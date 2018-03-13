National News
PHL Employment Rate Increases at 94.7%
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the number of employed Filipinos increased in January this year.
In a press briefing held March 10 in Alimodian, Iloilo, Secretary Roque said that the employment rate in January 2018 surged to 94.7 percent, which is the highest in all of the previous January rounds of the Labor Force Survey (LFS) since 2009.
“This translates to 41.8 million Filipinos employed,” he said.
He noted that the unemployment rate went down from 6.6 percent in January 2017 to only 5.3 percent in January 2018.
“This is also the lowest rate recorded for all the January rounds of the LFS in 10 years,” he said.
He said that the labor force participation rate also increased to 62.2 percent in January 2018, higher than the 60.7 percent recorded in the same period last year.
“Latest result indicates that due to economic reforms and programs implemented by the government, more Filipinos are encouraged to join and re-join the labor force, resulting in more Filipinos being employed,” he added. (JSC/LTP/PIA6 Iloilo)
Philippine and Australian Forces Hold Training Exercise in 2ID
The 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division Division recently held the Philippine and Australian armies’ joint military exercise in an opening ceremony of Combined Urban Operations and Battalion Organizational Training at Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal last March 7, 2018.
Major General Rhoderick M Parayno, Commander, 2ID as the keynote speaker, said that the Jungle Fighters are honored and elated that once again, one of our units and some of our colleagues will benefit from the good bilateral relation between Philippine Army and Australian Defense Force.
“We are all aware that the threat of terrorism is very much present in our country and elsewhere, and considering that most of the areas being protected by 2nd Infantry Division are highly industrialized and urbanized, the conduct of this Urban Operations Training will surely help you to succeed in any urban warfare that may arise in your projected areas of deployment.” he said while addressing the participants.
The joint exercise was participated by the troops from the newly organized 92nd Infantry (Tanglaw- Diwa) Battalion and the Land Advisory Team from Joint Task Group (JTG) 629, Australian Defense Force (ADF)
MGen Parayno also enjoined everyone to give the full support to the new battalion the 92nd IB in their pursuit to give light and hope for those who are lost in the darkness of communism and terrorism. “Together, let us work as one Team, as Team 2ID in order to achieve our aspirations for lasting peace and development’, he added.
The training is aimed at enhancing the knowledge, interoperability, tactics techniques and procedures (TTPs), on Combined Urban Operations and to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two armies. It is the third time that such training was opened in 2ID.
The exercise will focus on the following events: Urban Close Combat, Urban Sniping/Counter Sniping, Urban Search and Breaching (CIED), Joint Fires and Air Space Deconfliction in Urban Environment, Managing Combat Trauma in Urban Environment and Battalion Level planning exercise. (PIA-Rizal/2DPAO)
US, PH Beef Up Partnership Vs. Terrorism, Transnational Crimes
The Philippines and United States have intensified their partnership in combatting terrorism and transnational organized crime.
This, as Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and US Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) met to discuss mutual ways on how to deal with these threats.
“To effectively wage the global war against terrorism, we need to adopt a multi-faceted and a multi-pronged approach,” Aguirre said in a statement Sunday.
During the meeting, the Secretary said he discussed with Glawe matters of mutual interest and continued cooperation in the areas related to counter-terrorism efforts beneficial to both Manila and Washington.
“The meeting with Undersecretary Glawe is a positive step towards that direction,” he assured.
The discussions covered advanced passenger information/ name record, enhanced information sharing, sharing of watch lists/access to databases, biometric screening, fraudulent document training, and increased capability for internet/social media monitoring.
Aguirre noted both parties expressed their respective commitments to foster closer ties and to explore other areas of possible collaboration in the future.
“This will require us to work closely with our allies and to maintain good working relations with them as we share knowledge and resources for the eradication of a borderless menace,” he explained.
For its part, the US Embassy said their conversation reaffirmed the joint efforts to combat child exploitation, secure global aviation against terrorism threats, as well as identify and interdict criminals and contraband crossing the borders.
Also present during the meeting were Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes and Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente as well as other members of the DHS delegation. (PNA)
Roque on Rappler’s Tax Evasion Charge: Unpaid Taxes Must Be Settled
Unpaid taxes must be settled, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said after the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday filed a tax evasion complaint against Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) and its officers.
“Well, ano pong reaksiyon natin diyan kung hindi ang batas pinapatupad (Well, how else should we react if not to say that there are laws being implemented),” Roque said in a Palace briefing.
“Kung mayroon talagang hindi nabayarang buwis dapat managot (If there really are taxes that have not been paid, they should be held liable),” he added.
The BIR alleged that Rappler Holdings Corp and its president Maria Ressa and treasurer James Bitanga had a “willful attempt to evade or defeat tax” and had a “deliberate failure to supply correct and accurate information” in its annual income tax return and value-added tax (VAT) returns for 2015.
BIR said that the aggregate tax liability of RHC amounted to PHP133.84 million.
Ressa described the complaint as “ludicrous,” and urged the BIR to “check its own records.”
In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked Rappler’s certification of incorporation for allegedly violating the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of mass media.
Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, in a radio interview, urged Rappler to also settle its ownership case to be permitted to cover Malacañang events.
“Talagang kailangan lang ay i-solve ng Rappler iyong kanilang issue with the Securities and Exchange Commission at doon sa Court of Appeals (Rappler should really solve their issue with the SEC and the Court of Appeals). Once they solve it, that they can reverse the decision… the CA reversed the decision then by all means they can cover,” Andanar said.
Andanar, meanwhile, reiterated that covering President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Malacañang “is actually privilege, it’s not a right.”
“It will depend on the President kung papayagan ka (if you will be allowed), even inside the Palace and outside,” he added.
Duterte earlier accused Rappler of being sponsored by the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States. (PNA)
Con-Com Eyes ‘Regulating’ Political Dynasties
While Congress has yet to pass a law regulating political dynasties, President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s consultative committee (Con-com) has begun contemplating its own provisions to regulate them.
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Con-com, the body tasked to review the 1987 Constitution, agreed to adopt “strong, self-executing provisions to regulate political dynasties”.
This, after Con-com member and De La Salle University Political Science Professor Julio Teehankee, made a presentation which showed the extent of the domination of political dynasties, particularly at the local level.
The current Constitution carries a provision banning political dynasties, but leaves it up to Congress to pass an enabling law.
It was noted during the meeting that the same constitutional ban and the imposition of term limits are among the reasons to blame for the proliferation of old and emerging dynasties.
Teehankee, chair of the Con-com subcommittee on political reforms and leveling the playing field, explained that the consequence of term limits “hastened the development of political dynasties.”
“Nauwi sa pagpapamana ng posisyon (It has resulted to inheriting positions). It hastened the generational shift among the political clans,” Teehankee said.
He also stressed that if the Con-com plans to restructure and reboot the political system, there is a need for “all the players to start from the same starting line.”
“So if ever one would argue that his or her political family is really accepted by the people, then let’s all start at a level playing field. And let the people decide eventually under the new rules of the game,” he added.
The Con-com’s proposed regulation for political dynasties will cover prohibition for a family member to succeed or replace another member who is an incumbent public official, for members of one family to hold multiple positions, and for members of one family to run simultaneously for multiple positions.
To date, members agreed to apply the prohibition up to the second degree of consanguinity and affinity but have yet to finalize the particulars of every prohibition for every position at different levels — local, regional or state, and national.
One study, led by Con-com chairperson and former Chief Justice Reynato Puno and former budget secretary Salvador Enriquez Jr., showed at least 295 political families who control power in various regions — with Metro Manila having the most number with 31.
The regions with the most number of dynasties apart from NCR are Central Luzon with 21, Calabarzon with 20, Bicol Region with 15, Western Visayas with 12, Mimaropa with 11 and Central Visayas with 10.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said that Duterte, whose children are and have been elected officials in his home city of Davao, found nothing wrong with political dynasties since they are elected by the public.
Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is the Davao City mayor.
His son, Paolo, was former Davao City’s vice mayor.
“As far as the President is concerned, the voice of the people is the voice of God. Kung hinalal ng taumbayan ang mga miyembro ng iisang pamilya, karapatan din nila iyon (If members of a political family are elected by the public, that’s their right),” Roque said.
Roque, however, reiterated that political dynasties shall be dealt with by law, despite Congress’ failure to act on it.
“In case there is a provision to prohibit dynasties, and the people will judge for themselves if dynasties should be prohibited,” he added. (PNA)
