Air Auditorium in Manila.
Joining them in the program to perform contemporary dances are the students of the PNHS Special Program in the Contemporary Arts under the training of Mr. Alex Cernio alongside with the SPA-Gintong Daliri Visual Artist of the PNHS-Main.
The Kulturang Kayumanggi Dance Troupe of Parañaque National High School, formerly known as Kultura Filipina Dance Troupe, was established in 1991 by the late P.E teacher, Ms. Josephine Yu Sarmiento.
The dance troupe alongside with the PNHS Rondalla, gained International recognition in December 2013 during its performance at the South East Asian Youth Association Program conducted by the National Youth Commission under the training of Ms. Christine R. Barrios. (NPDC/EPC/JEG/PIA-NCR)
Featured
Feature: Little Governor: a Nation Builder in the Making
For one day, the provincial capitol is seated by a little governor during the bicentennial edition of the Open Capitol this month.
On February 14, eleven-year-old Airysh Abygaelle Guillermo became the “mini-me” of Governor Imee Marcos and led the lineup of other “junior officials” who represented provincial heads and mayors.
As soon as Guillermo walked on the stage for introduction, the people noticed an apparent resemblance with the present governor.
Both of them became the center of attraction because of their similar outfit and hairstyle.
With the signature fashion style of Governor Marcos, Guillermo is also dressed up with a blue-checkered blouse with floral patches and red pants.
The governor is delighted to see a spitting image of herself, with all of Guillermo’s looks, attitude, and even aspirations to become a leader one day just like her.
Guillermo is a student of the Catalino Acosta Memorial Elementary School in Batac City who favorably won the covetable position of being a little governor for a day.
Her family and teachers can attest to her desire to become a governor just like her idol, Governor Imee Marcos.
She knows how to socialize and even project a good smile in front of the camera- something that Ilocanos can note of the lady governor.
Guillermo considers Marcos as her idol because of her compassion to the needs of the poor, determination to make the land progressive, and her wisdom as the chief of the province.
Through the Open Capitol, the experience to become a little governor humbled her and made her realize the hectic yet fulfilling job of the provincial governor. All the more that she wants to become a leader someday and help to develop the community.
“A path didn’t start as a path, someone must walk on it to become a path. This quote inspires me because before you can get what you want, you must start working on it until you can achieve that dream,” the little governor said.
The province is not just plenty with talents but a fertile ground of future world changers and nation builders. (JNPD/MJTAB/PIA-1, Ilocos Norte)
Featured
Mother Teresa of Sta Ana, Cagayan
“The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread”. This is one of the famous lines of Mother Teresa which is perhaps the inspiration of an Aeta woman who lived tragic, yet, meaningful life.
She belongs to the ‘Agtas’ tribe at Barangay Nangaramoan, Sta Ana, Cagayan. To one, she may just be an ordinary person. But in her community, she is an extraordinary, yet, a real woman with substance.
Her life is inspired by Mother Teresa of Calcutta who was recognized for her dedication in helping the poor, caring for the sick and loving the neglected.
When she was still a child, her father chose to give her to an evangelist believing that she will live a better life than be past exposed to a nomad in the forests. Luckily, she lived with God-fearing people and spent a worthwhile life in the mainstream society.
In 1982, a foreign missionary built an orphanage for abandoned and neglected Aeta children in Palaui Island in Sta Ana. Being raised in a family of evangelists, she volunteered to help the missionaries in caring for the orphans.
Like Mother Teresa, she spent her life feeding and guiding the children in their everyday life while they get their formal education and nurtured to be God-fearing. As she joined in the mission works, she also joined the learning sessions of the kids of her age until she eventually become literate.
Although she just had formal schooling, she took the courage to carefully study how to become an educator because she wanted to teach her co-Agtas.
“I want them to learn even just the basics. Writing their names, counting their money and knowing their rights so that they will not be fooled by anyone,” she said.
When she was able to gain confidence in teaching, she went on her way to teach values to the abandoned kids. She continued to be a servant until the missionaries had to leave the Philippines in 1997. Almost 50 children were left behind. Some went back to their families while seven were left in the orphanage under her care.
At first, she also wanted to give the children to willing foster parents as she does not have the means to raise them to become good children. It was during that time when she was reminded again of Mother Teresa’s words that “if you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one”. And so she fed not only one but seven.
To be able to raise the kids, she had to look for a livelihood. She gathered marine and forest resources such as seaweeds, shell food, honey bee and orchids and planted vegetables to earn for their day-to-day lives. She also enrolled the children in the schools in town despite challenges of having to sustain their daily needs and school requirements.
At age of 25, she got married. She thought God gave her a partner in life to raise the children and to build one happy family but she was wrong. She suffered maltreatment from her husband. She almost lost her life one day when her husband maltreated her for not submitting to her husband’s request… to abandon the seven children and leave her passion of teaching other Agtas.
“He asked me whom should I choose, he or the children. If I will abandon the children, where will I leave them and to whom will I entrust them. And so I chose the children because I am their mother. They need me more than my husband needs me,” She murmured with tears.
“Secondly, I cannot abandon the other Agtas who are willing to learn because I believe that I am an instrument of God in raising the children getting them education,” she added.
Because of that, her husband hit him until she suffered major injuries, the worst is that she almost lost her sense of sight. She ran, together with her adopted children, to her step father for rescue. Her husband was arrested by the police authorities and now serving the consequences of what he did in the jail.
Truly, she was right in following her heart’s desire. The eldest of the children, Zenny, is now married and serving as a volunteer non-formal educator in the Agta community, Rowel is also married and now a security guard, Mary Anne is now with a nun in Manila studying theology, Joan and Jennifer are enrolled in Grades 7 and 6 respectively, while she tutors Lawin and Daniel in preparation for a formal schooling.
“I will continue to serve them and give the best from me. I do not expect for anything in return but I will be happy and thankful if, later on, they will go back to me and show their love and care the way I cared and loved them when they were still young,” she answered when asked if until when will she perform her roles as mother to her adopted children.
Her duty in life does not end in her family alone. She passionately climbs up the mountain to reach out to Agta communities to teach them and to evangelize them with the word of God. Knowing her passion, she was tapped by other organizations and even government sectors to be a community volunteer organizer for Aeta programs.
“I used to go to different municipalities in the province to coordinate for Aeta programs. I also served as the link of the other Agta communities to civil society groups and government officials who want to meet them for some development programs,” she said.
Her dedication and sense of volunteerism is highly commendable. An Aeta woman like her whose passion is to help is something worthy of emulation. She really is inspired by Mother Teresa’s life. She is a catalyst for change in the modern-day tribal communities. She is a pillar of compassion and mercy. She is voice of the poor. She is Marissa Cortez.
Business News
US-Based Report Cites PH as Best Country for Investments
The Philippines was ranked as the top destination for investments, according to US News and World Report.
In its study, US News ranked the best countries to invest in by using the World Bank Group report measuring the country’s performance on entrepreneurship, economic stability, favorable tax environment, innovation, skilled labor, technological expertise, dynamism, and corruption.
The report cited qualities of the Philippines making it attractive to investors, which include its 100-million population, English-speaking people, an economy supported by overseas Filipinos’ remittances, and flourishing tourism industry.
Aside from the Philippines, four other member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were in the top 10 countries to invest in based on US News’ study.
These include Indonesia at rank two, Malaysia at rank four, Singapore at rank five, and Thailand at rank eight.
Completing the top 10 countries for investors to invest in based on the report, Poland was ranked third; Australia, ranked 6th; Spain, 7th; India, 9th; and Oman, 10th.
Czech Republic, Finland, Uruguay, Turkey, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and Chile made up ranks 11 to 20, respectively.
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza welcomed the report noting that the developments in the economy make the country attractive to investors.
The Board of Investment, the country’s leading investment promotion agency, likewise reported that its investment approvals surged by 402 percent in the first two months of the year to PHP132 billion from PHP26 billion in the previous year.
President Duterte to Western Mindanao Command: You Helped Pave Way for Stronger Republic
Chef Donita Brings Heart-Healthy Flavors at Dinagyang Festival W/ Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil
DSWD-7 to Validate Potential Beneficiaries of UCT Program
San Juanico Bridge, a Symbol of Love
Philippine and Australian Forces Hold Training Exercise in 2ID
‘Bookkeeper of Auschwitz’ Oskar Gröning Dies Before Starting Prison Sentence
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News3 days ago
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
-
Sports1 week ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
-
Inspirational1 week ago
Medal-Worthy Success: Inspiring Tips from Top Athletes
-
Regional News7 days ago
104 Students to Compete in Balagtas Day Poetry, Essay Writing Contests
-
National News4 days ago
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Apply These Feng Shui Principles to Your Everyday (Business) Life!
-
Technology1 week ago
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
-
Regional News1 week ago
Cagayan Int’l Airport Gets 1st Commercial Flight