National News
PNP nabs alleged Maute leader in Manila
A key leader of the Islamic State-linked Maute terror group which took part in the five-month long siege of Marawi City was presented by police officials to the media Monday after he was arrested in Divisoria by elements of the Manila Police Department working with military intelligence officers over the weekend.
Spouses Abdul Nasser and Raisalam Lomondot, both from Lanao del Sur were arrested along C. M. Recto Ave. in Divisoria, Manila on Saturday while in possession of a grenade and a handgun.
“We are able to send a message to the Maute that you can run but you cannot hide. The long arm of the law will catch up with you,” Philippine National Police Director General Ronaldo dela Rosa said of the development during a press briefing.
The PNP chief added that similar operations to go after members of the terror group who have managed to slip into Manila are ongoing.
“Mayroon tayong hinahanap pero hindi natin pwede sabihin kung ilan at kung sinu-sino. (We are looking for suspects but we cannot disclose how many and who they are.) Continuous ang ating effort diyan (Our efforts on that matter are continuous),” he added.
Police officials said Lomondot is a sub-leader of the Maute Group who took part in the attack of a Civilian Active Auxiliary (CAA) detachment in Barangay Mantanpoli Marantao, Lanao del Sur at the height of the Marawi siege last year. He underwent training at a local IS camp in Butig, Lanao del Sur.
The couple was presented before the prosecutor for inquest proceedings for charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.
Dela Rosa clarified the sheer size of the island of Mindanao facilitated the escape of some of the Maute terror group members.
“We lacked in our efforts when they managed to go out of Mindanao, but in fairness to our security forces in Mindanao, we cannot cordon off the whole island. They are leaving one by one,” Dela Rosa pointed out when asked why Lomondot slipped through the numerous checkpoints set up on roads leading out of Marawi.
Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, Manila Police District (MPD) Director, said the wife was taken to a hospital under guard after she complained of severe abdominal pains.
Coronel said Lomondot traveled to Manila by land while using a fictitious name.
“He came here under an assumed name but through our efforts and coordination of different intelligence agencies we were able to identify him. That is our problem they are traveling under an assumed identity and only after reports have been verified that is the only time we can neutralize them,” Coronel explained.
Coronel added that before the Marawi incident, Lomondot was seen participating in the Maute atrocities in different parts of Lanao del Sur.
“(W)hen the ISIS-affiliated groups took over part of Marawi he was also seen and observed in the area,” he noted.
Dela Rosa added that there is no official policy to assume all Manila-based Maranaos are sympathizers to the terror group’s cause and coddlers to lurking terrorists.
“It doesn’t mean that if he is an ISIS Maute member, he is coming here for terrorism. That is different. Juan’s fault is not Pedro’s fault. Their relatives here whom they are visiting are legitimate entrepreneurs but because of blood relationship, as part of Filipino culture, you accommodate your relatives. It doesn’t mean that they are intentionally harboring terrorists,” he explained in Filipino.
The PNP chief added that the matter should be considered on a case to case basis.
National News
DENR unveils electric car charging station
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently unveiled its electric vehicle quick charging station in its compound on Visayas Avenue in Quezon City.
The e-charging station was donated by Mitsubishi Motors Philippine Corporation (MMPC), which commissioned Meralco’s subsidiary Mserv in constructing the station.
“This EV charging station will definitely be of great help in promoting the use of electric as well hybrid cars that are more environment-friendly option than gas-powered vehicles,” DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas Leones said during the unveiling ceremony, witnessed also by top executives of MMPC and Meralco and officials from the Department of Trade and Industry and DENR.
Leones said the installation of electric vehicle charger at the DENR was “timely” as it supports the program thrust of DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection.
“This project is not only timely but also supportive of the thrust of Secretary Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection, particularly clean air. It also a first step in creating a network of chargers for electric vehicles in the country, especially in highly urbanized cities.
Leones also expressed gratitude to the MMPC “for its kind donation and for being a consistent partner of the DENR in the fight against air pollution.”
In June last year, MMPC has donated 10 EV units to the DENR, composed of five (5) I-MiEV, Mitsubishi’s five-door hatchback electric car and another five (5) Outlander PHEV, a hybrid electric vehicle, as part of their partnership in promoting clean energy and environmental protection.
A study by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau showed that around 80 percent of air pollution comes from motor vehicles, while 20 percent comes from stationary sources, including factory smoke stacks and open burning.
For his part, MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri said the creation of a charging infrastructure is a crucial step in enabling the market growth of electric vehicles in the Philippines.
Meralco President and CEO Oscar Reyes, on the other hand, said that Meralco is honored to have been chosen by Mitsubishi Motors in providing power innovations at the DENR and DTI.
Aside from DENR central office, MMPC has also lined up the installation of EV charging stations in the agency’s regional offices in Cebu.
Finance
DBM releases P24.5 billion for Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project
A total of P24.5 billion obligation authority, including a P4.3 billion cash allocation, has been released today by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) in line with the Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project (TRCT) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
This is the biggest tax reform mitigation program under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. The P4.3 billion cash allocation shall be used to fund cash grants at P200/beneficiary/month to the existing 1,805,801 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Cash Card beneficiaries.
The immediate release of the aforementioned funds entitles 4Ps beneficiaries to receive their cash grants within the month. Notably, the entire annual TRCT cash grant shall be provided one-time per year to the intended beneficiaries.
The TRCT seeks to provide cash grants to poor households and individuals who may not benefit from the lower income tax rates but may be adversely affected by rising prices. This mitigation measure will grant cash transfer support to the bottom 50 percent of households (or approximately 10 million households) identified by the DSWD based on the list of beneficiaries registered in the National Housing Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR) or Listahan. The subsidy is intended to mitigate the temporary increases in prices owing to the implementation of the comprehensive tax reform program.
For the first year of the TRCT, funds in the amount of P24.49 billion have already been lodged to the LBP, in accordance with the FY 2018 General Appropriations Act. The LBP shall use such funds for the TRCT in accordance with the Operational Guidelines issued by the DSWD. Upon completion of the list of TRCT beneficiaries, the Unconditional Cash Transfer National Program Management Office (UCT-NPMO) shall transmit the same to the LBP.
The following shall be the target dates for distribution and payment of TRCT cash grants:
|Class of Beneficiaries
|Estimated No. of Beneficiaries
|Target Distribution and Payment Period
|4Ps Households with existing LBP Cash Cards
|1,800,000
|March 2018
|4Ps Households without existing LBP Cash Cards
|2,600,000
|March 2018
|Social Pension Beneficiaries with existing LBP Cash Cards
|400,000
|April 2018 to May 2018 or sooner
|Social Pension Beneficiaries without existing LBP Cash Cards
|2,600,000
|April 2018 to May 2018 or sooner
|NHTS-PR Households
|2,600,000
|August 2018 or sooner
For the second and third year of implementation of the TRCT, the unconditional cash grant will be increased to P300/beneficiary/month. The DSWD shall complete the List of Beneficiaries not later than January 31 of the preceding year, and shall ensure that the distribution of the TRCT cash grants is completed within the first quarter of the year.
National News
Roque Urges Criminology Students to Uphold the Law, Fight Illegal Drugs
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque urged the Criminology students of Tarlac State University (TSU) to uphold the law and combat illegal drugs.
“You know our President’s stand on illegal drugs. He promised to suppress prohibited drugs and (this) has been fulfilled. But then, I call all the criminology students, our future policemen to uphold the law and right to life,” Roque said during Friday’s visit in TSU.
He likewise encouraged the future police officers to take part in ensuring safety and tranquility in the community.
Meanwhile, Roque clarified to the students the issue on human rights violation because of the killings in the campaign against illegal drugs.
“First of all I just want to clarify, the use of force is not prohibited by the law. They (policemen) also have the right to live. So the use of force is not prohibited in government people when there is a need and proportionality,” he emphasized.
National News
BOI Signs Agreement with Bank of China on Investments Promotion
The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI), the industry development and investments promotion arm of the Department of Trade & Industry (DTI) recently signed (19 January 2018) a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a business cooperation on the promotion of investments in the Philippines with the Bank of China (BOC), one of China’s leading financial institutions.
Under the MOU, BOI and BOC will establish cooperation to promote investments through the conduct of investment seminars or missions, including business matching activities. Both parties will also collaborate to foster economic and industrial linkages between investors and corporations by way of information monitoring and sharing on doing business and industry data. As needed, BOI and BOC will also set up a special working team to undertake areas of cooperation and other shared efforts to attract more investments to pour in the Philippines.
Trade Undersecretary for Industry Development and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo, who signed the MOU on behalf of the agency said, “We are delighted to offer various investment opportunities that can be registered with the BOI through the 2017-2019 Investment Priorities Plan for Chinese companies. The BOI can help investors starting with their due diligence up to the company’s full operation. We hope that through this collaboration, the Philippines and China economic relations will continue to prosper and bring in more Chinese investors to do business in the country.”
Bank of China Ltd. – Manila Country Head Deng Jun who signed the MOU for BOC on the other hand said, “We are very happy to collaborate with the BOI by promoting Philippines to our business clients. As more Chinese investors are showing genuine interest to do business here, the BOC’s mission is to be the bridge between the Chinese market and the Philippine market and promote the use of RMB as an alternative settlement currency to lower the cost of trade between these 2 countries.”
China continuously pours in notable investments in the country, ranking eight top investors in the Philippines. China’s investments in the Philippines reached P2.07 billion in the first nine months of the year, 388 percent higher than its total investments in the same period in 2016.
The Philippines and China relations continue to strengthen as both countries embarked on undertaking various agreements and initiatives which aims to further improve and develop economic relations. Some of the recent significant events between the two economies include the signing of US$13.5 billion worth of business agreements and Memoranda of Understanding during the four-day Presidential Visit to China last October 2016, covering trade and investments, agriculture up to maritime security which is expected to generate over one million jobs into the Philippines.
Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” wins Best Animated Short Award of 90th Oscars
Stephen Hawking says nothing was around before origin of universe
DPRK leader meets S.Korean president’s envoys: S. Korean media
DENR unveils electric car charging station
DBM releases P24.5 billion for Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project
PHIVOLCS inaugurates newest seismic station in Ibajay
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
DSWD-7 Boosts Pantawid Pamilya Partner-beneficiaries Entrepreneurship Skills in Tagbilaran City
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
Inspirational1 week ago
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
-
Opinions1 week ago
Shopping Binges
-
Local News1 week ago
Dispute Over Osmeña Peak Jurisdiction Soon to End
-
Local News1 week ago
Cebu Province Ready for CVIRAA 2018 with High Hopes
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Can a Healthy Lifestyle Improve Your Performance at Work?
-
Technology5 days ago
Artificial Intelligence More Accurate Than Lawyers for Reviewing Contracts, New Study Reveals
-
National News1 week ago
First Asean Biennale to Be Held in University of the Philippines in Diliman
-
National News1 week ago
BIR Unveils 2018 Tax Campaign Theme and Logo