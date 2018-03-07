Economy
Prices of Goods Generally Stable: DTI
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said prices of goods are generally stable across the country, based on surveys done by the agency in key trading areas nationwide.
In a press briefing following the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) meeting Tuesday, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said the department has seen no dramatic increase in prices of goods as feared by consumers as an effect of the new Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.
“In general, what we are seeing is still a stable price,” said Lopez, who is also chairs the NPCC.
Aside from generally stable prices, particularly on basic commodities, some regions have prices even lower than the suggested retail prices (SRPs).
The DTI chief noted that there has been reported anecdotal price increase, but based on 500 surveyed retailers nationwide, prices were stable.
For instance, prices of canned sardines – except for one brand – did not increase. One brand, Lucky 7, has reduced its sardine products’ prices in some parts of the country, even below the SRP.
Prices of milk products, both processed and powdered, as well as coffee, were stable, according to Lopez.
No price hike was monitored for bread and instant noodles.
Flour prices were the same from last year at PHP730 for hard flour and PHP580 for soft flour per 25-kg. bag.
Cement prices were stable at PHP212 per 40-kg. bag.
Although, one manufacturer of canned sardines and meat informed DTI of its price increase due to movements in foreign exchange rate and higher cost tin plates used for cans and not the effect of TRAIN law, Lopez said.
Century Pacific Food, Inc., manufacturer of sardine brand 555, slightly increased its 155-gram canned sardines from PHP14.50 to PHP15. It also positions an increase of PHP1 to PHP2 per can of its Argentina products, but Lopez said the DTI sees the price hike to be at about PHP0.50 to PHP1 only.
Even for the price of rice, the DTI monitored a PHP1 to PHP3 increase per kg., compared to last year’s prices.
The top trade official, on the other hand, said the Department of Agriculture, DTI, and economic managers should discuss if rice should have an SRP, as suggested during a Congress hearing.
“The price of rice, it’s usually market driven. We’re operating always on market-based pricing. What we need is to keep an eye on profiteering moves,” Lopez said in Filipino. (PNA)
Business News
EU Warns Trump of Tit-for-Tat Tax on U.S. Icons Levi’s, Bourbon, Harley-Davidson
The European Union (EU) on Monday threatened to take retaliatory action by charging duty on American products if U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said U.S. Levi’s jeans and bourbon could be hit with a 25-percent import tax. Harley-Davidson motorcycles are also on a draft list of American goods to be taxed, according to the EU.
Malmstrom said the U.S. measures would have a negative impact on transatlantic relations and global markets.
Levi Strauss & Co., known worldwide for its iconic jeans, said it was strongly against trade barriers.
“We support open markets and free trade where everyone plays by the rules. Unilateral tariff impositions risk retaliation and destabilizing the global economy, in which case American brands, workers and consumers will ultimately suffer,” a spokesperson told the media.
Trump announced last Thursday that the United States is set to impose 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.
Shortly after Trump’s announcement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker responded by saying that the EU would “react firmly and commensurately” to defend its own interests.
“The EU has been a close security ally of the U.S. for decades. We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk… The EU would react adequately and that’s what we will do,” Juncker said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also told Trump Sunday that she has deep concerns about his tariff decision.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for a strong EU response, saying the move by Washington was “not at all acceptable” and urging Trump to rethink.
www.xinhuanet.com
Economy
Peso, PSEi Down on Risk-Off Sentiment
Both the Philippine peso and the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed lower Monday on risk-off sentiment.
The local currency finished the day at 52.00 to a US dollar, weaker than its 51.90 close Friday last week, which a trader pointed to concerns on the Parliamentary elections in Italy, with latest results showing no clear winner.
The trader said foreign selling in the local equities market also hurt the peso.
For the day, the local unit opened at 51.85, little changed from the 51.84 in the previous session.
It traded between 51.83 and 52.04, resulting in an average of 51.94.
Volume for the day reached USD565.5 million, lower than the USD733.3 million Friday last week.
On Tuesday, the currency pair is seen to trade between 51.80 and 52.00.
Also, the PSEi shed 0.86 percent, or 72.40 points, to 8,386.17 points, which a trader said was in line with its peers in the region given the political uncertainties in Italy.
All Shares tracked the main index after it fell 0.42 percent, or 21.45 points, to 5,043.89 points.
Decliners among the sectors was led by the Financials, which dropped 1.33 percent; followed by the Holding Firms, 1.32 percent; Services, 0.31 percent; and Industrial, 0.20 percent.
On the other hand, Property rose 0.61 percent and Mining and Oil, 0.18 percent.
Volume reached 7.8 billion shares amounting to PHP6.1 billion.
Gainers led losers at 117 to 100 while 41 shares were unchanged. (PNA)
Economy
Improving Access And Financial Literacy Are Key To Financial Inclusion In PH—PIDS Study
Improving financial literacy and broadening access to financial institutions like banks and insurance companies, especially in the rural areas, are key to achieving financial inclusion in the country.
This was according to a study by state think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) on factors affecting financial inclusion in the Philippines. The research showed that more educated individuals living in urban areas, wherein most financial institutions like banks are situated, are more likely to have savings and insurance than their less educated counterparts in the rural areas.
The World Bank defines financial inclusion as a situation where people and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs. Financial products and services include payments, savings, credit, and insurance.
Authors Gilberto Llanto and Maureen Ane Rosellon, PIDS president and research associate, respectively, emphasized that access to finance allows the poor to accumulate assets like savings and insurance to protect them from potential risks and shocks, and to invest in income-generating activities.
However, access to financial products and services remains a big challenge in the Philippines as shown in the latest data of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas(BSP). According to BSP, only about 43 percent of Filipino adults have bank savings while 72 percent of those who borrow, transact with informal financial institutions. Also, only about 30 percent of small and medium enterprises have formal lines of credit and/or bank loans.
One of the main factors that limits people’s access to formal financial institutions, according to Llanto and Rosellon, is their remote location in the rural areas. “For example, data on bank network vis-à-vis population on a regional level indicate a great difference between urban areas like the National Capital Region (ARMM) and highly rural regions like the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM),” they explained. Citing statistics from BSP, they noted that the number of banks per 10,000 adults in the NCR is estimated at 3.6 in 2010 and 2015 compared to only one bank per 100,000 adults in ARMM for the same period.
“Due to the absence of banks, people would usually just keep their money at home or join informal group savings in the community, such as rotating savings and credit associations locally called “paluwagan”, the authors concluded.
Also, data from BSP show that majority of adults (about 70%) find pawnshops as the nearest and easiest to reach among financial products and service providers. Likewise, nonstock savings and loan associations, payment centers, and remittance agents take the shortest time to reach at 17 to 18 minutes. The cost of a round-trip travel to these establishments is also the lowest, at PHP 31 to PHP 37.
Llanto and Rosellon said the first step to encourage people to access banks and other formal financial institutions is to improve people’s education. “A higher level of education increases the likelihood of saving and borrowing from a formal financial institution. Educational attainment can be an indicator of the knowledge and level of understanding of credit options and opportunities, and confidence to apply for a loan,” they pointed out.
Furthermore, the authors highlighted the importance of looking at potential barriers to access, which includes, among others, cost or proximity to providers of financial services.
Meanwhile, banks have recently introduced electronic banking (e-banking) to the market as a proper response to global innovations in banking. According to the study, e-banking has started to penetrate “unbanked” markets. Still, poor people in far-flung areas are unable to access this technology as it requires suitable electronic devices and strong Internet connection.
“Although mobile financial services have taken a foothold in the financial markets, the majority of retail transactions by individuals and businesses in the Philippines are still done in cash,” the authors stated. They cited a 2015 report by Better Than Cash Alliance showing that only 1 percent of the 2.5 billion retail payments per month in the country were done electronically.
This press release is based on the PIDS discussion paper titled “What Determines Financial Inclusion in the Philippines? Evidence from a National Baseline Survey”.
Economy
BSP Sees 3.4-4% Inflation for January
Higher oil and commodity prices are seen as upside risks for Philippines’ inflation rate in January 2018 and bring the rate between 3.5 and four percent.
In a statement, the central bank said its Department of Economic Research considered the impact of higher fuel prices overseas and weather-related disturbances in the country as factors that would push up prices.
“In addition, higher excise taxes on fuel, sugar sweetened beverages with the implementation of the TRAIN (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) this month, would lead to additional upward price pressures,” it said, referring to the first package of the tax reform program that is being implemented starting Jan. 1 this year.
“The increase in prices could be partly offset by lower electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas for the month,” it added.
The government has a two to four percent inflation target for 2017-19.
Last year, inflation averaged at 3.2 percent, higher than year-ago’s 1.8 percent rate but still within the government’s target range.
Last December alone, inflation was flat at 3.3 percent but higher than year-ago’s 2.6 percent.
Philippine monetary officials forecast this year’s inflation to average at 3.4 percent. (PNA)
